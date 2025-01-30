Davis Cup 2025 Copertina, Davis/FedCup

Davis Cup – Qualificazioni ai Gruppi Finals: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 1 (LIVE)

Yannick Hanfmann (GER) - Foto: Getty Images for ITF
Questi i risultati delle qualificazioni per l’accesso ai Gruppi delle Finals di Davis Cup.

Oggi
– 18:00 Norvegia 🇳🇴 – Argentina 🇦🇷 0-1
Nicolai Budkov Kjaer
5
6
6
Tomas Martin Etcheverry
7
2
7
Casper Ruud
15
6
2
Mariano Navone
15
3
0
– 17:30 Ruud C. (🇳🇴) – Etcheverry T. M. (🇦🇷)
– 19:00 Budkov Kjaer N. (🇳🇴) – Navone M. (🇦🇷)

Domani
-Cina Taipei 🇹🇼 – USA 🇺🇸
– 04:00 Tseng C. H. (🇹🇼) – Giron M. (🇺🇸)

– 05:30 Wu Tung-Lin (🇹🇼) – Michelsen A. (🇺🇸)

Giappone 🇯🇵 – Gran Bretagna 🇬🇧
– 05:00 Nishioka Y. (🇯🇵) – Harris B. (🇬🇧)
– 06:30 Nishikori K. (🇯🇵) – Fearnley J. (🇬🇧)

– 15:00 Austria 🇦🇹 – Finlandia 🇫🇮
– 15:00 Neumayer L. (🇦🇹) – Virtanen O. (🇫🇮)
– 16:30 Rodionov J. (🇦🇹) – Paldanius O. (🇫🇮)

Croazia 🇭🇷 – Slovacchia 🇸🇰
– 16:00 Ajdukovic D. (🇭🇷) – Klein L. (🇸🇰)
– 17:30 Prizmic D. (🇭🇷) – Kovalik J. (🇸🇰)

Repubblica Ceca 🇨🇿 – Corea del Sud 🇰🇷
– 15:00 Lehecka J. (🇨🇿) – Campana Lee G. (🇰🇷)
– 16:30 Machac T. (🇨🇿) – Kwon S. (🇰🇷)

Danimarca 🇩🇰 – Serbia 🇷🇸
– 16:00 Moller E. (🇩🇰) – Kecmanovic M. (🇷🇸)
– 17:30 Rune H. (🇩🇰) – Medjedovic H. (🇷🇸)

-Israele 🇮🇱 – Germania 🇩🇪
– 16:30 Oliel Y. (🇮🇱) – Marterer M. (🇩🇪)
– 18:00 Cukierman D. (🇮🇱) – Hanfmann Y. (🇩🇪)

Svezia 🇸🇪 – Australia 🇦🇺
– 17:00 Ymer M. (🇸🇪) – De Minaur A. (🇦🇺)
– 18:30 Borg L. (🇸🇪) – Vukic A. (🇦🇺)

Sabato
– 13:00 Svizzera 🇨🇭 – Spagna 🇪🇸
– 14:00 Belgio 🇧🇪 – Cile 🇨🇱
– 14:30 Francia 🇫🇷 – Brasile 🇧🇷
– 19:00 Canada 🇨🇦 – Ungheria 🇭🇺

