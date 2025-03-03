Indian Wells 1000 | Hard | $9495555 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Classifica ATP Italiani: Lorenzo Musetti guadagna un posto. Matteo Berrettini anche. Luca Nardi fa il best ranking
03/03/2025 11:42 24 commenti
Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (03-03-2025)
1
Best: 1
--
0
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
11330
Punti
16
Tornei
16
Best: 15
▲
1
Lorenzo Musetti
ITA, 03-03-2002
2650
Punti
25
Tornei
29
Best: 6
▲
1
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
1620
Punti
24
Tornei
35
Best: 29
▼
-2
Matteo Arnaldi
ITA, 22-02-2001
1390
Punti
24
Tornei
37
Best: 21
▼
-2
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
1376
Punti
32
Tornei
40
Best: 30
▼
-1
Flavio Cobolli
ITA, 06-05-2002
1295
Punti
28
Tornei
60
Best: 32
▼
-1
Luciano Darderi
ITA, 14-02-2002
945
Punti
32
Tornei
67
Best: 67
▲
12
Luca Nardi
ITA, 06-08-2003
862
Punti
28
Tornei
70
Best: 68
--
0
Mattia Bellucci
ITA, 01-06-2001
840
Punti
31
Tornei
90
Best: 89
▲
1
Francesco Passaro
ITA, 01-01-1900
658
Punti
26
Tornei
95
Best: 9
▼
-2
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
629
Punti
25
Tornei
214
Best: 214
▲
2
Federico Arnaboldi
ITA, 18-06-2000
261
Punti
30
Tornei
217
Best: 132
▼
-17
Matteo Gigante
ITA, 04-01-2002
256
Punti
20
Tornei
232
Best: 128
▼
-1
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
239
Punti
8
Tornei
249
Best: 121
▲
2
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
219
Punti
14
Tornei
255
Best: 136
▼
-1
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
216
Punti
27
Tornei
260
Best: 149
▼
-1
Francesco Maestrelli
ITA, 21-12-2002
211
Punti
29
Tornei
269
Best: 127
▼
-1
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
200
Punti
30
Tornei
277
Best: 60
▲
3
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
190
Punti
26
Tornei
309
Best: 242
▼
-14
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
168
Punti
32
Tornei
310
Best: 310
▲
7
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
167
Punti
25
Tornei
314
Best: 62
▲
1
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
164
Punti
23
Tornei
322
Best: 252
▼
-16
Samuel Vincent Ruggeri
ITA, 22-05-2002
161
Punti
27
Tornei
355
Best: 331
▼
-3
Andrea Picchione
ITA, 01-01-1900
143
Punti
26
Tornei
380
Best: 16
▲
45
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
131
Punti
24
Tornei
392
Best: 108
▼
-3
Franco Agamenone
ITA, 15-04-1993
126
Punti
26
Tornei
393
Best: 269
▲
2
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
126
Punti
28
Tornei
394
Best: 110
▼
-34
Giulio Zeppieri
ITA, 07-12-2001
125
Punti
10
Tornei
422
Best: 417
▼
-6
Gabriele Piraino
ITA, 12-11-2003
112
Punti
27
Tornei
431
Best: 429
▲
1
Tommaso Compagnucci
ITA, 01-01-1900
108
Punti
26
Tornei
433
Best: 414
▼
-13
Gabriele Pennaforti
ITA, 14-09-2000
108
Punti
31
Tornei
447
Best: 285
▲
7
Alexander Weis
ITA, 24-04-1997
98
Punti
27
Tornei
450
Best: 439
▼
-1
Gianluca Cadenasso
ITA, 29-09-2004
97
Punti
22
Tornei
457
Best: 121
▼
-20
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
94
Punti
21
Tornei
460
Best: 440
▼
-1
Alessandro Pecci
ITA, 23-03-2001
92
Punti
23
Tornei
470
Best: 443
▼
-1
Federico Iannaccone
ITA, 26-03-1999
88
Punti
28
Tornei
489
Best: 489
▲
19
Alexandr Binda
ITA, 22-09-2001
84
Punti
29
Tornei
492
Best: 321
▲
3
Facundo Juarez
ITA, 23-09-1997
82
Punti
13
Tornei
519
Best: 164
▼
-3
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
74
Punti
11
Tornei
520
Best: 503
▼
-3
Andrea Guerrieri
ITA, 03-12-1998
74
Punti
20
Tornei
525
Best: 507
▼
-7
Federico Bondioli
ITA, 16-05-2005
73
Punti
25
Tornei
535
Best: 377
▼
-11
Marcello Serafini
ITA, 25-08-2002
69
Punti
21
Tornei
542
Best: 437
▼
-1
Luca Potenza
ITA, 28-07-2000
67
Punti
18
Tornei
557
Best: 515
▼
-34
Federico Cina
ITA, 30-03-2007
65
Punti
22
Tornei
563
Best: 352
▼
-64
Giovanni Oradini
ITA, 14-09-1997
64
Punti
21
Tornei
566
Best: 566
▲
37
Fabrizio Andaloro
ITA, 31-01-2001
63
Punti
21
Tornei
584
Best: 387
▼
-1
Gianmarco Ferrari
ITA, 04-10-2000
59
Punti
21
Tornei
638
Best: 84
▲
1
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
48
Punti
12
Tornei
639
Best: 617
▲
1
Mariano Tammaro
ITA, 27-02-2004
48
Punti
25
Tornei
663
Best: 635
▼
-2
Leonardo Rossi
ITA, 05-08-2002
45
Punti
28
Tornei
691
Best: 591
▼
-5
Massimo Giunta
ITA, 09-07-2004
40
Punti
21
Tornei
696
Best: 124
▼
-45
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
39
Punti
8
Tornei
717
Best: 625
▲
20
Luca Castagnola
ITA, 14-06-2002
37
Punti
24
Tornei
722
Best: 694
▼
-1
Filippo Romano
ITA, 07-07-2005
36
Punti
24
Tornei
723
Best: 599
--
0
Giuseppe La Vela
ITA, 16-10-2000
36
Punti
28
Tornei
727
Best: 704
▲
2
Samuele Pieri
ITA, 28-02-2002
35
Punti
21
Tornei
739
Best: 739
▲
24
Michele Ribecai
ITA, 04-02-2003
34
Punti
27
Tornei
742
Best: 223
▲
2
Edoardo Lavagno
ITA, 27-07-1998
33
Punti
11
Tornei
748
Best: 433
▲
8
Fausto Tabacco
ITA, 01-01-1900
33
Punti
20
Tornei
760
Best: 682
▲
2
Lorenzo Carboni
ITA, 27-02-2006
32
Punti
23
Tornei
784
Best: 714
▲
5
Niccolo Catini
ITA, 09-12-1997
30
Punti
25
Tornei
795
Best: 403
▼
-13
Lorenzo Rottoli
ITA, 19-02-2002
29
Punti
19
Tornei
806
Best: 801
▲
10
Carlo Alberto Caniato
ITA, 31-10-2005
28
Punti
22
Tornei
818
Best: 818
▲
7
Stefano D\'Agostino
ITA, 03-11-2003
26
Punti
26
Tornei
820
Best: 819
▼
-2
Pierluigi Basile
ITA, 07-01-2007
25
Punti
6
Tornei
831
Best: 608
▼
-1
Manuel Mazza
ITA, 16-04-1999
24
Punti
9
Tornei
835
Best: 787
▲
2
Francesco Ferrari
ITA, 22-06-1997
24
Punti
16
Tornei
839
Best: 793
▲
1
Gabriele Maria Noce
ITA, 29-10-1995
24
Punti
24
Tornei
842
Best: 605
▲
1
Lorenzo Bocchi
ITA, 29-11-1997
23
Punti
5
Tornei
870
Best: 812
▼
-12
Noah Perfetti
ITA, 15-06-2001
22
Punti
24
Tornei
871
Best: 827
▲
65
Pietro Marino
ITA, 03-06-2001
22
Punti
26
Tornei
905
Best: 871
▼
-17
Alessandro Bellifemine
ITA, 24-06-2001
19
Punti
12
Tornei
915
Best: 903
▼
-3
Iannis Miletich
ITA, 27-08-2005
19
Punti
19
Tornei
928
Best: 756
▼
-48
Luca Fantini
ITA, 20-07-2000
18
Punti
17
Tornei
931
Best: 846
▲
2
Gabriele Bosio
ITA, 25-11-2000
18
Punti
21
Tornei
935
Best: 930
--
0
Niccolò Ciavarella
ITA, 19-03-2004
18
Punti
24
Tornei
941
Best: 599
▲
1
Giorgio Tabacco
ITA, 06-08-2003
17
Punti
9
Tornei
944
Best: 910
--
0
Niccolo Baroni
ITA, 04-12-2003
17
Punti
10
Tornei
947
Best: 462
--
0
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
17
Punti
14
Tornei
969
Best: 921
▲
22
Gian Marco Ortenzi
ITA, 03-02-2000
16
Punti
15
Tornei
992
Best: 977
▼
-2
Andrea Fiorentini
ITA, 02-02-2001
15
Punti
15
Tornei
994
Best: 958
▼
-1
Matteo De Vincentis
ITA, 25-04-1998
15
Punti
15
Tornei
1012
Best: 1009
▼
-3
Juan Cruz Martin Manzano
ITA, 15-12-2004
14
Punti
15
Tornei
1034
Best: 1006
▲
20
Daniele Rapagnetta
ITA, 03-12-2006
13
Punti
15
Tornei
1041
Best: 643
▼
-4
Lorenzo Claverie
ITA, 28-09-2002
12
Punti
6
Tornei
1051
Best: 1051
▼
-1
Alberto Bronzetti
ITA, 05-05-1998
12
Punti
11
Tornei
1054
Best: 1038
▲
26
Manuel Plunger
ITA, 13-07-2002
12
Punti
12
Tornei
1080
Best: 635
▼
-3
Luigi Sorrentino
ITA, 18-06-1998
11
Punti
10
Tornei
1092
Best: 860
▼
-2
Filippo Speziali
ITA, 24-04-2000
11
Punti
17
Tornei
1093
Best: 1052
▼
-2
Giannicola Misasi
ITA, 12-09-2000
11
Punti
18
Tornei
1094
Best: 1087
▼
-2
Lorenzo Lorusso
ITA, 06-01-2000
11
Punti
18
Tornei
1111
Best: 1102
▼
-1
Matteo Covato
ITA, 04-05-2005
10
Punti
9
Tornei
1124
Best: 1071
▼
-3
Jacopo Bilardo
ITA, 04-11-2004
10
Punti
15
Tornei
1125
Best: 1104
▼
-3
Leonardo Malgaroli
ITA, 07-08-2002
10
Punti
15
Tornei
1126
Best: 854
▼
-3
Stefano Reitano
ITA, 21-07-1997
10
Punti
15
Tornei
1129
Best: 1006
▼
-2
Giovanni Calvano
ITA, 29-01-1998
10
Punti
17
Tornei
1131
Best: 963
--
0
Federico Campana
ITA, 13-04-1998
10
Punti
18
Tornei
1151
Best: 1133
▲
1
Andrea Paolini
ITA, 09-11-2002
9
Punti
11
Tornei
1184
Best: 1077
▲
3
Pietro Fellin
ITA, 02-08-2001
8
Punti
12
Tornei
1193
Best: 800
▲
3
Luciano Carraro
ITA, 22-04-1998
8
Punti
14
Tornei
1193
Best: 927
▲
3
Valerio Perruzza
ITA, 31-03-2000
8
Punti
14
Tornei
1201
Best: 807
--
0
Andrea Bacaloni
ITA, 03-04-2002
8
Punti
17
Tornei
1212
Best: 902
▲
1
Lorenzo Gagliardo
ITA, 27-06-2000
7
Punti
4
Tornei
1218
Best: 793
▲
108
Filippo Moroni
ITA, 01-02-2001
7
Punti
7
Tornei
1221
Best: 1106
▲
1
Giulio Perego
ITA, 09-04-2003
7
Punti
8
Tornei
1241
Best: 1152
▼
-41
Gabriele Vulpitta
ITA, 25-06-2005
7
Punti
14
Tornei
1265
Best: 1265
▲
54
Alessandro Spadola
ITA, 05-03-2003
6
Punti
6
Tornei
1274
Best: 1170
▼
-3
Alessandro Coccioli
ITA, 05-08-2002
6
Punti
8
Tornei
1295
Best: 981
▼
-2
Andrea Gola
ITA, 31-08-2001
6
Punti
13
Tornei
1304
Best: 918
▼
-2
Gian Matias Di Natale
ITA, 30-10-1997
6
Punti
16
Tornei
1309
Best: 1071
▼
-3
Lorenzo Sciahbasi
ITA, 04-11-2005
6
Punti
20
Tornei
1331
Best: 76
▼
-111
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
5
Punti
6
Tornei
1331
Best: 1048
▼
-2
Elio Jose Ribeiro Lago
ITA, 31-12-1997
5
Punti
6
Tornei
1374
Best: 1366
--
0
Matteo Fondriest
ITA, 10-09-2004
5
Punti
15
Tornei
1380
Best: 1220
--
0
Andres Gabriel Ciurletti
ITA, 04-01-1998
4
Punti
2
Tornei
1399
Best: 159
▼
-2
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
4
Punti
3
Tornei
1400
Best: 309
▼
-2
Julian Ocleppo
ITA, 01-08-1997
4
Punti
4
Tornei
1440
Best: 873
▼
-2
Daniel Bagnolini
ITA, 13-02-2003
4
Punti
9
Tornei
1444
Best: 1400
▼
-1
Nicola Rispoli
ITA, 31-07-1997
4
Punti
10
Tornei
1447
Best: 1163
▼
-1
Daniele Minighini
ITA, 15-07-2004
4
Punti
10
Tornei
1453
Best: 1154
▼
-3
Denis Spiridon
ITA, 01-01-1900
4
Punti
11
Tornei
1460
Best: 1211
▼
-1
Antonio Caruso
ITA, 14-08-1999
4
Punti
13
Tornei
1464
Best: 1464
▼
-5
Maximilian Figl
ITA, 29-03-2004
4
Punti
15
Tornei
1466
Best: 1071
▼
-2
Pietro Pampanin
ITA, 05-01-2003
4
Punti
16
Tornei
1467
Best: 1226
▼
-2
Simone Agostini
ITA, 29-03-1997
4
Punti
16
Tornei
1482
Best: 1459
▼
-3
Benito Massacri
ITA, 27-06-2003
3
Punti
3
Tornei
1484
Best: 933
▼
-2
Andrea Bolla
ITA, 28-10-1998
3
Punti
3
Tornei
1492
Best: 303
▼
-2
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
3
Punti
4
Tornei
1492
Best: 1358
▼
-2
Edoardo Zanada
ITA, 06-11-2000
3
Punti
4
Tornei
1507
Best: 1507
▼
-2
Samuele Seghetti
ITA, 16-08-2006
3
Punti
5
Tornei
1516
Best: 1516
▼
-2
Lorenzo Ferri
ITA, 28-01-2004
3
Punti
5
Tornei
1529
Best: 1529
▲
167
Luca Parenti
ITA, 10-08-2003
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1545
Best: 1545
--
0
Federico Valle
ITA, 04-04-2000
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1554
Best: 1554
▼
-3
Filippo Mazzola
ITA, 02-05-2005
3
Punti
8
Tornei
1561
Best: 991
▼
-5
Carlo Alberto Fossati
ITA, 25-01-1999
3
Punti
9
Tornei
1565
Best: 1565
▼
-4
Nicolo Toffanin
ITA, 08-03-2003
3
Punti
10
Tornei
1580
Best: 1119
▼
-3
Tomas Gerini
ITA, 20-07-1995
2
Punti
1
Tornei
1603
Best: 1594
▼
-3
Alberto Morolli
ITA, 04-02-2000
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1618
Best: 1610
▼
-1
Edoardo De Filippo
ITA, 01-01-1900
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1618
Best: 1604
▼
-1
Jacopo Vasami
ITA, 19-12-2007
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1668
Best: 1668
▼
-3
Fabrizio Karol Pio Osti
ITA, 17-09-2005
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1692
Best: 1692
▼
-3
Edoardo cherie Ligniere
ITA, 19-06-2004
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1692
Best: 1692
▼
-3
Ludovico Vaccari
ITA, 23-05-2005
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1697
Best: 1697
▲
325
Filippo Alberti
ITA, 24-06-2003
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1697
Best: 1672
▼
-1
Andrea De Marchi
ITA, 12-01-2007
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1724
Best: 1724
▼
-28
Alessandro Battiston
ITA, 12-10-2006
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1724
Best: 1724
▼
-2
Giacomo Crisostomo
ITA, 29-07-2003
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1740
Best: 580
▲
9
Marco Miceli
ITA, 03-11-1998
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1741
Best: 1499
▼
-19
Marco Furlanetto
ITA, 02-03-2001
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1741
Best: 1741
▼
-2
Felipe Virgili Berini
ITA, 20-01-2005
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1752
Best: 1027
▼
-1
Giuseppe Tresca
ITA, 17-06-1998
2
Punti
8
Tornei
1771
Best: 1771
▼
-6
Lorenzo Angelini
ITA, 04-03-2006
2
Punti
9
Tornei
1784
Best: 1784
▼
-6
Gabriele Volpi
ITA, 12-04-1996
2
Punti
11
Tornei
1789
Best: 1778
▼
-6
Stefano Baldoni
ITA, 26-08-1997
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1789
Best: 1789
▼
-6
Sebastiano Cocola
ITA, 03-06-2006
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1789
Best: 522
▼
-6
Gianluca Di Nicola
ITA, 07-12-1995
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1789
Best: 465
▼
-6
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1789
Best: 1764
▼
-6
Leonardo Primucci
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1789
Best: 1778
▼
-6
Edoardo Santoni
ITA, 14-06-2005
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1789
Best: 1756
▼
-6
Pietro Romeo Scomparin
ITA, 07-04-2001
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1789
Best: 1756
▼
-6
Nicola Vidal
ITA, 05-03-1999
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1879
Best: 1879
▼
-6
Cosimo Banti
ITA, 13-07-2002
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1879
Best: 1879
▼
-6
Lorenzo Beraldo
ITA, 22-09-2006
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1879
Best: 1879
▼
-6
Filippo Callerio
ITA, 23-03-2005
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1879
Best: 1756
▼
-6
Cristian Campese
ITA, 19-06-2002
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1879
Best: 1879
▼
-6
Leonardo Cattaneo
ITA, 17-03-2006
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1879
Best: 1864
▼
-6
Andrea Colombo
ITA, 04-11-2002
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1879
Best: 1879
▼
-6
Andrea Motta
ITA, 08-04-2004
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1879
Best: 1519
▼
-6
Leonardo Taddia
ITA, 29-01-2000
1
Punti
2
Tornei
2023
Best: 1694
▲
40
Vito Dell\'Elba
ITA, 06-02-1999
1
Punti
4
Tornei
2023
Best: 1845
▼
-1
Federico Garbero
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
4
Tornei
2063
Best: 1646
--
0
Pasquale De Giorgio
ITA, 27-04-1999
1
Punti
5
Tornei
2106
Best: 2093
--
0
Umberto Maria Giovannini
ITA, 18-10-1997
1
Punti
6
Tornei
2106
Best: 2106
▲
19
Andrea Meduri
ITA, 08-03-2005
1
Punti
6
Tornei
2124
Best: 1745
▲
1
Tommaso Schold
ITA, 25-06-1998
1
Punti
7
Tornei
2136
Best: 2106
▼
-1
Guelfo Borghini Baldovinetti
ITA, 22-11-2001
1
Punti
8
Tornei
TAG: Italiani, Luca Nardi
@ Detuqueridapresencia (#4330139)
Chi il bambù e chi le ossa.
Specialmente i panda, rosicatori di bambù 😀
A Ottobre sta nei 250 in carrozza, sempre che non si rompe perché l’occhio secco del pandofilo ha già colpito oggi
Sporaaaaaadicoooooo lo senti il fiato sul collo del ritorno a quota 15 che Musetti NON avrebbe potuto più vedere nemmeno col cannocchiale essendo per ben che vada un cinquantino se non un centino?
Causa ufficiale secondo l’ATP: injury.
Registro un gap anomalo in fascia 100-200 dove stranamente non c’e’ neppure un italiano…
Cinà ritirato in Grecia
Per quello che vale ai primi di marzo, Cinà è n. 336 della Race con 31 punti, primo degli U18.
Esatto,la prossima settimana come dopo ogni M1000 spalmato su due settimane non esce la nuova classifica(essendo in pieno svolgimento).
@ LiveTennis.it Staff (#4330022)
Grazie del riscontro.
La stagione sul rosso dell’anno scorso fu molto deludente nei risultati, vissuto nel suo momento di crisi peggiore. Da qui all’inizio della stagione su erba è assolutamente pronosticabile che aumenti di molto il suo bottino di punti ATP, poi su erba sarà difficile confermarsi, ma vediamo un passo alla volta.
Assolutamente.
Qualche passaggio di turno nel sunshine double, perché non è ancora un giocatore fortissimo su cemento, e poi una grande stagione su terra rossa (superficie sulla quale è tra i più forti del mondo proprio in assoluto).
Bravo.
Musetti non gioca e guadagna posti.
questo la dice lunga sui suoi risultati dello scorso anno.
il post AO è un periodo che a lorenzo gli dice male, da almeno tre anni.
ma questa situazione la sconterà nei prossimi mesi dove sarà costretto a eguagliare i risultati dello scorso e, sinceramente, penso che non sarà affatto facile.
Credo tra 2, settimana prossima non esce nessuna classifica
Aspettiamo con ansia l’aggiornamento 🙂
Partita imperdibile per gli infaticabili!!!!
Avra’ preso il primo barcone disponibile? 🙂
Lo sarà ufficialmente dalla prossima settimana nel ranking ufficiale. Un abbraccio
Infatti gli mancano i 15 punti della vittoria. Ora vediamo questo CH in Grecia, ha un 1T molto ostico e deve andare dall’Egitto alla Grecia.
Al di la delle simpatiche battute di Scaino ed Harlan, credo che le prossime settimane siano fondamnetali per Lorenzo (Musetti). Non perde niente, almeno fino a a Montecarlo, ed anche fino al periodo in erba sono in totale 440 punti, con 5 Masters, 2 500 potenziali ed uno Slam, una bazzeccola. Peraltro c’è da dire che ha perso praticamente un mese, causa infortunio. Quindi periodo da sfruttare, ma con giudizio.
Si oggi nella race è così.
Domani ha una grossissima occasione, con questa wild card, in una partita molto difficile.
Come ha detto lui la cosa importante è entrare stabile nel circuito Challenger, poi verrà il resto.
Esatto, benvenuto Cina’ nella Top500. E qualcuno rosica.
Veramente mi pare che Cinà sia a 80 punti e 499 in classifica.
L’avevo scritto un mese fa: Musetti guadagna posizioni nel ranking quando non gioca e le perde quando gioca.
Se si ferma per un bel sei mesi entra in top 5.
Il Muso ha trovato la soluzione per entrare nei primi 15 …
Si scherza
FORZA MUSO SEMPRE