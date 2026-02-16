Challenger Lille, Metepec, New Delhi e Tigre 1: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 1 (LIVE)

Alexandr Binda ITA, 22.09.2001
CHALLENGER New Delhi (India) – Turno Qualificazione – 1° Turno Md, cemento
Centre Court – ore 07:30
Alexandr Binda
vs Luca Castelnuovo
ATP New Delhi
Luca Castelnuovo [6]
0
0
Alexandr Binda [7]
0
0
Vincitore: Binda per walkover
Hyeon Chung vs Ramkumar Ramanathan
ATP New Delhi
Hyeon Chung [3]
6
6
Ramkumar Ramanathan
2
2
Vincitore: Chung
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
H. Chung
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
5-2 → 6-2
H. Chung
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
4-1 → 5-1
R. Ramanathan
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
3-1 → 4-1
H. Chung
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
H. Chung
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-1 → 1-1
R. Ramanathan
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
H. Chung
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-2 → 6-2
H. Chung
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 5-1
R. Ramanathan
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
4-0 → 4-1
R. Ramanathan
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-0 → 3-0
H. Chung
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
R. Ramanathan
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Oliver Crawford vs Duje Ajdukovic (Non prima 10:00)
ATP New Delhi
Oliver Crawford [5]•
40
5
Duje Ajdukovic
A
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
O. Crawford
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
D. Ajdukovic
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
D. Ajdukovic
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
O. Crawford
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
D. Ajdukovic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Court 1 – ore 07:30
Denis Yevseyev
vs Alexander Donski
ATP New Delhi
Denis Yevseyev [1]
4
6
6
Alexander Donski
6
4
1
Vincitore: Yevseyev
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
A. Donski
15-0
15-15
df
15-40
30-40
5-1 → 6-1
D. Yevseyev
0-15
0-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 5-1
A. Donski
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
30-40
3-1 → 4-1
A. Donski
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Yevseyev
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
A. Donski
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
df
3-3 → 4-3
D. Yevseyev
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
2-1 → 3-1
A. Donski
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Donski
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
df
3-5 → 4-5
D. Yevseyev
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
2-5 → 3-5
A. Donski
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
2-4 → 2-5
A. Donski
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
Manish Sureshkumar vs Uisung Park
ATP New Delhi
Manish Sureshkumar
6
7
Uisung Park
3
5
Vincitore: Sureshkumar
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
U. Park
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
6-5 → 7-5
M. Sureshkumar
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
U. Park
0-15
0-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-5 → 5-5
M. Sureshkumar
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
3-5 → 4-5
U. Park
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
2-3 → 2-4
U. Park
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
M. Sureshkumar
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
0-2 → 1-2
M. Sureshkumar
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
U. Park
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
5-3 → 6-3
U. Park
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
M. Sureshkumar
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
U. Park
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
ace
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
U. Park
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Karan Singh vs Daniel Michalski (Non prima 10:00)
ATP New Delhi
Karan Singh
0
0
Daniel Michalski [7]
0
0
Court 2 – ore 07:30
Ioannis Xilas vs Eric Vanshelboim
ATP New Delhi
Ioannis Xilas [2]
6
6
Eric Vanshelboim [10]
3
2
Vincitore: Xilas
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
E. Vanshelboim
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Vanshelboim
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-3 → 5-3
I. Xilas
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
E. Vanshelboim
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
E. Vanshelboim
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
2-1 → 2-2
Maks Kasnikowski vs Grigoriy Lomakin
ATP New Delhi
Maks Kasnikowski [4]
6
6
Grigoriy Lomakin
1
2
Vincitore: Kasnikowski
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Lomakin
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
G. Lomakin
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
G. Lomakin
15-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
df
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Lomakin
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-1 → 6-1
G. Lomakin
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 4-1
G. Lomakin
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
Edas Butvilas vs Michael Geerts (Non prima 10:00)
ATP New Delhi
Edas Butvilas•
0
3
Michael Geerts
30
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Geerts
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
2-5 → 3-5
E. Butvilas
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-4 → 1-4
M. Geerts
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
0-3 → 0-4
M. Geerts
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
CHALLENGER Tigre (Argentina) – Turno Qualificazione – 1° Turno Md, terra battuta
Cancha Central – ore 15:00
Juan Estevez
vs Benjamin Chelia
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Joao Eduardo Schiessl vs Ezequiel Monferrer
Il match deve ancora iniziare
vs
Il match deve ancora iniziare
vs
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Cancha 2 – ore 15:00
Bruno Fernandez vs Santiago De La Fuente
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Thiago Cigarran vs Joao Vitor Scramin Do Lago
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Valerio Aboian vs Maximo Zeitune (Non prima 18:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Gianluca Cadenasso / Carlos Sanchez Jover vs Renzo Olivo / Pedro Sakamoto (Non prima 20:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Cancha 3 – ore 15:00
Stefan Palosi vs Conner Huertas del Pino
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Nicolas Zanellato vs Jose Pereira
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Lorenzo Joaquin Rodriguez vs Joaquin Aguilar Cardozo (Non prima 18:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Metepec (Messico) – Turno Qualificazione – 1° Turno Md, cemento
ESTADIO – ore 17:00
Cannon Kingsley
vs Noah Schachter
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Alafia Ayeni vs Amit Vales
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Borna Gojo vs Facundo Mena
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Alan Fernando Rubio Fierros vs Bernard Tomic (Non prima 00:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
GRANDSTAND – ore 17:00
Natan Rodrigues
vs Juan Sebastian Osorio
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Ben Jones vs Kosuke Ogura
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Gijs Brouwer vs Sebastian Gima
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Stefan Kozlov vs Tristan McCormick
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CANCHA 1 – ore 17:00
Guillaume Dalmasso vs Benjamin Thomas George
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Joshua Sheehy vs Axel Nefve
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Blaise Bicknell vs Karl Poling
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Taha Baadi / Joshua Sheehy vs Alafia Ayeni / Dan Martin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Lille (Francia) – Turno Qualificazione – 1° Turno Md, cemento (al coperto)
Center Court – ore 11:00
Max Houkes
vs Calvin Hemery
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Sean Cuenin vs Loann Massard
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Nishesh Basavareddy vs Marat Sharipov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Luca Van Assche vs Leandro Riedi (Non prima 19:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Sebastian Ofner vs Hugo Gaston
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – ore 11:00
Matej Dodig vs Michael Vrbensky
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Mikhail Kukushkin vs Hynek Barton
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Kimmer Coppejans vs Felix Balshaw
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Vitaliy Sachko vs Titouan Droguet (Non prima 17:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
August Holmgren vs Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg
Il match deve ancora iniziare
