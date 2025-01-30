Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Koblenz, Cleveland, Piracicaba e Brisbane: I risultati con il dettaglio del Secondo Turno (LIVE)

30/01/2025 09:34 Nessun commento
Luca Nardi ITA, 2003.08.06
🇩🇪

Challenger Koblenz

Germania


Cemento (indoor) 🏟️
2° Turno

Torneo indoor – Meteo non influente sullo svolgimento

Centre Court – ore 11:00
Ugo Blanchet FRA vs Max Hans Rehberg GER

ATP Koblenz
Ugo Blanchet [5]
30
2
7
4
Max Hans Rehberg
40
6
6
4
Geoffrey Blancaneaux FRA vs Luca Nardi ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Florian Broska GER vs Matteo Martineau FRA (Non prima 14:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Mika Brunold SUI vs Christoph Negritu GER (Non prima 17:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Henri Squire GER vs Abdullah Shelbayh JOR

Il match deve ancora iniziare



LOTTO RLP Court – ore 12:00
Patrik Trhac USA / Szymon Walkow POL vs Tim Ruehl GER / Patrick Zahraj GER

ATP Koblenz
Patrik Trhac / Szymon Walkow [4]
0
7
3
Tim Ruehl / Patrick Zahraj
0
6
5
Denys Molchanov UKR / Michael Vrbensky CZE vs Marco Bortolotti ITA / Luis David Martinez VEN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Jakub Paul SUI / David Pel NED vs Vasil Kirkov USA / Mick Veldheer NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alexandru Jecan ROU / Ivan Liutarevich BLR vs Geoffrey Blancaneaux FRA / Joshua Paris GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Mathys Erhard FRA vs Giulio Zeppieri ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare






🇺🇸

Challenger Cleveland

USA


Cemento (indoor) 🏟️
2° Turno

Torneo indoor – Meteo non influente sullo svolgimento

Stadium – ore 17:00
Karue Sell BRA vs Cannon Kingsley USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Stefan Kozlov USA vs Kaylan Bigun USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Stefan Dostanic USA vs Colton Smith USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

J.J. Wolf USA vs Antoine Ghibaudo FRA (Non prima 01:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Felix Corwin USA / Tennyson Whiting USA vs George Goldhoff USA / Trey Hilderbrand USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 4 – ore 17:00
Alafia Ayeni USA / Strong Kirchheimer USA vs Juan Carlos Aguilar CAN / Filip Pieczonka POL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Hans Hach Verdugo MEX / James Trotter JPN vs Pranav Kumar USA / Noah Schachter USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare






🇧🇷

Challenger Piracicaba

Brasile


Terra battuta
2° Turno

⛈️
29°C/22°C

Quadra Central – ore 14:00
Camilo Ugo Carabelli ARG vs Andrea Collarini ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Mateus Alves BRA vs Roman Andres Burruchaga ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Gabriel Debru FRA vs it (Non prima 18:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Leonardo Aboian ARG / Arklon Huertas Del Pino Cordova PER vs Marco Cecchinato ITA / Pedro Sakamoto BRA

ATP Piracicaba
Leonardo Aboian / Arklon Huertas Del Pino Cordova
0
2
Marco Cecchinato / Pedro Sakamoto
0
1
Alex Marti Pujolras ESP / Nikolas Sanchez Izquierdo ESP vs Marcelo Demoliner BRA / Fernando Romboli BRA (Non prima 23:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Guido Andreozzi ARG / Orlando Luz BRA vs Daniel Elahi Galan COL / Carlos Taberner ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Quadra 3 – ore 14:00
Max Houkes NED vs Gustavo Heide BRA

ATP Piracicaba
Max Houkes
0
3
Gustavo Heide [7]
30
4
Pedro Sakamoto BRA vs Hugo Dellien BOL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Nikolas Sanchez Izquierdo ESP vs Federico Coria ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Victor Hugo Remondy Pagotto BRA / Gabriel Tumasonis BRA vs Pedro Boscardin Dias BRA / Lautaro Midon ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Mateus Alves BRA / Daniel Dutra da Silva BRA vs Gabriel Debru FRA / Andrea Pellegrino ITA (Non prima 23:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Quadra 6 – ore 14:00
Daniel Elahi Galan COL vs Valerio Aboian ARG

ATP Piracicaba
Daniel Elahi Galan [4]
0
7
4
4
Valerio Aboian
15
5
6
1
Emilio Nava USA vs Juan Pablo Ficovich ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Facundo Mena ARG vs Andrea Pellegrino ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Paulo Andre Saraiva Dos Santos BRA / Gonzalo Villanueva ARG vs Andrea Collarini ARG / Juan Pablo Ficovich ARG (Non prima 20:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Quadra 7 – ore 14:00
Alex Marti Pujolras ESP vs Carlos Taberner ESP

ATP Piracicaba
Alex Marti Pujolras
15
2
Carlos Taberner
0
4
Breno Braga BRA / Victor Braga BRA vs Luis Britto BRA / Marcelo Zormann BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

it vs it

Il match deve ancora iniziare






🇦🇺

Challenger Brisbane

Australia


Cemento
2° Turno

☀️
30°C/23°C

Show court 1 – ore 01:00
Blake Ellis AUS vs Pavle Marinkov AUS

ATP Brisbane
Blake Ellis
6
7
Pavle Marinkov
4
5
Vincitore: Ellis
Tristan Schoolkate AUS vs Matthew Dellavedova AUS

ATP Brisbane
Tristan Schoolkate [5]
6
7
Matthew Dellavedova
2
6
Vincitore: Schoolkate
Blake Ellis AUS / Adam Walton AUS vs Kody Pearson AUS / Joshua Sheehy USA (Non prima 05:30)

ATP Brisbane
Kody Pearson / Joshua Sheehy
6
2
Blake Ellis / Adam Walton [2]
7
6
Vincitore: Ellis / Walton
Show Court 2 – ore 01:00
Alex Bolt AUS vs Govind Nanda USA

ATP Brisbane
Govind Nanda
6
6
6
Alex Bolt [4]
4
7
7
Vincitore: Bolt
Marek Gengel CZE vs Yuta Shimizu JPN

ATP Brisbane
Marek Gengel
3
6
6
Yuta Shimizu [7]
6
4
0
Vincitore: Gengel
Christian Langmo USA / Govind Nanda USA vs Charles Broom GBR / Anirudh Chandrasekar IND (Non prima 07:30)

ATP Brisbane
Charles Broom / Anirudh Chandrasekar [1]
6
3
8
Christian Langmo / Govind Nanda
1
6
10
Vincitore: Langmo / Nanda
Court 6 – ore 01:00
Joshua Charlton AUS / Patrick Harper AUS vs Jesse Delaney AUS / Masamichi Imamura JPN

ATP Brisbane
Joshua Charlton / Patrick Harper [3]
7
6
Jesse Delaney / Masamichi Imamura
5
2
Vincitore: Charlton / Harper
Matthew Christopher Romios AUS / Colin Sinclair NMI vs Jake Delaney AUS / Mark Whitehouse GBR (Non prima 03:30)

ATP Brisbane
Jake Delaney / Mark Whitehouse
3
4
Matthew Christopher Romios / Colin Sinclair [4]
6
6
Vincitore: Romios / Sinclair
