United Cup 2026 ATP, Copertina, WTA

United Cup: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 1 (LIVE)

01/01/2026 18:31 3 commenti
Risultati dalla United Cup 2026 - Foto Getty Images
Risultati dalla United Cup 2026 - Foto Getty Images

United Cup (Australia 🇦🇺), cemento – 1° Giornata
03:00 Spagna 🇪🇸 – Argentina 🇦🇷 0-0
10:00 Grecia 🇬🇷 – Giappone 🇯🇵 0-0

RAC Arena – ore 03:00
Jaume Munar ESP vs Sebastian Baez ARG
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro ESP vs Solana Sierra ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro ESP / Jaume Munar ESP vs Maria Lourdes Carle ARG / Guido Andreozzi ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Maria Sakkari GRE vs Naomi Osaka JPN (Non prima 10:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Stefanos Tsitsipas GRE vs Shintaro Mochizuki JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Maria Sakkari GRE / Stefanos Tsitsipas GRE vs Naomi Osaka JPN / Shintaro Mochizuki JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Group A – Perth
Pos | Country | Tie W/L | Match W/L | Set W% | Game W%
0 | United States 🇺🇸 | – – | – – | – – | – –
0 | Spain 🇪🇸 | – – | – – | – – | – –
0 | Argentina 🇦🇷 | – – | – – | – – | – –

Group B – Sydney
Pos | Country | Tie W/L | Match W/L | Set W% | Game W%
0 | Canada 🇨🇦 | – – | – – | – – | – –
0 | Belgium 🇧🇪 | – – | – – | – – | – –
0 | China 🇨🇳 | – – | – – | – – | – –

Group C – Perth
Pos | Country | Tie W/L | Match W/L | Set W% | Game W%
0 | Italy 🇮🇹 | – – | – – | – – | – –
0 | France 🇫🇷 | – – | – – | – – | – –
0 | Switzerland 🇨🇭 | – – | – – | – – | – –

Group D – Sydney
Pos | Country | Tie W/L | Match W/L | Set W% | Game W%
0 | Australia 🇦🇺 | – – | – – | – – | – –
0 | Czechia 🇨🇿 | – – | – – | – – | – –
0 | Norway 🇳🇴 | – – | – – | – – | – –

Group E – Perth
Pos | Country | Tie W/L | Match W/L | Set W% | Game W%
0 | Great Britain 🇬🇧 | – – | – – | – – | – –
0 | Greece 🇬🇷 | – – | – – | – – | – –
0 | Japan 🇯🇵 | – – | – – | – – | – –

Group F – Sydney
Pos | Country | Tie W/L | Match W/L | Set W% | Game W%
0 | Germany 🇩🇪 | – – | – – | – – | – –
0 | Poland 🇵🇱 | – – | – – | – – | – –
0 | Netherlands 🇳🇱 | – – | – – | – – | – –

TAG: ,

3 commenti

MAURO (Guest) 01-01-2026 20:50

Tutti gli occhi della giornata puntati sul match Tsitsipas Shintaro.

 3
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Fi (Guest) 01-01-2026 19:15

Finalmente dopo tanta attesa ci siamo, un augurio di buona stagione tennistica 2026 a tutti

 2
Replica | Quota | 3
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: marcauro, il capitano, Lory99
Il Divino Opelka 01-01-2026 18:56

Che bidonata, meglio le esibizioni stile Kyrgios o Jake Paul!
Quelle sì che danno spettacolo!

 1
Replica | Quota | -4
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
-1: pablox, marcauro, il capitano, Lory99