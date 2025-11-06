Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Helsinki, Lima 3, Taipei, Matsuyama e Knoxville: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 4 (LIVE)

06/11/2025 08:49 Nessun commento
Stefano Travaglia nella foto
CHALLENGER Helsinki (🇫🇮 Finlandia) – 2° Turno, cemento (al coperto)

Center Court – ore 12:30
Viktor Durasovic NOR vs Luca Nardi ITA
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Eero Vasa FIN vs Stefano Travaglia ITA (Non prima 14:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Emil Ruusuvuori FIN vs Otto Virtanen FIN (Non prima 16:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Inigo Cervantes ESP / Daniel Cukierman ISR vs Linus Lagerbohm FIN / Otto Virtanen FIN

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 3 – ore 12:30
Lorenzo Giustino ITA vs Kimmer Coppejans BEL
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Victor Cornea ROU / Nino Serdarusic CRO vs Joshua Paris GBR / Marcus Willis GBR (Non prima 15:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Jakob Schnaitter GER / Mark Wallner GER vs Szymon Kielan POL / Filip Pieczonka POL

Il match deve ancora iniziare





CHALLENGER Lima 2 (🇵🇪 Perù) – 2° Turno, terra battuta

Cancha Central – ore 18:30
Ignacio Carou URU / Arklon Huertas Del Pino Cordova PER vs Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez MEX / Paulo Andre Saraiva Dos Santos BRA
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Ivan Gakhov RUS vs Cristian Garin CHI (Non prima 21:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Gonzalo Bueno PER vs Alex Barrena ARG (Non prima 00:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Ignacio Buse PER vs Joao Lucas Reis Da Silva BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Cancha 5 – ore 17:00
Tomas Barrios Vera CHI / Facundo Mena ARG vs Cristian Rodriguez COL / Federico Zeballos BOL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Gonzalo Villanueva ARG vs Genaro Alberto Olivieri ARG (Non prima 19:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Marcelo Demoliner BRA / Orlando Luz BRA vs Alexander Merino PER / Christoph Negritu GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Boris Arias BOL / Johannes Ingildsen DEN vs Murkel Dellien BOL / Gonzalo Villanueva ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare





CHALLENGER Taipei (🇹🇼 Taiwan) – 2° Turno, cemento

Center Court – ore 04:00
Masamichi Imamura JPN vs Jurij Rodionov AUT
ATP Taipei
Masamichi Imamura
6
6
Jurij Rodionov [3]
4
0
Vincitore: Imamura
Mostra dettagli

Akira Santillan JPN vs Yu Hsiou Hsu TPE

ATP Taipei
Yu Hsiou Hsu [7]
6
3
5
Akira Santillan
3
6
7
Vincitore: Santillan
Mostra dettagli

Jason Jung TPE vs Yoshihito Nishioka JPN

ATP Taipei
Jason Jung
0
5
0
Yoshihito Nishioka [2]
0
7
0
Mostra dettagli

Nathaniel Lammons USA / Jean-Julien Rojer NED vs Masamichi Imamura JPN / Yuta Shimizu JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Yu Hsiou Hsu TPE / Tsung-Hao Huang TPE vs Kristjan Tamm EST / Arthur Weber FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 1 – ore 04:00
Kaichi Uchida JPN vs Yuta Shimizu JPN

ATP Taipei
Kaichi Uchida
6
6
Yuta Shimizu [8]
1
2
Vincitore: Uchida
Mostra dettagli

Coleman Wong HKG vs Tsung-Hao Huang TPE

ATP Taipei
Coleman Wong [4]
6
6
Tsung-Hao Huang
4
4
Vincitore: Wong
Mostra dettagli

Kaito Uesugi JPN / Seita Watanabe JPN vs Francis Casey Alcantara PHI / Luca Castelnuovo SUI

ATP Taipei
Francis Casey Alcantara / Luca Castelnuovo
3
3
Kaito Uesugi / Seita Watanabe [4]
6
6
Vincitore: Uesugi / Watanabe
Mostra dettagli

Maxime Janvier FRA vs Elias Ymer SWE

ATP Taipei
Maxime Janvier
0
4
Elias Ymer [6]
0
4
Mostra dettagli

Cheng-Peng Hsieh TPE / Akira Santillan JPN vs Pruchya Isaro THA / Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha IND

Il match deve ancora iniziare





CHALLENGER Matsuyama (🇯🇵 Giappone) – Quarti di Finale, cemento

CENTER COURT – ore 04:00
Sho Shimabukuro JPN vs Garrett Johns USA
ATP Matsuyama
Sho Shimabukuro [5]
6
6
Garrett Johns
2
2
Vincitore: Shimabukuro
Mostra dettagli

Ryan Peniston GBR vs Shunsuke Nakagawa JPN

ATP Matsuyama
Shunsuke Nakagawa
2
7
3
Ryan Peniston [4]
6
6
6
Vincitore: Peniston
Mostra dettagli

Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan IND / Mick Veldheer NED vs Maximus Jones THA / Hikaru Shiraishi JPN

ATP Matsuyama
Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan / Mick Veldheer [3]
6
6
Maximus Jones / Hikaru Shiraishi
3
4
Vincitore: Nedunchezhiyan / Veldheer
Mostra dettagli



COURT 6 – ore 04:00
Duje Ajdukovic CRO vs Koki Matsuda JPN

ATP Matsuyama
Duje Ajdukovic
6
3
6
Koki Matsuda
4
6
3
Vincitore: Ajdukovic
Mostra dettagli

Hugo Grenier FRA vs Yasutaka Uchiyama JPN

ATP Matsuyama
Yasutaka Uchiyama
7
3
1
Hugo Grenier [2]
6
6
6
Vincitore: Grenier
Mostra dettagli



COURT 8 – ore 05:00
Finn Reynolds NZL / James Watt NZL vs Yuki Mochizuki JPN / Ryotaro Taguchi JPN

ATP Matsuyama
Finn Reynolds / James Watt [1]
6
6
Yuki Mochizuki / Ryotaro Taguchi
3
4
Vincitore: Reynolds / Watt
Mostra dettagli

Marc-Andrea Huesler SUI / Garrett Johns USA vs Ryuki Matsuda JPN / Sanhui Shin KOR (Non prima 06:30)

ATP Matsuyama
Marc-Andrea Huesler / Garrett Johns
6
6
Ryuki Matsuda / Sanhui Shin
3
4
Vincitore: Huesler / Johns
Mostra dettagli

Kokoro Isomura JPN / Naoki Tajima JPN vs Max Basing GBR / Koki Matsuda JPN

ATP Matsuyama
Max Basing / Koki Matsuda
5
1
Kokoro Isomura / Naoki Tajima
7
6
Vincitore: Isomura / Tajima
Mostra dettagli





CHALLENGER Knoxville (🇺🇸 USA) – 2° turno, cemento (al coperto)

Court 2 – ore 17:00
Daniil Glinka EST vs Alfredo Perez USA
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Patrick Harper AUS / Quinn Vandecasteele USA vs Pranav Kumar USA / Noah Schachter USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Oliver Tarvet GBR vs Cedrik-Marcel Stebe GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Nicolas Mejia COL vs Murphy Cassone USA (Non prima 23:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Shunsuke Mitsui JPN vs Max Wiskandt GER (Non prima 01:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 3 – ore 17:00
Cleeve Harper CAN / David Stevenson GBR vs Jan Kobierski AUT / Alexander Kotzen USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

James Hopper GBR / Inaki Montes-De La Torre ESP vs Juan Jose Bianchi VEN / Hans Hach Verdugo MEX (Non prima 19:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alfredo Perez USA / Jamie Vance USA vs Mitchell Krueger USA / Jody Maginley ANT

Il match deve ancora iniziare

