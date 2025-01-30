Challenger Koblenz, Cleveland, Piracicaba e Brisbane: I risultati con il dettaglio del Secondo Turno (LIVE)

Luca Nardi ITA, 2003.08.06
🇩🇪
Challenger Koblenz
Germania
Cemento (indoor) 🏟️
2° Turno
Torneo indoor – Meteo non influente sullo svolgimento
Centre Court – ore 11:00
Ugo Blanchet vs Max Hans Rehberg
ATP Koblenz
Ugo Blanchet [5]
30
2
7
4
Max Hans Rehberg•
40
6
6
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
M. Hans Rehberg
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
U. Blanchet
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
M. Hans Rehberg
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
U. Blanchet
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
U. Blanchet
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
M. Hans Rehberg
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
1*-3
2-3*
3-3*
3*-4
3*-5
4-5*
5-5*
6*-5
6-6 → 7-6
M. Hans Rehberg
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
U. Blanchet
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
U. Blanchet
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
3-3 → 4-3
U. Blanchet
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
M. Hans Rehberg
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 2-2
U. Blanchet
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
M. Hans Rehberg
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
U. Blanchet
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Hans Rehberg
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
U. Blanchet
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
M. Hans Rehberg
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
Tiebreak
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-0
0-2 → 1-2
M. Hans Rehberg
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
Geoffrey Blancaneaux vs Luca Nardi
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Florian Broska vs Matteo Martineau (Non prima 14:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Mika Brunold vs Christoph Negritu (Non prima 17:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Henri Squire vs Abdullah Shelbayh
Il match deve ancora iniziare
LOTTO RLP Court – ore 12:00
Patrik Trhac / Szymon Walkow vs Tim Ruehl / Patrick Zahraj
ATP Koblenz
Patrik Trhac / Szymon Walkow [4]
0
7
3
Tim Ruehl / Patrick Zahraj•
0
6
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
P. Trhac / Walkow
3-4 → 3-5
T. Ruehl / Zahraj
3-3 → 3-4
P. Trhac / Walkow
2-3 → 3-3
T. Ruehl / Zahraj
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
ace
2-2 → 2-3
P. Trhac / Walkow
1-2 → 2-2
T. Ruehl / Zahraj
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-1 → 1-2
P. Trhac / Walkow
0-1 → 1-1
T. Ruehl / Zahraj
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
1-1*
1*-2
2*-2
3-2*
3-3*
4*-3
5*-3
6-3*
6-4*
6*-5
6*-6
7-6*
6-6 → 7-6
T. Ruehl / Zahraj
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
P. Trhac / Walkow
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
T. Ruehl / Zahraj
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
P. Trhac / Walkow
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
4-4 → 5-4
T. Ruehl / Zahraj
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
4-3 → 4-4
P. Trhac / Walkow
3-3 → 4-3
T. Ruehl / Zahraj
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
P. Trhac / Walkow
2-2 → 3-2
T. Ruehl / Zahraj
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-2 → 2-2
P. Trhac / Walkow
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
T. Ruehl / Zahraj
0-1 → 0-2
P. Trhac / Walkow
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Denys Molchanov / Michael Vrbensky vs Marco Bortolotti / Luis David Martinez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Jakub Paul / David Pel vs Vasil Kirkov / Mick Veldheer
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Alexandru Jecan / Ivan Liutarevich vs Geoffrey Blancaneaux / Joshua Paris
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Mathys Erhard vs Giulio Zeppieri
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Cemento (indoor) 🏟️
2° Turno
Torneo indoor – Meteo non influente sullo svolgimento
Stadium – ore 17:00
Karue Sell vs Cannon Kingsley
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Stefan Kozlov vs Kaylan Bigun
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Stefan Dostanic vs Colton Smith
Il match deve ancora iniziare
J.J. Wolf vs Antoine Ghibaudo (Non prima 01:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Felix Corwin / Tennyson Whiting vs George Goldhoff / Trey Hilderbrand
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 4 – ore 17:00
Alafia Ayeni / Strong Kirchheimer vs Juan Carlos Aguilar / Filip Pieczonka
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Hans Hach Verdugo / James Trotter vs Pranav Kumar / Noah Schachter
Il match deve ancora iniziare
🇧🇷
Challenger Piracicaba
Brasile
⛈️
29°C/22°C
Quadra Central – ore 14:00
Camilo Ugo Carabelli vs Andrea Collarini
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Mateus Alves vs Roman Andres Burruchaga
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Gabriel Debru vs (Non prima 18:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Leonardo Aboian / Arklon Huertas Del Pino Cordova vs Marco Cecchinato / Pedro Sakamoto
ATP Piracicaba
Leonardo Aboian / Arklon Huertas Del Pino Cordova
0
2
Marco Cecchinato / Pedro Sakamoto•
0
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Aboian / Huertas Del Pino Cordova
2-0 → 2-1
M. Cecchinato / Sakamoto
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
L. Aboian / Huertas Del Pino Cordova
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Alex Marti Pujolras / Nikolas Sanchez Izquierdo vs Marcelo Demoliner / Fernando Romboli (Non prima 23:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Guido Andreozzi / Orlando Luz vs Daniel Elahi Galan / Carlos Taberner
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Quadra 3 – ore 14:00
Max Houkes vs Gustavo Heide
ATP Piracicaba
Max Houkes•
0
3
Gustavo Heide [7]
30
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Heide
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
df
30-40
2-4 → 3-4
M. Houkes
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
G. Heide
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
1-3 → 1-4
M. Houkes
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
M. Houkes
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
G. Heide
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Pedro Sakamoto vs Hugo Dellien
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Nikolas Sanchez Izquierdo vs Federico Coria
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Victor Hugo Remondy Pagotto / Gabriel Tumasonis vs Pedro Boscardin Dias / Lautaro Midon
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Mateus Alves / Daniel Dutra da Silva vs Gabriel Debru / Andrea Pellegrino (Non prima 23:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Quadra 6 – ore 14:00
Daniel Elahi Galan vs Valerio Aboian
ATP Piracicaba
Daniel Elahi Galan [4]
0
7
4
4
Valerio Aboian•
15
5
6
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
D. Elahi Galan
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
3-1 → 4-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
V. Aboian
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
V. Aboian
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
ace
3-4 → 3-5
D. Elahi Galan
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
D. Elahi Galan
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Elahi Galan
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-5 → 6-5
V. Aboian
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
5-4 → 5-5
D. Elahi Galan
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
D. Elahi Galan
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
3-3 → 4-3
D. Elahi Galan
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
D. Elahi Galan
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Emilio Nava vs Juan Pablo Ficovich
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Facundo Mena vs Andrea Pellegrino
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Paulo Andre Saraiva Dos Santos / Gonzalo Villanueva vs Andrea Collarini / Juan Pablo Ficovich (Non prima 20:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Quadra 7 – ore 14:00
Alex Marti Pujolras vs Carlos Taberner
ATP Piracicaba
Alex Marti Pujolras
15
2
Carlos Taberner•
0
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Marti Pujolras
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-4 → 2-4
C. Taberner
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
0-4 → 1-4
A. Marti Pujolras
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
40-A
0-3 → 0-4
A. Marti Pujolras
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
30-40
df
0-1 → 0-2
Breno Braga / Victor Braga vs Luis Britto / Marcelo Zormann
Il match deve ancora iniziare
vs
Il match deve ancora iniziare
🇦🇺
Challenger Brisbane
Australia
☀️
30°C/23°C
Show court 1 – ore 01:00
Blake Ellis vs Pavle Marinkov
ATP Brisbane
Blake Ellis
6
7
Pavle Marinkov
4
5
Vincitore: Ellis
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
P. Marinkov
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
6-5 → 7-5
B. Ellis
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
ace
5-5 → 6-5
P. Marinkov
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
B. Ellis
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
df
4-4 → 5-4
P. Marinkov
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
4-3 → 4-4
P. Marinkov
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
B. Ellis
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-2 → 3-2
P. Marinkov
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
15-40
1-2 → 2-2
B. Ellis
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
15-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Marinkov
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-4 → 6-4
B. Ellis
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
ace
4-4 → 5-4
P. Marinkov
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
P. Marinkov
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
df
40-30
ace
1-0 → 1-1
Tristan Schoolkate vs Matthew Dellavedova
ATP Brisbane
Tristan Schoolkate [5]
6
7
Matthew Dellavedova
2
6
Vincitore: Schoolkate
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
1*-1
df
2-1*
3-1*
3*-2
4*-2
5-2*
ace
5-3*
5*-4
6*-4
6-5*
6-6*
7*-6
6-6 → 7-6
T. Schoolkate
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
ace
5-6 → 6-6
M. Dellavedova
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
T. Schoolkate
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
4-5 → 5-5
M. Dellavedova
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
T. Schoolkate
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
ace
1-2 → 2-2
M. Dellavedova
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
M. Dellavedova
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Dellavedova
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 5-2
T. Schoolkate
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
1-0 → 1-1
Blake Ellis / Adam Walton vs Kody Pearson / Joshua Sheehy (Non prima 05:30)
ATP Brisbane
Kody Pearson / Joshua Sheehy
6
2
Blake Ellis / Adam Walton [2]
7
6
Vincitore: Ellis / Walton
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
B. Ellis / Walton
2-5 → 2-6
K. Pearson / Sheehy
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
2-4 → 2-5
B. Ellis / Walton
15-0
ace
15-15
df
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
2-3 → 2-4
K. Pearson / Sheehy
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
B. Ellis / Walton
2-1 → 2-2
K. Pearson / Sheehy
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-1 → 2-1
B. Ellis / Walton
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 1-1
K. Pearson / Sheehy
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
1-2*
df
1-3*
1*-4
2*-4
3-4*
3-5*
4*-5
4*-6
5-6*
6-6*
6*-7
6-6 → 6-7
K. Pearson / Sheehy
5-6 → 6-6
B. Ellis / Walton
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
5-5 → 5-6
K. Pearson / Sheehy
4-5 → 5-5
B. Ellis / Walton
4-4 → 4-5
K. Pearson / Sheehy
3-4 → 4-4
B. Ellis / Walton
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
2-4 → 3-4
K. Pearson / Sheehy
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
1-4 → 2-4
B. Ellis / Walton
1-3 → 1-4
K. Pearson / Sheehy
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
df
1-2 → 1-3
B. Ellis / Walton
1-1 → 1-2
K. Pearson / Sheehy
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
0-1 → 1-1
B. Ellis / Walton
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Show Court 2 – ore 01:00
Alex Bolt vs Govind Nanda
ATP Brisbane
Govind Nanda
6
6
6
Alex Bolt [4]
4
7
7
Vincitore: Bolt
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
1*-3
2-3*
3-3*
3*-4
3*-5
4-5*
4-6*
ace
6-6 → 6-7
A. Bolt
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
G. Nanda
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
5-5 → 6-5
A. Bolt
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
5-4 → 5-5
G. Nanda
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
4-4 → 5-4
A. Bolt
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
G. Nanda
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-2 → 4-3
A. Bolt
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
4-1 → 4-2
G. Nanda
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
A. Bolt
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
3-0 → 3-1
G. Nanda
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
2-0 → 3-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
0*-2
1-2*
2-2*
3*-2
4*-2
4-3*
4-4*
4*-5
ace
4*-6
5-6*
6-6*
6*-7
7*-7
7-8*
8-8*
8*-9
6-6 → 6-7
G. Nanda
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
G. Nanda
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
A. Bolt
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
G. Nanda
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
0-1 → 1-1
A. Bolt
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Nanda
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
5-4 → 6-4
A. Bolt
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
G. Nanda
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
A. Bolt
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 4-3
G. Nanda
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
A. Bolt
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
G. Nanda
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
1-2 → 2-2
A. Bolt
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
ace
1-1 → 1-2
A. Bolt
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Marek Gengel vs Yuta Shimizu
ATP Brisbane
Marek Gengel
3
6
6
Yuta Shimizu [7]
6
4
0
Vincitore: Gengel
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
M. Gengel
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-0 → 6-0
Y. Shimizu
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
4-0 → 5-0
M. Gengel
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
df
1-0 → 2-0
Y. Shimizu
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Gengel
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
Y. Shimizu
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
5-3 → 5-4
Y. Shimizu
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
3-1 → 3-2
M. Gengel
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
2-1 → 3-1
Y. Shimizu
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Gengel
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
2-4 → 3-4
Y. Shimizu
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
M. Gengel
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-3 → 2-3
Y. Shimizu
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
M. Gengel
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
Christian Langmo / Govind Nanda vs Charles Broom / Anirudh Chandrasekar (Non prima 07:30)
ATP Brisbane
Charles Broom / Anirudh Chandrasekar [1]
6
3
8
Christian Langmo / Govind Nanda
1
6
10
Vincitore: Langmo / Nanda
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
C. Langmo / Nanda
0-1
1-1
2-1
2-2
3-2
4-2
4-3
4-4
5-4
df
6-4
7-4
7-5
8-5
9-5
9-6
9-7
9-8
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
C. Langmo / Nanda
3-5 → 3-6
C. Broom / Chandrasekar
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
3-4 → 3-5
C. Langmo / Nanda
3-3 → 3-4
C. Broom / Chandrasekar
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
2-3 → 3-3
C. Langmo / Nanda
2-2 → 2-3
C. Broom / Chandrasekar
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
C. Langmo / Nanda
1-1 → 1-2
C. Broom / Chandrasekar
0-1 → 1-1
C. Langmo / Nanda
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Broom / Chandrasekar
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
5-1 → 6-1
C. Langmo / Nanda
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
ace
5-0 → 5-1
C. Broom / Chandrasekar
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
df
4-0 → 5-0
C. Langmo / Nanda
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-0 → 4-0
C. Broom / Chandrasekar
2-0 → 3-0
C. Langmo / Nanda
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-0 → 2-0
C. Broom / Chandrasekar
0-15
df
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
Court 6 – ore 01:00
Joshua Charlton / Patrick Harper vs Jesse Delaney / Masamichi Imamura
ATP Brisbane
Joshua Charlton / Patrick Harper [3]
7
6
Jesse Delaney / Masamichi Imamura
5
2
Vincitore: Charlton / Harper
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Delaney / Imamura
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
5-2 → 6-2
J. Charlton / Harper
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
4-2 → 5-2
J. Delaney / Imamura
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
J. Charlton / Harper
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
2-2 → 3-2
J. Delaney / Imamura
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
2-1 → 2-2
J. Charlton / Harper
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
J. Delaney / Imamura
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
J. Charlton / Harper
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Delaney / Imamura
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
6-5 → 7-5
J. Charlton / Harper
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
J. Delaney / Imamura
5-4 → 5-5
J. Charlton / Harper
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
4-4 → 5-4
J. Delaney / Imamura
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
4-3 → 4-4
J. Charlton / Harper
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-3 → 4-3
J. Delaney / Imamura
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
J. Charlton / Harper
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
2-2 → 3-2
J. Delaney / Imamura
2-1 → 2-2
J. Charlton / Harper
1-1 → 2-1
J. Delaney / Imamura
1-0 → 1-1
J. Charlton / Harper
0-0 → 1-0
Matthew Christopher Romios / Colin Sinclair vs Jake Delaney / Mark Whitehouse (Non prima 03:30)
ATP Brisbane
Jake Delaney / Mark Whitehouse
3
4
Matthew Christopher Romios / Colin Sinclair [4]
6
6
Vincitore: Romios / Sinclair
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Christopher Romios / Sinclair
4-5 → 4-6
J. Delaney / Whitehouse
3-5 → 4-5
M. Christopher Romios / Sinclair
3-4 → 3-5
J. Delaney / Whitehouse
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
3-3 → 3-4
M. Christopher Romios / Sinclair
3-2 → 3-3
J. Delaney / Whitehouse
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-2 → 3-2
M. Christopher Romios / Sinclair
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
2-1 → 2-2
J. Delaney / Whitehouse
1-1 → 2-1
M. Christopher Romios / Sinclair
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
J. Delaney / Whitehouse
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Christopher Romios / Sinclair
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
ace
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
J. Delaney / Whitehouse
3-4 → 3-5
M. Christopher Romios / Sinclair
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
J. Delaney / Whitehouse
2-3 → 3-3
M. Christopher Romios / Sinclair
2-2 → 2-3
J. Delaney / Whitehouse
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
M. Christopher Romios / Sinclair
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-1 → 1-2
J. Delaney / Whitehouse
0-1 → 1-1
M. Christopher Romios / Sinclair
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
