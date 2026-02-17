Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Lille, Metepec, New Delhi e Tigre 1: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 2 (LIVE)

Giulio Zeppieri nella foto - Foto getty images
CHALLENGER New Delhi IND (India) – 1° Turno, cemento

Centre Court – ore 05:30
Rio Noguchi JPN vs Manas Dhamne IND
ATP New Delhi
Manas Dhamne
5
4
Rio Noguchi [8]
7
6
Vincitore: Noguchi
Mostra dettagli

Maks Kasnikowski POL vs Jay Clarke GBR

ATP New Delhi
Maks Kasnikowski
6
4
Jay Clarke [3]
7
6
Vincitore: Clarke
Mostra dettagli

David Jorda Sanchis ESP vs Sumit Nagal IND

ATP New Delhi
David Jorda Sanchis
3
5
Sumit Nagal
6
7
Vincitore: Nagal
Mostra dettagli

Frederico Ferreira Silva POR vs Rei Sakamoto JPN

ATP New Delhi
Frederico Ferreira Silva
15
2
2
Rei Sakamoto [2]
30
6
5
Mostra dettagli

Adil Kalyanpur IND / Daniel Michalski POL vs Saketh Myneni IND / Digvijaypratap Singh IND (Non prima 11:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 1 – ore 05:30
Alastair Gray GBR vs Hyeon Chung KOR

ATP New Delhi
Alastair Gray
6
7
Hyeon Chung
0
6
Vincitore: Gray
Mostra dettagli

Petr Bar Biryukov RUS vs Digvijaypratap Singh IND

ATP New Delhi
Petr Bar Biryukov
6
6
Digvijaypratap Singh
3
4
Vincitore: Bar Biryukov
Mostra dettagli

Dane Sweeny AUS vs Beibit Zhukayev KAZ

ATP New Delhi
Dane Sweeny [1]
7
2
2
Beibit Zhukayev
6
6
6
Vincitore: Zhukayev
Mostra dettagli

Philip Sekulic AUS vs Dimitar Kuzmanov BUL

ATP New Delhi
Philip Sekulic
15
4
2
Dimitar Kuzmanov
40
6
3
Mostra dettagli

Tsung-Hao Huang TPE / Uisung Park KOR vs Petr Bar Biryukov RUS / Alexandr Binda ITA (Non prima 11:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court 2 – ore 05:30
Ilya Ivashka BLR vs Sanhui Shin KOR
ATP New Delhi
Sanhui Shin
3
3
Ilya Ivashka
6
6
Vincitore: Ivashka
Mostra dettagli

Alexandr Binda ITA vs Denis Yevseyev KAZ

ATP New Delhi
Alexandr Binda
6
6
6
Denis Yevseyev
7
1
2
Vincitore: Binda
Mostra dettagli

Stefanos Sakellaridis GRE vs Manish Sureshkumar IND

ATP New Delhi
Stefanos Sakellaridis
6
7
Manish Sureshkumar
4
5
Vincitore: Sakellaridis
Mostra dettagli

Federico Agustin Gomez ARG vs Felix Gill GBR

ATP New Delhi
Federico Agustin Gomez [4]
0
4
6
0
Felix Gill
0
6
3
1
Mostra dettagli

Federico Cina ITA vs Ioannis Xilas GRE (Non prima 11:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare





CHALLENGER Tigre ARG (Argentina) – 1° Turno, terra battuta

Cancha Central – ore 15:00
Dante Pagani ARG vs Lautaro Midon ARG
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alvaro Guillen Meza ECU vs Juan Pablo Varillas PER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Juan Bautista Torres ARG vs Mariano Kestelboim ARG (Non prima 18:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Joaquin Aguilar Cardozo URU / Maximo Zeitune ARG vs Santiago Rodriguez Taverna ARG / Gonzalo Villanueva ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Cancha 2 – ore 15:00
Carlos Maria Zarate ARG vs Miguel Damas ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Luciano Emanuel Ambrogi ARG vs Genaro Alberto Olivieri ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Gianluca Cadenasso ITA vs Nicolas Kicker ARG (Non prima 18:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Julian Cundom ARG / Tomas Martinez ARG vs Juan Estevez ARG / Lucio Ratti ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Cancha 3 – ore 15:00
Franco Agamenone ITA vs Guido Ivan Justo ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Pedro Sakamoto BRA vs Carlos Sanchez Jover ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Daniel Dutra da Silva BRA vs Gonzalo Bueno PER (Non prima 18:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Thiago Cigarran ARG / Lorenzo Joaquin Rodriguez ARG vs Tomas Farjat ARG / Conner Huertas del Pino PER

Il match deve ancora iniziare





CHALLENGER Metepec MEX (Messico) – 1° Turno, cemento

ESTADIO – ore 17:00
Juan Pablo Ficovich ARG vs Ryan Fishback USA
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Axel Nefve USA vs Alan Raul Sau Franco MEX

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alexis Galarneau CAN vs Nick Hardt DOM

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Guillaume Dalmasso FRA vs Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez MEX (Non prima 23:45)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



GRANDSTAND – ore 17:00
Juan Carlos Aguilar CAN vs Andres Martin USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Natan Rodrigues BRA vs Miguel Tobon COL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Juan Sebastian Gomez COL vs Andres Andrade ECU

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Ben Jones GBR vs Rafael De Alba MEX

Il match deve ancora iniziare



CANCHA 1 – ore 17:00
Edward Winter AUS vs Ryan Dickerson USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Taha Baadi MAR vs Cannon Kingsley USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Dan Martin CAN vs Alafia Ayeni USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Pranav Kumar USA / Karl Poling USA vs Juan Carlos Aguilar CAN / Noah Schachter USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare





CHALLENGER Lille FRA (Francia) – 1° Turno, cemento (al coperto)

Center Court – ore 10:30
Sergio Martos Gornes ESP / Vijay Sundar Prashanth IND vs Arthur Reymond FRA / Luca Sanchez FRA
ATP Lille
Sergio Martos Gornes / Vijay Sundar Prashanth
3
4
Arthur Reymond / Luca Sanchez [3]
6
6
Vincitore: Reymond / Sanchez
Mostra dettagli

Nishesh Basavareddy USA vs Ugo Blanchet FRA

ATP Lille
Nishesh Basavareddy
40
5
Ugo Blanchet
30
2
Mostra dettagli

Clement Chidekh FRA vs Jacob Fearnley GBR (Non prima 14:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Filip Misolic AUT vs Martin Landaluce ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Moise Kouame FRA vs Matej Dodig CRO

Il match deve ancora iniziare

David Goffin BEL vs Joel Schwaerzler AUT

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 1 – ore 10:30
Blake Bayldon AUS / Karol Drzewiecki POL vs Alexandru Jecan ROU / Mick Veldheer NED

ATP Lille
Blake Bayldon / Karol Drzewiecki [4]
4
0
Alexandru Jecan / Mick Veldheer
6
6
Vincitore: Jecan / Veldheer
Mostra dettagli

Timofey Skatov KAZ vs Calvin Hemery FRA

ATP Lille
Timofey Skatov
0
6
3
Calvin Hemery
0
1
3
Mostra dettagli

Mikhail Kukushkin KAZ vs Giulio Zeppieri ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Arthur Bouquier FRA vs Kimmer Coppejans BEL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alexander Blockx BEL vs Roman Safiullin RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Loann Massard FRA vs Justin Engel GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

