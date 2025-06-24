Wimbledon 2025 - Qualificazioni Day 2 ATP, Copertina, WTA

Wimbledon – Qualificazioni: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 2. In campo due azzurre (LIVE)

24/06/2025 08:47 1 commento
Lucrezia Stefanini ITA, 15.05.1998 - Foto Getty Images
Wimbledon Tournament Card

Wimbledon

Regno Unito


Erba

1° TURNO QUALIFICAZIONE

Show Court 1 – Ore: 12:00am (italiane)
L. Boisson FRA vs C. Branstine CAN

Slam Wimbledon
L. Boisson [1]
0
2
5
C. Branstine
40
6
4
P. Udvardy HUN vs D. Saville AUS

E. Appleton GBR vs S. Waltert SUI

I. Jovic USA vs L. Klimovicova POL

Court 2 – Ore: 12:00am
B. Andreescu CAN vs L. Pigossi BRA

Slam Wimbledon
B. Andreescu
0
6
5
L. Pigossi
15
2
1
E. McDonald GBR vs D. Semenistaja LAT

T. Townsend USA vs L. Chirico USA

R. Stoiber GBR vs K. Kawa POL

Court 3 – Ore: 12:00am
K. Swan GBR vs L. Romero Gormaz ESP

Slam Wimbledon
K. Swan
1
6
L. Romero Gormaz
2*
6
I. Shymanovich IOA vs A. Rajecki GBR

O. Selekhmeteva IOA vs Y. Miyazaki GBR

A. Cornet FRA vs K. Dunne GBR

Court 4 – Ore: 12:00am
R. Montgomery USA vs H. Vandewinkel BEL

Slam Wimbledon
R. Montgomery [16]
15
7
0
H. Vandewinkel
0
6
3
E. Andreeva IOA vs S. Janicijevic FRA

M. Hontama JPN vs J. Niemeier GER

J. Grabher AUT vs A. Banks GBR

Court 5 – Ore: 12:00am
J. Garland TPE vs M. Carle ARG
Slam Wimbledon
J. Garland
0
6
3
M. Carle [20]
30
1
5
M. Inglis AUS vs P. Martic CRO

E. Seidel GER vs K. Day USA

N. Parrizas Diaz ESP vs J. Mikulskyte LTU

Court 6 – Ore: 12:00am
R. Masarova SUI vs A. Korneeva IOA

Slam Wimbledon
R. Masarova [14]
40
6
6
A. Korneeva
40
0
5
X. Wang CHN vs K. Dmitruk IOA

L. Davis USA vs S. Zhang CHN

A. Zakharova IOA vs L. Cabrera AUS

Court 8 – Ore: 12:00am
P. Tig ROU vs K. Cross CAN

Slam Wimbledon
P. Tig
0
4
3
K. Cross
0
6
0
V. Mboko CAN vs N. Hibino JPN

R. Marino CAN vs G. Knutson CZE

E. Jacquemot FRA vs M. Bulgaru ROU

Court 9 – Ore: 12:00am
S. Sierra ARG vs T. Andrianjafitrimo FRA

Slam Wimbledon
S. Sierra [10]
40
6
3
T. Andrianjafitrimo
40
1
2
R. Serban CYP vs M. Chwalinska POL

L. Jeanjean FRA vs V. Erjavec SLO

T. Preston AUS vs J. Riera ARG

Court 10 – Ore: 12:00am
A. Ruzic CRO vs E. Jones AUS

Slam Wimbledon
A. Ruzic [8]
15
1
6
0
E. Jones
40
6
0
0
D. Aiava AUS vs P. Marcinko CRO

S. Ishii JPN vs K. Von Deichmann LIE

S. Saito JPN vs M. Bassols Ribera ESP

Court 12 – Ore: 12:00am
A. Charaeva IOA vs M. Barthel GER

Slam Wimbledon
A. Charaeva
30
7
0
M. Barthel
0
6
0
V. Ryser SUI vs A. Sharma AUS

C. Paquet FRA vs C. Naef SUI

L. Fruhvirtova CZE vs L. Boskovic CRO

Court 13 – Ore: 12:00am
O. Oliynykova UKR vs D. Parry FRA

Slam Wimbledon
O. Oliynykova
0
1
3
D. Parry [17]
30
6
2
G. Maristany Zuleta De Reales ESP vs L. Kung SUI

M. Bolkvadze GEO vs V. Lepchenko USA

M. Mateas USA vs T. Valentova CZE

Court 14 – Ore: 12:00am
A. Lazaro Garcia ESP vs T. Gibson AUS

Slam Wimbledon
A. Lazaro Garcia
30
3
2
T. Gibson [24]
0
6
4
E. Pridankina IOA vs P. Hon AUS

L. Tararudee THA vs M. Leonard FRA

N. Brancaccio ITA vs V. Jimenez Kasintseva AND

Court 15 – Ore: 12:00am
N. Stojanovic SRB vs S. Bandecchi SUI

Slam Wimbledon
N. Stojanovic
40
6
3
S. Bandecchi
15
3
1
K. Juvan SLO vs K. Okamura JPN

S. Kraus AUT vs W. Osuigwe USA

X. Gao CHN vs A. Rodionova AUS

Court 16 – Ore: 12:00am
R. Jamrichova SVK vs T. Korpatsch GER
Slam Wimbledon
R. Jamrichova
0
1
5
T. Korpatsch
0
6
4
J. Fett CRO vs S. Wei CHN

A. Sasnovich IOA vs C. Martinez Cirez ESP

M. Buzarnescu ROU vs L. Stefanini ITA

Court 17 – Ore: 12:00am
A. Hartono NED vs T. Zidansek SLO

Slam Wimbledon
A. Hartono
0
6
3
T. Zidansek
30
3
3
B. Cengiz TUR vs D. Snigur UKR

S. Costoulas BEL vs H. Inoue USA

A. Bogdan ROU vs E. Makarova IOA

Court 18 – Ore: 12:00am
L. Radivojevic SRB vs H. Chang USA

Slam Wimbledon
L. Radivojevic
0
4
2
H. Chang
0
6
1
A. Koevermans NED vs J. Ponchet FRA

J. Ortenzi ARG vs B. Palicova CZE

S. Voegele SUI vs E. Shibahara JPN

1 commento

Grimaldello (Guest) 24-06-2025 11:26

Stefanini, bella e brava

 1
