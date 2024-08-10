Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Cary: I risultati con il dettaglio del Primo Turno di Qualificazione (LIVE)

10/08/2024 16:46 Nessun commento
Matteo Gigante nella foto
CHALLENGER Cary (USA 🇺🇸) – 1° Turno Qualificazione, cemento

Stadium – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00)
1. [6] Lucas Pouille FRA vs Valentin Royer FRA
ATP Cary
Lucas Pouille [6]
0
7
4
2
Valentin Royer
15
5
6
5
2. [WC] Kevin King USA vs [7] Ugo Blanchet FRA

3. Tristan Schoolkate AUS vs [10] Patrick Kypson USA (non prima ore: 20:00)

Court 15 – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00)
1. [1] Mattia Bellucci ITA vs Elias Ymer SWE

ATP Cary
Mattia Bellucci [1]
0
7
5
Elias Ymer
0
5
5
2. [4] Emilio Nava USA vs [WC] Patrick Schoen SUI

3. [5] Matteo Gigante ITA vs [WC] Logan Zapp USA

Court 13 – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00)
1. Alex Bolt AUS vs [8] Seongchan Hong KOR

ATP Cary
Alex Bolt
1
1
Seongchan Hong [8]
6
6
Vincitore: Hong
2. Alternate XXX vs [12] Hugo Grenier FRA

ATP Cary
Kyrian Jacquet
0
6
1
Hugo Grenier [12]
30
3
0
3. [2] Gabriel Diallo CAN vs [WC] Eliot Spizzirri USA (non prima ore: 20:00)

Court 10 – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00)
1. Beibit Zhukayev KAZ vs [11/Alt] Federico Agustin Gomez ARG
ATP Cary
Beibit Zhukayev
3
4
Federico Agustin Gomez [11]
6
6
Vincitore: Gomez
2. [3] Radu Albot MDA vs Borna Gojo CRO

ATP Cary
Radu Albot [3]
0
3
Borna Gojo
0
3
3. [Alt] Marc Polmans AUS vs [9] Shintaro Mochizuki JPN

