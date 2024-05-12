Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Tunisi, Oeiras 4 e Taipei: I risultati con il dettaglio del Primo Turno di Qualificazione (LIVE)

12/05/2024
Samuel Vincent Ruggeri ITA, 22-05-2002
CHALLENGER UOMINI – SINGOLARE: Oeiras 4 (🇵🇹 Portogallo) – 1° Turno Qualificazione, terra battuta

Central – Ora italiana: 11:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [1] Lukas Neumayer AUT vs [WC] Tiago Pereira POR
ATP Oeiras 4
Lukas Neumayer [1]
40
3
0
Tiago Pereira
30
6
0
Mostra dettagli

2. Frederico Ferreira Silva POR vs [10] August Holmgren DEN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [Alt] Duarte Vale POR vs [7] Samuel Vincent Ruggeri ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [2] Dmitry Popko KAZ vs [Alt] Pedro Araujo POR

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 1 – Ora italiana: 11:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. Lucas Gerch GER vs [9] Sebastian Fanselow GER

ATP Oeiras 4
Lucas Gerch
40
4
Sebastian Fanselow [9]
40
4
Mostra dettagli

2. [4] Juan Pablo Ficovich ARG vs [WC] Francisco Rocha POR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [3/Alt] Jules Marie FRA vs [WC] Joao Domingues POR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [6] Adrian Andreev BUL vs [WC] Rodrigo Fernandes POR

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 3 – Ora italiana: 11:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [PR] Evan Furness FRA vs [11] Alexis Gautier FRA

ATP Oeiras 4
Evan Furness
0
4
Alexis Gautier [11]
0
4
Mostra dettagli

2. Tomasz Berkieta POL vs [12] Jonas Forejtek CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [5] Geoffrey Blancaneaux FRA vs [Alt] Dan Added FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [Alt] Ryan Nijboer NED vs [8] Vilius Gaubas LTU

Il match deve ancora iniziare






CHALLENGER UOMINI – SINGOLARE: Tunis (🇹🇳 Tunisia) – 1° Turno Qualificazione, terra battuta

COURT CENTRAL – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Mohamed Safwat EGY vs [8] Felix Gill GBR
ATP Tunis
Mohamed Safwat
2
1
Felix Gill [8]
6
6
Vincitore: Gill
Mostra dettagli

2. [4] Clement Chidekh FRA vs [WC] Anas Bennour Dit Sahli TUN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [Alt] Kyle Edmund GBR vs [11] Daniel Michalski POL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [1] Gijs Brouwer NED vs Gerard Campana Lee KOR

Il match deve ancora iniziare



COURT AZIZ ZOUHIR – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [3] Tristan Lamasine FRA vs [WC] Youssef Boubaker TUN

ATP Tunis
Tristan Lamasine [3]
6
6
Youssef Boubaker
0
0
Vincitore: Lamasine
Mostra dettagli

2. [Alt] Carlos Sanchez Jover ESP vs [9] Marco Cecchinato ITA

ATP Tunis
Carlos Sanchez Jover
15
0
Marco Cecchinato [9]
15
1
Mostra dettagli

3. [6] Alexander Weis ITA vs [WC] Omar Knani TUN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [5] Michael Vrbensky CZE vs [WC] Mehdi Ben Arab TUN

Il match deve ancora iniziare



COURT 5 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Max Houkes NED vs [10] Sandro Kopp AUT

ATP Tunis
Max Houkes
0
6
2
Sandro Kopp [10]
0
0
5
Mostra dettagli

2. [2] Timofey Skatov KAZ vs [Alt] Soonwoo Kwon KOR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Riccardo Bonadio ITA vs [12] Antoine Bellier SUI

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [Alt] Matej Dodig CRO vs [7] Carlos Taberner ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare






CHALLENGER UOMINI – SINGOLARE: Taipei (🇹🇼 Taiwan) – 1° Turno Qualificazione, cemento

Center Court – Ora italiana: 05:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [2] James Trotter JPN vs [WC] Cing-Yang Meng TPE
ATP Taipei
James Trotter [2]
6
6
Cing-Yang Meng
2
1
Vincitore: Trotter
Mostra dettagli

2. [6] Mukund Sasikumar IND vs [WC] Kuan-Yi Lee TPE

ATP Taipei
Mukund Sasikumar [6]
6
6
Kuan-Yi Lee
3
4
Vincitore: Sasikumar
Mostra dettagli

3. [1] Remy Bertola SUI vs [Alt] Ko Suzuki JPN

ATP Taipei
Remy Bertola [1]
6
6
Ko Suzuki
1
2
Vincitore: Bertola
Mostra dettagli

4. [4] Yusuke Takahashi JPN vs [Alt] Matthew Christopher Romios AUS

ATP Taipei
Yusuke Takahashi [4]
6
6
Matthew Christopher Romios
1
1
Vincitore: Takahashi
Mostra dettagli



Show Court – Ora italiana: 05:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [WC] Yan Cheng Chen TPE vs [8] Hikaru Shiraishi JPN

ATP Taipei
Yan Cheng Chen
4
6
Hikaru Shiraishi [8]
6
7
Vincitore: Shiraishi
Mostra dettagli

2. [3] Blake Ellis AUS vs [WC] Kai-I Wang TPE

ATP Taipei
Blake Ellis [3]
7
6
Kai-I Wang
5
2
Vincitore: Ellis
Mostra dettagli

3. Sora Fukuda JPN vs [9] Alafia Ayeni USA

ATP Taipei
Sora Fukuda
7
4
4
Alafia Ayeni [9]
6
6
6
Vincitore: Ayeni
Mostra dettagli

4. [5] Makoto Ochi JPN vs [Alt] Kaito Uesugi JPN (non prima ore: 10:00)

ATP Taipei
Makoto Ochi [5]
0
6
3
0
Kaito Uesugi
0
2
6
0
Mostra dettagli



Court 1 – Ora italiana: 05:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Rubin Statham NZL vs [7] Colin Sinclair NMI

ATP Taipei
Rubin Statham
5
6
Colin Sinclair [7]
7
7
Vincitore: Sinclair
Mostra dettagli

2. [Alt] Tomohiro Masabayashi JPN vs [11] Evan Zhu USA

ATP Taipei
Tomohiro Masabayashi
6
6
Evan Zhu [11]
2
4
Vincitore: Masabayashi
Mostra dettagli

3. JiSung Nam KOR vs [10/PR] Shintaro Imai JPN

ATP Taipei
JiSung Nam
2
6
6
Shintaro Imai [10]
6
3
3
Vincitore: Nam
Mostra dettagli

4. Calum Puttergill AUS vs [12] Jake Delaney AUS (non prima ore: 11:00)

ATP Taipei
Calum Puttergill
4
2
Jake Delaney [12]
6
6
Vincitore: Delaney
Mostra dettagli

