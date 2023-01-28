Italiani nei tornei ITF Copertina, Future

Italiani nei tornei ITF: I risultati di Sabato 28 Gennaio 2023

28/01/2023 07:45 1 commento
Gianmarco Ferrari nella foto
GBR M25 Sunderland 25000 – Semi-final
Anton Matusevich GBR vs [7] Gianmarco Ferrari ITA ore 10:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare


TUN M15 Monastir 15000 – Semi-final
[3] Moez Echargui TUN vs [6] Francesco Forti ITA ore 10:00

1 commento

giuseppe91 (Guest) 28-01-2023 09:05

manca Balzerani

 1
