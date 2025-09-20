ATP 250 Chengdu e Hangzhou: I risultati completi con il dettaglio dei Quarti di Finale. In campo Lorenzo Musetti (LIVE)
ATP 250 Chengdu 🇨🇳 – Quarti di Finale, cemento
Center Court – ore 07:00
Christopher O’Connell vs Alejandro Tabilo
Marcos Giron vs Brandon Nakashima
Lorenzo Musetti vs Nikoloz Basilashvili
Taro Daniel vs Alexander Shevchenko
Court 1 – ore 07:00
Constantin Frantzen / Robin Haase vs Diego Hidalgo / Patrik Trhac
ATP 250 Hangzhou 🇨🇳 – Quarti di Finale, cemento
Center Court – ore 07:30
Corentin Moutet vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry
Valentin Royer vs Learner Tien
Yibing Wu vs Daniil Medvedev
Dalibor Svrcina vs Alexander Bublik (Non prima 13:30)
Court 1 – ore 09:30
Guido Andreozzi / Manuel Guinard vs Nicolas Barrientos / David Pel
TAG: ATP 250 Chengdu, ATP 250 Chengdu 2025, Circuito ATP, Lorenzo Musetti
2 commenti
Occasione unica per tornare a vincere un torneo ATP ma Lorenzo non pare performante al 100% …
Non potevano mica programmare Muso come 2° incontro come oggi?