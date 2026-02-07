Challenger Cesenatico, Brisbane, Cleveland, Tenerife, Koblenz e Rosario: I risultati completi con il dettaglio delle Semifinali (LIVE)

Francesco Maestrelli ITA, 21-12-2002
CHALLENGER Cesenatico (Italia 🇮🇹) – Semifinali, cemento (al coperto)
Center Court (9) – ore 15:00
Raul Brancaccio
vs Filippo Romano
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Oleg Prihodko vs Ivan Gakhov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Francesco Forti / Filippo Romano vs Jarno Jans / Niels Visker
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Tenerife (Spagna 🇪🇸) – Semifinali, cemento
Tenerife Arena – ore 13:00
Abdullah Shelbayh
/ David Vega Hernandez
vs Pablo Llamas Ruiz
/ Benjamin Winter Lopez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Stefano Travaglia vs Daniel Merida (Non prima 16:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Francesco Maestrelli vs Pol Martin Tiffon (Non prima 17:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Koblenz (Germania 🇩🇪) – Semifinali, cemento (al coperto)
Centre Court – ore 13:00
Pavel Kotov
vs Max Schoenhaus
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Tom Gentzsch vs Christoph Negritu
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Tibo Colson / Thijmen Loof vs Filip Duda / Stefan Latinovic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Rosario (Argentina 🇦🇷) – Semifinali, terra battuta
Cancha Central – ore 21:00
Miguel Reyes-Varela
/ Fernando Romboli
vs Ignacio Carou
/ Facundo Mena
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Camilo Ugo Carabelli vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo (Non prima 22:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Chun-Hsin Tseng vs Roman Andres Burruchaga
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Brisbane (Australia 🇦🇺) – Semifinali, cemento
Pat Rafter Arena – ore 03:00
Dane Sweeny
vs
(Non prima 05:30)
ATP Brisbane
Dane Sweeny [5]
6
6
Yasutaka Uchiyama [8]
3
3
Vincitore: Sweeny
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Sweeny
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
5-3 → 6-3
D. Sweeny
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
Y. Uchiyama
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-0 → 3-1
Y. Uchiyama
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
D. Sweeny
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Y. Uchiyama
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-3 → 6-3
D. Sweeny
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-3 → 5-3
Y. Uchiyama
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-3 → 4-3
D. Sweeny
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
Y. Uchiyama
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
2-2 → 2-3
Y. Uchiyama
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
D. Sweeny
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
ace
0-1 → 1-1
Tristan Schoolkate vs Blake Ellis
ATP Brisbane
Blake Ellis
4
4
Tristan Schoolkate [2]
6
6
Vincitore: Schoolkate
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Schoolkate
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
4-5 → 4-6
B. Ellis
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
B. Ellis
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
T. Schoolkate
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
B. Ellis
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
B. Ellis
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
B. Ellis
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 4-5
T. Schoolkate
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
ace
3-4 → 3-5
T. Schoolkate
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-3 → 2-4
B. Ellis
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
T. Schoolkate
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
1-2 → 1-3
B. Ellis
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
T. Schoolkate
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
ace
1-0 → 1-1
B. Ellis
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Jake Delaney / Dane Sweeny vs Blake Bayldon / Marc Polmans (Non prima 09:30)
ATP Brisbane
Jake Delaney / Dane Sweeny
4
4
Blake Bayldon / Marc Polmans [4]
6
6
Vincitore: Bayldon / Polmans
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Delaney / Sweeny
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
4-5 → 4-6
B. Bayldon / Polmans
4-4 → 4-5
J. Delaney / Sweeny
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
3-4 → 4-4
B. Bayldon / Polmans
3-3 → 3-4
J. Delaney / Sweeny
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
2-3 → 3-3
B. Bayldon / Polmans
2-2 → 2-3
J. Delaney / Sweeny
1-2 → 2-2
B. Bayldon / Polmans
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
1-1 → 1-2
J. Delaney / Sweeny
0-1 → 1-1
B. Bayldon / Polmans
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Delaney / Sweeny
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
4-5 → 4-6
B. Bayldon / Polmans
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
3-5 → 4-5
J. Delaney / Sweeny
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-4 → 3-5
B. Bayldon / Polmans
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
J. Delaney / Sweeny
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
2-3 → 3-3
B. Bayldon / Polmans
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
J. Delaney / Sweeny
1-2 → 2-2
B. Bayldon / Polmans
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
J. Delaney / Sweeny
0-1 → 1-1
B. Bayldon / Polmans
0-0 → 0-1
CHALLENGER Cleveland (USA 🇺🇸) – Semifinali, cemento (al coperto)
Stadium – ore 18:00
Cannon Kingsley
/ Jody Maginley
vs George Goldhoff
/ Calum Puttergill
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Keegan Smith vs Colton Smith (Non prima 19:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Joshua Sheehy vs Borna Gojo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
