United Cup: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 2. Oggi in campo 4 incontri (LIVE)
United Cup (Australia 🇦🇺), cemento – 2° Giornata
00:30 🇧🇪 Belgio – 🇨🇳 Cina 0-0
03:00 🇫🇷 Francia – 🇨🇭 Svizzera 0-0
07:30 🇦🇺 Australia – 🇳🇴 Norvegia 0-0
10:00 🇺🇸 USA – 🇦🇷 Argentina 0-0
Ken Rosewall Arena – ore 00:30
Elise Mertens vs Lin Zhu
Zizou Bergs vs Zhizhen Zhang
Elise Mertens / Zizou Bergs vs Lin Zhu / Zhizhen Zhang
Maya Joint vs Malene Helgo (Non prima 07:30)
Alex de Minaur vs Casper Ruud (Non prima 09:00)
Storm Hunter / John-Patrick Smith vs Ulrikke Eikeri / Casper Ruud
RAC Arena – ore 02:00
Leolia Jeanjean vs Belinda Bencic
Arthur Rinderknech vs Stan Wawrinka
Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah / Edouard Roger-Vasselin vs Belinda Bencic / Stan Wawrinka
Taylor Fritz vs Sebastian Baez (Non prima 11:00)
Coco Gauff vs Solana Sierra
Coco Gauff / Taylor Fritz vs Maria Lourdes Carle / Guido Andreozzi
Group A – Perth
Pos | Country | Tie W/L | Match W/L | Set W% | Game W%
1 | Argentina 🇦🇷 | 1-0 | 3-0 | 85.71% | 60.87%
2 | Spain 🇪🇸 | 0-1 | 0-3 | 14.29% | 39.13%
3 | United States 🇺🇸 | – – | – – | – – | – –
Group B – Sydney
Pos | Country | Tie W/L | Match W/L | Set W% | Game W%
0 | Canada 🇨🇦 | – – | – – | – – | – –
0 | Belgium 🇧🇪 | – – | – – | – – | – –
0 | China 🇨🇳 | – – | – – | – – | – –
Group C – Perth
Pos | Country | Tie W/L | Match W/L | Set W% | Game W%
0 | Italy 🇮🇹 | – – | – – | – – | – –
0 | France 🇫🇷 | – – | – – | – – | – –
0 | Switzerland 🇨🇭 | – – | – – | – – | – –
Group D – Sydney
Pos | Country | Tie W/L | Match W/L | Set W% | Game W%
0 | Australia 🇦🇺 | – – | – – | – – | – –
0 | Czechia 🇨🇿 | – – | – – | – – | – –
0 | Norway 🇳🇴 | – – | – – | – – | – –
Group E – Perth
Pos | Country | Tie W/L | Match W/L | Set W% | Game W%
1 | Greece 🇬🇷 | 1-0 | 3-0 | 100.00% | 66.67%
2 | Japan 🇯🇵 | 0-1 | 0-3 | 0.00% | 33.33%
3 | Great Britain 🇬🇧 | – – | – – | – – | – –
Group F – Sydney
Pos | Country | Tie W/L | Match W/L | Set W% | Game W%
0 | Germany 🇩🇪 | – – | – – | – – | – –
0 | Poland 🇵🇱 | – – | – – | – – | – –
0 | Netherlands 🇳🇱 | – – | – – | – – | – –
Comunque ho una domanda: ma per decidere quale singolare inizia (maschile o femminile) c’è un sorteggio o un meccanismo specifico?
Insomma, domani debuttano i primi veri big. Match di cartello tra de minaur e ruud, dove il padrone di casa parte sicuramente favorito.
Curioso di vedere anche l’esordio stagionale di fritz, che con il baez di oggi non avrà vita facile.