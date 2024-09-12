Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Szczecin, Guangzhou, Rennes, Las Vegas e Dobrich 2: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 4 (LIVE)

12/09/2024 08:46 1 commento
Andrea Pellegrino nella foto

CHALLENGER Szczecin (🇵🇱 Polonia) – 2° Turno, terra battuta

– **11:00** Debru G. 🇫🇷 (Fra) – Campana Lee G. 🇰🇷 (Kor) -:-
ATP Szczecin
Gabriel Debru
40
6
5
4
Gerard Campana Lee
40
3
7
4
– **11:00** Novak D. 🇦🇹 (Aut) – Molleker R. 🇩🇪 (Ger) -:-

ATP Szczecin
Dennis Novak
4
2
Rudolf Molleker
6
6
Vincitore: Molleker
– **11:00 Vatutin A. (Wrl) – Popko D. 🇰🇿 (Kaz)

ATP Szczecin
Alexey Vatutin
6
5
7
Dmitry Popko
4
7
6
Vincitore: Vatutin
– **12:30** Berrettini J. 🇮🇹 (Ita) – Choinski J. 🇬🇧 (Gbr) -:-

– **12:30** Kopriva V. 🇨🇿 (Cze) – Fanselow S. 🇩🇪 (Ger) -:-

ATP Szczecin
Vit Kopriva [5]
6
6
Sebastian Fanselow
3
0
Vincitore: Kopriva
– **14:00** Altmaier D. 🇩🇪 (Ger) – Andreev A. 🇧🇬 (Bul) -:-

– **14:00** Mager G. 🇮🇹 (Ita) – Pellegrino A. 🇮🇹 (Ita) -:-

– **17:00** Arnaboldi F. 🇮🇹 (Ita) – Coria F. 🇦🇷 (Arg) -:-

CHALLENGER Dobrich 2 (🇧🇬 Bulgaria) – 2° Turno, terra battuta

– **09:30** Draxl L. 🇨🇦 (Can) – Den Ouden G. 🇳🇱 (Ned) -:-
ATP Dobrich 2
Liam Draxl [4]
3
5
Guy Den Ouden
6
7
Vincitore: Den Ouden
– **09:30** Giustino L. 🇮🇹 (Ita) – Negritu Ch. 🇩🇪 (Ger) -:-

ATP Dobrich 2
Lorenzo Giustino [6]
40
7
2
2
Christoph Negritu
0
6
6
2
– **09:30** Royer V. 🇫🇷 (Fra) – Marti Pujolras A. 🇪🇸 (Esp) -:-

ATP Dobrich 2
Valentin Royer [1]
6
4
7
Alex Marti Pujolras
0
6
5
Vincitore: Royer
– **11:00** Jorda Sanchis D. 🇪🇸 (Esp) – Nicod J. 🇨🇿 (Cze) -:-

ATP Dobrich 2
David Jorda Sanchis
3
6
Jakub Nicod
4*
6
– **11:00 Olivieri G. A. 🇦🇷 (Arg) – Gill F. 🇬🇧 (Gbr) 1:0

ATP Dobrich 2
Genaro Alberto Olivieri
40
7
6
0
Felix Gill
40
5
7
0
– **11:00 Strombachs R. 🇱🇻 (Lat) – Kuzmanov D. 🇧🇬 (Bul) 0:0

ATP Dobrich 2
Robert Strombachs
0
3
Dimitar Kuzmanov [9]
0
4
CHALLENGER Guangzhou 2 (🇨🇳 Cina) – 2° Turno, cemento

Court 1 – ore 04:00
Federico Agustin Gomez ARG vs James McCabe AUS
ATP Guangzhou (Huangpu)
James McCabe
3
2
Federico Agustin Gomez [7]
6
6
Vincitore: Gomez
Mikhail Kukushkin KAZ vs Dalibor Svrcina CZE

ATP Guangzhou (Huangpu)
Mikhail Kukushkin [3]
2
6
6
Dalibor Svrcina
6
1
2
Vincitore: Kukushkin
Francis Casey Alcantara PHI / Pruchya Isaro THA vs Yan Bai CHN / Zhenxiong Dong CIO

ATP Guangzhou (Huangpu)
Francis Casey Alcantara / Pruchya Isaro
6
5
10
Yan Bai / Zhenxiong Dong
4
7
8
Vincitore: Alcantara / Isaro
David Pel NED / Bart Stevens NED vs Blake Bayldon AUS / Thomas Fancutt CIO (Non prima 08:00)

ATP Guangzhou (Huangpu)
David Pel / Bart Stevens [4]
6
3
5
Blake Bayldon / Thomas Fancutt
4
6
10
Vincitore: Bayldon / Fancutt
Court 5 – ore 04:00
Evan King USA / Reese Stalder USA vs Marc Polmans AUS / Matthew Christopher Romios AUS

ATP Guangzhou (Huangpu)
Evan King / Reese Stalder [1]
3
7
10
Marc Polmans / Matthew Christopher Romios
6
5
7
Vincitore: King / Stalder
Radu Albot MDA vs Wishaya Trongcharoenchaikul THA

ATP Guangzhou (Huangpu)
Wishaya Trongcharoenchaikul
3
2
Radu Albot [5]
6
6
Vincitore: Albot
Christopher O’Connell AUS vs Ye Cong Mo CHN

ATP Guangzhou (Huangpu)
Christopher O'Connell [1]
6
2
Ye Cong Mo
2
1
Vincitore: O'Connell
Federico Agustin Gomez ARG / Kaichi Uchida JPN vs Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli IND / Arjun Kadhe CIO (Non prima 08:00)

ATP Guangzhou (Huangpu)
Federico Agustin Gomez / Kaichi Uchida
6
6
Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli / Arjun Kadhe [2]
7
7
Vincitore: Bollipalli / Kadhe
CHALLENGER Las Vegas (🇺🇸 USA) – 2° Turno, cemento

Stadium Court – ore 20:00
Colton Smith USA vs Tristan Boyer USA
Patrick Maloney USA vs Kaylan Bigun USA

Karue Sell BRA vs Juan Pablo Ficovich ARG

Andres Martin USA vs Quinn Vandecasteele USA (Non prima 02:30)

Alex Rybakov USA / Jamie Vance USA vs Pranav Kumar USA / Noah Schachter USA

Court 1 – ore 21:00
Eliot Spizzirri USA / Tyler Zink USA vs Trey Hilderbrand USA / Alex Lawson USA

Denis Kudla USA / Luke Saville AUS vs Abdullah Shelbayh JOR / Kelsey Stevenson CAN

Kody Pearson AUS / Joshua Sheehy USA vs Tristan Boyer USA / Tennyson Whiting USA

CHALLENGER Rennes (🇫🇷 Francia) – 2° Turno, cemento (al coperto)

Court Le Liberte – ore 11:00
Sander Arends NED / Gregoire Jacq FRA vs Martin Damm USA / Vasil Kirkov USA
ATP Rennes
Sander Arends / Gregoire Jacq [1]
6
6
Martin Damm / Vasil Kirkov
4
4
Vincitore: Arends / Jacq
Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg FRA vs Jacob Fearnley GBR

ATP Rennes
Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg
15
6
2
3
Jacob Fearnley [8]
0
1
6
2
Mostra dettagli

Matteo Martineau FRA vs Quentin Halys FRA (Non prima 13:00)

Michael Geerts BEL vs Benjamin Bonzi FRA (Non prima 15:30)

Lucas Pouille FRA vs Antoine Escoffier FRA (Non prima 18:30)

Titouan Droguet FRA vs Hugo Grenier FRA

Court Saint Gregoire 1 – ore 14:00
Axel Garcian FRA / Harold Mayot FRA vs Anirudh Chandrasekar IND / David Vega Hernandez ESP

Ben Jones GBR / Marcus Willis GBR vs Evan Furness FRA / Arthur Reymond FRA

