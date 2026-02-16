Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Lille, Metepec, New Delhi e Tigre 1: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 1 (LIVE)

16/02/2026 09:39 Nessun commento
Alexandr Binda ITA, 22.09.2001
Alexandr Binda ITA, 22.09.2001

CHALLENGER New Delhi IND (India) – Turno Qualificazione – 1° Turno Md, cemento

Centre Court – ore 07:30
Alexandr Binda ITA vs Luca Castelnuovo SUI
ATP New Delhi
Luca Castelnuovo [6]
0
0
Alexandr Binda [7]
0
0
Vincitore: Binda per walkover
Mostra dettagli

Hyeon Chung KOR vs Ramkumar Ramanathan IND

ATP New Delhi
Hyeon Chung [3]
6
6
Ramkumar Ramanathan
2
2
Vincitore: Chung
Mostra dettagli

Oliver Crawford GBR vs Duje Ajdukovic CRO (Non prima 10:00)

ATP New Delhi
Oliver Crawford [5]
40
5
Duje Ajdukovic
A
5
Mostra dettagli




Court 1 – ore 07:30
Denis Yevseyev KAZ vs Alexander Donski BUL
ATP New Delhi
Denis Yevseyev [1]
4
6
6
Alexander Donski
6
4
1
Vincitore: Yevseyev
Mostra dettagli

Manish Sureshkumar IND vs Uisung Park KOR

ATP New Delhi
Manish Sureshkumar
6
7
Uisung Park
3
5
Vincitore: Sureshkumar
Mostra dettagli

Karan Singh IND vs Daniel Michalski POL (Non prima 10:00)

ATP New Delhi
Karan Singh
0
0
Daniel Michalski [7]
0
0
Mostra dettagli



Court 2 – ore 07:30
Ioannis Xilas GRE vs Eric Vanshelboim UKR

ATP New Delhi
Ioannis Xilas [2]
6
6
Eric Vanshelboim [10]
3
2
Vincitore: Xilas
Mostra dettagli

Maks Kasnikowski POL vs Grigoriy Lomakin KAZ

ATP New Delhi
Maks Kasnikowski [4]
6
6
Grigoriy Lomakin
1
2
Vincitore: Kasnikowski
Mostra dettagli

Edas Butvilas LTU vs Michael Geerts BEL (Non prima 10:00)

ATP New Delhi
Edas Butvilas
0
3
Michael Geerts
30
5
Mostra dettagli





CHALLENGER Tigre ARG (Argentina) – Turno Qualificazione – 1° Turno Md, terra battuta

Cancha Central – ore 15:00
Juan Estevez ARG vs Benjamin Chelia ARG
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Joao Eduardo Schiessl BRA vs Ezequiel Monferrer ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

it vs it

Il match deve ancora iniziare

it vs it

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Cancha 2 – ore 15:00
Bruno Fernandez BRA vs Santiago De La Fuente ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Thiago Cigarran ARG vs Joao Vitor Scramin Do Lago BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Valerio Aboian ARG vs Maximo Zeitune ARG (Non prima 18:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Gianluca Cadenasso ITA / Carlos Sanchez Jover ESP vs Renzo Olivo ARG / Pedro Sakamoto BRA (Non prima 20:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Cancha 3 – ore 15:00
Stefan Palosi ROU vs Conner Huertas del Pino PER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Nicolas Zanellato BRA vs Jose Pereira BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Lorenzo Joaquin Rodriguez ARG vs Joaquin Aguilar Cardozo URU (Non prima 18:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare





CHALLENGER Metepec MEX (Messico) – Turno Qualificazione – 1° Turno Md, cemento

ESTADIO – ore 17:00
Cannon Kingsley USA vs Noah Schachter USA
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alafia Ayeni USA vs Amit Vales ISR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Borna Gojo CRO vs Facundo Mena ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alan Fernando Rubio Fierros MEX vs Bernard Tomic AUS (Non prima 00:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare




GRANDSTAND – ore 17:00
Natan Rodrigues BRA vs Juan Sebastian Osorio COL
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Ben Jones GBR vs Kosuke Ogura JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Gijs Brouwer NED vs Sebastian Gima ROU

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Stefan Kozlov USA vs Tristan McCormick USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



CANCHA 1 – ore 17:00
Guillaume Dalmasso FRA vs Benjamin Thomas George CAN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Joshua Sheehy USA vs Axel Nefve USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Blaise Bicknell JAM vs Karl Poling USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Taha Baadi MAR / Joshua Sheehy USA vs Alafia Ayeni USA / Dan Martin CAN

Il match deve ancora iniziare





CHALLENGER Lille FRA (Francia) – Turno Qualificazione – 1° Turno Md, cemento (al coperto)

Center Court – ore 11:00
Max Houkes NED vs Calvin Hemery FRA
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Sean Cuenin FRA vs Loann Massard FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Nishesh Basavareddy USA vs Marat Sharipov RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Luca Van Assche FRA vs Leandro Riedi SUI (Non prima 19:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Sebastian Ofner AUT vs Hugo Gaston FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 1 – ore 11:00
Matej Dodig CRO vs Michael Vrbensky CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Mikhail Kukushkin KAZ vs Hynek Barton CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Kimmer Coppejans BEL vs Felix Balshaw FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Vitaliy Sachko UKR vs Titouan Droguet FRA (Non prima 17:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

August Holmgren DEN vs Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

TAG: