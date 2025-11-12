Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Montevideo, Brisbane 3, Drummondville, Champaign, Kobe e Lyon: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 3 (LIVE)

12/11/2025 09:19 1 commento
Marco Cecchinato nella foto
Marco Cecchinato nella foto - Foto Francesco Peluso

CHALLENGER: Lyon 2 (Francia 🇫🇷) – 1° Turno, cemento (al coperto)

COURT CENTRAL – ore 11:00
Laslo Djere SRB vs Tom Paris FRA
ATP Lyon
Laslo Djere [1]
40
6
5
Tom Paris
15
7
5
Luca Van Assche FRA vs Mikhail Kukushkin KAZ

Jan-Lennard Struff GER vs Mark Lajal EST

Kyrian Jacquet FRA vs Viktor Durasovic NOR (Non prima 18:00)

COURT 6 – ore 11:00
Timothee Lustig FRA / Yoshka Sborowsky FRA vs Matisse Bobichon FRA / Mae Malige FRA

ATP Lyon
Timothee Lustig / Yoshka Sborowsky
6
3
7
Matisse Bobichon / Mae Malige
3
6
10
Vincitore: Bobichon / Malige
Liam Broady GBR vs Yannick Hanfmann GER

ATP Lyon
Liam Broady
0
1
Yannick Hanfmann [7]
0
1
Francesco Maestrelli ITA vs Vit Kopriva CZE

Tomasz Berkieta POL vs Dan Added FRA

COURT 5 – ore 11:00
Diego Hidalgo ECU / Patrik Trhac USA vs Sergio Martos Gornes ESP / David Vega Hernandez ESP

ATP Lyon
Diego Hidalgo / Patrik Trhac [1]
6
6
Sergio Martos Gornes / David Vega Hernandez
4
2
Vincitore: Hidalgo / Trhac
Matej Dodig CRO vs Arthur Fery GBR

ATP Lyon
Matej Dodig
0
0
Arthur Fery
15
0
Alexandru Jecan ROU / Bogdan Pavel ROU vs Joshua Paris GBR / Jakub Paul SUI

Geoffrey Blancaneaux FRA / Filip Duda CZE vs N.Sriram Balaji IND / Hendrik Jebens GER

CHALLENGER: Brisbane 3 (Australia 🇦🇺) – 2° turno, cemento

ATP Brisbane
Bernard Tomic [3]
7
3
7
Marek Gengel
5
6
6
Vincitore: Tomic
ATP Brisbane
Jake Delaney
15
6
6
3
Mees Rottgering
0
7
3
2
Vincitore: Delaney
ATP Brisbane
Tai Sach
2
3
Dane Sweeny [7]
6
6
Vincitore: Sweeny
ATP Brisbane
Finn Bass / Ajeet Rai
6
6
10
Cruz Hewitt / Duje Markovina
2
7
8
Vincitore: Bass / Rai
ATP Brisbane
Aryan Shah / Karan Singh
7
0
2
Anirudh Chandrasekar / Reese Stalder [2]
6
6
10
Vincitore: Chandrasekar / Stalder
ATP Brisbane
Jesse Delaney / Brandon Walkin
3
7
7
Joshua Charlton / Colin Sinclair [4]
6
6
10
Vincitore: Charlton / Sinclair
ATP Brisbane
Emile Hudd
4
4
Hayato Matsuoka
6
6
Vincitore: Matsuoka
ATP Brisbane
James Duckworth [1]
0
6
3
Omar Jasika
0
0
2
Vincitore: Duckworth
ATP Brisbane
Calum Puttergill / Dane Sweeny
7
6
Christian Langmo / Filip Peliwo
6
1
Vincitore: Puttergill / Sweeny
ATP Brisbane
Matt Hulme / Kody Pearson
6
7
Hayden Jones / Pavle Marinkov
1
6
Vincitore: Hulme / Pearson
CHALLENGER: Champaign (USA 🇺🇸) – 2° Turno, cemento (al coperto)

The Schwartz Court – ore 17:00
Mats Rosenkranz GER vs Adhithya Ganesan USA
Mitchell Krueger USA vs Darwin Blanch USA

Adam Jilly HUN vs Alex Martinez ESP (Non prima 23:00)

Aidan McHugh GBR vs Murphy Cassone USA

Kenta Miyoshi JPN / Oliver Okonkwo GBR vs Sasha Colleu FRA / Adam Jilly HUN (Non prima 02:00)

Mathis Debru FRA / Jeremy Zhang AUS vs Alfredo Perez USA / Jamie Vance USA

The Goldenberg Court – ore 17:00
Lui Maxted GBR / Joe Tyler GBR vs Ryan Seggerman USA / Keegan Smith USA

Anthony Genov BUL / Enzo Wallart USA vs Pranav Kumar USA / Noah Schachter USA

Cedrik-Marcel Stebe GER vs Jay Friend JPN

Tom Hands GBR / Mats Rosenkranz GER vs Arda Azkara TUR / James Hopper GBR

Scott Duncan GBR / James Mackinlay GBR vs Isaac Nortey GHA / Leonardo Vega USA

CHALLENGER: Drummondville (Canada 🇨🇦) – 1° Turno, cemento (al coperto)

Court Central – ore 17:00
Karl Poling USA vs Duncan Chan CAN
Justin Boulais CAN vs Tristan McCormick USA

Cleeve Harper CAN vs Michael Mmoh USA

Juan Carlos Aguilar CAN vs Louis Wessels GER

Liam Draxl CAN vs Mikael Arseneault CAN (Non prima 01:30)

Alafia Ayeni USA / Benjamin Thomas George CAN vs Dan Martin CAN / Joshua Peck CAN

Court 1 – ore 17:00
Daniil Glinka EST vs Cannon Kingsley USA

Jangjun Kim KOR vs Taha Baadi MAR

Maks Kasnikowski POL vs Max Wiskandt GER

James Trotter JPN vs David Poljak CZE

Aristotelis Thanos GRE vs Daniel Milavsky USA

Charles Broom GBR vs Patrick Zahraj GER

CHALLENGER: Kobe (Giappone 🇯🇵) – 2° Turno, cemento (al coperto)

ATP Kobe
Chun-Hsin Tseng [1]
1
6
7
Hyeon Chung
6
2
5
Vincitore: Tseng
ATP Kobe
Hynek Barton
6
3
4
Rei Sakamoto [6]
3
6
6
Vincitore: Sakamoto
ATP Kobe
Kokoro Isomura
6
4
Sho Shimabukuro [3]
7
6
Vincitore: Shimabukuro
ATP Kobe
Yosuke Watanuki [4]
6
6
Frederico Ferreira Silva
4
4
Vincitore: Watanuki
ATP Kobe
Nathaniel Lammons / Jean-Julien Rojer [3]
6
6
0
Taisei Ichikawa / Ryuki Matsuda
7
3
10
Vincitore: Ichikawa / Matsuda
ATP Kobe
Yu Hsiou Hsu
2
2
Hugo Grenier [5]
6
6
Vincitore: Grenier
ATP Kobe
Ray Ho / Jason Jung
2
3
JiSung Nam / Takeru Yuzuki [4]
6
6
Vincitore: Nam / Yuzuki
ATP Kobe
Finn Reynolds / James Watt [1]
6
6
Rei Sakamoto / Yasutaka Uchiyama
1
4
Vincitore: Reynolds / Watt
ATP Kobe
Pruchya Isaro / Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha
7
4
10
Masamichi Imamura / Kaichi Uchida
5
6
5
Vincitore: Isaro / Kaliyanda Poonacha
ATP Kobe
George Goldhoff / Theodore Winegar
7
1
10
Kaito Uesugi / Seita Watanabe
6
6
7
Vincitore: Goldhoff / Winegar
ATP Kobe
Thijmen Loof / Ramkumar Ramanathan
6
7
Mats Hermans / Mick Veldheer
4
6
Vincitore: Loof / Ramanathan
ATP Kobe
Garrett Johns / Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan
6
6
Neil Oberleitner / Michael Vrbensky [2]
7
7
Vincitore: Oberleitner / Vrbensky
CHALLENGER: Montevideo (Uruguay 🇺🇾) – 2° Turno, terra battuta

18:00 Burruchaga R. A. 🇦🇷 – Mena F. 🇦🇷
19:30 Heide G. 🇧🇷 – Nava E. 🇺🇸

22:00 Cecchinato M. 🇮🇹 – Navone M. 🇦🇷

00:00 Buse I. 🇵🇪 – Gaubas V. 🇱🇹

1 commento

JOA20 (Guest) 12-11-2025 09:41

Giornata importante per Cecchinato, Navone è un avversario difficile sul rosso ma a Lima è stata una finale combattuta. Se Ceck dovesse riuscire a pareggiare i conti sarebbe abbastanza sicuro di entrare nel tabellone delle quali degli AO26, con annesso un discreto bonus economico.

Maestrelli a Lione ha Kopriva, avversario abbastanza difficile a livello Challenger ma sul duro potrebbe esserci qualche speranza in più che sul rosso. Sarebbe anche ora di migliorare il BR, è da due anni e mezzo che resta fisso a 149 (so che dovrebbe vincere un’altra partita dopo questa per ritoccarlo)

