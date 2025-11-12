Challenger Montevideo, Brisbane 3, Drummondville, Champaign, Kobe e Lyon: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 3 (LIVE)

Marco Cecchinato nella foto - Foto Francesco Peluso
CHALLENGER: Lyon 2 (Francia 🇫🇷) – 1° Turno, cemento (al coperto)
COURT CENTRAL – ore 11:00
Laslo Djere
vs Tom Paris
ATP Lyon
Laslo Djere [1]•
40
6
5
Tom Paris
15
7
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Paris
30-0
ace
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
T. Paris
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
ace
4-3 → 4-4
L. Djere
15-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
1-2*
df
2-2*
3*-2
4*-2
5-2*
5-3*
5*-4
ace
5-6*
ace
6-6 → 6-7
T. Paris
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
4-2 → 4-3
T. Paris
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-30
ace
3-1 → 3-2
T. Paris
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
Luca Van Assche vs Mikhail Kukushkin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Jan-Lennard Struff vs Mark Lajal
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Kyrian Jacquet vs Viktor Durasovic (Non prima 18:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT 6 – ore 11:00
Timothee Lustig / Yoshka Sborowsky vs Matisse Bobichon / Mae Malige
ATP Lyon
Timothee Lustig / Yoshka Sborowsky
6
3
7
Matisse Bobichon / Mae Malige
3
6
10
Vincitore: Bobichon / Malige
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
T. Lustig / Sborowsky
1-1
3-2
3-3
4-4
5-4
5-6
6-6
6-7
6-9
7-9
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Bobichon / Malige
3-5 → 3-6
T. Lustig / Sborowsky
2-5 → 3-5
M. Bobichon / Malige
2-4 → 2-5
T. Lustig / Sborowsky
2-3 → 2-4
M. Bobichon / Malige
2-2 → 2-3
T. Lustig / Sborowsky
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-30
40-40
1-2 → 2-2
M. Bobichon / Malige
15-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
0-2 → 1-2
T. Lustig / Sborowsky
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-40
0-1 → 0-2
M. Bobichon / Malige
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Lustig / Sborowsky
5-3 → 6-3
M. Bobichon / Malige
5-2 → 5-3
T. Lustig / Sborowsky
4-2 → 5-2
M. Bobichon / Malige
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-40
4-1 → 4-2
T. Lustig / Sborowsky
3-1 → 4-1
M. Bobichon / Malige
3-0 → 3-1
T. Lustig / Sborowsky
15-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-40
2-0 → 3-0
M. Bobichon / Malige
1-0 → 2-0
T. Lustig / Sborowsky
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Liam Broady vs Yannick Hanfmann
ATP Lyon
Liam Broady•
0
1
Yannick Hanfmann [7]
0
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Broady
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
df
0-0 → 1-0
Francesco Maestrelli vs Vit Kopriva
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Tomasz Berkieta vs Dan Added
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT 5 – ore 11:00
Diego Hidalgo / Patrik Trhac vs Sergio Martos Gornes / David Vega Hernandez
ATP Lyon
Diego Hidalgo / Patrik Trhac [1]
6
6
Sergio Martos Gornes / David Vega Hernandez
4
2
Vincitore: Hidalgo / Trhac
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Hidalgo / Trhac
5-2 → 6-2
S. Martos Gornes / Vega Hernandez
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-2 → 5-2
D. Hidalgo / Trhac
3-2 → 4-2
S. Martos Gornes / Vega Hernandez
0-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
df
2-2 → 3-2
D. Hidalgo / Trhac
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-2 → 2-2
S. Martos Gornes / Vega Hernandez
1-1 → 1-2
D. Hidalgo / Trhac
0-1 → 1-1
S. Martos Gornes / Vega Hernandez
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Hidalgo / Trhac
15-0
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
5-4 → 6-4
S. Martos Gornes / Vega Hernandez
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
D. Hidalgo / Trhac
4-3 → 5-3
S. Martos Gornes / Vega Hernandez
4-2 → 4-3
D. Hidalgo / Trhac
3-2 → 4-2
S. Martos Gornes / Vega Hernandez
3-1 → 3-2
D. Hidalgo / Trhac
2-1 → 3-1
S. Martos Gornes / Vega Hernandez
2-0 → 2-1
D. Hidalgo / Trhac
1-0 → 2-0
S. Martos Gornes / Vega Hernandez
0-0 → 1-0
Matej Dodig vs Arthur Fery
ATP Lyon
Matej Dodig•
0
0
Arthur Fery
15
0
Alexandru Jecan / Bogdan Pavel vs Joshua Paris / Jakub Paul
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Geoffrey Blancaneaux / Filip Duda vs N.Sriram Balaji / Hendrik Jebens
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER: Brisbane 3 (Australia 🇦🇺) – 2° turno, cemento
ATP Brisbane
Bernard Tomic [3]
7
3
7
Marek Gengel
5
6
6
Vincitore: Tomic
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
0-2*
0*-3
1*-3
2-3*
3-3*
5*-3
6-3*
6-6 → 7-6
M. Gengel
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
A-40
ace
6-5 → 6-6
B. Tomic
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-5 → 6-5
M. Gengel
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
M. Gengel
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
B. Tomic
0-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
B. Tomic
0-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 3-5
M. Gengel
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
1-3 → 1-4
M. Gengel
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Gengel
15-0
15-15
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
5-5 → 6-5
M. Gengel
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
B. Tomic
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
ace
1-2 → 2-2
ATP Brisbane
Jake Delaney•
15
6
6
3
Mees Rottgering
0
7
3
2
Vincitore: Delaney
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
M. Rottgering
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
3-1 → 3-2
J. Delaney
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
2-1 → 3-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Delaney
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
M. Rottgering
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-30
5-2 → 5-3
M. Rottgering
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
J. Delaney
0-15
df
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
1-1 → 2-1
M. Rottgering
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
ace
2*-3
2*-4
2-5*
2-6*
6-6 → 6-7
J. Delaney
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
30-40
A-40
ace
5-6 → 6-6
M. Rottgering
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
M. Rottgering
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
1-1 → 1-2
M. Rottgering
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
ace
0-0 → 0-1
ATP Brisbane
Tai Sach
2
3
Dane Sweeny [7]
6
6
Vincitore: Sweeny
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Sweeny
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
D. Sweeny
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
T. Sach
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
D. Sweeny
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Sach
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-5 → 2-6
D. Sweeny
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
2-4 → 2-5
T. Sach
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 2-4
D. Sweeny
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
T. Sach
15-0
15-15
df
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
1-2 → 2-2
D. Sweeny
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
ATP Brisbane
Finn Bass / Ajeet Rai
6
6
10
Cruz Hewitt / Duje Markovina
2
7
8
Vincitore: Bass / Rai
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
C. Hewitt / Markovina
0-1
1-1
1-2
1-3
2-3
3-3
3-4
4-5
5-5
5-6
6-6
6-7
7-7
8-7
ace
8-8
8-9
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
ace
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
2*-3
3*-3
4-4*
4*-5
ace
5-6*
6-6 → 6-7
C. Hewitt / Markovina
5-5 → 5-6
C. Hewitt / Markovina
4-4 → 4-5
C. Hewitt / Markovina
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
C. Hewitt / Markovina
2-2 → 2-3
C. Hewitt / Markovina
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
1-1 → 1-2
C. Hewitt / Markovina
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Bass / Rai
15-0
ace
30-0
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
5-2 → 6-2
C. Hewitt / Markovina
4-2 → 5-2
F. Bass / Rai
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
C. Hewitt / Markovina
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-40
2-2 → 3-2
C. Hewitt / Markovina
1-1 → 1-2
F. Bass / Rai
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
C. Hewitt / Markovina
0-0 → 0-1
ATP Brisbane
Aryan Shah / Karan Singh
7
0
2
Anirudh Chandrasekar / Reese Stalder [2]
6
6
10
Vincitore: Chandrasekar / Stalder
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
A. Shah / Singh
0-1
0-2
1-3
ace
2-3
2-4
ace
2-5
2-6
2-7
df
2-8
2-9
ace
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Chandrasekar / Stalder
0-5 → 0-6
A. Shah / Singh
0-15
0-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
0-4 → 0-5
A. Chandrasekar / Stalder
0-3 → 0-4
A. Shah / Singh
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
0-2 → 0-3
A. Chandrasekar / Stalder
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
ace
2-1*
2-2*
2*-3
3*-3
4-3*
4-4*
5*-4
6*-4
ace
6-6 → 7-6
A. Chandrasekar / Stalder
5-5 → 5-6
A. Chandrasekar / Stalder
4-4 → 4-5
A. Shah / Singh
15-15
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
ace
3-4 → 4-4
A. Chandrasekar / Stalder
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
40-30
ace
3-3 → 3-4
A. Chandrasekar / Stalder
2-2 → 2-3
A. Shah / Singh
0-15
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
1-2 → 2-2
A. Chandrasekar / Stalder
1-1 → 1-2
A. Chandrasekar / Stalder
0-0 → 0-1
Il match deve ancora iniziare
ATP Brisbane
Jesse Delaney / Brandon Walkin
3
7
7
Joshua Charlton / Colin Sinclair [4]
6
6
10
Vincitore: Charlton / Sinclair
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
J. Charlton / Sinclair
1-0
2-0
df
2-1
3-1
4-1
4-2
4-3
5-3
7-3
7-4
7-5
8-5
8-6
8-7
9-7
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
2*-2
3-2*
3-3*
3*-4
4*-4
6-4*
6-6 → 7-6
J. Charlton / Sinclair
6-5 → 6-6
J. Delaney / Walkin
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
5-5 → 6-5
J. Charlton / Sinclair
5-4 → 5-5
J. Delaney / Walkin
4-4 → 5-4
J. Charlton / Sinclair
4-3 → 4-4
J. Delaney / Walkin
0-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
J. Charlton / Sinclair
3-2 → 3-3
J. Delaney / Walkin
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
2-2 → 3-2
J. Charlton / Sinclair
2-1 → 2-2
J. Delaney / Walkin
1-1 → 2-1
J. Charlton / Sinclair
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
J. Delaney / Walkin
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Charlton / Sinclair
3-5 → 3-6
J. Delaney / Walkin
3-4 → 3-5
J. Charlton / Sinclair
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
J. Delaney / Walkin
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
2-3 → 3-3
J. Charlton / Sinclair
2-2 → 2-3
J. Delaney / Walkin
1-2 → 2-2
J. Charlton / Sinclair
1-1 → 1-2
J. Delaney / Walkin
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
J. Charlton / Sinclair
0-0 → 0-1
ATP Brisbane
Emile Hudd
4
4
Hayato Matsuoka
6
6
Vincitore: Matsuoka
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
H. Matsuoka
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
E. Hudd
0-15
15-15
30-30
df
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
E. Hudd
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Hudd
0-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
3-5 → 4-5
H. Matsuoka
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
E. Hudd
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
ATP Brisbane
James Duckworth [1]
0
6
3
Omar Jasika•
0
0
2
Vincitore: Duckworth
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
O. Jasika
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
J. Duckworth
0-15
0-30
0-40
30-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
O. Jasika
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
5-0 → 6-0
J. Duckworth
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-0 → 5-0
ATP Brisbane
Calum Puttergill / Dane Sweeny
7
6
Christian Langmo / Filip Peliwo
6
1
Vincitore: Puttergill / Sweeny
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
C. Langmo / Peliwo
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
5-1 → 6-1
C. Puttergill / Sweeny
4-1 → 5-1
C. Langmo / Peliwo
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-1 → 4-1
C. Puttergill / Sweeny
2-1 → 3-1
C. Langmo / Peliwo
0-40
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-40
df
1-1 → 2-1
C. Puttergill / Sweeny
0-1 → 1-1
C. Langmo / Peliwo
0-15
15-15
30-30
40-40
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
2*-1
3*-1
4-1*
5-1*
5*-2
6*-2
6-6 → 7-6
C. Langmo / Peliwo
5-6 → 6-6
C. Puttergill / Sweeny
5-5 → 5-6
C. Langmo / Peliwo
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
ace
5-4 → 5-5
C. Puttergill / Sweeny
4-4 → 5-4
C. Langmo / Peliwo
4-3 → 4-4
C. Puttergill / Sweeny
3-3 → 4-3
C. Langmo / Peliwo
3-2 → 3-3
C. Puttergill / Sweeny
2-2 → 3-2
C. Langmo / Peliwo
2-1 → 2-2
C. Puttergill / Sweeny
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
1-1 → 2-1
C. Langmo / Peliwo
0-1 → 1-1
C. Puttergill / Sweeny
0-0 → 0-1
ATP Brisbane
Matt Hulme / Kody Pearson
6
7
Hayden Jones / Pavle Marinkov
1
6
Vincitore: Hulme / Pearson
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
1-0*
1-1*
2*-1
2-3*
3-3*
3*-4
ace
4*-4
5-4*
6-4*
6-6 → 7-6
H. Jones / Marinkov
6-5 → 6-6
M. Hulme / Pearson
5-5 → 6-5
H. Jones / Marinkov
5-4 → 5-5
M. Hulme / Pearson
5-3 → 5-4
H. Jones / Marinkov
5-2 → 5-3
M. Hulme / Pearson
4-2 → 5-2
H. Jones / Marinkov
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
3-2 → 4-2
M. Hulme / Pearson
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-1 → 3-2
H. Jones / Marinkov
3-0 → 3-1
M. Hulme / Pearson
2-0 → 3-0
H. Jones / Marinkov
0-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
M. Hulme / Pearson
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
H. Jones / Marinkov
15-0
15-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
5-1 → 6-1
M. Hulme / Pearson
4-1 → 5-1
H. Jones / Marinkov
3-1 → 4-1
M. Hulme / Pearson
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
H. Jones / Marinkov
2-0 → 2-1
M. Hulme / Pearson
1-0 → 2-0
H. Jones / Marinkov
15-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-0 → 1-0
CHALLENGER: Champaign (USA 🇺🇸) – 2° Turno, cemento (al coperto)
The Schwartz Court – ore 17:00
Mats Rosenkranz
vs Adhithya Ganesan
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Mitchell Krueger vs Darwin Blanch
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Adam Jilly vs Alex Martinez (Non prima 23:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Aidan McHugh vs Murphy Cassone
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Kenta Miyoshi / Oliver Okonkwo vs Sasha Colleu / Adam Jilly (Non prima 02:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Mathis Debru / Jeremy Zhang vs Alfredo Perez / Jamie Vance
Il match deve ancora iniziare
The Goldenberg Court – ore 17:00
Lui Maxted / Joe Tyler vs Ryan Seggerman / Keegan Smith
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Anthony Genov / Enzo Wallart vs Pranav Kumar / Noah Schachter
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Cedrik-Marcel Stebe vs Jay Friend
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Tom Hands / Mats Rosenkranz vs Arda Azkara / James Hopper
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Scott Duncan / James Mackinlay vs Isaac Nortey / Leonardo Vega
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER: Drummondville (Canada 🇨🇦) – 1° Turno, cemento (al coperto)
Court Central – ore 17:00
Karl Poling
vs Duncan Chan
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Justin Boulais vs Tristan McCormick
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Cleeve Harper vs Michael Mmoh
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Juan Carlos Aguilar vs Louis Wessels
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Liam Draxl vs Mikael Arseneault (Non prima 01:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Alafia Ayeni / Benjamin Thomas George vs Dan Martin / Joshua Peck
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – ore 17:00
Daniil Glinka vs Cannon Kingsley
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Jangjun Kim vs Taha Baadi
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Maks Kasnikowski vs Max Wiskandt
Il match deve ancora iniziare
James Trotter vs David Poljak
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Aristotelis Thanos vs Daniel Milavsky
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Charles Broom vs Patrick Zahraj
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER: Kobe (Giappone 🇯🇵) – 2° Turno, cemento (al coperto)
ATP Kobe
Chun-Hsin Tseng [1]
1
6
7
Hyeon Chung
6
2
5
Vincitore: Tseng
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
H. Chung
15-0
15-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
40-A
6-5 → 7-5
H. Chung
0-15
15-15
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
H. Chung
0-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-4 → 4-4
C. Tseng
15-40
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-30
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 2-3
H. Chung
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
df
40-15
2-1 → 2-2
C. Tseng
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
H. Chung
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
C. Tseng
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
3-1 → 3-2
H. Chung
0-15
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
2-1 → 3-1
C. Tseng
0-15
15-15
15-30
40-30
ace
1-1 → 2-1
H. Chung
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
0-1 → 1-1
C. Tseng
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Tseng
0-15
15-15
15-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-3 → 1-3
H. Chung
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
0-2 → 0-3
H. Chung
0-15
0-30
30-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
ATP Kobe
Hynek Barton
6
3
4
Rei Sakamoto [6]
3
6
6
Vincitore: Sakamoto
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
R. Sakamoto
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
R. Sakamoto
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
2-3 → 2-4
H. Barton
0-15
0-30
0-40
30-40
ace
A-40
ace
0-2 → 1-2
R. Sakamoto
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Sakamoto
0-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
3-5 → 3-6
H. Barton
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
R. Sakamoto
15-15
15-30
15-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
H. Barton
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 2-2
H. Barton
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
H. Barton
0-15
0-30
df
30-30
40-30
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
R. Sakamoto
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-3 → 5-3
H. Barton
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
ATP Kobe
Kokoro Isomura
6
4
Sho Shimabukuro [3]
7
6
Vincitore: Shimabukuro
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
K. Isomura
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-5 → 4-6
S. Shimabukuro
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
ace
ace
4-4 → 4-5
S. Shimabukuro
0-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
2-4 → 3-4
K. Isomura
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
S. Shimabukuro
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-1*
1*-2
1*-3
1-4*
1-5*
1*-6
6-6 → 6-7
K. Isomura
15-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
S. Shimabukuro
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
S. Shimabukuro
15-0
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-4 → 4-4
S. Shimabukuro
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
S. Shimabukuro
0-15
15-30
30-30
40-40
ace
2-1 → 2-2
ATP Kobe
Yosuke Watanuki [4]
6
6
Frederico Ferreira Silva
4
4
Vincitore: Watanuki
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Ferreira Silva
5-3 → 5-4
F. Ferreira Silva
4-2 → 4-3
F. Ferreira Silva
3-1 → 3-2
Y. Watanuki
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
F. Ferreira Silva
1-1 → 2-1
F. Ferreira Silva
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Y. Watanuki
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
5-4 → 6-4
F. Ferreira Silva
4-4 → 5-4
Y. Watanuki
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
F. Ferreira Silva
3-3 → 3-4
F. Ferreira Silva
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
Y. Watanuki
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
F. Ferreira Silva
1-1 → 1-2
F. Ferreira Silva
0-0 → 0-1
ATP Kobe
Nathaniel Lammons / Jean-Julien Rojer [3]
6
6
0
Taisei Ichikawa / Ryuki Matsuda
7
3
10
Vincitore: Ichikawa / Matsuda
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
T. Ichikawa / Matsuda
1-0
df
3-0
4-0
df
4-1
5-1
6-1
6-2
7-2
7-3
8-3
8-4
ace
9-5
9-6
9-7
9-8
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Ichikawa / Matsuda
0-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
N. Lammons / Rojer
4-3 → 5-3
T. Ichikawa / Matsuda
4-2 → 4-3
N. Lammons / Rojer
3-2 → 4-2
T. Ichikawa / Matsuda
2-2 → 3-2
N. Lammons / Rojer
1-2 → 2-2
T. Ichikawa / Matsuda
1-1 → 1-2
N. Lammons / Rojer
0-1 → 1-1
T. Ichikawa / Matsuda
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
2-0*
2*-1
2*-2
3-2*
3-3*
4*-3
4*-4
4-5*
4-6*
6-6 → 6-7
T. Ichikawa / Matsuda
6-5 → 6-6
N. Lammons / Rojer
5-5 → 6-5
T. Ichikawa / Matsuda
5-4 → 5-5
N. Lammons / Rojer
4-4 → 5-4
T. Ichikawa / Matsuda
4-3 → 4-4
N. Lammons / Rojer
3-3 → 4-3
T. Ichikawa / Matsuda
3-2 → 3-3
N. Lammons / Rojer
2-2 → 3-2
T. Ichikawa / Matsuda
1-2 → 2-2
N. Lammons / Rojer
15-0
15-15
df
30-30
30-40
df
1-1 → 1-2
T. Ichikawa / Matsuda
1-0 → 1-1
N. Lammons / Rojer
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
ATP Kobe
Yu Hsiou Hsu
2
2
Hugo Grenier [5]
6
6
Vincitore: Grenier
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
H. Grenier
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
2-5 → 2-6
Y. Hsiou Hsu
15-0
30-15
40-15
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
1-5 → 2-5
Y. Hsiou Hsu
15-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
0-2 → 1-2
Y. Hsiou Hsu
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
H. Grenier
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
2-5 → 2-6
H. Grenier
15-0
30-0
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
1-4 → 1-5
Y. Hsiou Hsu
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-3 → 1-4
H. Grenier
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
1-2 → 1-3
Y. Hsiou Hsu
0-15
15-15
30-30
ace
40-30
A-40
ace
0-2 → 1-2
Y. Hsiou Hsu
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
ATP Kobe
Ray Ho / Jason Jung
2
3
JiSung Nam / Takeru Yuzuki [4]
6
6
Vincitore: Nam / Yuzuki
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Ho / Jung
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
3-4 → 3-5
R. Ho / Jung
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
2-3 → 3-3
J. Nam / Yuzuki
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Nam / Yuzuki
0-15
0-30
0-40
30-40
40-40
2-4 → 2-5
R. Ho / Jung
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
1-4 → 2-4
J. Nam / Yuzuki
15-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
1-3 → 1-4
R. Ho / Jung
0-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-2 → 1-3
ATP Kobe
Finn Reynolds / James Watt [1]
6
6
Rei Sakamoto / Yasutaka Uchiyama
1
4
Vincitore: Reynolds / Watt
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Reynolds / Watt
5-4 → 6-4
R. Sakamoto / Uchiyama
5-3 → 5-4
F. Reynolds / Watt
4-3 → 5-3
R. Sakamoto / Uchiyama
3-3 → 4-3
F. Reynolds / Watt
2-3 → 3-3
R. Sakamoto / Uchiyama
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-3 → 2-3
F. Reynolds / Watt
0-3 → 1-3
R. Sakamoto / Uchiyama
0-2 → 0-3
F. Reynolds / Watt
15-0
15-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-1 → 0-2
R. Sakamoto / Uchiyama
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Reynolds / Watt
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-1 → 6-1
R. Sakamoto / Uchiyama
4-1 → 5-1
F. Reynolds / Watt
3-1 → 4-1
R. Sakamoto / Uchiyama
3-0 → 3-1
F. Reynolds / Watt
2-0 → 3-0
R. Sakamoto / Uchiyama
1-0 → 2-0
F. Reynolds / Watt
0-0 → 1-0
ATP Kobe
Pruchya Isaro / Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha
7
4
10
Masamichi Imamura / Kaichi Uchida
5
6
5
Vincitore: Isaro / Kaliyanda Poonacha
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
P. Isaro / Kaliyanda Poonacha
1-0
2-0
3-1
4-1
5-1
6-2
6-3
8-3
9-3
9-4
9-5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
P. Isaro / Kaliyanda Poonacha
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-5 → 4-6
M. Imamura / Uchida
4-4 → 4-5
P. Isaro / Kaliyanda Poonacha
3-4 → 4-4
M. Imamura / Uchida
3-3 → 3-4
P. Isaro / Kaliyanda Poonacha
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
2-3 → 3-3
M. Imamura / Uchida
2-2 → 2-3
P. Isaro / Kaliyanda Poonacha
1-2 → 2-2
M. Imamura / Uchida
1-1 → 1-2
P. Isaro / Kaliyanda Poonacha
0-1 → 1-1
M. Imamura / Uchida
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Isaro / Kaliyanda Poonacha
6-5 → 7-5
M. Imamura / Uchida
0-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
5-5 → 6-5
P. Isaro / Kaliyanda Poonacha
4-5 → 5-5
M. Imamura / Uchida
4-4 → 4-5
P. Isaro / Kaliyanda Poonacha
4-3 → 4-4
M. Imamura / Uchida
3-3 → 4-3
P. Isaro / Kaliyanda Poonacha
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
M. Imamura / Uchida
2-2 → 2-3
P. Isaro / Kaliyanda Poonacha
1-2 → 2-2
M. Imamura / Uchida
0-15
0-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-1 → 1-2
P. Isaro / Kaliyanda Poonacha
0-1 → 1-1
M. Imamura / Uchida
0-0 → 0-1
ATP Kobe
George Goldhoff / Theodore Winegar
7
1
10
Kaito Uesugi / Seita Watanabe
6
6
7
Vincitore: Goldhoff / Winegar
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
G. Goldhoff / Winegar
1-0
ace
1-1
1-2
2-2
3-2
3-3
4-3
4-4
df
5-4
7-4
7-5
7-6
9-6
9-7
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
K. Uesugi / Watanabe
1-5 → 1-6
G. Goldhoff / Winegar
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-4 → 1-5
K. Uesugi / Watanabe
0-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-3 → 1-4
G. Goldhoff / Winegar
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-40
40-40
0-3 → 1-3
K. Uesugi / Watanabe
0-2 → 0-3
G. Goldhoff / Winegar
0-1 → 0-2
K. Uesugi / Watanabe
15-0
15-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
2-0*
2*-1
3*-1
4-1*
5-1*
5*-2
5*-3
5-4*
5-5*
5*-6
6*-6
6-6 → 7-6
K. Uesugi / Watanabe
6-5 → 6-6
G. Goldhoff / Winegar
5-5 → 6-5
K. Uesugi / Watanabe
5-4 → 5-5
G. Goldhoff / Winegar
4-4 → 5-4
K. Uesugi / Watanabe
4-3 → 4-4
G. Goldhoff / Winegar
3-3 → 4-3
K. Uesugi / Watanabe
3-2 → 3-3
G. Goldhoff / Winegar
2-2 → 3-2
K. Uesugi / Watanabe
2-1 → 2-2
G. Goldhoff / Winegar
1-1 → 2-1
K. Uesugi / Watanabe
0-1 → 1-1
G. Goldhoff / Winegar
15-0
15-15
30-30
30-40
df
0-0 → 0-1
ATP Kobe
Thijmen Loof / Ramkumar Ramanathan
6
7
Mats Hermans / Mick Veldheer
4
6
Vincitore: Loof / Ramanathan
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
2-1*
ace
2-2*
2*-3
3-4*
3*-6
5-6*
7*-6
6-6 → 7-6
T. Loof / Ramanathan
15-0
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
5-6 → 6-6
M. Hermans / Veldheer
5-5 → 5-6
T. Loof / Ramanathan
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
4-5 → 5-5
M. Hermans / Veldheer
4-4 → 4-5
T. Loof / Ramanathan
3-4 → 4-4
M. Hermans / Veldheer
3-3 → 3-4
T. Loof / Ramanathan
2-3 → 3-3
M. Hermans / Veldheer
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
2-2 → 2-3
T. Loof / Ramanathan
1-2 → 2-2
M. Hermans / Veldheer
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
ace
1-1 → 1-2
T. Loof / Ramanathan
0-1 → 1-1
M. Hermans / Veldheer
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Loof / Ramanathan
5-4 → 6-4
M. Hermans / Veldheer
5-3 → 5-4
T. Loof / Ramanathan
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
4-3 → 5-3
M. Hermans / Veldheer
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-40
40-40
3-3 → 4-3
T. Loof / Ramanathan
2-3 → 3-3
M. Hermans / Veldheer
0-15
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
T. Loof / Ramanathan
1-2 → 2-2
M. Hermans / Veldheer
1-1 → 1-2
T. Loof / Ramanathan
0-1 → 1-1
M. Hermans / Veldheer
0-0 → 0-1
ATP Kobe
Garrett Johns / Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan
6
6
Neil Oberleitner / Michael Vrbensky [2]
7
7
Vincitore: Oberleitner / Vrbensky
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
ace
0*-2
df
0-3*
0-4*
1*-4
2*-4
2-5*
2-6*
6-6 → 6-7
G. Johns / Nedunchezhiyan
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-30
40-40
5-6 → 6-6
N. Oberleitner / Vrbensky
5-5 → 5-6
G. Johns / Nedunchezhiyan
4-5 → 5-5
N. Oberleitner / Vrbensky
4-4 → 4-5
G. Johns / Nedunchezhiyan
3-4 → 4-4
N. Oberleitner / Vrbensky
3-3 → 3-4
G. Johns / Nedunchezhiyan
2-3 → 3-3
N. Oberleitner / Vrbensky
2-2 → 2-3
G. Johns / Nedunchezhiyan
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-2 → 2-2
N. Oberleitner / Vrbensky
1-1 → 1-2
G. Johns / Nedunchezhiyan
0-1 → 1-1
N. Oberleitner / Vrbensky
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
0*-3
1*-3
ace
1-4*
1-5*
2*-5
2*-6
6-6 → 6-7
N. Oberleitner / Vrbensky
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
6-5 → 6-6
G. Johns / Nedunchezhiyan
5-5 → 6-5
N. Oberleitner / Vrbensky
5-4 → 5-5
G. Johns / Nedunchezhiyan
4-4 → 5-4
N. Oberleitner / Vrbensky
4-3 → 4-4
G. Johns / Nedunchezhiyan
3-3 → 4-3
N. Oberleitner / Vrbensky
15-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
3-2 → 3-3
G. Johns / Nedunchezhiyan
2-2 → 3-2
N. Oberleitner / Vrbensky
2-1 → 2-2
G. Johns / Nedunchezhiyan
1-1 → 2-1
N. Oberleitner / Vrbensky
1-0 → 1-1
G. Johns / Nedunchezhiyan
0-0 → 1-0
CHALLENGER: Montevideo (Uruguay 🇺🇾) – 2° Turno, terra battuta
18:00 Burruchaga R. A. 🇦🇷 – Mena F. 🇦🇷
Il match deve ancora iniziare
19:30 Heide G. 🇧🇷 – Nava E. 🇺🇸
Il match deve ancora iniziare
22:00 Cecchinato M. 🇮🇹 – Navone M. 🇦🇷
Il match deve ancora iniziare
00:00 Buse I. 🇵🇪 – Gaubas V. 🇱🇹
Il match deve ancora iniziare
1 commento
Giornata importante per Cecchinato, Navone è un avversario difficile sul rosso ma a Lima è stata una finale combattuta. Se Ceck dovesse riuscire a pareggiare i conti sarebbe abbastanza sicuro di entrare nel tabellone delle quali degli AO26, con annesso un discreto bonus economico.
Maestrelli a Lione ha Kopriva, avversario abbastanza difficile a livello Challenger ma sul duro potrebbe esserci qualche speranza in più che sul rosso. Sarebbe anche ora di migliorare il BR, è da due anni e mezzo che resta fisso a 149 (so che dovrebbe vincere un’altra partita dopo questa per ritoccarlo)