Challenger Lille, Metepec, New Delhi e Tigre 1: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 2 (LIVE)

Giulio Zeppieri nella foto - Foto getty images
CHALLENGER New Delhi (India) – 1° Turno, cemento
Centre Court – ore 05:30
Rio Noguchi
vs Manas Dhamne
ATP New Delhi
Manas Dhamne
5
4
Rio Noguchi [8]
7
6
Vincitore: Noguchi
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Dhamne
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-5 → 4-6
R. Noguchi
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-5 → 4-5
R. Noguchi
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
2-4 → 3-4
M. Dhamne
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
2-3 → 2-4
R. Noguchi
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Dhamne
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
40-A
5-6 → 5-7
M. Dhamne
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
R. Noguchi
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
M. Dhamne
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-3 → 4-4
R. Noguchi
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
R. Noguchi
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
R. Noguchi
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Maks Kasnikowski vs Jay Clarke
ATP New Delhi
Maks Kasnikowski
6
4
Jay Clarke [3]
7
6
Vincitore: Clarke
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Clarke
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 4-6
M. Kasnikowski
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
J. Clarke
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
J. Clarke
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 3-3
M. Kasnikowski
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
M. Kasnikowski
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
M. Kasnikowski
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
2*-3
2*-4
3-4*
3-5*
3*-6
4*-6
6-6 → 6-7
M. Kasnikowski
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
J. Clarke
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
J. Clarke
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
J. Clarke
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
M. Kasnikowski
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
J. Clarke
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
David Jorda Sanchis vs Sumit Nagal
ATP New Delhi
David Jorda Sanchis
3
5
Sumit Nagal
6
7
Vincitore: Nagal
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Nagal
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-6 → 5-7
D. Jorda Sanchis
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 5-6
S. Nagal
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
D. Jorda Sanchis
4-4 → 5-4
D. Jorda Sanchis
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
D. Jorda Sanchis
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
D. Jorda Sanchis
1-1 → 2-1
D. Jorda Sanchis
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Nagal
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
D. Jorda Sanchis
2-5 → 3-5
D. Jorda Sanchis
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-4 → 2-4
D. Jorda Sanchis
0-3 → 1-3
D. Jorda Sanchis
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
S. Nagal
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Frederico Ferreira Silva vs Rei Sakamoto
ATP New Delhi
Frederico Ferreira Silva
15
2
2
Rei Sakamoto [2]•
30
6
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Ferreira Silva
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 2-5
R. Sakamoto
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
F. Ferreira Silva
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
2-2 → 2-3
F. Ferreira Silva
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-0 → 2-1
R. Sakamoto
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
F. Ferreira Silva
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Ferreira Silva
1-5 → 2-5
R. Sakamoto
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-4 → 1-5
F. Ferreira Silva
0-4 → 1-4
F. Ferreira Silva
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
0-2 → 0-3
F. Ferreira Silva
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Adil Kalyanpur / Daniel Michalski vs Saketh Myneni / Digvijaypratap Singh (Non prima 11:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – ore 05:30
Alastair Gray vs Hyeon Chung
ATP New Delhi
Alastair Gray
6
7
Hyeon Chung
0
6
Vincitore: Gray
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
0-2*
0*-3
0*-4
0-5*
1-5*
df
2*-5
3*-5
6*-6
7-6*
ace
6-6 → 7-6
A. Gray
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-5 → 6-5
H. Chung
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
5-4 → 5-5
H. Chung
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
df
3-4 → 4-4
A. Gray
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
A. Gray
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
H. Chung
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-3 → 1-3
A. Gray
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-2 → 0-3
H. Chung
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
A. Gray
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
H. Chung
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
5-0 → 6-0
Petr Bar Biryukov vs Digvijaypratap Singh
ATP New Delhi
Petr Bar Biryukov
6
6
Digvijaypratap Singh
3
4
Vincitore: Bar Biryukov
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
P. Bar Biryukov
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
P. Bar Biryukov
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
2-3 → 3-3
D. Singh
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-2 → 2-3
P. Bar Biryukov
15-0
ace
30-0
40-15
ace
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Bar Biryukov
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
D. Singh
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
ace
5-2 → 5-3
P. Bar Biryukov
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-2 → 5-2
D. Singh
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
P. Bar Biryukov
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Dane Sweeny vs Beibit Zhukayev
ATP New Delhi
Dane Sweeny [1]
7
2
2
Beibit Zhukayev
6
6
6
Vincitore: Zhukayev
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
D. Sweeny
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
2-4 → 2-5
D. Sweeny
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
D. Sweeny
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Sweeny
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
2-4 → 2-5
B. Zhukayev
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
D. Sweeny
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
B. Zhukayev
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
df
ace
1-2 → 1-3
D. Sweeny
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-2 → 1-2
B. Zhukayev
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
D. Sweeny
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
2*-0
3-0*
3-1*
4*-1
5*-1
5-2*
5-3*
6*-3
6*-4
6-5*
6-6*
7*-6
6-6 → 7-6
D. Sweeny
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
B. Zhukayev
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
ace
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
D. Sweeny
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
B. Zhukayev
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
ace
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
4-4 → 4-5
B. Zhukayev
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
B. Zhukayev
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
2-2 → 2-3
D. Sweeny
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
1-2 → 2-2
D. Sweeny
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
B. Zhukayev
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Philip Sekulic vs Dimitar Kuzmanov
ATP New Delhi
Philip Sekulic
15
4
2
Dimitar Kuzmanov•
40
6
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Kuzmanov
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
40-15
P. Sekulic
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 2-3
D. Kuzmanov
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
P. Sekulic
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Kuzmanov
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
4-3 → 4-4
D. Kuzmanov
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
P. Sekulic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
1-1 → 2-1
D. Kuzmanov
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
P. Sekulic
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Tsung-Hao Huang / Uisung Park vs Petr Bar Biryukov / Alexandr Binda (Non prima 11:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – ore 05:30
Ilya Ivashka
vs Sanhui Shin
ATP New Delhi
Sanhui Shin
3
3
Ilya Ivashka
6
6
Vincitore: Ivashka
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Shin
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 1-3
I. Ivashka
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Shin
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
df
3-5 → 3-6
I. Ivashka
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
1-4 → 2-4
I. Ivashka
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
S. Shin
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Alexandr Binda vs Denis Yevseyev
ATP New Delhi
Alexandr Binda
6
6
6
Denis Yevseyev
7
1
2
Vincitore: Binda
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
D. Yevseyev
0-15
15-30
30-30
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 5-2
D. Yevseyev
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 3-2
A. Binda
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
1-2 → 2-2
D. Yevseyev
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
A. Binda
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
D. Yevseyev
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Binda
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-1 → 6-1
A. Binda
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-0 → 2-1
D. Yevseyev
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
A. Binda
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
1-2*
2-2*
3*-2
3*-3
4-3*
4-4*
4*-5
5*-5
6-5*
6-6*
6*-7
7*-7
7-8*
6-6 → 6-7
A. Binda
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
6-5 → 6-6
D. Yevseyev
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-5 → 6-5
A. Binda
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
df
ace
4-5 → 5-5
A. Binda
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
D. Yevseyev
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
1-3 → 1-4
A. Binda
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
A. Binda
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
0-1 → 0-2
Stefanos Sakellaridis vs Manish Sureshkumar
ATP New Delhi
Stefanos Sakellaridis
6
7
Manish Sureshkumar
4
5
Vincitore: Sakellaridis
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Sureshkumar
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
S. Sakellaridis
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-3 → 1-3
S. Sakellaridis
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
0-1 → 0-2
M. Sureshkumar
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Sakellaridis
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
S. Sakellaridis
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-3 → 5-3
S. Sakellaridis
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
S. Sakellaridis
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
ace
30-40
3-0 → 3-1
M. Sureshkumar
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
2-0 → 3-0
S. Sakellaridis
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
M. Sureshkumar
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
0-0 → 1-0
Federico Agustin Gomez vs Felix Gill
ATP New Delhi
Federico Agustin Gomez [4]•
0
4
6
0
Felix Gill
0
6
3
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Agustin Gomez
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
F. Gill
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 5-3
F. Agustin Gomez
4-2 → 5-2
F. Agustin Gomez
3-1 → 4-1
F. Gill
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-0 → 3-1
F. Agustin Gomez
2-0 → 3-0
F. Gill
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
F. Agustin Gomez
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Agustin Gomez
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
3-5 → 4-5
F. Gill
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
F. Agustin Gomez
2-4 → 3-4
F. Gill
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
F. Agustin Gomez
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
F. Gill
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
F. Agustin Gomez
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
F. Gill
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
1-0 → 1-1
F. Agustin Gomez
0-0 → 1-0
Federico Cina vs Ioannis Xilas (Non prima 11:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Tigre (Argentina) – 1° Turno, terra battuta
Cancha Central – ore 15:00
Dante Pagani
vs Lautaro Midon
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Alvaro Guillen Meza vs Juan Pablo Varillas
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Juan Bautista Torres vs Mariano Kestelboim (Non prima 18:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Joaquin Aguilar Cardozo / Maximo Zeitune vs Santiago Rodriguez Taverna / Gonzalo Villanueva
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Cancha 2 – ore 15:00
Carlos Maria Zarate vs Miguel Damas
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Luciano Emanuel Ambrogi vs Genaro Alberto Olivieri
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Gianluca Cadenasso vs Nicolas Kicker (Non prima 18:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Julian Cundom / Tomas Martinez vs Juan Estevez / Lucio Ratti
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Cancha 3 – ore 15:00
Franco Agamenone vs Guido Ivan Justo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Pedro Sakamoto vs Carlos Sanchez Jover
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Daniel Dutra da Silva vs Gonzalo Bueno (Non prima 18:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Thiago Cigarran / Lorenzo Joaquin Rodriguez vs Tomas Farjat / Conner Huertas del Pino
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Metepec (Messico) – 1° Turno, cemento
ESTADIO – ore 17:00
Juan Pablo Ficovich
vs Ryan Fishback
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Axel Nefve vs Alan Raul Sau Franco
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Alexis Galarneau vs Nick Hardt
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Guillaume Dalmasso vs Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez (Non prima 23:45)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
GRANDSTAND – ore 17:00
Juan Carlos Aguilar vs Andres Martin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Natan Rodrigues vs Miguel Tobon
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Juan Sebastian Gomez vs Andres Andrade
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Ben Jones vs Rafael De Alba
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CANCHA 1 – ore 17:00
Edward Winter vs Ryan Dickerson
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Taha Baadi vs Cannon Kingsley
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Dan Martin vs Alafia Ayeni
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Pranav Kumar / Karl Poling vs Juan Carlos Aguilar / Noah Schachter
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Lille (Francia) – 1° Turno, cemento (al coperto)
Center Court – ore 10:30
Sergio Martos Gornes
/ Vijay Sundar Prashanth
vs Arthur Reymond
/ Luca Sanchez
ATP Lille
Sergio Martos Gornes / Vijay Sundar Prashanth
3
4
Arthur Reymond / Luca Sanchez [3]
6
6
Vincitore: Reymond / Sanchez
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Reymond / Sanchez
4-5 → 4-6
S. Martos Gornes / Sundar Prashanth
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
ace
3-5 → 4-5
A. Reymond / Sanchez
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
S. Martos Gornes / Sundar Prashanth
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
A. Reymond / Sanchez
3-2 → 3-3
S. Martos Gornes / Sundar Prashanth
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
2-2 → 3-2
A. Reymond / Sanchez
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
S. Martos Gornes / Sundar Prashanth
1-1 → 2-1
A. Reymond / Sanchez
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
1-0 → 1-1
S. Martos Gornes / Sundar Prashanth
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Reymond / Sanchez
3-5 → 3-6
S. Martos Gornes / Sundar Prashanth
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 3-5
A. Reymond / Sanchez
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
2-4 → 2-5
S. Martos Gornes / Sundar Prashanth
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
1-4 → 2-4
A. Reymond / Sanchez
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
S. Martos Gornes / Sundar Prashanth
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
A. Reymond / Sanchez
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
df
40-40
0-2 → 1-2
S. Martos Gornes / Sundar Prashanth
0-1 → 0-2
A. Reymond / Sanchez
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Nishesh Basavareddy vs Ugo Blanchet
ATP Lille
Nishesh Basavareddy•
40
5
Ugo Blanchet
30
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Basavareddy
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
U. Blanchet
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 5-2
N. Basavareddy
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
U. Blanchet
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
3-1 → 3-2
U. Blanchet
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
U. Blanchet
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Clement Chidekh vs Jacob Fearnley (Non prima 14:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Filip Misolic vs Martin Landaluce
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Moise Kouame vs Matej Dodig
Il match deve ancora iniziare
David Goffin vs Joel Schwaerzler
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – ore 10:30
Blake Bayldon / Karol Drzewiecki vs Alexandru Jecan / Mick Veldheer
ATP Lille
Blake Bayldon / Karol Drzewiecki [4]
4
0
Alexandru Jecan / Mick Veldheer
6
6
Vincitore: Jecan / Veldheer
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Jecan / Veldheer
0-5 → 0-6
B. Bayldon / Drzewiecki
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-4 → 0-5
A. Jecan / Veldheer
0-3 → 0-4
B. Bayldon / Drzewiecki
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
30-40
0-2 → 0-3
A. Jecan / Veldheer
0-1 → 0-2
B. Bayldon / Drzewiecki
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Jecan / Veldheer
4-5 → 4-6
B. Bayldon / Drzewiecki
4-4 → 4-5
A. Jecan / Veldheer
4-3 → 4-4
B. Bayldon / Drzewiecki
3-3 → 4-3
A. Jecan / Veldheer
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
3-2 → 3-3
B. Bayldon / Drzewiecki
2-2 → 3-2
A. Jecan / Veldheer
2-1 → 2-2
B. Bayldon / Drzewiecki
1-1 → 2-1
A. Jecan / Veldheer
1-0 → 1-1
B. Bayldon / Drzewiecki
0-0 → 1-0
Timofey Skatov vs Calvin Hemery
ATP Lille
Timofey Skatov
0
6
3
Calvin Hemery•
0
1
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
C. Hemery
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
T. Skatov
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
C. Hemery
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Skatov
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-1 → 6-1
C. Hemery
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
4-1 → 5-1
T. Skatov
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
C. Hemery
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
T. Skatov
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
C. Hemery
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
T. Skatov
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Mikhail Kukushkin vs Giulio Zeppieri
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Arthur Bouquier vs Kimmer Coppejans
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Alexander Blockx vs Roman Safiullin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Loann Massard vs Justin Engel
Il match deve ancora iniziare
