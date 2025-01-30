Montpellier 250 | Hard | e581140 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Davis Cup 2025 Copertina, Davis/FedCup
Davis Cup – Qualificazioni ai Gruppi Finals: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 1 (LIVE)
30/01/2025 22:37 Nessun commento
Questi i risultati delle qualificazioni per l’accesso ai Gruppi delle Finals di Davis Cup.
Oggi
– 18:00 Norvegia 🇳🇴 – Argentina 🇦🇷 0-1
ATP Multiple Locations
Nicolai Budkov Kjaer
5
6
6
Tomas Martin Etcheverry
7
2
7
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Risultato
6-7
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
1-1*
2*-1
3*-1
3-2*
3-3*
3*-4
4*-4
4-5*
6-6 → 6-7
T. Martin Etcheverry
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
6-5 → 6-6
N. Budkov Kjaer
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
T. Martin Etcheverry
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
N. Budkov Kjaer
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
T. Martin Etcheverry
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
N. Budkov Kjaer
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 4-3
T. Martin Etcheverry
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
N. Budkov Kjaer
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 3-2
T. Martin Etcheverry
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
2-1 → 3-1
N. Budkov Kjaer
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-1 → 2-1
T. Martin Etcheverry
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
N. Budkov Kjaer
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Risultato
6-2
T. Martin Etcheverry
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-2 → 6-2
N. Budkov Kjaer
15-0
30-0
40-0
4-2 → 5-2
T. Martin Etcheverry
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
4-1 → 4-2
N. Budkov Kjaer
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
3-1 → 4-1
T. Martin Etcheverry
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
N. Budkov Kjaer
0-15
0-30
0-40
2-0 → 2-1
T. Martin Etcheverry
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
1-0 → 2-0
N. Budkov Kjaer
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
5-7
T. Martin Etcheverry
15-0
30-0
40-0
5-6 → 5-7
N. Budkov Kjaer
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-5 → 5-6
T. Martin Etcheverry
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
5-4 → 5-5
N. Budkov Kjaer
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
T. Martin Etcheverry
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
N. Budkov Kjaer
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
4-2 → 4-3
T. Martin Etcheverry
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 4-2
N. Budkov Kjaer
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
T. Martin Etcheverry
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
ATP Multiple Locations
Casper Ruud
15
6
2
Mariano Navone•
15
3
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Navone
15-0
15-15
2-0
C. Ruud
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
M. Navone
0-15
0-30
0-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
6-3
C. Ruud
15-0
30-0
40-0
5-3 → 6-3
M. Navone
0-15
0-30
0-40
4-3 → 5-3
C. Ruud
15-0
30-0
40-0
3-3 → 4-3
M. Navone
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
2-3 → 3-3
C. Ruud
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
M. Navone
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
C. Ruud
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
M. Navone
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
C. Ruud
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
– 17:30 Ruud C. (🇳🇴) – Etcheverry T. M. (🇦🇷)
– 19:00 Budkov Kjaer N. (🇳🇴) – Navone M. (🇦🇷)
Domani
-Cina Taipei 🇹🇼 – USA 🇺🇸
– 04:00 Tseng C. H. (🇹🇼) – Giron M. (🇺🇸)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
– 05:30 Wu Tung-Lin (🇹🇼) – Michelsen A. (🇺🇸)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Giappone 🇯🇵 – Gran Bretagna 🇬🇧
– 05:00 Nishioka Y. (🇯🇵) – Harris B. (🇬🇧)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
– 06:30 Nishikori K. (🇯🇵) – Fearnley J. (🇬🇧)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
– 15:00 Austria 🇦🇹 – Finlandia 🇫🇮
– 15:00 Neumayer L. (🇦🇹) – Virtanen O. (🇫🇮)
– 16:30 Rodionov J. (🇦🇹) – Paldanius O. (🇫🇮)
Croazia 🇭🇷 – Slovacchia 🇸🇰
– 16:00 Ajdukovic D. (🇭🇷) – Klein L. (🇸🇰)
– 17:30 Prizmic D. (🇭🇷) – Kovalik J. (🇸🇰)
Repubblica Ceca 🇨🇿 – Corea del Sud 🇰🇷
– 15:00 Lehecka J. (🇨🇿) – Campana Lee G. (🇰🇷)
– 16:30 Machac T. (🇨🇿) – Kwon S. (🇰🇷)
Danimarca 🇩🇰 – Serbia 🇷🇸
– 16:00 Moller E. (🇩🇰) – Kecmanovic M. (🇷🇸)
– 17:30 Rune H. (🇩🇰) – Medjedovic H. (🇷🇸)
-Israele 🇮🇱 – Germania 🇩🇪
– 16:30 Oliel Y. (🇮🇱) – Marterer M. (🇩🇪)
– 18:00 Cukierman D. (🇮🇱) – Hanfmann Y. (🇩🇪)
Svezia 🇸🇪 – Australia 🇦🇺
– 17:00 Ymer M. (🇸🇪) – De Minaur A. (🇦🇺)
– 18:30 Borg L. (🇸🇪) – Vukic A. (🇦🇺)
Sabato
– 13:00 Svizzera 🇨🇭 – Spagna 🇪🇸
– 14:00 Belgio 🇧🇪 – Cile 🇨🇱
– 14:30 Francia 🇫🇷 – Brasile 🇧🇷
– 19:00 Canada 🇨🇦 – Ungheria 🇭🇺
TAG: Coppa Davis, Coppa Davis 2025, Davis Cup, Davis Cup 2025
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit