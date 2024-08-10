Challenger Cary: I risultati con il dettaglio del Primo Turno di Qualificazione (LIVE)

Matteo Gigante nella foto
CHALLENGER Cary (USA 🇺🇸) – 1° Turno Qualificazione, cemento
Stadium – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00)
1. [6] Lucas Pouille
vs Valentin Royer
ATP Cary
Lucas Pouille [6]•
0
7
4
2
Valentin Royer
15
5
6
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
V. Royer
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
2-4 → 2-5
L. Pouille
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
df
2-3 → 2-4
L. Pouille
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
L. Pouille
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
V. Royer
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Pouille
0-15
df
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
df
4-5 → 4-6
V. Royer
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
30-40
2-4 → 3-4
L. Pouille
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
V. Royer
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
L. Pouille
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
V. Royer
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Pouille
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
6-5 → 7-5
L. Pouille
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
5-4 → 5-5
V. Royer
15-0
ace
15-15
df
30-15
ace
40-15
5-3 → 5-4
L. Pouille
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
4-3 → 5-3
V. Royer
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 4-3
L. Pouille
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
2-3 → 3-3
V. Royer
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
0-2 → 1-2
2. [WC] Kevin King vs [7] Ugo Blanchet
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Tristan Schoolkate vs [10] Patrick Kypson (non prima ore: 20:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 15 – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00)
1. [1] Mattia Bellucci vs Elias Ymer
ATP Cary
Mattia Bellucci [1]
0
7
5
Elias Ymer•
0
5
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Bellucci
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
ace
2-5 → 3-5
E. Ymer
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
2-4 → 2-5
M. Bellucci
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 2-4
E. Ymer
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
0-4 → 1-4
E. Ymer
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Bellucci
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
6-5 → 7-5
E. Ymer
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-5 → 6-5
M. Bellucci
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
M. Bellucci
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
df
3-2 → 4-2
E. Ymer
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
2. [4] Emilio Nava vs [WC] Patrick Schoen
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [5] Matteo Gigante vs [WC] Logan Zapp
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 13 – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00)
1. Alex Bolt vs [8] Seongchan Hong
ATP Cary
Alex Bolt
1
1
Seongchan Hong [8]
6
6
Vincitore: Hong
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Hong
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
1-3 → 1-4
A. Bolt
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-3 → 1-3
A. Bolt
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Bolt
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-5 → 1-6
A. Bolt
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
df
1-3 → 1-4
S. Hong
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
A. Bolt
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
A. Bolt
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
2. Alternate vs [12] Hugo Grenier
ATP Cary
Kyrian Jacquet•
0
6
1
Hugo Grenier [12]
30
3
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
H. Grenier
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-3 → 5-3
K. Jacquet
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
4-2 → 4-3
H. Grenier
15-0
ace
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
K. Jacquet
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-1 → 3-2
K. Jacquet
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
3. [2] Gabriel Diallo vs [WC] Eliot Spizzirri (non prima ore: 20:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 10 – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00)
1. Beibit Zhukayev
vs [11/Alt] Federico Agustin Gomez
ATP Cary
Beibit Zhukayev
3
4
Federico Agustin Gomez [11]
6
6
Vincitore: Gomez
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Agustin Gomez
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 4-6
F. Agustin Gomez
3-4 → 3-5
B. Zhukayev
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
3-3 → 3-4
F. Agustin Gomez
3-2 → 3-3
B. Zhukayev
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-2 → 3-2
F. Agustin Gomez
2-1 → 2-2
F. Agustin Gomez
1-0 → 1-1
B. Zhukayev
15-0
15-0
30-0
40-0
30-0
40-0
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Agustin Gomez
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
3-5 → 3-6
B. Zhukayev
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
2-5 → 3-5
F. Agustin Gomez
2-4 → 2-5
B. Zhukayev
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
df
2-3 → 2-4
F. Agustin Gomez
1-3 → 2-3
B. Zhukayev
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-3 → 1-3
F. Agustin Gomez
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-2 → 0-3
B. Zhukayev
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
F. Agustin Gomez
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
df
ace
0-0 → 0-1
2. [3] Radu Albot vs Borna Gojo
ATP Cary
Radu Albot [3]•
0
3
Borna Gojo
0
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
B. Gojo
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-3 → 3-3
R. Albot
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
B. Gojo
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
1-2 → 1-3
R. Albot
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
B. Gojo
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
R. Albot
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
3. [Alt] Marc Polmans vs [9] Shintaro Mochizuki
Il match deve ancora iniziare
