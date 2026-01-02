United Cup 2026 ATP, Copertina, WTA

United Cup: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 2. Oggi in campo 4 incontri (LIVE)

02/01/2026 22:10 2 commenti
Risultati dalla United Cup 2026 - Foto Getty Images
United Cup (Australia 🇦🇺), cemento – 2° Giornata
00:30 🇧🇪 Belgio – 🇨🇳 Cina 0-0
03:00 🇫🇷 Francia – 🇨🇭 Svizzera 0-0
07:30 🇦🇺 Australia – 🇳🇴 Norvegia 0-0
10:00 🇺🇸 USA – 🇦🇷 Argentina 0-0

Ken Rosewall Arena – ore 00:30
Elise Mertens BEL vs Lin Zhu CHN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Zizou Bergs BEL vs Zhizhen Zhang CHN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Elise Mertens BEL / Zizou Bergs BEL vs Lin Zhu CHN / Zhizhen Zhang CHN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Maya Joint AUS vs Malene Helgo NOR (Non prima 07:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alex de Minaur AUS vs Casper Ruud NOR (Non prima 09:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Storm Hunter AUS / John-Patrick Smith AUS vs Ulrikke Eikeri NOR / Casper Ruud NOR

Il match deve ancora iniziare



RAC Arena – ore 02:00
Leolia Jeanjean FRA vs Belinda Bencic SUI

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Arthur Rinderknech FRA vs Stan Wawrinka SUI

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah FRA / Edouard Roger-Vasselin FRA vs Belinda Bencic SUI / Stan Wawrinka SUI

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Taylor Fritz USA vs Sebastian Baez ARG (Non prima 11:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Coco Gauff USA vs Solana Sierra ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Coco Gauff USA / Taylor Fritz USA vs Maria Lourdes Carle ARG / Guido Andreozzi ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Group A – Perth
Pos | Country | Tie W/L | Match W/L | Set W% | Game W%
1 | Argentina 🇦🇷 | 1-0 | 3-0 | 85.71% | 60.87%
2 | Spain 🇪🇸 | 0-1 | 0-3 | 14.29% | 39.13%
3 | United States 🇺🇸 | – – | – – | – – | – –

Group B – Sydney
Pos | Country | Tie W/L | Match W/L | Set W% | Game W%
0 | Canada 🇨🇦 | – – | – – | – – | – –
0 | Belgium 🇧🇪 | – – | – – | – – | – –
0 | China 🇨🇳 | – – | – – | – – | – –

Group C – Perth
Pos | Country | Tie W/L | Match W/L | Set W% | Game W%
0 | Italy 🇮🇹 | – – | – – | – – | – –
0 | France 🇫🇷 | – – | – – | – – | – –
0 | Switzerland 🇨🇭 | – – | – – | – – | – –

Group D – Sydney
Pos | Country | Tie W/L | Match W/L | Set W% | Game W%
0 | Australia 🇦🇺 | – – | – – | – – | – –
0 | Czechia 🇨🇿 | – – | – – | – – | – –
0 | Norway 🇳🇴 | – – | – – | – – | – –

Group E – Perth
Pos | Country | Tie W/L | Match W/L | Set W% | Game W%
1 | Greece 🇬🇷 | 1-0 | 3-0 | 100.00% | 66.67%
2 | Japan 🇯🇵 | 0-1 | 0-3 | 0.00% | 33.33%
3 | Great Britain 🇬🇧 | – – | – – | – – | – –

Group F – Sydney
Pos | Country | Tie W/L | Match W/L | Set W% | Game W%
0 | Germany 🇩🇪 | – – | – – | – – | – –
0 | Poland 🇵🇱 | – – | – – | – – | – –
0 | Netherlands 🇳🇱 | – – | – – | – – | – –

2 commenti

Fi (Guest) 02-01-2026 22:24

Comunque ho una domanda: ma per decidere quale singolare inizia (maschile o femminile) c’è un sorteggio o un meccanismo specifico?

 2
Fi (Guest) 02-01-2026 22:23

Insomma, domani debuttano i primi veri big. Match di cartello tra de minaur e ruud, dove il padrone di casa parte sicuramente favorito.
Curioso di vedere anche l’esordio stagionale di fritz, che con il baez di oggi non avrà vita facile.

 1
