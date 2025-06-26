Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Milano e Lima: I risultati completi con il dettaglio dei Quarti di Finale (LIVE)

26/06/2025 08:21 Nessun commento
Marco Cecchinato nella foto - Foto Francesco Peluso
Marco Cecchinato nella foto - Foto Francesco Peluso

🇮🇹

Challenger Milano

Italia


Terra battuta

Quarti di Finale

Previsioni meteo
Milano

35°C
min. 24°C

Center Court – ore 13:00
Dino Prizmic CRO vs Christoph Negritu GER

ATP Milan
Dino Prizmic [1]
0
6
3
Christoph Negritu
0
4
0
Marco Cecchinato ITA vs Max Houkes NED (Non prima 15:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Jacopo Vasami ITA vs Luka Mikrut CRO

Il match deve ancora iniziare







Court 10 – ore 13:00
Rafael Jodar ESP vs Arthur Gea FRA

ATP Milan
Rafael Jodar
0
6
2
0
Arthur Gea
0
0
6
0
Matthew Christopher Romios AUS / Ryan Seggerman USA vs Ivan Liutarevich BLR / Mick Veldheer NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Jacopo Berrettini ITA / Giovanni Fonio ITA vs George Goldhoff USA / Ray Ho TPE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Blake Bayldon AUS / Mats Hermans NED vs Alexander Merino PER / Christoph Negritu GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare







Court 13 – ore 13:00
Daniel Cukierman ISR / Matias Soto CHI vs Gonzalo Escobar ECU / Marcelo Zormann BRA

ATP Milan
Daniel Cukierman / Matias Soto
30
6
0
Gonzalo Escobar / Marcelo Zormann [2]
40
7
0
🇵🇪

Challenger Lima

Peru


Terra battuta

Quarti di Finale

Previsioni meteo
Lima

20°C
min. 17°C

Cancha Central – ore 19:00
Pedro Boscardin Dias BRA vs Alex Barrena ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Nicolas Mejia COL vs Juan Carlos Prado Angelo BOL (Non prima 21:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Genaro Alberto Olivieri ARG vs Dali Blanch USA (Non prima 00:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Gonzalo Bueno PER vs Matheus Pucinelli De Almeida BRA (Non prima 02:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare







Cancha 9 – ore 19:00
Mateo Barreiros Reyes BRA / Juan Sebastian Gomez COL vs Sekou Bangoura USA / Roy Stepanov ISR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Luis Britto BRA / Ignacio Carou URU vs Christopher Li PER / Miguel Tobon COL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Lucas Gerch GER / John Sperle GER vs Pruchya Isaro THA / Kelsey Stevenson CAN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Breno Braga BRA / Victor Braga BRA vs Boris Arias BOL / Federico Zeballos BOL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

