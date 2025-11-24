Temuco 100 | Hard | $160000 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Classifica ATP Italiani: +19 per Francesco Maestrelli
24/11/2025 18:28 6 commenti
Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (24-11-2025)
2
Best: 1
--
0
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
11500
Punti
18
Tornei
8
Best: 6
--
0
Lorenzo Musetti
ITA, 03-03-2002
4040
Punti
23
Tornei
22
Best: 17
--
0
Flavio Cobolli
ITA, 06-05-2002
2025
Punti
30
Tornei
26
Best: 26
--
0
Luciano Darderi
ITA, 14-02-2002
1609
Punti
35
Tornei
39
Best: 35
--
0
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
1265
Punti
29
Tornei
56
Best: 6
--
0
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
945
Punti
21
Tornei
62
Best: 29
▲
1
Matteo Arnaldi
ITA, 22-02-2001
883
Punti
25
Tornei
74
Best: 63
--
0
Mattia Bellucci
ITA, 01-06-2001
766
Punti
27
Tornei
107
Best: 67
▼
-20
Luca Nardi
ITA, 06-08-2003
599
Punti
24
Tornei
123
Best: 118
▲
5
Francesco Passaro
ITA, 01-01-1900
491
Punti
27
Tornei
138
Best: 138
▲
19
Francesco Maestrelli
ITA, 21-12-2002
442
Punti
28
Tornei
140
Best: 126
▼
-1
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
438
Punti
22
Tornei
151
Best: 125
▼
-3
Matteo Gigante
ITA, 04-01-2002
407
Punti
19
Tornei
154
Best: 151
▼
-3
Giulio Zeppieri
ITA, 07-12-2001
405
Punti
23
Tornei
192
Best: 60
▲
15
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
308
Punti
24
Tornei
208
Best: 127
▲
12
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
284
Punti
35
Tornei
230
Best: 16
▲
1
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
250
Punti
24
Tornei
234
Best: 202
▼
-9
Federico Cina
ITA, 30-03-2007
246
Punti
24
Tornei
289
Best: 289
▲
7
Fabrizio Andaloro
ITA, 31-01-2001
182
Punti
25
Tornei
298
Best: 298
--
0
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
175
Punti
21
Tornei
305
Best: 108
▲
3
Franco Agamenone
ITA, 15-04-1993
170
Punti
26
Tornei
310
Best: 310
▲
85
Gianluca Cadenasso
ITA, 29-09-2004
167
Punti
23
Tornei
343
Best: 128
▼
-2
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
147
Punti
4
Tornei
347
Best: 345
▲
24
Gabriele Piraino
ITA, 12-11-2003
144
Punti
20
Tornei
364
Best: 357
▼
-2
Luca Potenza
ITA, 28-07-2000
138
Punti
31
Tornei
389
Best: 183
▲
19
Federico Arnaboldi
ITA, 18-06-2000
126
Punti
25
Tornei
394
Best: 332
▼
-6
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
124
Punti
26
Tornei
397
Best: 389
▼
-5
Carlo Alberto Caniato
ITA, 31-10-2005
121
Punti
20
Tornei
398
Best: 382
▲
2
Federico Bondioli
ITA, 16-05-2005
121
Punti
33
Tornei
400
Best: 357
▼
-7
Andrea Picchione
ITA, 01-01-1900
120
Punti
23
Tornei
422
Best: 368
▲
12
Alexandr Binda
ITA, 22-09-2001
113
Punti
31
Tornei
425
Best: 415
▼
-10
Lorenzo Carboni
ITA, 27-02-2006
111
Punti
28
Tornei
431
Best: 421
▲
2
Michele Ribecai
ITA, 04-02-2003
109
Punti
30
Tornei
438
Best: 372
▼
-7
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
106
Punti
22
Tornei
447
Best: 121
▲
43
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
101
Punti
13
Tornei
453
Best: 387
▲
51
Gianmarco Ferrari
ITA, 04-10-2000
100
Punti
27
Tornei
470
Best: 470
▲
17
Filippo Moroni
ITA, 01-02-2001
92
Punti
15
Tornei
472
Best: 315
▼
-1
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
92
Punti
20
Tornei
478
Best: 478
▲
15
Pietro Fellin
ITA, 02-08-2001
91
Punti
25
Tornei
486
Best: 285
▼
-8
Alexander Weis
ITA, 24-04-1997
89
Punti
24
Tornei
500
Best: 500
▲
73
Andrea Guerrieri
ITA, 03-12-1998
85
Punti
16
Tornei
518
Best: 509
--
0
Manuel Mazza
ITA, 16-04-1999
81
Punti
21
Tornei
524
Best: 426
▲
2
Tommaso Compagnucci
ITA, 01-01-1900
79
Punti
24
Tornei
539
Best: 402
▼
-19
Gabriele Pennaforti
ITA, 14-09-2000
75
Punti
25
Tornei
578
Best: 561
▼
-4
Filippo Romano
ITA, 07-07-2005
66
Punti
17
Tornei
587
Best: 523
▼
-4
Facundo Juarez
ITA, 23-09-1997
64
Punti
22
Tornei
626
Best: 626
▲
34
Lorenzo Sciahbasi
ITA, 04-11-2005
57
Punti
20
Tornei
630
Best: 443
▼
-19
Federico Iannaccone
ITA, 26-03-1999
56
Punti
25
Tornei
634
Best: 628
▼
-6
Massimo Giunta
ITA, 09-07-2004
55
Punti
29
Tornei
645
Best: 645
▲
20
Juan Cruz Martin Manzano
ITA, 15-12-2004
53
Punti
18
Tornei
655
Best: 655
▲
1
Giuseppe La Vela
ITA, 16-10-2000
52
Punti
26
Tornei
656
Best: 575
▼
-11
Luca Castagnola
ITA, 14-06-2002
52
Punti
26
Tornei
658
Best: 635
▼
-10
Jacopo Vasami
ITA, 01-01-1900
51
Punti
9
Tornei
659
Best: 659
▼
-8
Pierluigi Basile
ITA, 0
51
Punti
11
Tornei
663
Best: 540
▼
-5
Giovanni Oradini
ITA, 14-09-1997
51
Punti
27
Tornei
682
Best: 673
▲
8
Samuele Pieri
ITA, 28-02-2002
48
Punti
25
Tornei
689
Best: 677
▼
-10
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
46
Punti
14
Tornei
730
Best: 456
▼
-5
Alessandro Pecci
ITA, 23-03-2001
40
Punti
17
Tornei
752
Best: 605
▲
6
Leonardo Rossi
ITA, 05-08-2002
38
Punti
29
Tornei
792
Best: 709
▼
-17
Iannis Miletich
ITA, 27-08-2005
34
Punti
26
Tornei
808
Best: 666
▼
-14
Niccolo Catini
ITA, 09-12-1997
32
Punti
26
Tornei
824
Best: 403
▼
-3
Lorenzo Rottoli
ITA, 19-02-2002
30
Punti
20
Tornei
835
Best: 599
--
0
Giorgio Tabacco
ITA, 06-08-2003
28
Punti
20
Tornei
858
Best: 858
▲
1280
Manuel Plunger
ITA, 13-07-2002
26
Punti
7
Tornei
878
Best: 741
▼
-52
Fausto Tabacco
ITA, 01-01-1900
25
Punti
25
Tornei
879
Best: 879
▲
14
Andrea Fiorentini
ITA, 02-02-2001
25
Punti
27
Tornei
894
Best: 827
▲
12
Pietro Marino
ITA, 03-06-2001
24
Punti
25
Tornei
910
Best: 738
▲
2
Lorenzo Bocchi
ITA, 29-11-1997
22
Punti
14
Tornei
917
Best: 62
▼
-8
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
21
Punti
5
Tornei
947
Best: 377
▼
-7
Marcello Serafini
ITA, 25-08-2002
19
Punti
18
Tornei
963
Best: 963
▼
-11
Pietro Romeo Scomparin
ITA, 0
18
Punti
12
Tornei
993
Best: 993
▼
-11
Lorenzo Angelini
ITA, 0
17
Punti
23
Tornei
994
Best: 959
▼
-10
Giannicola Misasi
ITA, 12-09-2000
17
Punti
27
Tornei
998
Best: 902
▲
26
Lorenzo Gagliardo
ITA, 27-06-2000
16
Punti
7
Tornei
1006
Best: 999
▲
7
Lorenzo Lorusso
ITA, 06-01-2000
16
Punti
20
Tornei
1008
Best: 1008
▼
-12
Matteo Covato
ITA, 0
16
Punti
26
Tornei
1031
Best: 784
▼
-13
Stefano D\'Agostino
ITA, 03-11-2003
15
Punti
22
Tornei
1032
Best: 985
▲
7
Daniele Rapagnetta
ITA, 03-12-2006
15
Punti
23
Tornei
1066
Best: 439
▼
-14
Samuel Vincent Ruggeri
ITA, 22-05-2002
13
Punti
11
Tornei
1067
Best: 938
▼
-14
Alberto Bronzetti
ITA, 05-05-1998
13
Punti
12
Tornei
1071
Best: 942
▼
-14
Gian Marco Ortenzi
ITA, 03-02-2000
13
Punti
17
Tornei
1074
Best: 1048
▼
-11
Jacopo Bilardo
ITA, 04-11-2004
13
Punti
21
Tornei
1077
Best: 912
▼
-11
Gabriele Maria Noce
ITA, 29-10-1995
13
Punti
24
Tornei
1104
Best: 906
▼
-5
Niccolò Ciavarella
ITA, 19-03-2004
12
Punti
20
Tornei
1117
Best: 1069
▼
-6
Leonardo Malgaroli
ITA, 07-08-2002
11
Punti
16
Tornei
1121
Best: 1121
▲
64
Maximilian Figl
ITA, 0
11
Punti
21
Tornei
1127
Best: 910
▼
-54
Filippo Speziali
ITA, 24-04-2000
10
Punti
3
Tornei
1143
Best: 1143
▼
-5
Andrea Meduri
ITA, 0
10
Punti
8
Tornei
1162
Best: 1162
▼
-3
Samuele Seghetti
ITA, 0
10
Punti
23
Tornei
1163
Best: 812
▼
-3
Noah Perfetti
ITA, 15-06-2001
10
Punti
23
Tornei
1166
Best: 1166
▼
-2
Leonardo Primucci
ITA, 0
9
Punti
5
Tornei
1177
Best: 1095
▲
41
Gabriele Bosio
ITA, 25-11-2000
9
Punti
15
Tornei
1179
Best: 1179
▲
41
Andrea De Marchi
ITA, 0
9
Punti
15
Tornei
1210
Best: 1210
--
0
Lorenzo Beraldo
ITA, 0
8
Punti
10
Tornei
1215
Best: 1215
--
0
Lorenzo Comino
ITA, 0
8
Punti
12
Tornei
1246
Best: 873
▲
2
Daniel Bagnolini
ITA, 13-02-2003
7
Punti
8
Tornei
1248
Best: 1154
▲
3
Denis Spiridon
ITA, 01-01-1900
7
Punti
9
Tornei
1251
Best: 1251
▲
3
Filippo Alberti
ITA, 0
7
Punti
10
Tornei
1254
Best: 1254
▲
358
Sebastiano Cocola
ITA, 0
7
Punti
11
Tornei
1269
Best: 1269
--
0
Leonardo Cattaneo
ITA, 0
7
Punti
15
Tornei
1321
Best: 1231
▲
70
Matteo Fondriest
ITA, 10-09-2004
6
Punti
13
Tornei
1325
Best: 1325
▲
173
Alessandro Battiston
ITA, 0
6
Punti
15
Tornei
1329
Best: 756
▼
-11
Luca Fantini
ITA, 20-07-2000
6
Punti
16
Tornei
1343
Best: 1343
▲
72
Edoardo cherie Ligniere
ITA, 01-01-1900
5
Punti
4
Tornei
1350
Best: 1350
▼
-7
Andres Gabriel Ciurletti
ITA, 0
5
Punti
5
Tornei
1360
Best: 1360
▼
-4
Nicola Rispoli
ITA, 0
5
Punti
6
Tornei
1389
Best: 1389
▼
-5
Gabriele Crivellaro
ITA, 0
5
Punti
10
Tornei
1391
Best: 1391
▼
-4
Gabriele Volpi
ITA, 0
5
Punti
10
Tornei
1403
Best: 1403
▼
-7
Giacomo Crisostomo
ITA, 0
5
Punti
14
Tornei
1403
Best: 1037
▼
-7
Francesco Ferrari
ITA, 22-06-1997
5
Punti
14
Tornei
1406
Best: 1406
▲
92
Andrea Bacaloni
ITA, 03-04-2002
5
Punti
15
Tornei
1406
Best: 1406
▼
-5
Nicolo Toffanin
ITA, 0
5
Punti
15
Tornei
1452
Best: 1452
▼
-22
Gilberto Ravasio
ITA, 0
4
Punti
5
Tornei
1470
Best: 1214
▼
-5
Giulio Perego
ITA, 09-04-2003
4
Punti
8
Tornei
1470
Best: 1470
▼
-103
Edoardo Zanada
ITA, 0
4
Punti
8
Tornei
1476
Best: 1170
▼
-15
Alessandro Coccioli
ITA, 05-08-2002
4
Punti
8
Tornei
1476
Best: 1476
▲
112
Michele Mecarelli
ITA, 0
4
Punti
8
Tornei
1488
Best: 1488
▼
-17
Gabriele Vulpitta
ITA, 0
4
Punti
10
Tornei
1503
Best: 1503
▼
-3
Filippo Mazzola
ITA, 0
4
Punti
15
Tornei
1515
Best: 800
--
0
Luciano Carraro
ITA, 22-04-1998
3
Punti
2
Tornei
1519
Best: 811
▼
-2
Davide Pontoglio
ITA, 02-07-1992
3
Punti
2
Tornei
1547
Best: 1040
▼
-3
Niccolo Baroni
ITA, 04-12-2003
3
Punti
4
Tornei
1559
Best: 1559
▼
-4
William Mirarchi
ITA, 0
3
Punti
5
Tornei
1575
Best: 1508
▼
-6
Vito Dell\'Elba
ITA, 06-02-1999
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1582
Best: 1551
▼
-6
Leonardo Angeloni
ITA, 01-01-1900
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1582
Best: 1582
▼
-20
Mattia Nannelli
ITA, 0
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1620
Best: 1156
▲
163
Andrea Paolini
ITA, 09-11-2002
3
Punti
10
Tornei
1630
Best: 1453
▼
-20
Rocco Piatti
ITA, 02-08-2004
3
Punti
11
Tornei
1635
Best: 739
▼
-139
Mariano Tammaro
ITA, 27-02-2004
3
Punti
12
Tornei
1693
Best: 1693
▼
-11
Antonio Caruso
ITA, 0
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1701
Best: 1002
▼
-14
Matteo De Vincentis
ITA, 25-04-1998
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1701
Best: 1701
▼
-14
Federico Guarducci
ITA, 0
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1743
Best: 1743
▼
-11
Fabrizio Karol Pio Osti
ITA, 0
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1757
Best: 1757
▼
-7
Edoardo De Filippo
ITA, 0
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1757
Best: 1722
▼
-7
Filiberto Fumagalli
ITA, 28-06-2002
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1757
Best: 1642
▼
-7
Giammarco Gandolfi
ITA, 24-01-2004
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1757
Best: 1215
▼
-7
Alessandro Spadola
ITA, 05-03-2003
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1775
Best: 1499
▼
-11
Marco Furlanetto
ITA, 02-03-2001
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1778
Best: 1778
▲
360
Simone Agostini
ITA, 0
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1778
Best: 1667
▼
-28
Andrea Colombo
ITA, 04-11-2002
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1778
Best: 1778
▼
-12
Federico Valle
ITA, 0
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1796
Best: 1705
▼
-12
Luca Parenti
ITA, 10-08-2003
2
Punti
9
Tornei
1810
Best: 1071
▼
-19
Pietro Pampanin
ITA, 05-01-2003
2
Punti
11
Tornei
1814
Best: 1772
▼
-10
Omar Brigida
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1814
Best: 1764
▼
-10
Edoardo Santoni
ITA, 14-06-2005
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1902
Best: 1892
▼
-10
Lorenzo Balducci
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1902
Best: 1811
▼
-10
Federico Bove
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1902
Best: 1892
▼
-10
Matteo Gribaldo
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1902
Best: 1902
▼
-10
Leonardo Iemmi
ITA, 0
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1902
Best: 223
▼
-10
Edoardo Lavagno
ITA, 27-07-1998
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1902
Best: 1807
▼
-10
Mattias Pisanu
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1996
Best: 1996
▼
-10
Daniel Aleksandar Amarandei
ITA, 0
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1996
Best: 1996
▼
-10
Sergio Badini
ITA, 0
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1996
Best: 1903
▼
-10
Flavio Bocci
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1996
Best: 1996
▼
-10
Filippo Francesco Garbero
ITA, 0
1
Punti
3
Tornei
2054
Best: 2054
▼
-8
Gregorio Biondolillo
ITA, 0
1
Punti
4
Tornei
2106
Best: 2053
▼
-5
Leonardo Borrelli
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
5
Tornei
2106
Best: 2106
▼
-5
Matteo Mesaglio
ITA, 0
1
Punti
5
Tornei
2141
Best: 2141
▼
-3
Silvio Mencaglia
ITA, 0
1
Punti
6
Tornei
2178
Best: 2178
▲
5
Andrea Motta
ITA, 0
1
Punti
10
Tornei
2186
Best: 2186
▲
2
Tobia Costanzo Baragiola Mordini
ITA, 0
1
Punti
12
Tornei
2187
Best: 906
▼
-386
Alessandro Bellifemine
ITA, 24-06-2001
1
Punti
13
Tornei
TAG: Francesco Maestrelli, Italiani
6 commenti
Lucariello fuori dai 100 …
Mah
@ giallu (#4530307)
La Race vale solo per la qualificazione alle ATP Finals non vale per la statistica 😉
Un abbraccio
Esatto, capitasse a me farei una bella foto e la metto in cornice: “Una volta volta sono stato 1 !!!” 😀
Boutade a parte, gli auguro di navigare lì vicino il più a lungo possibile a sto ragazzo!
Fra le seconde file direi che i migliori sono stati maestrelli e Zeppieri, che era finito, anche dopo il rientro post-operazione, oltre i 400. Con una classifica meno “terrorizzante” ed una buona preparazione Giulio può puntare (per ora solo) alla top100. Francesco mi ha sopreso, lo vedevo destinato ad una di quelle carriere anonime, invece anche per lui l’anno prossimo la top100 potrebbe non essere un sogno. Un po’ deluso fa Matteo Gigante, solo 19 tornei giocati, senza aver subito incidenti gravi, ma solo per mancanza di condizione fisica che si manifesta dopo due o tre tornei. Questo è il suo grande limite, speriamo che quest’anno trovi una soluzione. Ciccio Passaro ha perso tre mesi per problemi fisici e questo lo ha sicuramente condizionato. Ma con un nuovo team può provare a rientrare nei 100, collocazione che ritengo sia adeguata alle sue capacità. Su Andrea Pellegrino non saprei cosa scrivere, pochi tornei, molti di questi giocati con poca motivazioine, qualche buon risultato a metà anno sulla terra battuta, 0 sul cemento. I prossimi sono 29, o si da una mossa….Stefano Travaglia è rientrato nei 200, e questo è già un grande risultato, potrà giocare le Q degli AO, chissà che non riesca a togliersi ancora qualche soddisfazione. Discorsi simili per Lorenzo Giustino e Marco Cecchinato, credo che vogliano chiudere la carriera con qualche hurrà.
Di Cinà ho scritto parlando dei nostri giovanissimi, ci sarebbe da dire qualcosa su Gianluca Cadenasso, poco considerato, ma in meno di due anni ha fatto un slato di 800 posizione, è ancora impegnato a Maia, ma, nonostante un po’ di probelmi fisici, la stagione è stata positiva. Federico Arnaboldi ha avuto un calo di rendimento insospettabile, forse sta lavorando su alcuni colpi, qualche giorno fa l’ho visto giocare contro Fatic, sembra stia cercando di diventare un tennista più completo, soeriamo che l’anno prossimo possa sfruttare il lavoro che sta facendo. Dovrò seguire anche fabrizio Andaloro, che come Cadenasso, in silenzio, sta scalando la classifica, 350 posizioni guadagnate quest’anno.
Non volevo parlare di Nardi, perchè vorrei evitare di essere tranchant nei suoi confronti. Spero solo che capisca cosa vuol fare nella vita.
Maestrelli nella top-10 italiana, con Nardi e Passaro nel mirino… magari il 2026 sarà la sua annata
vorrei segnalare che francesco maestrelli è attualmente il numero 1 nella race…. 😀 🙂