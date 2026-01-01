United Cup: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 1 (LIVE)
United Cup (Australia 🇦🇺), cemento – 1° Giornata
03:00 Spagna 🇪🇸 – Argentina 🇦🇷 0-0
10:00 Grecia 🇬🇷 – Giappone 🇯🇵 0-0
RAC Arena – ore 03:00
Jaume Munar vs Sebastian Baez
Jessica Bouzas Maneiro vs Solana Sierra
Jessica Bouzas Maneiro / Jaume Munar vs Maria Lourdes Carle / Guido Andreozzi
Maria Sakkari vs Naomi Osaka (Non prima 10:00)
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Shintaro Mochizuki
Maria Sakkari / Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Naomi Osaka / Shintaro Mochizuki
Group A – Perth
Pos | Country | Tie W/L | Match W/L | Set W% | Game W%
0 | United States 🇺🇸 | – – | – – | – – | – –
0 | Spain 🇪🇸 | – – | – – | – – | – –
0 | Argentina 🇦🇷 | – – | – – | – – | – –
Group B – Sydney
Pos | Country | Tie W/L | Match W/L | Set W% | Game W%
0 | Canada 🇨🇦 | – – | – – | – – | – –
0 | Belgium 🇧🇪 | – – | – – | – – | – –
0 | China 🇨🇳 | – – | – – | – – | – –
Group C – Perth
Pos | Country | Tie W/L | Match W/L | Set W% | Game W%
0 | Italy 🇮🇹 | – – | – – | – – | – –
0 | France 🇫🇷 | – – | – – | – – | – –
0 | Switzerland 🇨🇭 | – – | – – | – – | – –
Group D – Sydney
Pos | Country | Tie W/L | Match W/L | Set W% | Game W%
0 | Australia 🇦🇺 | – – | – – | – – | – –
0 | Czechia 🇨🇿 | – – | – – | – – | – –
0 | Norway 🇳🇴 | – – | – – | – – | – –
Group E – Perth
Pos | Country | Tie W/L | Match W/L | Set W% | Game W%
0 | Great Britain 🇬🇧 | – – | – – | – – | – –
0 | Greece 🇬🇷 | – – | – – | – – | – –
0 | Japan 🇯🇵 | – – | – – | – – | – –
Group F – Sydney
Pos | Country | Tie W/L | Match W/L | Set W% | Game W%
0 | Germany 🇩🇪 | – – | – – | – – | – –
0 | Poland 🇵🇱 | – – | – – | – – | – –
0 | Netherlands 🇳🇱 | – – | – – | – – | – –
TAG: United Cup, United Cup 2026
3 commenti
Tutti gli occhi della giornata puntati sul match Tsitsipas Shintaro.
Finalmente dopo tanta attesa ci siamo, un augurio di buona stagione tennistica 2026 a tutti
Che bidonata, meglio le esibizioni stile Kyrgios o Jake Paul!
Quelle sì che danno spettacolo!