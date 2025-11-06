Challenger Helsinki, Lima 3, Taipei, Matsuyama e Knoxville: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 4 (LIVE)

Stefano Travaglia nella foto
CHALLENGER Helsinki (🇫🇮 Finlandia) – 2° Turno, cemento (al coperto)
Center Court – ore 12:30
Viktor Durasovic
vs Luca Nardi
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Eero Vasa vs Stefano Travaglia (Non prima 14:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Emil Ruusuvuori vs Otto Virtanen (Non prima 16:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Inigo Cervantes / Daniel Cukierman vs Linus Lagerbohm / Otto Virtanen
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 3 – ore 12:30
Lorenzo Giustino
vs Kimmer Coppejans
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Victor Cornea / Nino Serdarusic vs Joshua Paris / Marcus Willis (Non prima 15:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Jakob Schnaitter / Mark Wallner vs Szymon Kielan / Filip Pieczonka
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Lima 2 (🇵🇪 Perù) – 2° Turno, terra battuta
Cancha Central – ore 18:30
Ignacio Carou
/ Arklon Huertas Del Pino Cordova
vs Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez
/ Paulo Andre Saraiva Dos Santos
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Ivan Gakhov vs Cristian Garin (Non prima 21:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Gonzalo Bueno vs Alex Barrena (Non prima 00:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Ignacio Buse vs Joao Lucas Reis Da Silva
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Cancha 5 – ore 17:00
Tomas Barrios Vera / Facundo Mena vs Cristian Rodriguez / Federico Zeballos
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Gonzalo Villanueva vs Genaro Alberto Olivieri (Non prima 19:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Marcelo Demoliner / Orlando Luz vs Alexander Merino / Christoph Negritu
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Boris Arias / Johannes Ingildsen vs Murkel Dellien / Gonzalo Villanueva
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Taipei (🇹🇼 Taiwan) – 2° Turno, cemento
Center Court – ore 04:00
Masamichi Imamura
vs Jurij Rodionov
ATP Taipei
Masamichi Imamura
6
6
Jurij Rodionov [3]
4
0
Vincitore: Imamura
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Rodionov
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-0 → 6-0
M. Imamura
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-0 → 5-0
J. Rodionov
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-0 → 4-0
J. Rodionov
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Imamura
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
J. Rodionov
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
M. Imamura
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
M. Imamura
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Akira Santillan vs Yu Hsiou Hsu
ATP Taipei
Yu Hsiou Hsu [7]
6
3
5
Akira Santillan
3
6
7
Vincitore: Santillan
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Y. Hsiou Hsu
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-6 → 5-7
Y. Hsiou Hsu
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 3-5
A. Santillan
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
Y. Hsiou Hsu
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 2-4
A. Santillan
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
Y. Hsiou Hsu
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Y. Hsiou Hsu
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 2-5
A. Santillan
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
Y. Hsiou Hsu
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
Y. Hsiou Hsu
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 2-1
Y. Hsiou Hsu
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Santillan
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-3 → 6-3
Y. Hsiou Hsu
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
A. Santillan
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 4-3
A. Santillan
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
2-2 → 2-3
Y. Hsiou Hsu
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
A. Santillan
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
Jason Jung vs Yoshihito Nishioka
ATP Taipei
Jason Jung•
0
5
0
Yoshihito Nishioka [2]
0
7
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Y. Nishioka
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-6 → 5-7
J. Jung
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
Y. Nishioka
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
4-1 → 4-2
J. Jung
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
Y. Nishioka
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
Nathaniel Lammons / Jean-Julien Rojer vs Masamichi Imamura / Yuta Shimizu
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Yu Hsiou Hsu / Tsung-Hao Huang vs Kristjan Tamm / Arthur Weber
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – ore 04:00
Kaichi Uchida vs Yuta Shimizu
ATP Taipei
Kaichi Uchida
6
6
Yuta Shimizu [8]
1
2
Vincitore: Uchida
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Y. Shimizu
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
4-2 → 5-2
K. Uchida
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
3-2 → 4-2
Y. Shimizu
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
2-2 → 3-2
K. Uchida
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-2 → 2-2
K. Uchida
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
Y. Shimizu
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. Uchida
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
5-1 → 6-1
Y. Shimizu
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-1 → 5-1
K. Uchida
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
3-1 → 4-1
Y. Shimizu
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
3-0 → 3-1
Y. Shimizu
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
1-0 → 2-0
K. Uchida
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Coleman Wong vs Tsung-Hao Huang
ATP Taipei
Coleman Wong [4]
6
6
Tsung-Hao Huang
4
4
Vincitore: Wong
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
C. Wong
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
T. Huang
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
T. Huang
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
2-2 → 3-2
T. Huang
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
C. Wong
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Wong
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
T. Huang
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 5-4
C. Wong
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
4-3 → 5-3
T. Huang
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
C. Wong
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
T. Huang
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
C. Wong
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
0-1 → 1-1
T. Huang
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Kaito Uesugi / Seita Watanabe vs Francis Casey Alcantara / Luca Castelnuovo
ATP Taipei
Francis Casey Alcantara / Luca Castelnuovo
3
3
Kaito Uesugi / Seita Watanabe [4]
6
6
Vincitore: Uesugi / Watanabe
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Casey Alcantara / Castelnuovo
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
3-5 → 3-6
K. Uesugi / Watanabe
3-4 → 3-5
F. Casey Alcantara / Castelnuovo
3-3 → 3-4
K. Uesugi / Watanabe
2-3 → 3-3
F. Casey Alcantara / Castelnuovo
1-3 → 2-3
K. Uesugi / Watanabe
1-2 → 1-3
F. Casey Alcantara / Castelnuovo
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
K. Uesugi / Watanabe
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
1-0 → 1-1
F. Casey Alcantara / Castelnuovo
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. Uesugi / Watanabe
3-5 → 3-6
F. Casey Alcantara / Castelnuovo
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-4 → 3-5
K. Uesugi / Watanabe
3-3 → 3-4
F. Casey Alcantara / Castelnuovo
3-2 → 3-3
K. Uesugi / Watanabe
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
2-2 → 3-2
F. Casey Alcantara / Castelnuovo
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-2 → 2-2
K. Uesugi / Watanabe
1-1 → 1-2
F. Casey Alcantara / Castelnuovo
0-1 → 1-1
K. Uesugi / Watanabe
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Maxime Janvier vs Elias Ymer
ATP Taipei
Maxime Janvier
0
4
Elias Ymer [6]•
0
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Janvier
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
M. Janvier
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
df
2-3 → 2-4
E. Ymer
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
E. Ymer
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
E. Ymer
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
Cheng-Peng Hsieh / Akira Santillan vs Pruchya Isaro / Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Matsuyama (🇯🇵 Giappone) – Quarti di Finale, cemento
CENTER COURT – ore 04:00
Sho Shimabukuro
vs Garrett Johns
ATP Matsuyama
Sho Shimabukuro [5]
6
6
Garrett Johns
2
2
Vincitore: Shimabukuro
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Johns
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 5-2
G. Johns
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
df
40-15
2-0 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Shimabukuro
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
4-1 → 5-1
S. Shimabukuro
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
1-0 → 2-0
Ryan Peniston vs Shunsuke Nakagawa
ATP Matsuyama
Shunsuke Nakagawa
2
7
3
Ryan Peniston [4]
6
6
6
Vincitore: Peniston
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
R. Peniston
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
3-5 → 3-6
S. Nakagawa
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 3-5
R. Peniston
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
2-4 → 2-5
R. Peniston
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Nakagawa
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
R. Peniston
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
R. Peniston
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 4-2
R. Peniston
0-15
df
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
1-2 → 2-2
S. Nakagawa
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
0-2 → 1-2
S. Nakagawa
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
df
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Nakagawa
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 1-4
S. Nakagawa
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
R. Peniston
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan / Mick Veldheer vs Maximus Jones / Hikaru Shiraishi
ATP Matsuyama
Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan / Mick Veldheer [3]
6
6
Maximus Jones / Hikaru Shiraishi
3
4
Vincitore: Nedunchezhiyan / Veldheer
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Nedunchezhiyan / Veldheer
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
M. Jones / Shiraishi
5-3 → 5-4
J. Nedunchezhiyan / Veldheer
4-3 → 5-3
M. Jones / Shiraishi
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
4-2 → 4-3
J. Nedunchezhiyan / Veldheer
3-2 → 4-2
M. Jones / Shiraishi
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
J. Nedunchezhiyan / Veldheer
1-2 → 2-2
M. Jones / Shiraishi
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-1 → 1-2
J. Nedunchezhiyan / Veldheer
0-1 → 1-1
M. Jones / Shiraishi
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Nedunchezhiyan / Veldheer
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
M. Jones / Shiraishi
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
5-2 → 5-3
J. Nedunchezhiyan / Veldheer
4-2 → 5-2
M. Jones / Shiraishi
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
4-1 → 4-2
J. Nedunchezhiyan / Veldheer
3-1 → 4-1
M. Jones / Shiraishi
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
3-0 → 3-1
J. Nedunchezhiyan / Veldheer
2-0 → 3-0
M. Jones / Shiraishi
1-0 → 2-0
J. Nedunchezhiyan / Veldheer
0-0 → 1-0
COURT 6 – ore 04:00
Duje Ajdukovic vs Koki Matsuda
ATP Matsuyama
Duje Ajdukovic
6
3
6
Koki Matsuda
4
6
3
Vincitore: Ajdukovic
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
D. Ajdukovic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
K. Matsuda
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-2 → 5-3
K. Matsuda
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
ace
3-2 → 4-2
K. Matsuda
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
K. Matsuda
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
K. Matsuda
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 3-6
D. Ajdukovic
30-40
15-0
15-15
40-15
40-30
2-5 → 3-5
K. Matsuda
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
D. Ajdukovic
30-40
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
K. Matsuda
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
D. Ajdukovic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
K. Matsuda
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
D. Ajdukovic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Ajdukovic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
K. Matsuda
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
4-4 → 5-4
D. Ajdukovic
15-0
ace
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
3-4 → 4-4
K. Matsuda
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
D. Ajdukovic
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
15-40
3-2 → 3-3
K. Matsuda
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
K. Matsuda
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Hugo Grenier vs Yasutaka Uchiyama
ATP Matsuyama
Yasutaka Uchiyama
7
3
1
Hugo Grenier [2]
6
6
6
Vincitore: Grenier
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
H. Grenier
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-4 → 1-5
Y. Uchiyama
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
1-3 → 1-4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
H. Grenier
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
3-5 → 3-6
Y. Uchiyama
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
2-5 → 3-5
Y. Uchiyama
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 1-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
2*-2
ace
3-2*
ace
3-3*
3*-4
4*-4
5-4*
5-5*
6*-5
df
6*-6
7-6*
7-7*
7*-8
8*-8
9-8*
6-6 → 7-6
COURT 8 – ore 05:00
Finn Reynolds / James Watt vs Yuki Mochizuki / Ryotaro Taguchi
ATP Matsuyama
Finn Reynolds / James Watt [1]
6
6
Yuki Mochizuki / Ryotaro Taguchi
3
4
Vincitore: Reynolds / Watt
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Reynolds / Watt
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
Y. Mochizuki / Taguchi
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
5-3 → 5-4
F. Reynolds / Watt
4-3 → 5-3
Y. Mochizuki / Taguchi
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
F. Reynolds / Watt
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
Y. Mochizuki / Taguchi
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
F. Reynolds / Watt
2-1 → 3-1
Y. Mochizuki / Taguchi
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
F. Reynolds / Watt
1-0 → 2-0
Y. Mochizuki / Taguchi
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Reynolds / Watt
5-3 → 6-3
Y. Mochizuki / Taguchi
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
4-3 → 5-3
F. Reynolds / Watt
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
3-3 → 4-3
Y. Mochizuki / Taguchi
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
3-2 → 3-3
F. Reynolds / Watt
2-2 → 3-2
Y. Mochizuki / Taguchi
2-1 → 2-2
F. Reynolds / Watt
1-1 → 2-1
Y. Mochizuki / Taguchi
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
F. Reynolds / Watt
0-0 → 1-0
Marc-Andrea Huesler / Garrett Johns vs Ryuki Matsuda / Sanhui Shin (Non prima 06:30)
ATP Matsuyama
Marc-Andrea Huesler / Garrett Johns
6
6
Ryuki Matsuda / Sanhui Shin
3
4
Vincitore: Huesler / Johns
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Huesler / Johns
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
R. Matsuda / Shin
5-3 → 5-4
M. Huesler / Johns
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
4-3 → 5-3
R. Matsuda / Shin
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
M. Huesler / Johns
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-2 → 4-2
R. Matsuda / Shin
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
M. Huesler / Johns
2-1 → 3-1
R. Matsuda / Shin
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Huesler / Johns
3-1 → 4-1
R. Matsuda / Shin
1-0 → 2-0
M. Huesler / Johns
0-0 → 1-0
Kokoro Isomura / Naoki Tajima vs Max Basing / Koki Matsuda
ATP Matsuyama
Max Basing / Koki Matsuda
5
1
Kokoro Isomura / Naoki Tajima
7
6
Vincitore: Isomura / Tajima
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Basing / Matsuda
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-5 → 1-6
K. Isomura / Tajima
1-4 → 1-5
M. Basing / Matsuda
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-3 → 1-4
K. Isomura / Tajima
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
M. Basing / Matsuda
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
K. Isomura / Tajima
0-1 → 0-2
M. Basing / Matsuda
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. Isomura / Tajima
5-6 → 5-7
M. Basing / Matsuda
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-5 → 5-6
K. Isomura / Tajima
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
M. Basing / Matsuda
4-4 → 5-4
K. Isomura / Tajima
4-3 → 4-4
M. Basing / Matsuda
3-3 → 4-3
K. Isomura / Tajima
3-2 → 3-3
M. Basing / Matsuda
2-2 → 3-2
K. Isomura / Tajima
2-1 → 2-2
M. Basing / Matsuda
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-1 → 2-1
K. Isomura / Tajima
15-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
0-1 → 1-1
M. Basing / Matsuda
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
CHALLENGER Knoxville (🇺🇸 USA) – 2° turno, cemento (al coperto)
Court 2 – ore 17:00
Daniil Glinka
vs Alfredo Perez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Patrick Harper / Quinn Vandecasteele vs Pranav Kumar / Noah Schachter
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Oliver Tarvet vs Cedrik-Marcel Stebe
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Nicolas Mejia vs Murphy Cassone (Non prima 23:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Shunsuke Mitsui vs Max Wiskandt (Non prima 01:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 3 – ore 17:00
Cleeve Harper / David Stevenson vs Jan Kobierski / Alexander Kotzen
Il match deve ancora iniziare
James Hopper / Inaki Montes-De La Torre vs Juan Jose Bianchi / Hans Hach Verdugo (Non prima 19:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Alfredo Perez / Jamie Vance vs Mitchell Krueger / Jody Maginley
Il match deve ancora iniziare
