Next Gen ATP Finals: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 3. Oggi si decidono tutti i semifinalisti (LIVE)
Next Gen ATP Finals 🌍 – 3° Giornata – Jeddah (Mondo), cemento (al coperto)
Centre Court – ore 13:00
Nishesh Basavareddy vs Justin Engel
Alexander Blockx vs Dino Prizmic (Non prima 14:00)
Martin Landaluce vs Rafael Jodar (Non prima 18:00)
Learner Tien vs Nicolai Budkov Kjaer
BLUE GROUP
| Pos | Player | Match W/L | Set W/L | Set W% | Game W/L | Game W% |
| — | ——————– | ——— | ——- | —— | ——– | ——- |
| 1 | N. Budkov Kjaer 🇳🇴 | 2-0 | 6-2 | 75.00% | 28-19 | 59.57% |
| 2 | R. Jodar 🇪🇸 | 1-1 | 4-5 | 44.44% | 23-29 | 44.23% |
| 3 | L. Tien 🇺🇸 | 1-1 | 5-4 | 55.56% | 29-25 | 53.70% |
| 4 | M. Landaluce 🇪🇸 | 0-2 | 2-6 | 25.00% | 21-28 | 42.86% |
RED GROUP
| Pos | Player | Match W/L | Set W/L | Set W% | Game W/L | Game W% |
| — | ——————- | ——— | ——- | —— | ——– | ——- |
| 1 | A. Blockx 🇧🇪 | 2-0 | 6-1 | 85.71% | 27-17 | 61.36% |
| 2 | N. Basavareddy 🇺🇸 | 1-1 | 3-4 | 42.86% | 22-23 | 48.89% |
| 3 | D. Prizmic 🇭🇷 | 1-1 | 4-4 | 50.00% | 25-24 | 51.02% |
| 4 | J. Engel 🇩🇪 | 0-2 | 2-6 | 25.00% | 19-29 | 39.58% |
A parte Blockx già qualificato in semifinale tutti gli altri sono ancora in bilico. Il derby spagnolo sarà da dentro o fuori per entrambi i contendenti, c’è anche l’eventualità che entrambi escano di scena
Prevedo che
Oggi un ispanico riuscirà a vincere una gara
😀 😀 😀 😀 😀