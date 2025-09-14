Davis Cup 2025 Copertina, Davis/FedCup

Davis Cup – Qualifiers 2nd Round: I risultati completi del Day 3. Oggi conosceremo tutte le qualificate per le Finals di Bologna (LIVE)

14/09/2025 09:16 11 commenti
Qualifiers – 2nd Round
Netherlands 🇳🇱 1 : 3 Argentina 🇦🇷
Martiniplaza, Groningen, Netherlands
12 Sep – 13 Sep 2025
14:00 🇳🇱 De Jong J. – 🇦🇷 Etcheverry T. M.

ATP Multiple Locations
Jesper de Jong
4
4
Tomas Martin Etcheverry
6
6
15:30 🇳🇱 Van De Zandschulp B. – 🇦🇷 Cerundolo F.

ATP Multiple Locations
Botic van de Zandschulp
6
1
Francisco Cerundolo
7
6
ATP Multiple Locations
Sander Arends / Botic van de Zandschulp
3
5
Andres Molteni / Horacio Zeballos
6
7
15:30 🇳🇱 De Jong J. – 🇦🇷 Cerundolo F. -:-

ATP Multiple Locations
Jesper de Jong
6
6
Francisco Comesana
4
3
Qualifiers – 2nd Round
Australia 🇦🇺 1 : 2 Belgium 🇧🇪
Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney, Australia
13 Sep – 14 Sep 2025
05:15 🇦🇺 De Minaur A. – 🇧🇪 Collignon R. 5-7 6-3 3-6

🇦🇺 Thompson J. – 🇧🇪 Bergs Z. 6-7 4-6

ATP Multiple Locations
Rinky Hijikata / Thompson
6
6
6
Sander Gille / Joran Vliegen
7
3
4
De Minaur A. (Aus) – Bergs Z. (Bel)

ATP Multiple Locations
Alex de Minaur
6
7
Zizou Bergs
2
5
09:40Thompson J. (Aus) – Collignon R. (Bel)

ATP Multiple Locations
Aleksandar Vukic
0
7
2
3
Raphael Collignon
0
6
6
4
Qualifiers – 2nd Round
Hungary 🇭🇺 2 : 3 Austria 🇦🇹
Fonix Arena, Debrecen, Hungary
12 Sep – 13 Sep 2025
15:00 🇭🇺 Marozsan F. – 🇦🇹 Rodionov J.

ATP Multiple Locations
Fabian Marozsan
2
7
5
Jurij Rodionov
6
6
7
16:30 🇭🇺 Fucsovics M. – 🇦🇹 Misolic F.

ATP Multiple Locations
Marton Fucsovics
3
6
6
Lukas Neumayer
6
3
7
Marozsan F./Piros Z. – Erler A./Miedler L. 7-6 7-6

12:30 🇭🇺 Marozsan F. – 🇦🇹 Neumayer L. -:-

ATP Multiple Locations
Zsombor Piros
7
7
Lukas Neumayer
5
6
14:00 🇭🇺 Fucsovics M. – 🇦🇹 Rodionov J. -:-

ATP Multiple Locations
Marton Fucsovics
2
1
Jurij Rodionov
6
6
Qualifiers – 2nd Round
Japan 🇯🇵 0 : 4 Germany 🇩🇪
Ariake Colosseum, Tokyo, Japan
12 Sep – 13 Sep 2025
07:15 🇯🇵 Nishioka Y. – 🇩🇪 Struff J-L.

ATP Multiple Locations
Yoshihito Nishioka
4
7
4
Jan-Lennard Struff
6
6
6
10:10 🇯🇵 Mochizuki S. – 🇩🇪 Hanfmann Y. 3-6 6-7

ATP Multiple Locations
Shintaro Mochizuki
3
3
Yannick Hanfmann
6
6
Watanuki Y./Yuzuki T. – Krawietz K./Puetz T. 3-6 6-7

🇯🇵 Sakamoto R. – 🇩🇪 Engel J. 3-6 7-6 7-10



Qualifiers – 2nd Round
USA 🇺🇸 2 : 3 Czechia 🇨🇿
Delray Beach Tennis Center, Delray Beach, USA
12 Sep – 13 Sep 2025
00:00 🇺🇸 Tiafoe F. – 🇨🇿 Lehecka J.

ATP Multiple Locations
Frances Tiafoe
3
2
Jiri Lehecka
6
6
01:30 🇺🇸 Fritz T. – 🇨🇿 Mensik J.

ATP Multiple Locations
Taylor Fritz
6
6
Jakub Mensik
4
3
ATP Multiple Locations
Austin Krajicek / Rajeev Ram
7
5
6
Tomas Machac / Jakub Mensik
6
7
4
21:30 🇺🇸 Fritz T. – 🇨🇿 Lehecka J.

ATP Multiple Locations
Taylor Fritz
4
6
4
Jiri Lehecka
6
3
6
23:00 🇺🇸 Tiafoe F. – 🇨🇿 Mensik J.

ATP Multiple Locations
Frances Tiafoe
1
4
Jakub Mensik
6
6
Qualifiers – 2nd Round
Spain 🇪🇸 0 : 2 Denmark 🇩🇰
Club de Tenis Puente Romano, Marbella, Spain
13 Sep – 14 Sep 2025
12:30 🇪🇸 Carreno-Busta P. – 🇩🇰 Rune H.

ATP Multiple Locations
Pablo Carreno Busta
5
3
Holger Rune
7
6
14:00 🇪🇸 Munar J. – 🇩🇰 Moller E.

ATP Multiple Locations
Jaume Munar
6
1
4
Elmer Moller
2
6
6
11:30 Martinez P./Munar J. – Holmgren A./Ingildsen J.

ATP Multiple Locations
Pedro Martinez / Jaume Munar
0
1
0
August Holmgren / Johannes Ingildsen
0
6
0
13:00 Munar J. (Esp) – Rune H. (Den)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

14:30 Carreno-Busta P. (Esp) – Moller E. (Den)

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Qualifiers – 2nd Round
Croatia 🇭🇷 1 : 3 France 🇫🇷
Dvorana Gradski Vrt, Osijek, Croatia
12 Sep – 13 Sep 2025
16:00 🇭🇷 Prizmic D. – 🇫🇷 Moutet C.
ATP Multiple Locations
Dino Prizmic
4
7
1
Corentin Moutet
6
5
6
17:30 🇭🇷 Cilic M. – 🇫🇷 Rinderknech A.

ATP Multiple Locations
Marin Cilic
2
4
Arthur Rinderknech
6
6
ATP Multiple Locations
Nikola Mektic / Mate Pavic
6
7
Benjamin Bonzi / Pierre-Hugues Herbert
3
5
14:30 🇭🇷 Cilic M. – 🇫🇷 Moutet C.

ATP Multiple Locations
Marin Cilic
5
4
Corentin Moutet
7
6
11 commenti. Lasciane uno!

Dad (Guest) 14-09-2025 12:09

Scritto da Fi
Per me la repubblica ceca era favorita alla vigilia della sfida con gli usa. In davis conta il movimento, non il fenomeno, e gli stati uniti di tutti gli ottimi giocatori che ci sono avevano solo fritz (tiafoe se non si gasa durante la partita mi sono reso conto che è veramente scarso) mentre la repubblica ceca ha convocato i suoi 3 giocatori migliori, tutti top 20.
Così come la gran Bretagna senza draper a febbraio perse con il Giappone e la Spagna senza alcaraz sta per essere eliminata dalla Danimarca.

Conta il movimento, ma Fritz era favorito in entrambi i suoi incontri e avrebbe dovuto portare 2 punti. Il terzo punto lo avrebbe portato il doppio, vinto in effetti dagli USA

 11
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Silvy__89 (Guest) 14-09-2025 12:09

@ piper (#4482530)

Si beh una delle due doveva passare per forza ahah, però sono stati bravi, se lo meritano.

 10
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Fi (Guest) 14-09-2025 11:51

Per me la repubblica ceca era favorita alla vigilia della sfida con gli usa. In davis conta il movimento, non il fenomeno, e gli stati uniti di tutti gli ottimi giocatori che ci sono avevano solo fritz (tiafoe se non si gasa durante la partita mi sono reso conto che è veramente scarso) mentre la repubblica ceca ha convocato i suoi 3 giocatori migliori, tutti top 20.
Così come la gran Bretagna senza draper a febbraio perse con il Giappone e la Spagna senza alcaraz sta per essere eliminata dalla Danimarca.

 9
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Ospite (Guest) 14-09-2025 11:41

Molto meglio.
Cosí non rompono le balle a Carlitos per un’ eventuale fase finale

 8
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
piper 14-09-2025 11:26

@ Silvy__89 (#4482519)

Beh c’è lo squadrone ceco però al loro posto.

 7
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Silvy__89 (Guest) 14-09-2025 11:07

No va beh lo squadrone USA fuori ahah, meglio per noi.

 6
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
piper 14-09-2025 10:52

Scritto da Ema80
Noooo povero Mauro, speriamo rimontino

Non frega una cippa a Mauro della Coppa Davis, ha detto che con gli USO finiva la stagione, però anche se da lui ritenuta un’esibizione voglio proprio vedere se non commenta se Carlitos dovesse vincere le Finals.

 5
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Ema80 (Guest) 14-09-2025 10:15

Noooo povero Mauro, speriamo rimontino

 4
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
piper 14-09-2025 10:02

Ma gli USA eliminati.

 3
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Ging89 (Guest) 14-09-2025 09:49

Usa fuori

Incredibile
Sarà un complotto di Gaudenzi

 2
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Fi (Guest) 14-09-2025 09:35

De minaur bergs all’ultimo sangue

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!