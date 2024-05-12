Challenger Tunisi, Oeiras 4 e Taipei: I risultati con il dettaglio del Primo Turno di Qualificazione (LIVE)

Samuel Vincent Ruggeri ITA, 22-05-2002
CHALLENGER UOMINI – SINGOLARE: Oeiras 4 (🇵🇹 Portogallo) – 1° Turno Qualificazione, terra battuta
Central – Ora italiana: 11:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [1] Lukas Neumayer
vs [WC] Tiago Pereira
ATP Oeiras 4
Lukas Neumayer [1]
40
3
0
Tiago Pereira•
30
6
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Pereira
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Neumayer
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
3-5 → 3-6
T. Pereira
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-5 → 3-5
L. Neumayer
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-4 → 2-5
T. Pereira
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-4 → 2-4
L. Neumayer
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-3 → 1-4
T. Pereira
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
0-1 → 1-1
L. Neumayer
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
2. Frederico Ferreira Silva vs [10] August Holmgren
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [Alt] Duarte Vale vs [7] Samuel Vincent Ruggeri
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [2] Dmitry Popko vs [Alt] Pedro Araujo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 11:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. Lucas Gerch vs [9] Sebastian Fanselow
ATP Oeiras 4
Lucas Gerch
40
4
Sebastian Fanselow [9]•
40
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Fanselow
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
S. Fanselow
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
L. Gerch
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
S. Fanselow
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
L. Gerch
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
S. Fanselow
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
2. [4] Juan Pablo Ficovich vs [WC] Francisco Rocha
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [3/Alt] Jules Marie vs [WC] Joao Domingues
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [6] Adrian Andreev vs [WC] Rodrigo Fernandes
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 3 – Ora italiana: 11:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [PR] Evan Furness vs [11] Alexis Gautier
ATP Oeiras 4
Evan Furness•
0
4
Alexis Gautier [11]
0
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Gautier
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
ace
4-3 → 4-4
E. Furness
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
4-2 → 4-3
A. Gautier
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 4-2
E. Furness
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
A. Gautier
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
E. Furness
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
A. Gautier
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
E. Furness
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
2. Tomasz Berkieta vs [12] Jonas Forejtek
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [5] Geoffrey Blancaneaux vs [Alt] Dan Added
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [Alt] Ryan Nijboer vs [8] Vilius Gaubas
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER UOMINI – SINGOLARE: Tunis (🇹🇳 Tunisia) – 1° Turno Qualificazione, terra battuta
COURT CENTRAL – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Mohamed Safwat
vs [8] Felix Gill
ATP Tunis
Mohamed Safwat
2
1
Felix Gill [8]
6
6
Vincitore: Gill
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Gill
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-5 → 1-6
F. Gill
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
F. Gill
A-40
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 0-3
M. Safwat
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
df
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Safwat
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
2-5 → 2-6
F. Gill
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
M. Safwat
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
F. Gill
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
M. Safwat
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
F. Gill
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
2. [4] Clement Chidekh vs [WC] Anas Bennour Dit Sahli
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [Alt] Kyle Edmund vs [11] Daniel Michalski
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [1] Gijs Brouwer vs Gerard Campana Lee
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT AZIZ ZOUHIR – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [3] Tristan Lamasine vs [WC] Youssef Boubaker
ATP Tunis
Tristan Lamasine [3]
6
6
Youssef Boubaker
0
0
Vincitore: Lamasine
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Lamasine
40-30
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
4-0 → 5-0
Y. Boubaker
15-0
15-15
30-30
df
30-40
3-0 → 4-0
Y. Boubaker
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Y. Boubaker
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-0 → 6-0
Y. Boubaker
15-0
30-0
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-0 → 4-0
Y. Boubaker
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
T. Lamasine
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
2. [Alt] Carlos Sanchez Jover vs [9] Marco Cecchinato
ATP Tunis
Carlos Sanchez Jover•
15
0
Marco Cecchinato [9]
15
1
3. [6] Alexander Weis vs [WC] Omar Knani
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [5] Michael Vrbensky vs [WC] Mehdi Ben Arab
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT 5 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Max Houkes vs [10] Sandro Kopp
ATP Tunis
Max Houkes
0
6
2
Sandro Kopp [10]•
0
0
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Houkes
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
2-4 → 2-5
S. Kopp
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
M. Houkes
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
S. Kopp
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
M. Houkes
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
M. Houkes
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
df
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Kopp
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-0 → 4-0
M. Houkes
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
df
A-40
2-0 → 3-0
2. [2] Timofey Skatov vs [Alt] Soonwoo Kwon
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Riccardo Bonadio vs [12] Antoine Bellier
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [Alt] Matej Dodig vs [7] Carlos Taberner
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER UOMINI – SINGOLARE: Taipei (🇹🇼 Taiwan) – 1° Turno Qualificazione, cemento
Center Court – Ora italiana: 05:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [2] James Trotter
vs [WC] Cing-Yang Meng
ATP Taipei
James Trotter [2]
6
6
Cing-Yang Meng
2
1
Vincitore: Trotter
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Trotter
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
5-1 → 6-1
C. Meng
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
4-1 → 5-1
J. Trotter
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
2-0 → 3-0
C. Meng
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Trotter
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
4-2 → 5-2
C. Meng
15-40
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 4-2
J. Trotter
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
2-2 → 3-2
J. Trotter
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
C. Meng
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
2. [6] Mukund Sasikumar vs [WC] Kuan-Yi Lee
ATP Taipei
Mukund Sasikumar [6]
6
6
Kuan-Yi Lee
3
4
Vincitore: Sasikumar
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
K. Lee
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
M. Sasikumar
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
K. Lee
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
4-2 → 4-3
M. Sasikumar
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
M. Sasikumar
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-1 → 3-1
M. Sasikumar
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Sasikumar
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
4-2 → 5-2
K. Lee
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
3-2 → 4-2
K. Lee
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
M. Sasikumar
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
1-1 → 2-1
K. Lee
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
3. [1] Remy Bertola vs [Alt] Ko Suzuki
ATP Taipei
Remy Bertola [1]
6
6
Ko Suzuki
1
2
Vincitore: Bertola
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
K. Suzuki
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
4-0 → 4-1
K. Suzuki
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-0 → 3-0
R. Bertola
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
K. Suzuki
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Bertola
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-1 → 6-1
R. Bertola
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
1-1 → 2-1
K. Suzuki
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
4. [4] Yusuke Takahashi vs [Alt] Matthew Christopher Romios
ATP Taipei
Yusuke Takahashi [4]
6
6
Matthew Christopher Romios
1
1
Vincitore: Takahashi
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Christopher Romios
4-1 → 5-1
M. Christopher Romios
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
2-1 → 3-1
M. Christopher Romios
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Christopher Romios
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-1 → 6-1
M. Christopher Romios
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 4-1
M. Christopher Romios
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
M. Christopher Romios
0-0 → 0-1
Show Court – Ora italiana: 05:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [WC] Yan Cheng Chen vs [8] Hikaru Shiraishi
ATP Taipei
Yan Cheng Chen
4
6
Hikaru Shiraishi [8]
6
7
Vincitore: Shiraishi
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
2*-1
2*-2
2-3*
2-4*
2*-5
3*-5
4-5*
5-5*
5*-6
6*-6
6-7*
6-6 → 6-7
H. Shiraishi
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
6-5 → 6-6
Y. Cheng Chen
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
H. Shiraishi
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
5-4 → 5-5
Y. Cheng Chen
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
H. Shiraishi
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
Y. Cheng Chen
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
Y. Cheng Chen
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
H. Shiraishi
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Y. Cheng Chen
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Y. Cheng Chen
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
3-5 → 4-5
H. Shiraishi
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
H. Shiraishi
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-4 → 2-4
Y. Cheng Chen
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-4 → 1-4
H. Shiraishi
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
ace
0-3 → 0-4
Y. Cheng Chen
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-2 → 0-3
H. Shiraishi
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
Y. Cheng Chen
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
0-0 → 0-1
2. [3] Blake Ellis vs [WC] Kai-I Wang
ATP Taipei
Blake Ellis [3]
7
6
Kai-I Wang
5
2
Vincitore: Ellis
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
B. Ellis
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-2 → 5-2
K. Wang
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
df
1-0 → 2-0
B. Ellis
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. Wang
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
6-5 → 7-5
B. Ellis
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-5 → 6-5
B. Ellis
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
3-3 → 4-3
B. Ellis
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
3. Sora Fukuda vs [9] Alafia Ayeni
ATP Taipei
Sora Fukuda
7
4
4
Alafia Ayeni [9]
6
6
6
Vincitore: Ayeni
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
A. Ayeni
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
df
2-5 → 3-5
A. Ayeni
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
1-2 → 1-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Ayeni
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
ace
4-5 → 4-6
A. Ayeni
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
3-4 → 3-5
A. Ayeni
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
S. Fukuda
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
A. Ayeni
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
2-1 → 2-2
S. Fukuda
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
2*-0
3-0*
3-1*
4*-1
5*-1
5-2*
6-2*
6*-3
6*-4
6-6 → 7-6
S. Fukuda
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 6-6
A. Ayeni
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
A. Ayeni
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
A. Ayeni
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
4-2 → 4-3
S. Fukuda
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
A. Ayeni
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
3-1 → 3-2
A. Ayeni
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
2-0 → 2-1
A. Ayeni
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
4. [5] Makoto Ochi vs [Alt] Kaito Uesugi (non prima ore: 10:00)
ATP Taipei
Makoto Ochi [5]•
0
6
3
0
Kaito Uesugi
0
2
6
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
K. Uesugi
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
M. Ochi
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
K. Uesugi
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
K. Uesugi
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-2 → 0-3
M. Ochi
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
K. Uesugi
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Ochi
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 5-1
K. Uesugi
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-1 → 4-1
K. Uesugi
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 05:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Rubin Statham vs [7] Colin Sinclair
ATP Taipei
Rubin Statham
5
6
Colin Sinclair [7]
7
7
Vincitore: Sinclair
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
2*-0
2-1*
3-1*
3*-2
3*-3
3-4*
4-4*
4*-5
ace
5*-5
6-5*
6-6*
6*-7
6-6 → 6-7
C. Sinclair
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
R. Statham
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
C. Sinclair
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Statham
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
5-6 → 5-7
C. Sinclair
15-40
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
5-5 → 5-6
C. Sinclair
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
4-4 → 4-5
R. Statham
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-4 → 4-4
C. Sinclair
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
R. Statham
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
R. Statham
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
C. Sinclair
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
2. [Alt] Tomohiro Masabayashi vs [11] Evan Zhu
ATP Taipei
Tomohiro Masabayashi
6
6
Evan Zhu [11]
2
4
Vincitore: Masabayashi
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
E. Zhu
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-4 → 6-4
T. Masabayashi
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
3-3 → 4-3
E. Zhu
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
E. Zhu
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Zhu
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
5-2 → 6-2
T. Masabayashi
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
E. Zhu
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
df
3-2 → 4-2
T. Masabayashi
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
T. Masabayashi
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
E. Zhu
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
3. JiSung Nam vs [10/PR] Shintaro Imai
ATP Taipei
JiSung Nam
2
6
6
Shintaro Imai [10]
6
3
3
Vincitore: Nam
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
S. Imai
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-3 → 6-3
J. Nam
15-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
S. Imai
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
3-1 → 3-2
J. Nam
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
J. Nam
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Imai
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
4-1 → 4-2
J. Nam
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Imai
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 2-6
J. Nam
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-40
df
2-4 → 2-5
S. Imai
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-4 → 2-4
J. Nam
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-A
1-3 → 1-4
J. Nam
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
J. Nam
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
4. Calum Puttergill vs [12] Jake Delaney (non prima ore: 11:00)
ATP Taipei
Calum Puttergill
4
2
Jake Delaney [12]
6
6
Vincitore: Delaney
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Delaney
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 2-6
C. Puttergill
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
ace
1-5 → 2-5
J. Delaney
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
1-4 → 1-5
C. Puttergill
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-4 → 1-4
J. Delaney
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-3 → 0-4
C. Puttergill
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
0-2 → 0-3
J. Delaney
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
C. Puttergill
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Delaney
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
4-5 → 4-6
C. Puttergill
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
4-4 → 4-5
J. Delaney
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-3 → 3-3
C. Puttergill
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
1-1 → 1-2
