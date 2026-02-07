Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Cesenatico, Brisbane, Cleveland, Tenerife, Koblenz e Rosario: I risultati completi con il dettaglio delle Semifinali (LIVE)

07/02/2026 09:29 Nessun commento
Francesco Maestrelli ITA, 21-12-2002
Francesco Maestrelli ITA, 21-12-2002

CHALLENGER Cesenatico (Italia 🇮🇹) – Semifinali, cemento (al coperto)

Center Court (9) – ore 15:00
Raul Brancaccio ITA vs Filippo Romano ITA
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Oleg Prihodko UKR vs Ivan Gakhov RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Francesco Forti ITA / Filippo Romano ITA vs Jarno Jans NED / Niels Visker NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare






CHALLENGER Tenerife (Spagna 🇪🇸) – Semifinali, cemento

Tenerife Arena – ore 13:00
Abdullah Shelbayh JOR / David Vega Hernandez ESP vs Pablo Llamas Ruiz ESP / Benjamin Winter Lopez ESP
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Stefano Travaglia ITA vs Daniel Merida ESP (Non prima 16:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Francesco Maestrelli ITA vs Pol Martin Tiffon ESP (Non prima 17:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare






CHALLENGER Koblenz (Germania 🇩🇪) – Semifinali, cemento (al coperto)

Centre Court – ore 13:00
Pavel Kotov RUS vs Max Schoenhaus GER
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Tom Gentzsch GER vs Christoph Negritu GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Tibo Colson BEL / Thijmen Loof NED vs Filip Duda CZE / Stefan Latinovic SRB

Il match deve ancora iniziare





CHALLENGER Rosario (Argentina 🇦🇷) – Semifinali, terra battuta

Cancha Central – ore 21:00
Miguel Reyes-Varela MEX / Fernando Romboli BRA vs Ignacio Carou URU / Facundo Mena ARG
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Camilo Ugo Carabelli ARG vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo ARG (Non prima 22:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Chun-Hsin Tseng TPE vs Roman Andres Burruchaga ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare






CHALLENGER Brisbane (Australia 🇦🇺) – Semifinali, cemento

Pat Rafter Arena – ore 03:00
Dane Sweeny AUS vs it (Non prima 05:30)
ATP Brisbane
Dane Sweeny [5]
6
6
Yasutaka Uchiyama [8]
3
3
Vincitore: Sweeny
Mostra dettagli

Tristan Schoolkate AUS vs Blake Ellis AUS

ATP Brisbane
Blake Ellis
4
4
Tristan Schoolkate [2]
6
6
Vincitore: Schoolkate
Mostra dettagli

Jake Delaney AUS / Dane Sweeny AUS vs Blake Bayldon AUS / Marc Polmans AUS (Non prima 09:30)

ATP Brisbane
Jake Delaney / Dane Sweeny
4
4
Blake Bayldon / Marc Polmans [4]
6
6
Vincitore: Bayldon / Polmans
Mostra dettagli





CHALLENGER Cleveland (USA 🇺🇸) – Semifinali, cemento (al coperto)

Stadium – ore 18:00
Cannon Kingsley USA / Jody Maginley ANT vs George Goldhoff USA / Calum Puttergill AUS
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Keegan Smith USA vs Colton Smith USA (Non prima 19:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Joshua Sheehy USA vs Borna Gojo CRO

Il match deve ancora iniziare

TAG: