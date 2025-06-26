Wimbledon 2025 ATP, Copertina, WTA

Wimbledon – Qualificazioni: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Turno Decisivo di Qualificazione. Oggi si decidono i qualificati. In campo Giulio Zeppieri (LIVE)

26/06/2025 08:28 12 commenti
Giulio Zeppieri nella foto
Giulio Zeppieri nella foto





Wimbledon Tournament Card

🎾 🎾 🎾

🇬🇧

Wimbledon

Regno Unito


Erba

👨👩
3° TURNO QUALIFICAZIONE

Previsioni meteo
Londra

25°C
min. 14°C


Show Court 1 – Ore: 12:00am
O. Tarvet GBR vs A. Blockx BEL

Slam Wimbledon
O. Tarvet
0
6
3
5
A. Blockx [29]
0
3
6
2
V. Mboko CAN vs P. Hon AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 2 – Ore: 12:00am
H. Stewart GBR vs L. Riedi SUI

Slam Wimbledon
H. Stewart
15
3
6
3
4
L. Riedi
15
6
4
6
4
I. Jovic USA vs K. Kawa POL

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court 3 – Ore: 12:00am
E. Jones AUS vs D. Parry FRA
Slam Wimbledon
E. Jones
2
2
D. Parry [17]
6
6
Vincitore: D. Parry
N. Basilashvili GEO vs J. Ficovich ARG

Slam Wimbledon
N. Basilashvili [16]
30
1
2
J. Ficovich
0
6
2
Court 4 – Ore: 12:00am
C. Garin CHI vs G. Zeppieri ITA
Slam Wimbledon
C. Garin [8]
0
6
2
4
5
G. Zeppieri
0
1
6
6
4
V. Erjavec SLO vs E. Appleton GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 5 – Ore: 12:00am
R. Montgomery USA vs K. Juvan SLO

Slam Wimbledon
R. Montgomery [16]
3
6
K. Juvan
6
7
Vincitore: K. Juvan
L. Klein SVK vs N. Jarry CHI

Slam Wimbledon
L. Klein
15
3
N. Jarry [32]
0
5
Court 6 – Ore: 12:00am
L. Tu AUS vs A. Mannarino FRA

Slam Wimbledon
L. Tu
0
6
3
4
0
A. Mannarino [18]
30
3
6
6
1
L. Tararudee THA vs S. Zhang CHN

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 7 – Ore: 12:00am
T. Barrios Vera CHI vs J. McCabe AUS

Slam Wimbledon
T. Barrios Vera [5]
15
6
3
2
J. McCabe
15
4
6
2
P. Martic CRO vs P. Udvardy HUN

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 8 – Ore: 12:00am
V. Royer FRA vs T. Droguet FRA

Slam Wimbledon
V. Royer [6]
6
6
6
T. Droguet
3
4
2
Vincitore: V. Royer
A. Zakharova IOA vs T. Valentova CZE

Slam Wimbledon
A. Zakharova [4]
15
0
T. Valentova [18]
30
0
Court 10 – Ore: 12:00am
L. Pavlovic FRA vs B. Zhukayev KAZ
Slam Wimbledon
L. Pavlovic
15
6
3
2
5
B. Zhukayev
0
3
6
6
4
E. Seidel GER vs J. Fett CRO

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 12 – Ore: 12:00am
C. Branstine CAN vs R. Serban CYP

Slam Wimbledon
C. Branstine
40
4
6
R. Serban
40
6
5
J. Faria POR vs K. Jacquet FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 13 – Ore: 12:00am
B. Hassan LBN vs F. Misolic AUT

Slam Wimbledon
B. Hassan
30
6
6
5
F. Misolic [30]
30
2
7
3
E. Jacquemot FRA vs A. Cornet FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 14 – Ore: 12:00am
A. Bolt AUS vs M. Landaluce ESP

Slam Wimbledon
A. Bolt
6
6
6
M. Landaluce
1
2
4
Vincitore: A. Bolt
T. Townsend USA vs C. Naef SUI

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court 15 – Ore: 12:00am
A. Holmgren DEN vs Y. Watanuki JPN
Slam Wimbledon
A. Holmgren
0
6
6
3
0
Y. Watanuki
15
4
7
6
1
N. Stojanovic SRB vs J. Garland TPE

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 16 – Ore: 12:00am
S. Sierra ARG vs T. Gibson AUS

Slam Wimbledon
S. Sierra [10]
A
4
6
3
T. Gibson [24]
40
6
3
2
D. Stricker SUI vs S. Mochizuki JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare




Court 17 – Ore: 12:00am
M. Fucsovics HUN vs C. Rodesch LUX
Slam Wimbledon
M. Fucsovics [1]
0
3
4
6
3
C. Rodesch
15
6
6
0
2
L. Fruhvirtova CZE vs E. Shibahara JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 18 – Ore: 12:00am
A. Cazaux FRA vs D. Lajovic SRB

Slam Wimbledon
A. Cazaux [7]
0
6
6
3
D. Lajovic [26]
0
7
2
1
A. Sasnovich IOA vs D. Semenistaja LAT

Il match deve ancora iniziare

