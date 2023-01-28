Australian Open GS | Hard | A$34848000 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Italiani nei tornei ITF: I risultati di Sabato 28 Gennaio 2023
28/01/2023 07:45 1 commento
M25 Sunderland 25000 – Semi-final
Anton Matusevich vs [7] Gianmarco Ferrari ore 10:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M15 Monastir 15000 – Semi-final
[3] Moez Echargui vs [6] Francesco Forti ore 10:00
ITF Monastir
M. Echargui
0
F. Forti [6]
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
0-0
1 commento
manca Balzerani