Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina

ATP 250 Chengdu e Hangzhou: I risultati completi con il dettaglio dei Quarti di Finale. In campo Lorenzo Musetti (LIVE)

20/09/2025 23:37 2 commenti
Lorenzo Musetti nella foto - Foto Getty Images
Lorenzo Musetti nella foto - Foto Getty Images

ATP 250 Chengdu 🇨🇳 – Quarti di Finale, cemento

Center Court – ore 07:00
Christopher O’Connell AUS vs Alejandro Tabilo CHI
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Marcos Giron USA vs Brandon Nakashima USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Lorenzo Musetti ITA vs Nikoloz Basilashvili GEO

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Taro Daniel JPN vs Alexander Shevchenko KAZ

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 1 – ore 07:00
Constantin Frantzen GER / Robin Haase NED vs Diego Hidalgo ECU / Patrik Trhac USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare





ATP 250 Hangzhou 🇨🇳 – Quarti di Finale, cemento

Center Court – ore 07:30
Corentin Moutet FRA vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry ARG
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Valentin Royer FRA vs Learner Tien USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Yibing Wu CHN vs Daniil Medvedev RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Dalibor Svrcina CZE vs Alexander Bublik KAZ (Non prima 13:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 1 – ore 09:30
Guido Andreozzi ARG / Manuel Guinard FRA vs Nicolas Barrientos COL / David Pel NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare

TAG: , , ,

2 commenti

Edoardo (Guest) 20-09-2025 23:44

Occasione unica per tornare a vincere un torneo ATP ma Lorenzo non pare performante al 100% …

 2
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
piper 20-09-2025 22:44

Non potevano mica programmare Muso come 2° incontro come oggi?

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!