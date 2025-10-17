Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Olbia, Curitiba, Lincoln, Shenzhen e Hersonissos 6: I risultati completi con il dettaglio dei Quarti di Finale (LIVE)

17/10/2025 08:35 1 commento
Fabrizio Andaloro nella foto
Fabrizio Andaloro nella foto

CHALLENGER Olbia 🇮🇹 – Quarti di Finale, cemento

Cloto Arena – ore 11:00
Edas Butvilas LTU vs Luca Van Assche FRA
ATP Olbia
Edas Butvilas
3
5
Luca Van Assche
6
7
Vincitore: Van Assche
Mostra dettagli

Nerman Fatic BIH vs Hugo Grenier FRA

ATP Olbia
Nerman Fatic
15
1
Hugo Grenier
15
4
Mostra dettagli

Alejandro Tabilo CHI vs Pablo Carreno Busta ESP (Non prima 15:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Martin Landaluce ESP vs Dusan Lajovic SRB (Non prima 17:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 1 – ore 11:00
Alexander Donski BUL / Denys Molchanov UKR vs Arthur Reymond FRA / Luca Sanchez FRA

ATP Olbia
Alexander Donski / Denys Molchanov
3
7
7
Arthur Reymond / Luca Sanchez
6
6
10
Vincitore: Reymond / Sanchez
Mostra dettagli

Szymon Kielan POL / Filip Pieczonka POL vs Victor Cornea ROU / Bruno Pujol Navarro ESP

ATP Olbia
Szymon Kielan / Filip Pieczonka
0
3
Victor Cornea / Bruno Pujol Navarro
30
5
Mostra dettagli





CHALLENGER Hersonissos 6 🇬🇷 – Quarti di Finale, cemento

Centre Court – ore 09:00
Giles Hussey GBR vs Maxim Mrva CZE
ATP Hersonissos
Giles Hussey
1
3
Maxim Mrva
6
6
Vincitore: Mrva
Mostra dettagli

Dimitar Kuzmanov BUL vs Radu Albot MDA

ATP Hersonissos
Dimitar Kuzmanov [4]
6
7
Radu Albot
2
5
Vincitore: Kuzmanov
Mostra dettagli

Geoffrey Blancaneaux FRA / Michael Geerts BEL vs David Poljak CZE / Max Westphal FRA

ATP Hersonissos
Geoffrey Blancaneaux / Michael Geerts [1]
15
2
David Poljak / Max Westphal [3]
15
1
Mostra dettagli



Court 20 – ore 09:00
Harry Wendelken GBR vs Fabrizio Andaloro ITA

ATP Hersonissos
Harry Wendelken
6
6
Fabrizio Andaloro
2
0
Vincitore: Wendelken
Mostra dettagli

Inaki Montes-De La Torre ESP vs Max Basing GBR

ATP Hersonissos
Inaki Montes-De La Torre
6
6
Max Basing
4
1
Vincitore: Montes-De La Torre
Mostra dettagli

Giles Hussey GBR / Mark Whitehouse GBR vs Jarno Jans NED / Niels Visker NED

ATP Hersonissos
Giles Hussey / Mark Whitehouse
40
2
Jarno Jans / Niels Visker
30
2
Mostra dettagli





CHALLENGER Shenzhen 4 🇨🇳 – Quarti di Finale, cemento

Center Court – ore 05:00
Jie Cui CHN vs Ye Cong Mo CHN
ATP Shenzhen
Ye Cong Mo
4
1
Jie Cui
6
6
Vincitore: Cui
Mostra dettagli

Fajing Sun CHN vs Yi Zhou CHN (Non prima 08:00)

ATP Shenzhen
Fajing Sun
6
3
Yi Zhou
7
6
Vincitore: Zhou
Mostra dettagli

Kaichi Uchida JPN vs Kyrian Jacquet FRA

ATP Shenzhen
Kaichi Uchida
3
6
3
Kyrian Jacquet [3]
6
4
6
Vincitore: Jacquet
Mostra dettagli

Sho Shimabukuro JPN vs Harold Mayot FRA

ATP Shenzhen
Sho Shimabukuro [6]
0
6
2
Harold Mayot [2]
0
2
1
Mostra dettagli



Covered Court 2 – ore 09:30
Nathaniel Lammons USA / Jean-Julien Rojer NED vs Frederico Ferreira Silva POR / Henrique Rocha POR

ATP Shenzhen
Nathaniel Lammons / Jean-Julien Rojer [1]
7
6
Frederico Ferreira Silva / Henrique Rocha
5
4
Vincitore: Lammons / Rojer
Mostra dettagli

Tsung-Hao Huang TPE / Fajing Sun CHN vs Finn Reynolds NZL / James Watt NZL

ATP Shenzhen
Tsung-Hao Huang / Fajing Sun
3
6
Finn Reynolds / James Watt [2]
6
7
Vincitore: Reynolds / Watt
Mostra dettagli





CHALLENGER Lincoln 🇺🇸 – Quarti di Finale, cemento (indoor)

Stadium – ore 18:00
Johannus Monday GBR vs Michael Mmoh USA
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Patrick Kypson USA vs Dhakshineswar Suresh IND

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Brandon Holt USA vs Rafael Jodar ESP (Non prima 01:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Martin Damm USA / Alex Rybakov USA vs Aryan Shah IND / Dhakshineswar Suresh IND

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 5 – ore 19:00
Martin Damm USA vs Andre Ilagan USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Juan Jose Bianchi VEN / Brandon Perez VEN vs Patrick Harper AUS / Johannus Monday GBR (Non prima 21:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare





CHALLENGER Curitiba 🇧🇷 – Quarti di Finale, terra battuta

Quadra Central – ore 16:00
Adolfo Daniel Vallejo PAR vs Tomas Barrios Vera CHI
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Daniel Dutra da Silva BRA vs Joao Eduardo Schiessl BRA (Non prima 17:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Roman Andres Burruchaga ARG vs Gonzalo Bueno PER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Juan Carlos Prado Angelo BOL vs Pedro Boscardin Dias BRA (Non prima 23:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Quadra 1 – ore 16:00
Gonzalo Escobar ECU / Miguel Reyes-Varela MEX vs Boris Arias BOL / Murkel Dellien BOL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Matias Soto CHI / Federico Zeballos BOL vs Gustavo Heide BRA / Bruno Oliveira BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

