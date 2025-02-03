Dallas 500 | Hard | $2760000 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Classifica ATP Italiani: Luca Nardi rientra in top 80
03/02/2025 08:57 5 commenti
Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (03-02-2025)
1
Best: 1
--
0
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
11830
Punti
17
Tornei
17
Best: 15
--
0
Lorenzo Musetti
ITA, 03-03-2002
2650
Punti
28
Tornei
33
Best: 6
--
0
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
1430
Punti
21
Tornei
34
Best: 21
▲
1
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
1376
Punti
32
Tornei
35
Best: 30
▼
-1
Flavio Cobolli
ITA, 06-05-2002
1372
Punti
29
Tornei
39
Best: 29
▲
1
Matteo Arnaldi
ITA, 22-02-2001
1265
Punti
24
Tornei
46
Best: 32
▲
1
Luciano Darderi
ITA, 14-02-2002
1183
Punti
32
Tornei
77
Best: 70
▲
6
Luca Nardi
ITA, 06-08-2003
731
Punti
26
Tornei
90
Best: 9
▼
-1
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
629
Punti
26
Tornei
91
Best: 89
▼
-1
Francesco Passaro
ITA, 01-01-1900
629
Punti
25
Tornei
92
Best: 92
▲
6
Mattia Bellucci
ITA, 01-06-2001
624
Punti
33
Tornei
153
Best: 132
▼
-3
Matteo Gigante
ITA, 04-01-2002
368
Punti
20
Tornei
172
Best: 121
▼
-1
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
333
Punti
17
Tornei
224
Best: 224
▲
4
Federico Arnaboldi
ITA, 18-06-2000
261
Punti
28
Tornei
242
Best: 60
▼
-10
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
234
Punti
28
Tornei
243
Best: 149
--
0
Francesco Maestrelli
ITA, 21-12-2002
233
Punti
31
Tornei
254
Best: 136
▲
5
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
216
Punti
27
Tornei
268
Best: 127
▲
1
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
200
Punti
32
Tornei
279
Best: 242
▼
-1
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
192
Punti
32
Tornei
294
Best: 252
▼
-1
Samuel Vincent Ruggeri
ITA, 22-05-2002
179
Punti
29
Tornei
304
Best: 110
▲
26
Giulio Zeppieri
ITA, 07-12-2001
171
Punti
13
Tornei
316
Best: 62
▼
-19
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
164
Punti
23
Tornei
317
Best: 128
▼
-1
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
163
Punti
7
Tornei
324
Best: 317
▼
-1
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
156
Punti
25
Tornei
349
Best: 331
▼
-13
Andrea Picchione
ITA, 01-01-1900
141
Punti
25
Tornei
387
Best: 108
▲
3
Franco Agamenone
ITA, 15-04-1993
121
Punti
25
Tornei
397
Best: 269
▲
1
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
118
Punti
27
Tornei
406
Best: 16
▼
-5
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
113
Punti
23
Tornei
431
Best: 121
▲
2
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
103
Punti
20
Tornei
433
Best: 429
▲
2
Tommaso Compagnucci
ITA, 01-01-1900
102
Punti
24
Tornei
435
Best: 429
▲
35
Gabriele Piraino
ITA, 12-11-2003
102
Punti
26
Tornei
437
Best: 414
▲
1
Gabriele Pennaforti
ITA, 14-09-2000
101
Punti
30
Tornei
440
Best: 439
▲
5
Gianluca Cadenasso
ITA, 29-09-2004
97
Punti
23
Tornei
443
Best: 443
▲
1
Federico Iannaccone
ITA, 26-03-1999
96
Punti
28
Tornei
453
Best: 440
▲
2
Alessandro Pecci
ITA, 23-03-2001
93
Punti
22
Tornei
475
Best: 285
▼
-33
Alexander Weis
ITA, 24-04-1997
85
Punti
25
Tornei
492
Best: 321
▼
-1
Facundo Juarez
ITA, 23-09-1997
80
Punti
12
Tornei
493
Best: 352
--
0
Giovanni Oradini
ITA, 14-09-1997
80
Punti
21
Tornei
510
Best: 377
▲
2
Marcello Serafini
ITA, 25-08-2002
75
Punti
22
Tornei
512
Best: 164
▲
3
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
74
Punti
13
Tornei
516
Best: 503
▲
2
Andrea Guerrieri
ITA, 03-12-1998
73
Punti
21
Tornei
519
Best: 515
▲
3
Federico Cina
ITA, 30-03-2007
73
Punti
24
Tornei
520
Best: 515
▲
1
Federico Bondioli
ITA, 16-05-2005
73
Punti
25
Tornei
560
Best: 437
▲
5
Luca Potenza
ITA, 28-07-2000
63
Punti
19
Tornei
574
Best: 570
▼
-4
Alexandr Binda
ITA, 22-09-2001
61
Punti
26
Tornei
584
Best: 387
▼
-1
Gianmarco Ferrari
ITA, 04-10-2000
59
Punti
21
Tornei
620
Best: 574
▲
2
Fabrizio Andaloro
ITA, 31-01-2001
51
Punti
18
Tornei
634
Best: 84
▲
4
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
48
Punti
15
Tornei
637
Best: 617
▲
3
Mariano Tammaro
ITA, 27-02-2004
48
Punti
24
Tornei
654
Best: 635
▲
1
Leonardo Rossi
ITA, 05-08-2002
46
Punti
27
Tornei
655
Best: 124
▲
2
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
45
Punti
10
Tornei
691
Best: 591
▲
1
Massimo Giunta
ITA, 09-07-2004
40
Punti
20
Tornei
694
Best: 694
▲
139
Filippo Romano
ITA, 07-07-2005
40
Punti
25
Tornei
697
Best: 625
▲
1
Luca Castagnola
ITA, 14-06-2002
39
Punti
23
Tornei
725
Best: 599
▼
-2
Giuseppe La Vela
ITA, 16-10-2000
36
Punti
27
Tornei
732
Best: 433
▲
75
Fausto Tabacco
ITA, 01-01-1900
35
Punti
20
Tornei
740
Best: 704
▼
-3
Samuele Pieri
ITA, 28-02-2002
34
Punti
20
Tornei
749
Best: 223
▼
-54
Edoardo Lavagno
ITA, 27-07-1998
33
Punti
11
Tornei
754
Best: 403
▼
-3
Lorenzo Rottoli
ITA, 19-02-2002
33
Punti
18
Tornei
759
Best: 159
▼
-2
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
32
Punti
5
Tornei
767
Best: 767
▲
36
Michele Ribecai
ITA, 04-02-2003
32
Punti
25
Tornei
786
Best: 714
▼
-4
Niccolo Catini
ITA, 09-12-1997
30
Punti
26
Tornei
802
Best: 801
▼
-1
Carlo Alberto Caniato
ITA, 31-10-2005
28
Punti
22
Tornei
815
Best: 812
▼
-3
Noah Perfetti
ITA, 15-06-2001
27
Punti
28
Tornei
821
Best: 821
▲
1
Pierluigi Basile
ITA, 07-01-2007
25
Punti
6
Tornei
829
Best: 682
▲
1
Lorenzo Carboni
ITA, 27-02-2006
25
Punti
24
Tornei
831
Best: 831
▲
1
Stefano D\'Agostino
ITA, 03-11-2003
25
Punti
25
Tornei
835
Best: 76
▲
4
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
24
Punti
9
Tornei
843
Best: 787
▲
2
Francesco Ferrari
ITA, 22-06-1997
24
Punti
18
Tornei
846
Best: 793
▲
2
Gabriele Maria Noce
ITA, 29-10-1995
24
Punti
24
Tornei
848
Best: 605
▲
2
Lorenzo Bocchi
ITA, 29-11-1997
23
Punti
5
Tornei
886
Best: 827
▼
-7
Pietro Marino
ITA, 03-06-2001
21
Punti
27
Tornei
891
Best: 871
▼
-6
Alessandro Bellifemine
ITA, 24-06-2001
20
Punti
14
Tornei
899
Best: 608
▼
-2
Manuel Mazza
ITA, 16-04-1999
19
Punti
6
Tornei
904
Best: 599
▼
-2
Giorgio Tabacco
ITA, 06-08-2003
19
Punti
11
Tornei
907
Best: 756
▼
-3
Luca Fantini
ITA, 20-07-2000
19
Punti
16
Tornei
911
Best: 462
▼
-4
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
19
Punti
17
Tornei
913
Best: 903
▼
-4
Iannis Miletich
ITA, 27-08-2005
19
Punti
17
Tornei
918
Best: 846
▼
-3
Gabriele Bosio
ITA, 25-11-2000
19
Punti
22
Tornei
930
Best: 910
▼
-4
Niccolo Baroni
ITA, 04-12-2003
18
Punti
11
Tornei
937
Best: 930
▼
-2
Niccolò Ciavarella
ITA, 19-03-2004
18
Punti
24
Tornei
978
Best: 977
▼
-1
Andrea Fiorentini
ITA, 02-02-2001
15
Punti
13
Tornei
982
Best: 921
▲
1
Gian Marco Ortenzi
ITA, 03-02-2000
15
Punti
14
Tornei
986
Best: 958
--
0
Matteo De Vincentis
ITA, 25-04-1998
15
Punti
15
Tornei
1009
Best: 1009
▲
12
Juan Cruz Martin Manzano
ITA, 15-12-2004
14
Punti
15
Tornei
1035
Best: 643
▼
-1
Lorenzo Claverie
ITA, 28-09-2002
12
Punti
6
Tornei
1049
Best: 1038
▼
-3
Manuel Plunger
ITA, 13-07-2002
12
Punti
12
Tornei
1071
Best: 635
▼
-2
Luigi Sorrentino
ITA, 18-06-1998
11
Punti
10
Tornei
1074
Best: 1006
▼
-3
Daniele Rapagnetta
ITA, 03-12-2006
11
Punti
11
Tornei
1085
Best: 854
--
0
Stefano Reitano
ITA, 21-07-1997
11
Punti
17
Tornei
1086
Best: 1052
▼
-3
Giannicola Misasi
ITA, 12-09-2000
11
Punti
17
Tornei
1087
Best: 860
▼
-3
Filippo Speziali
ITA, 24-04-2000
11
Punti
18
Tornei
1089
Best: 1087
▼
-2
Lorenzo Lorusso
ITA, 06-01-2000
11
Punti
18
Tornei
1107
Best: 1102
▼
-1
Matteo Covato
ITA, 04-05-2005
10
Punti
8
Tornei
1116
Best: 1071
▼
-4
Jacopo Bilardo
ITA, 04-11-2004
10
Punti
14
Tornei
1120
Best: 1006
▼
-3
Giovanni Calvano
ITA, 29-01-1998
10
Punti
17
Tornei
1124
Best: 963
▼
-4
Federico Campana
ITA, 13-04-1998
10
Punti
18
Tornei
1142
Best: 1134
▼
-1
Alberto Bronzetti
ITA, 05-05-1998
9
Punti
11
Tornei
1145
Best: 1133
▼
-1
Andrea Paolini
ITA, 09-11-2002
9
Punti
11
Tornei
1148
Best: 1104
--
0
Leonardo Malgaroli
ITA, 07-08-2002
9
Punti
13
Tornei
1153
Best: 1153
▲
3
Gabriele Vulpitta
ITA, 25-06-2005
9
Punti
16
Tornei
1182
Best: 873
▲
2
Daniel Bagnolini
ITA, 13-02-2003
8
Punti
11
Tornei
1183
Best: 1077
▲
2
Pietro Fellin
ITA, 02-08-2001
8
Punti
11
Tornei
1191
Best: 800
▲
1
Luciano Carraro
ITA, 22-04-1998
8
Punti
14
Tornei
1191
Best: 927
▼
-38
Valerio Perruzza
ITA, 31-03-2000
8
Punti
14
Tornei
1200
Best: 807
▼
-1
Andrea Bacaloni
ITA, 03-04-2002
8
Punti
17
Tornei
1210
Best: 902
▼
-2
Lorenzo Gagliardo
ITA, 27-06-2000
7
Punti
4
Tornei
1220
Best: 1106
▼
-3
Giulio Perego
ITA, 09-04-2003
7
Punti
8
Tornei
1272
Best: 1170
▼
-3
Alessandro Coccioli
ITA, 05-08-2002
6
Punti
8
Tornei
1291
Best: 981
▲
3
Andrea Gola
ITA, 31-08-2001
6
Punti
12
Tornei
1299
Best: 918
▲
3
Gian Matias Di Natale
ITA, 30-10-1997
6
Punti
16
Tornei
1315
Best: 1289
▲
4
Alessandro Spadola
ITA, 05-03-2003
5
Punti
5
Tornei
1323
Best: 793
▲
3
Filippo Moroni
ITA, 01-02-2001
5
Punti
6
Tornei
1333
Best: 1048
▲
6
Elio Jose Ribeiro Lago
ITA, 31-12-1997
5
Punti
7
Tornei
1366
Best: 1366
▲
89
Matteo Fondriest
ITA, 10-09-2004
5
Punti
14
Tornei
1376
Best: 1220
▼
-1
Andres Gabriel Ciurletti
ITA, 04-01-1998
4
Punti
2
Tornei
1394
Best: 309
--
0
Julian Ocleppo
ITA, 01-08-1997
4
Punti
4
Tornei
1441
Best: 1163
▼
-258
Daniele Minighini
ITA, 15-07-2004
4
Punti
10
Tornei
1446
Best: 1400
▼
-1
Nicola Rispoli
ITA, 31-07-1997
4
Punti
11
Tornei
1453
Best: 1154
▼
-2
Denis Spiridon
ITA, 01-01-1900
4
Punti
12
Tornei
1456
Best: 1456
▼
-2
Maximilian Figl
ITA, 29-03-2004
4
Punti
13
Tornei
1459
Best: 1211
▼
-1
Antonio Caruso
ITA, 14-08-1999
4
Punti
14
Tornei
1461
Best: 1071
▼
-2
Pietro Pampanin
ITA, 05-01-2003
4
Punti
15
Tornei
1464
Best: 1071
▼
-1
Lorenzo Sciahbasi
ITA, 04-11-2005
4
Punti
17
Tornei
1466
Best: 1226
--
0
Simone Agostini
ITA, 29-03-1997
4
Punti
18
Tornei
1472
Best: 799
▼
-1
Alessandro Ingarao
ITA, 02-08-1999
3
Punti
2
Tornei
1481
Best: 1459
▼
-1
Benito Massacri
ITA, 27-06-2003
3
Punti
3
Tornei
1483
Best: 933
▼
-2
Andrea Bolla
ITA, 28-10-1998
3
Punti
3
Tornei
1493
Best: 303
▼
-2
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
3
Punti
4
Tornei
1493
Best: 1493
▼
-2
Samuele Seghetti
ITA, 16-08-2006
3
Punti
4
Tornei
1493
Best: 1358
▼
-2
Edoardo Zanada
ITA, 06-11-2000
3
Punti
4
Tornei
1515
Best: 1515
▼
-1
Lorenzo Ferri
ITA, 28-01-2004
3
Punti
5
Tornei
1540
Best: 1499
▲
4
Marco Furlanetto
ITA, 02-03-2001
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1540
Best: 1540
▼
-15
Filippo Mazzola
ITA, 02-05-2005
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1547
Best: 991
▼
-3
Carlo Alberto Fossati
ITA, 25-01-1999
3
Punti
8
Tornei
1555
Best: 1555
▼
-2
Nicolo Toffanin
ITA, 08-03-2003
3
Punti
9
Tornei
1577
Best: 1119
▼
-4
Tomas Gerini
ITA, 20-07-1995
2
Punti
1
Tornei
1600
Best: 1594
▼
-1
Alberto Morolli
ITA, 04-02-2000
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1618
Best: 1610
--
0
Edoardo De Filippo
ITA, 01-01-1900
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1618
Best: 465
--
0
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1618
Best: 1604
--
0
Jacopo Vasami
ITA, 19-12-2007
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1666
Best: 1666
--
0
Fabrizio Karol Pio Osti
ITA, 17-09-2005
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1691
Best: 1691
--
0
Edoardo cherie Ligniere
ITA, 19-06-2004
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1691
Best: 1691
--
0
Ludovico Vaccari
ITA, 23-05-2005
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1697
Best: 1672
▲
1
Andrea De Marchi
ITA, 12-01-2007
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1697
Best: 1652
▲
1
Luca Parenti
ITA, 10-08-2003
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1725
Best: 1725
▲
2
Giacomo Crisostomo
ITA, 29-07-2003
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1725
Best: 1655
▲
2
Federico Valle
ITA, 04-04-2000
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1742
Best: 1742
▲
2
Felipe Virgili Berini
ITA, 20-01-2005
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1753
Best: 580
▲
2
Marco Miceli
ITA, 03-11-1998
2
Punti
8
Tornei
1765
Best: 1765
▲
2
Lorenzo Angelini
ITA, 04-03-2006
2
Punti
9
Tornei
1770
Best: 1027
▲
3
Giuseppe Tresca
ITA, 17-06-1998
2
Punti
10
Tornei
1777
Best: 1777
▲
2
Gabriele Volpi
ITA, 12-04-1996
2
Punti
11
Tornei
1783
Best: 1783
▲
2
Sebastiano Cocola
ITA, 03-06-2006
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1783
Best: 522
▲
2
Gianluca Di Nicola
ITA, 07-12-1995
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1783
Best: 1764
▲
2
Leonardo Primucci
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1783
Best: 1781
▲
2
Edoardo Santoni
ITA, 14-06-2005
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1783
Best: 1756
▲
2
Pietro Romeo Scomparin
ITA, 07-04-2001
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1783
Best: 1756
▲
2
Nicola Vidal
ITA, 05-03-1999
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1869
Best: 1820
--
0
Stefano Baldoni
ITA, 26-08-1997
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1869
Best: 1869
--
0
Cosimo Banti
ITA, 13-07-2002
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1869
Best: 1869
--
0
Lorenzo Beraldo
ITA, 22-09-2006
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1869
Best: 1869
--
0
Filippo Callerio
ITA, 23-03-2005
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1869
Best: 1756
--
0
Cristian Campese
ITA, 19-06-2002
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1869
Best: 1869
--
0
Leonardo Cattaneo
ITA, 17-03-2006
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1869
Best: 1869
▲
88
Andrea Colombo
ITA, 04-11-2002
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1869
Best: 1869
--
0
Andrea Motta
ITA, 08-04-2004
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1869
Best: 1519
▲
88
Leonardo Taddia
ITA, 29-01-2000
1
Punti
2
Tornei
2017
Best: 1771
▲
2
Filippo Alberti
ITA, 24-06-2003
1
Punti
4
Tornei
2017
Best: 2012
▲
2
Alessandro Battiston
ITA, 12-10-2006
1
Punti
4
Tornei
2017
Best: 1845
▲
2
Federico Garbero
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
4
Tornei
2065
Best: 901
▲
3
Omar Brigida
ITA, 23-03-1999
1
Punti
5
Tornei
2065
Best: 1646
▲
3
Pasquale De Giorgio
ITA, 27-04-1999
1
Punti
5
Tornei
2065
Best: 1694
▲
3
Vito Dell\'Elba
ITA, 06-02-1999
1
Punti
5
Tornei
2108
Best: 2093
▲
5
Umberto Maria Giovannini
ITA, 18-10-1997
1
Punti
6
Tornei
2108
Best: 2108
▼
-40
Andrea Meduri
ITA, 08-03-2005
1
Punti
6
Tornei
2108
Best: 1441
▲
5
Federico Salomone
ITA, 16-05-2001
1
Punti
6
Tornei
2127
Best: 2106
▲
6
Guelfo Borghini Baldovinetti
ITA, 22-11-2001
1
Punti
7
Tornei
2127
Best: 1745
▲
6
Tommaso Schold
ITA, 25-06-1998
1
Punti
7
Tornei
2152
Best: 1461
▲
8
Fabio De Michele
ITA, 23-03-2005
1
Punti
12
Tornei
5 commenti
Nardi è in top 80 solo perchè ha fatti 3/4 dei punti giocando challenger in cui ha battuto quasi solo giocatori oltre 200 atp. La sua sconfitta di ieri non deve stupire, è solo il suo livello dimostrato fino ad oggi. La sua classifica lascia il tempo che trova. Appena gioca a livello atp si scioglie. Ha avuto due mesi di gloria lo scorso anno con Galimberti, ma poi è voluto rientrare nella sua comfort zone. Manca di determinazione ed ambizione. Approccio del tutto diverso dai vari Arnaldi, cobolli o Bellucci…. In top 80 ci resta poco, ma anche in top 100. Ed ovviamente mi dispiace, ma questa mi pare le sua dimensione odierna. Poi se cambierà qualcosa nel suo approccio e mi smentirà, ne sarò ben lieto.
Nardi dovrebbe capire cosa fare da grande
Ti dimentichi che qualcuno davanti a lui avrà sicuramente punti da scartare, può darsi che ne servano di meno
Stavo vedendo che fra il 150 del mondo e il 100 ci sono piú di 200 punti di distanza. Perciò gli unici modi che ha per esempio Gigante per scalare le classifiche sono vincere due challenger importanti in fila o un challenger e un exploit molto molto importante in un torneo maggiore dove peró necessita di wild card. Coi semplici piazzamenti nei challenger, finali comprese, si va da poche parti
Nardi ha buttato via 50 punti più che fattibili ieri a Koblenz… Infatti è già sceso nella live. Vediamo cosa combina a Lille, ha ancora 250 punti da scartare, vincendo il Challenger ne recupererebbe la metà