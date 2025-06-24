Wimbledon – Qualificazioni: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 2. In campo due azzurre (LIVE)

Lucrezia Stefanini ITA, 15.05.1998 - Foto Getty Images
Wimbledon Tournament Card
Wimbledon
Regno Unito
Erba
1° TURNO QUALIFICAZIONE
Show Court 1 – Ore: 12:00am (italiane)
L. Boisson vs C. Branstine
Slam Wimbledon
L. Boisson [1]
0
2
5
C. Branstine•
40
6
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Boisson
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-3 → 5-4
C. Branstine
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
C. Branstine
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
L. Boisson
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Branstine
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 2-6
L. Boisson
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-5 → 2-5
C. Branstine
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
ace
1-4 → 1-5
L. Boisson
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-3 → 1-4
C. Branstine
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
L. Boisson
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
P. Udvardy vs D. Saville
Il match deve ancora iniziare
E. Appleton vs S. Waltert
Il match deve ancora iniziare
I. Jovic vs L. Klimovicova
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – Ore: 12:00am
B. Andreescu vs L. Pigossi
Slam Wimbledon
B. Andreescu
0
6
5
L. Pigossi•
15
2
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
B. Andreescu
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 5-1
L. Pigossi
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 3-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Pigossi
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-1 → 5-2
L. Pigossi
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-1 → 4-1
B. Andreescu
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
2-1 → 3-1
B. Andreescu
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
L. Pigossi
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
E. McDonald vs D. Semenistaja
Il match deve ancora iniziare
T. Townsend vs L. Chirico
Il match deve ancora iniziare
R. Stoiber vs K. Kawa
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 3 – Ore: 12:00am
K. Swan vs L. Romero Gormaz
Slam Wimbledon
K. Swan
1
6
L. Romero Gormaz
2*
6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
None-None*
0*-1
1*-1
1-2*
L. Romero Gormaz
5-5 → 5-6
K. Swan
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
L. Romero Gormaz
3-5 → 4-5
K. Swan
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 3-5
L. Romero Gormaz
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
K. Swan
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
L. Romero Gormaz
1-3 → 1-4
K. Swan
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
0-3 → 1-3
L. Romero Gormaz
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-2 → 0-3
K. Swan
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
df
0-1 → 0-2
L. Romero Gormaz
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 0-1
I. Shymanovich vs A. Rajecki
Il match deve ancora iniziare
O. Selekhmeteva vs Y. Miyazaki
Il match deve ancora iniziare
A. Cornet vs K. Dunne
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 4 – Ore: 12:00am
R. Montgomery vs H. Vandewinkel
Slam Wimbledon
R. Montgomery [16]•
15
7
0
H. Vandewinkel
0
6
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Montgomery
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
None*-None
1-0*
2-0*
df
3*-0
4*-0
5-0*
5-1*
5*-2
6*-2
6-3*
6-4*
ace
6*-5
6*-6
7-6*
6-6 → 7-6
H. Vandewinkel
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
H. Vandewinkel
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
R. Montgomery
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
H. Vandewinkel
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
R. Montgomery
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
ace
3-3 → 4-3
H. Vandewinkel
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
E. Andreeva vs S. Janicijevic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M. Hontama vs J. Niemeier
Il match deve ancora iniziare
J. Grabher vs A. Banks
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 5 – Ore: 12:00am
J. Garland
vs M. Carle
Slam Wimbledon
J. Garland
0
6
3
M. Carle [20]•
30
1
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Garland
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-4 → 3-5
M. Carle
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
J. Garland
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-2 → 3-3
M. Carle
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
M. Carle
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
J. Garland
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Carle
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
4-1 → 5-1
M. Carle
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
J. Garland
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
M. Inglis vs P. Martic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
E. Seidel vs K. Day
Il match deve ancora iniziare
N. Parrizas Diaz vs J. Mikulskyte
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 6 – Ore: 12:00am
R. Masarova vs A. Korneeva
Slam Wimbledon
R. Masarova [14]•
40
6
6
A. Korneeva
40
0
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Masarova
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
R. Masarova
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
A. Korneeva
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
R. Masarova
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
3-4 → 4-4
A. Korneeva
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Masarova
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
3-0 → 4-0
A. Korneeva
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-0 → 3-0
X. Wang vs K. Dmitruk
Il match deve ancora iniziare
L. Davis vs S. Zhang
Il match deve ancora iniziare
A. Zakharova vs L. Cabrera
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 8 – Ore: 12:00am
P. Tig vs K. Cross
Slam Wimbledon
P. Tig
0
4
3
K. Cross•
0
6
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
P. Tig
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 3-0
K. Cross
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
40-A
df
1-0 → 2-0
P. Tig
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. Cross
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 4-6
P. Tig
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
K. Cross
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
ace
3-4 → 3-5
P. Tig
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
K. Cross
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
P. Tig
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
K. Cross
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
2-1 → 2-2
P. Tig
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
K. Cross
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
1-0 → 1-1
P. Tig
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
V. Mboko vs N. Hibino
Il match deve ancora iniziare
R. Marino vs G. Knutson
Il match deve ancora iniziare
E. Jacquemot vs M. Bulgaru
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 9 – Ore: 12:00am
S. Sierra vs T. Andrianjafitrimo
Slam Wimbledon
S. Sierra [10]•
40
6
3
T. Andrianjafitrimo
40
1
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Sierra
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
T. Andrianjafitrimo
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
S. Sierra
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
df
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 2-2
T. Andrianjafitrimo
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
S. Sierra
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
T. Andrianjafitrimo
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Sierra
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
5-1 → 6-1
T. Andrianjafitrimo
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-1 → 5-1
S. Sierra
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
T. Andrianjafitrimo
3-0 → 3-1
S. Sierra
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 3-0
T. Andrianjafitrimo
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
S. Sierra
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
R. Serban vs M. Chwalinska
Il match deve ancora iniziare
L. Jeanjean vs V. Erjavec
Il match deve ancora iniziare
T. Preston vs J. Riera
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 10 – Ore: 12:00am
A. Ruzic vs E. Jones
Slam Wimbledon
A. Ruzic [8]•
15
1
6
0
E. Jones
40
6
0
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
A. Ruzic
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Ruzic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 3-0
E. Jones
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Ruzic
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-4 → 1-5
E. Jones
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
A. Ruzic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
df
1-2 → 1-3
E. Jones
0-15
df
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
A. Ruzic
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
1-0 → 1-1
D. Aiava vs P. Marcinko
Il match deve ancora iniziare
S. Ishii vs K. Von Deichmann
Il match deve ancora iniziare
S. Saito vs M. Bassols Ribera
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 12 – Ore: 12:00am
A. Charaeva vs M. Barthel
Slam Wimbledon
A. Charaeva•
30
7
0
M. Barthel
0
6
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
None-None*
0*-1
1*-1
2-1*
ace
2-2*
3*-2
4*-2
5-2*
6-2*
6*-3
6-6 → 7-6
A. Charaeva
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
df
6-5 → 6-6
M. Barthel
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-5 → 6-5
A. Charaeva
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
M. Barthel
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-5 → 4-5
A. Charaeva
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 3-5
M. Barthel
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
A. Charaeva
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-4 → 2-4
M. Barthel
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
A. Charaeva
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
A. Charaeva
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
V. Ryser vs A. Sharma
Il match deve ancora iniziare
C. Paquet vs C. Naef
Il match deve ancora iniziare
L. Fruhvirtova vs L. Boskovic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 13 – Ore: 12:00am
O. Oliynykova vs D. Parry
Slam Wimbledon
O. Oliynykova
0
1
3
D. Parry [17]•
30
6
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Parry
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
O. Oliynykova
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 2-1
O. Oliynykova
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Parry
0-15
df
0-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-5 → 1-6
O. Oliynykova
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-4 → 1-5
O. Oliynykova
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
D. Parry
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
G. Maristany Zuleta De Reales vs L. Kung
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M. Bolkvadze vs V. Lepchenko
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M. Mateas vs T. Valentova
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 14 – Ore: 12:00am
A. Lazaro Garcia vs T. Gibson
Slam Wimbledon
A. Lazaro Garcia•
30
3
2
T. Gibson [24]
0
6
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Lazaro Garcia
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
A. Lazaro Garcia
1-1 → 2-1
A. Lazaro Garcia
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Gibson
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 3-6
A. Lazaro Garcia
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-4 → 3-5
A. Lazaro Garcia
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-2 → 3-3
T. Gibson
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
A. Lazaro Garcia
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
A. Lazaro Garcia
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
0-1 → 1-1
T. Gibson
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
E. Pridankina vs P. Hon
Il match deve ancora iniziare
L. Tararudee vs M. Leonard
Il match deve ancora iniziare
N. Brancaccio vs V. Jimenez Kasintseva
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 15 – Ore: 12:00am
N. Stojanovic vs S. Bandecchi
Slam Wimbledon
N. Stojanovic•
40
6
3
S. Bandecchi
15
3
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
N. Stojanovic
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
S. Bandecchi
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Bandecchi
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-3 → 6-3
N. Stojanovic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
N. Stojanovic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
S. Bandecchi
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
N. Stojanovic
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
K. Juvan vs K. Okamura
Il match deve ancora iniziare
S. Kraus vs W. Osuigwe
Il match deve ancora iniziare
X. Gao vs A. Rodionova
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 16 – Ore: 12:00am
R. Jamrichova
vs T. Korpatsch
Slam Wimbledon
R. Jamrichova
0
1
5
T. Korpatsch•
0
6
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Jamrichova
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
4-4 → 5-4
T. Korpatsch
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
R. Jamrichova
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
T. Korpatsch
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Jamrichova
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-5 → 1-5
T. Korpatsch
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-4 → 0-5
T. Korpatsch
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
0-2 → 0-3
R. Jamrichova
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
T. Korpatsch
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
J. Fett vs S. Wei
Il match deve ancora iniziare
A. Sasnovich vs C. Martinez Cirez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M. Buzarnescu vs L. Stefanini
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 17 – Ore: 12:00am
A. Hartono vs T. Zidansek
Slam Wimbledon
A. Hartono
0
6
3
T. Zidansek•
30
3
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Hartono
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
T. Zidansek
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
T. Zidansek
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
T. Zidansek
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Hartono
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
A. Hartono
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
T. Zidansek
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
df
3-2 → 4-2
T. Zidansek
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
A. Hartono
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
1-1 → 2-1
T. Zidansek
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
B. Cengiz vs D. Snigur
Il match deve ancora iniziare
S. Costoulas vs H. Inoue
Il match deve ancora iniziare
A. Bogdan vs E. Makarova
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 18 – Ore: 12:00am
L. Radivojevic vs H. Chang
Slam Wimbledon
L. Radivojevic
0
4
2
H. Chang•
0
6
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Radivojevic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
H. Chang
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Radivojevic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 4-5
H. Chang
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
L. Radivojevic
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
df
4-2 → 4-3
H. Chang
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
L. Radivojevic
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
H. Chang
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
df
40-A
1-2 → 2-2
H. Chang
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
L. Radivojevic
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
A. Koevermans vs J. Ponchet
Il match deve ancora iniziare
J. Ortenzi vs B. Palicova
Il match deve ancora iniziare
S. Voegele vs E. Shibahara
Il match deve ancora iniziare
