Italiani in Campo ATP, Challenger, Copertina, WTA

Italiani in Campo (ATP-WTA-Challenger): I risultati completi con il dettaglio del 05 Febbraio 2026

05/02/2026 12:39 2 commenti
Lorenzo Rottoli nella foto
Lorenzo Rottoli nella foto

FRA ATP 250 Montpellier – Indoor Hard
R16 Nardi ITA – Cobolli ITA 2° inc. ore 14:30





ITA CH 50 Cesenatico – indoor hard
R16 Vandermeersch FRA – Dalla Valle ITA Inizio 13:00

ATP Cesenatico
Cyril Vandermeersch
0
4
4
Enrico Dalla Valle
30
6
3
R16 Broom GBR – Romano ITA 2° inc. ore 13:00



R16 Rottoli ITA – Prihodko UKR 3° inc. ore 13:00



R16 Iannaccone ITA – Feldbausch SUI Non prima 20:00



R16 Lokoli FRA – Brancaccio ITA Inizio 13:00

ATP Cesenatico
Laurent Lokoli
4
3
Raul Brancaccio
6
6
Vincitore: Brancaccio
QF Ricca ITA/Veldheer NED – Martinez ESP/Pawlak POL 2° inc. ore 13:00

ATP Cesenatico
Giorgio Ricca / Mick Veldheer [1]
0
0
Alex Martinez / Piotr Pawlak
0
0
QF Arnaboldi ITA/Dalla Valle ITA – Jans NED/Visker NED 3° inc. ore 13:00



QF Forti ITA/Romano ITA – Brancaccio ITA/Ferrari ITA 4° inc. ore 13:00



QF Bondioli ITA/Rottoli ITA – Broom GBR/Poljak CZE 5° inc. ore 13:00





ESP CH 75 Tenerife – hard
R16 Giustino ITA – Damas ESP Non prima 15:00



QF Martos Gornes ESP/Prashanth IND – Berrettini ITA/Maestrelli ITA 2° inc. ore 12:00

ATP Tenerife
Sergio Martos Gornes / Vijay Sundar Prashanth [1]
0
5
Jacopo Berrettini / Francesco Maestrelli
15
4
QF Huesler SUI/Travaglia ITA – Coppejans BEL/Onclin BEL Inizio 13:30

ATP Tenerife
Marc-Andrea Huesler / Stefano Travaglia
6
6
Kimmer Coppejans / Gauthier Onclin
4
4
Vincitore: Huesler / Travaglia
2 commenti

Gippe (Guest) 05-02-2026 14:52

Branca branca branca…

 2
Henry (Guest) 05-02-2026 10:21

Qualcosa mi dice…Nardi, ma vediamo 😉

 1
