Challenger Olbia, Curitiba, Lincoln, Shenzhen e Hersonissos 6: I risultati completi con il dettaglio dei Quarti di Finale (LIVE)

CHALLENGER Olbia 🇮🇹 – Quarti di Finale, cemento
Cloto Arena – ore 11:00
Edas Butvilas
vs Luca Van Assche
ATP Olbia
Edas Butvilas
3
5
Luca Van Assche
6
7
Vincitore: Van Assche
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Van Assche
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-6 → 5-7
E. Butvilas
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-5 → 5-6
E. Butvilas
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 4-5
L. Van Assche
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
4-3 → 4-4
E. Butvilas
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
L. Van Assche
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
1-2 → 2-2
E. Butvilas
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
E. Butvilas
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Butvilas
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-4 → 3-5
E. Butvilas
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
L. Van Assche
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
Nerman Fatic vs Hugo Grenier
ATP Olbia
Nerman Fatic•
15
1
Hugo Grenier
15
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
H. Grenier
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
H. Grenier
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 0-3
H. Grenier
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Alejandro Tabilo vs Pablo Carreno Busta (Non prima 15:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Martin Landaluce vs Dusan Lajovic (Non prima 17:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – ore 11:00
Alexander Donski / Denys Molchanov vs Arthur Reymond / Luca Sanchez
ATP Olbia
Alexander Donski / Denys Molchanov
3
7
7
Arthur Reymond / Luca Sanchez
6
6
10
Vincitore: Reymond / Sanchez
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
A. Reymond / Sanchez
1-0
2-0
3-0
3-1
3-2
3-3
3-4
4-4
4-5
4-6
ace
5-6
6-6
7-6
7-7
8-7
9-7
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
1-1*
2*-1
3*-1
4-1*
4-2*
5*-2
6*-2
6-6 → 7-6
A. Reymond / Sanchez
0-15
df
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
A. Donski / Molchanov
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
A. Reymond / Sanchez
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
A. Donski / Molchanov
4-4 → 5-4
A. Reymond / Sanchez
4-3 → 4-4
A. Donski / Molchanov
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
A. Reymond / Sanchez
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-2 → 3-3
A. Donski / Molchanov
2-2 → 3-2
A. Reymond / Sanchez
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
A. Donski / Molchanov
1-1 → 2-1
A. Reymond / Sanchez
1-0 → 1-1
A. Donski / Molchanov
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Reymond / Sanchez
3-5 → 3-6
A. Donski / Molchanov
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
3-4 → 3-5
A. Reymond / Sanchez
3-3 → 3-4
A. Donski / Molchanov
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
A. Reymond / Sanchez
2-2 → 2-3
A. Donski / Molchanov
1-2 → 2-2
A. Reymond / Sanchez
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
A. Donski / Molchanov
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-1 → 1-1
A. Reymond / Sanchez
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Szymon Kielan / Filip Pieczonka vs Victor Cornea / Bruno Pujol Navarro
ATP Olbia
Szymon Kielan / Filip Pieczonka
0
3
Victor Cornea / Bruno Pujol Navarro•
30
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
V. Cornea / Pujol Navarro
S. Kielan / Pieczonka
2-5 → 3-5
V. Cornea / Pujol Navarro
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
S. Kielan / Pieczonka
1-4 → 2-4
V. Cornea / Pujol Navarro
1-3 → 1-4
S. Kielan / Pieczonka
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-3 → 1-3
V. Cornea / Pujol Navarro
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
0-2 → 0-3
S. Kielan / Pieczonka
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
0-1 → 0-2
V. Cornea / Pujol Navarro
0-0 → 0-1
CHALLENGER Hersonissos 6 🇬🇷 – Quarti di Finale, cemento
Centre Court – ore 09:00
Giles Hussey
vs Maxim Mrva
ATP Hersonissos
Giles Hussey
1
3
Maxim Mrva
6
6
Vincitore: Mrva
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Hussey
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-4 → 3-5
M. Mrva
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-3 → 1-4
M. Mrva
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
ace
1-1 → 1-2
G. Hussey
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 1-1
M. Mrva
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Hussey
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-5 → 1-6
M. Mrva
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-3 → 0-4
G. Hussey
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-2 → 0-3
M. Mrva
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
Dimitar Kuzmanov vs Radu Albot
ATP Hersonissos
Dimitar Kuzmanov [4]
6
7
Radu Albot
2
5
Vincitore: Kuzmanov
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Kuzmanov
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
R. Albot
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
2-5 → 3-5
D. Kuzmanov
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-4 → 2-5
D. Kuzmanov
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 2-3
R. Albot
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
R. Albot
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Albot
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-2 → 6-2
R. Albot
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-1 → 5-1
D. Kuzmanov
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
3-1 → 4-1
R. Albot
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-0 → 3-1
D. Kuzmanov
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 3-0
R. Albot
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
D. Kuzmanov
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Geoffrey Blancaneaux / Michael Geerts vs David Poljak / Max Westphal
ATP Hersonissos
Geoffrey Blancaneaux / Michael Geerts [1]
15
2
David Poljak / Max Westphal [3]•
15
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Blancaneaux / Geerts
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
D. Poljak / Westphal
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
G. Blancaneaux / Geerts
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
Court 20 – ore 09:00
Harry Wendelken vs Fabrizio Andaloro
ATP Hersonissos
Harry Wendelken
6
6
Fabrizio Andaloro
2
0
Vincitore: Wendelken
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Andaloro
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
2-0 → 3-0
H. Wendelken
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
F. Andaloro
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
H. Wendelken
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
5-2 → 6-2
F. Andaloro
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
F. Andaloro
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Inaki Montes-De La Torre vs Max Basing
ATP Hersonissos
Inaki Montes-De La Torre
6
6
Max Basing
4
1
Vincitore: Montes-De La Torre
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Basing
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
df
5-1 → 6-1
I. Montes-De La Torre
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 5-1
I. Montes-De La Torre
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
I. Montes-De La Torre
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 1-1
M. Basing
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
I. Montes-De La Torre
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
5-4 → 6-4
M. Basing
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 5-4
I. Montes-De La Torre
3-4 → 4-4
I. Montes-De La Torre
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
3-2 → 3-3
I. Montes-De La Torre
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
I. Montes-De La Torre
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
M. Basing
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Giles Hussey / Mark Whitehouse vs Jarno Jans / Niels Visker
ATP Hersonissos
Giles Hussey / Mark Whitehouse•
40
2
Jarno Jans / Niels Visker
30
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Hussey / Whitehouse
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
J. Jans / Visker
1-2 → 2-2
G. Hussey / Whitehouse
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
1-1 → 1-2
J. Jans / Visker
1-0 → 1-1
G. Hussey / Whitehouse
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
CHALLENGER Shenzhen 4 🇨🇳 – Quarti di Finale, cemento
Center Court – ore 05:00
Jie Cui
vs Ye Cong Mo
ATP Shenzhen
Ye Cong Mo
4
1
Jie Cui
6
6
Vincitore: Cui
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Y. Cong Mo
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-3 → 1-3
J. Cui
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
0-2 → 0-3
Y. Cong Mo
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
J. Cui
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Cui
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
Y. Cong Mo
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
J. Cui
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-4 → 3-4
Y. Cong Mo
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
J. Cui
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
J. Cui
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Fajing Sun vs Yi Zhou (Non prima 08:00)
ATP Shenzhen
Fajing Sun
6
3
Yi Zhou
7
6
Vincitore: Zhou
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Y. Zhou
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
3-4 → 3-5
F. Sun
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
Y. Zhou
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
2-3 → 2-4
F. Sun
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-3 → 2-3
Y. Zhou
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
F. Sun
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
1-2*
1-3*
2*-3
2*-4
3-4*
3-5*
4*-5
5*-5
5-6*
6-6 → 6-7
F. Sun
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 6-6
F. Sun
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-3 → 4-4
Y. Zhou
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
F. Sun
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
Y. Zhou
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
2-2 → 3-2
F. Sun
15-0
ace
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
Y. Zhou
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Kaichi Uchida vs Kyrian Jacquet
ATP Shenzhen
Kaichi Uchida
3
6
3
Kyrian Jacquet [3]
6
4
6
Vincitore: Jacquet
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
K. Uchida
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
df
30-30
30-40
df
3-5 → 3-6
K. Jacquet
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-4 → 2-4
K. Uchida
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
1-3 → 1-4
K. Jacquet
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-3 → 1-3
K. Jacquet
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
K. Uchida
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
K. Jacquet
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
5-4 → 6-4
K. Uchida
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
K. Jacquet
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
K. Uchida
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
K. Uchida
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
1-1 → 2-1
K. Jacquet
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. Jacquet
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
3-5 → 3-6
K. Uchida
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 3-5
K. Jacquet
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
K. Uchida
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
K. Jacquet
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-40
A-40
ace
1-1 → 1-2
K. Uchida
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
0-1 → 1-1
K. Jacquet
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Sho Shimabukuro vs Harold Mayot
ATP Shenzhen
Sho Shimabukuro [6]
0
6
2
Harold Mayot [2]•
0
2
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
H. Mayot
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-0 → 1-1
S. Shimabukuro
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
H. Mayot
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
df
40-A
5-2 → 6-2
H. Mayot
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
4-1 → 4-2
S. Shimabukuro
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
3-1 → 4-1
S. Shimabukuro
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
H. Mayot
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Covered Court 2 – ore 09:30
Nathaniel Lammons / Jean-Julien Rojer vs Frederico Ferreira Silva / Henrique Rocha
ATP Shenzhen
Nathaniel Lammons / Jean-Julien Rojer [1]
7
6
Frederico Ferreira Silva / Henrique Rocha
5
4
Vincitore: Lammons / Rojer
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
N. Lammons / Rojer
5-4 → 6-4
F. Ferreira Silva / Rocha
5-3 → 5-4
N. Lammons / Rojer
0-15
df
15-15
ace
30-15
ace
40-15
4-3 → 5-3
F. Ferreira Silva / Rocha
4-2 → 4-3
N. Lammons / Rojer
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
F. Ferreira Silva / Rocha
2-2 → 3-2
N. Lammons / Rojer
1-2 → 2-2
F. Ferreira Silva / Rocha
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
1-1 → 1-2
N. Lammons / Rojer
0-1 → 1-1
F. Ferreira Silva / Rocha
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Lammons / Rojer
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
6-5 → 7-5
F. Ferreira Silva / Rocha
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
5-5 → 6-5
N. Lammons / Rojer
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
4-5 → 5-5
F. Ferreira Silva / Rocha
4-4 → 4-5
N. Lammons / Rojer
3-4 → 4-4
F. Ferreira Silva / Rocha
3-3 → 3-4
N. Lammons / Rojer
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
df
40-15
ace
2-3 → 3-3
F. Ferreira Silva / Rocha
2-2 → 2-3
N. Lammons / Rojer
1-2 → 2-2
F. Ferreira Silva / Rocha
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
N. Lammons / Rojer
0-1 → 1-1
F. Ferreira Silva / Rocha
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Tsung-Hao Huang / Fajing Sun vs Finn Reynolds / James Watt
ATP Shenzhen
Tsung-Hao Huang / Fajing Sun
3
6
Finn Reynolds / James Watt [2]
6
7
Vincitore: Reynolds / Watt
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
df
0-2*
ace
0*-3
1*-3
2-3*
2-4*
3*-4
3*-5
4-5*
6-6 → 6-7
F. Reynolds / Watt
6-5 → 6-6
T. Huang / Sun
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
F. Reynolds / Watt
5-4 → 5-5
T. Huang / Sun
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
F. Reynolds / Watt
4-3 → 4-4
F. Reynolds / Watt
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-2 → 3-3
F. Reynolds / Watt
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
2-1 → 2-2
T. Huang / Sun
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
1-1 → 2-1
F. Reynolds / Watt
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Reynolds / Watt
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
T. Huang / Sun
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
2-5 → 3-5
F. Reynolds / Watt
2-4 → 2-5
T. Huang / Sun
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
F. Reynolds / Watt
2-2 → 2-3
F. Reynolds / Watt
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
1-1 → 1-2
F. Reynolds / Watt
0-0 → 0-1
CHALLENGER Lincoln 🇺🇸 – Quarti di Finale, cemento (indoor)
Stadium – ore 18:00
Johannus Monday
vs Michael Mmoh
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Patrick Kypson vs Dhakshineswar Suresh
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Brandon Holt vs Rafael Jodar (Non prima 01:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Martin Damm / Alex Rybakov vs Aryan Shah / Dhakshineswar Suresh
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 5 – ore 19:00
Martin Damm vs Andre Ilagan
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Juan Jose Bianchi / Brandon Perez vs Patrick Harper / Johannus Monday (Non prima 21:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Curitiba 🇧🇷 – Quarti di Finale, terra battuta
Quadra Central – ore 16:00
Adolfo Daniel Vallejo
vs Tomas Barrios Vera
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Daniel Dutra da Silva vs Joao Eduardo Schiessl (Non prima 17:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Roman Andres Burruchaga vs Gonzalo Bueno
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Juan Carlos Prado Angelo vs Pedro Boscardin Dias (Non prima 23:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Quadra 1 – ore 16:00
Gonzalo Escobar / Miguel Reyes-Varela vs Boris Arias / Murkel Dellien
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Matias Soto / Federico Zeballos vs Gustavo Heide / Bruno Oliveira
Il match deve ancora iniziare
