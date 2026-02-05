Italiani in Campo (ATP-WTA-Challenger): I risultati completi con il dettaglio del 05 Febbraio 2026

Lorenzo Rottoli nella foto
ATP 250 Montpellier – Indoor Hard
R16 Nardi – Cobolli 2° inc. ore 14:30
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CH 50 Cesenatico – indoor hard
R16 Vandermeersch – Dalla Valle Inizio 13:00
ATP Cesenatico
Cyril Vandermeersch
0
4
4
Enrico Dalla Valle•
30
6
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
C. Vandermeersch
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
C. Vandermeersch
2-2 → 2-3
E. Dalla Valle
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
C. Vandermeersch
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
E. Dalla Valle
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
C. Vandermeersch
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Vandermeersch
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
3-5 → 4-5
E. Dalla Valle
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
C. Vandermeersch
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
df
df
3-3 → 3-4
E. Dalla Valle
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
df
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
C. Vandermeersch
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
ace
2-2 → 3-2
C. Vandermeersch
1-1 → 2-1
E. Dalla Valle
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
C. Vandermeersch
0-0 → 1-0
R16 Broom – Romano 2° inc. ore 13:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
R16 Rottoli – Prihodko 3° inc. ore 13:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
R16 Iannaccone – Feldbausch Non prima 20:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
R16 Lokoli – Brancaccio Inizio 13:00
ATP Cesenatico
Laurent Lokoli
4
3
Raul Brancaccio
6
6
Vincitore: Brancaccio
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Lokoli
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-5 → 3-6
R. Brancaccio
15-0
30-0
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 3-5
L. Lokoli
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
df
3-3 → 3-4
L. Lokoli
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
R. Brancaccio
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-40
1-2 → 2-2
L. Lokoli
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
30-40
df
1-1 → 1-2
R. Brancaccio
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Lokoli
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
2-4 → 3-4
R. Brancaccio
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
L. Lokoli
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
L. Lokoli
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
L. Lokoli
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
QF Ricca /Veldheer – Martinez /Pawlak 2° inc. ore 13:00
ATP Cesenatico
Giorgio Ricca / Mick Veldheer [1]
0
0
Alex Martinez / Piotr Pawlak
0
0
QF Arnaboldi /Dalla Valle – Jans /Visker 3° inc. ore 13:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
QF Forti /Romano – Brancaccio /Ferrari 4° inc. ore 13:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
QF Bondioli /Rottoli – Broom /Poljak 5° inc. ore 13:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CH 75 Tenerife – hard
R16 Giustino – Damas Non prima 15:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
QF Martos Gornes /Prashanth – Berrettini /Maestrelli 2° inc. ore 12:00
ATP Tenerife
Sergio Martos Gornes / Vijay Sundar Prashanth [1]•
0
5
Jacopo Berrettini / Francesco Maestrelli
15
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Martos Gornes / Sundar Prashanth
J. Berrettini / Maestrelli
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
5-3 → 5-4
S. Martos Gornes / Sundar Prashanth
4-3 → 5-3
J. Berrettini / Maestrelli
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
S. Martos Gornes / Sundar Prashanth
3-2 → 4-2
J. Berrettini / Maestrelli
3-1 → 3-2
S. Martos Gornes / Sundar Prashanth
0-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
3-0 → 3-1
J. Berrettini / Maestrelli
2-0 → 3-0
S. Martos Gornes / Sundar Prashanth
1-0 → 2-0
J. Berrettini / Maestrelli
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
0-0 → 1-0
QF Huesler /Travaglia – Coppejans /Onclin Inizio 13:30
ATP Tenerife
Marc-Andrea Huesler / Stefano Travaglia
6
6
Kimmer Coppejans / Gauthier Onclin
4
4
Vincitore: Huesler / Travaglia
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Huesler / Travaglia
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
K. Coppejans / Onclin
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-4 → 5-4
M. Huesler / Travaglia
3-4 → 4-4
K. Coppejans / Onclin
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
2-4 → 3-4
M. Huesler / Travaglia
1-4 → 2-4
K. Coppejans / Onclin
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
M. Huesler / Travaglia
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
1-2 → 1-3
K. Coppejans / Onclin
1-1 → 1-2
M. Huesler / Travaglia
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
40-40
0-1 → 1-1
K. Coppejans / Onclin
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Huesler / Travaglia
5-4 → 6-4
K. Coppejans / Onclin
15-0
15-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
5-3 → 5-4
M. Huesler / Travaglia
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
K. Coppejans / Onclin
4-2 → 4-3
M. Huesler / Travaglia
3-2 → 4-2
K. Coppejans / Onclin
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
3-1 → 3-2
M. Huesler / Travaglia
2-1 → 3-1
K. Coppejans / Onclin
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-1 → 2-1
M. Huesler / Travaglia
0-1 → 1-1
K. Coppejans / Onclin
15-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
2 commenti
Branca branca branca…
Qualcosa mi dice…Nardi, ma vediamo 😉