Wimbledon – Qualificazioni: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 2. In campo due azzurre (LIVE)

Show Court 1 – Ore: 12:00am (italiane)

L. Boisson vs C. Branstine



Slam Wimbledon L. Boisson [1] L. Boisson [1] 0 2 5 C. Branstine • C. Branstine 40 6 4 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 C. Branstine 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-4 L. Boisson 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 5-3 → 5-4 C. Branstine 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-2 → 5-3 L. Boisson 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-2 → 5-2 C. Branstine 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 30-30 30-40 3-2 → 4-2 L. Boisson 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 C. Branstine 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 L. Boisson 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 C. Branstine 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 L. Boisson 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 2-6 C. Branstine 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-5 → 2-6 L. Boisson 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 40-15 40-30 1-5 → 2-5 C. Branstine 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 ace 1-4 → 1-5 L. Boisson 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-3 → 1-4 C. Branstine 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 1-3 L. Boisson 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 1-2 C. Branstine 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 1-0 → 1-1 L. Boisson 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 0-0 → 1-0

P. Udvardy vs D. Saville



E. Appleton vs S. Waltert



I. Jovic vs L. Klimovicova



Court 2 – Ore: 12:00am

B. Andreescu vs L. Pigossi



Slam Wimbledon B. Andreescu B. Andreescu 0 6 5 L. Pigossi • L. Pigossi 15 2 1 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 L. Pigossi 15-0 5-1 B. Andreescu 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-1 → 5-1 L. Pigossi 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-0 → 4-1 B. Andreescu 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-0 → 4-0 L. Pigossi 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 2-0 → 3-0 B. Andreescu 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 2-0 L. Pigossi 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 B. Andreescu 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-2 → 6-2 L. Pigossi 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-1 → 5-2 B. Andreescu 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-1 → 5-1 L. Pigossi 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-1 → 4-1 B. Andreescu 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 df 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 ace 2-1 → 3-1 L. Pigossi 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-0 → 2-1 B. Andreescu 15-15 ace 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 2-0 L. Pigossi 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0

E. McDonald vs D. Semenistaja



T. Townsend vs L. Chirico



R. Stoiber vs K. Kawa



Court 3 – Ore: 12:00am

K. Swan vs L. Romero Gormaz



Slam Wimbledon K. Swan K. Swan 1 6 L. Romero Gormaz L. Romero Gormaz 2* 6 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Tiebreak None-None* 0*-1 1*-1 1-2* 6-6 K. Swan 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-6 → 6-6 L. Romero Gormaz 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-5 → 5-6 K. Swan 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 5-5 L. Romero Gormaz 0-15 df 0-30 0-40 3-5 → 4-5 K. Swan 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-5 → 3-5 L. Romero Gormaz 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 2-5 K. Swan 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-4 → 2-4 L. Romero Gormaz 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 1-3 → 1-4 K. Swan 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 0-3 → 1-3 L. Romero Gormaz 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-2 → 0-3 K. Swan 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 40-A df 0-1 → 0-2 L. Romero Gormaz 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 ace 0-0 → 0-1

I. Shymanovich vs A. Rajecki



O. Selekhmeteva vs Y. Miyazaki



A. Cornet vs K. Dunne



Court 4 – Ore: 12:00am

R. Montgomery vs H. Vandewinkel



Slam Wimbledon R. Montgomery [16] • R. Montgomery [16] 15 7 0 H. Vandewinkel H. Vandewinkel 0 6 3 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 R. Montgomery 15-0 0-3 H. Vandewinkel 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 0-2 → 0-3 R. Montgomery 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 0-1 → 0-2 H. Vandewinkel 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 ace 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak None*-None 1-0* 2-0* df 3*-0 4*-0 5-0* 5-1* 5*-2 6*-2 6-3* 6-4* ace 6*-5 6*-6 7-6* 6-6 → 7-6 H. Vandewinkel 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 40-30 6-5 → 6-6 R. Montgomery 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 5-5 → 6-5 H. Vandewinkel 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 5-5 R. Montgomery 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 5-4 H. Vandewinkel 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 R. Montgomery 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 ace 3-3 → 4-3 H. Vandewinkel 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 R. Montgomery 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 2-2 → 3-2 H. Vandewinkel 30-0 40-0 ace 2-1 → 2-2 R. Montgomery 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 H. Vandewinkel 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 R. Montgomery 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 ace 0-0 → 1-0

E. Andreeva vs S. Janicijevic



M. Hontama vs J. Niemeier



J. Grabher vs A. Banks



Slam Wimbledon J. Garland J. Garland 0 6 3 M. Carle [20] • M. Carle [20] 30 1 5 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 M. Carle 15-0 30-0 3-5 J. Garland 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-4 → 3-5 M. Carle 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 3-4 J. Garland 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-2 → 3-3 M. Carle 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-2 → 3-2 J. Garland 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-1 → 2-2 M. Carle 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-1 → 2-1 J. Garland 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-0 → 1-1 M. Carle 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-1 J. Garland 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-1 → 6-1 M. Carle 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 df 30-40 4-1 → 5-1 J. Garland 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-1 → 4-1 M. Carle 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 15-40 2-1 → 3-1 J. Garland 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 M. Carle 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 J. Garland 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

J. Garland vs M. Carle

M. Inglis vs P. Martic



E. Seidel vs K. Day



N. Parrizas Diaz vs J. Mikulskyte



Court 6 – Ore: 12:00am

R. Masarova vs A. Korneeva



Slam Wimbledon R. Masarova [14] • R. Masarova [14] 40 6 6 A. Korneeva A. Korneeva 40 0 5 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 R. Masarova 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 df 6-5 A. Korneeva 0-15 0-30 df 0-40 5-5 → 6-5 R. Masarova 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 40-15 40-30 4-5 → 5-5 A. Korneeva 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 4-5 R. Masarova 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 ace 3-4 → 4-4 A. Korneeva 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 3-3 → 3-4 R. Masarova 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 A. Korneeva 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 R. Masarova 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 A. Korneeva 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 R. Masarova 0-15 0-30 df 0-40 1-0 → 1-1 A. Korneeva 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-0 R. Masarova 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace ace 5-0 → 6-0 A. Korneeva 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 4-0 → 5-0 R. Masarova 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 3-0 → 4-0 A. Korneeva 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-0 → 3-0 R. Masarova 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 2-0 A. Korneeva 0-15 0-30 15-40 0-0 → 1-0

X. Wang vs K. Dmitruk



L. Davis vs S. Zhang



A. Zakharova vs L. Cabrera



Court 8 – Ore: 12:00am

P. Tig vs K. Cross



Slam Wimbledon P. Tig P. Tig 0 4 3 K. Cross • K. Cross 0 6 0 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 K. Cross 3-0 P. Tig 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-0 → 3-0 K. Cross 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 40-40 40-A df 1-0 → 2-0 P. Tig 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 K. Cross 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 40-30 df 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 4-6 P. Tig 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-5 → 4-5 K. Cross 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df ace 3-4 → 3-5 P. Tig 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 30-40 3-3 → 3-4 K. Cross 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 P. Tig 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 K. Cross 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 ace 2-1 → 2-2 P. Tig 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 ace 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 K. Cross 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 ace 1-0 → 1-1 P. Tig 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

V. Mboko vs N. Hibino



R. Marino vs G. Knutson



E. Jacquemot vs M. Bulgaru



Court 9 – Ore: 12:00am

S. Sierra vs T. Andrianjafitrimo



Slam Wimbledon S. Sierra [10] • S. Sierra [10] 40 6 3 T. Andrianjafitrimo T. Andrianjafitrimo 40 1 2 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 S. Sierra 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 3-2 T. Andrianjafitrimo 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-2 → 3-2 S. Sierra 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 40-30 df 40-40 40-A 2-1 → 2-2 T. Andrianjafitrimo 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 2-1 S. Sierra 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A df 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 T. Andrianjafitrimo 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-1 S. Sierra 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-1 → 6-1 T. Andrianjafitrimo 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 4-1 → 5-1 S. Sierra 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 3-1 → 4-1 T. Andrianjafitrimo 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-0 → 3-1 S. Sierra 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-0 → 3-0 T. Andrianjafitrimo 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 1-0 → 2-0 S. Sierra 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

R. Serban vs M. Chwalinska



L. Jeanjean vs V. Erjavec



T. Preston vs J. Riera



Court 10 – Ore: 12:00am

A. Ruzic vs E. Jones



Slam Wimbledon A. Ruzic [8] • A. Ruzic [8] 15 1 6 0 E. Jones E. Jones 40 6 0 0 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 A. Ruzic 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 0-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-0 E. Jones 0-15 0-30 0-40 5-0 → 6-0 A. Ruzic 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-0 → 5-0 E. Jones 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 3-0 → 4-0 A. Ruzic 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-0 → 3-0 E. Jones 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 df 30-40 40-40 40-A df 1-0 → 2-0 A. Ruzic 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 1-6 E. Jones 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-5 → 1-6 A. Ruzic 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 1-4 → 1-5 E. Jones 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 1-4 A. Ruzic 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A df 40-40 40-A df 40-40 40-A df 1-2 → 1-3 E. Jones 0-15 df 0-30 df 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 A. Ruzic 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 1-0 → 1-1 E. Jones 0-15 0-30 df 0-40 15-40 0-0 → 1-0

D. Aiava vs P. Marcinko



S. Ishii vs K. Von Deichmann



S. Saito vs M. Bassols Ribera



Court 12 – Ore: 12:00am

A. Charaeva vs M. Barthel



Slam Wimbledon A. Charaeva • A. Charaeva 30 7 0 M. Barthel M. Barthel 0 6 0 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 A. Charaeva 15-0 30-0 0-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak None-None* 0*-1 1*-1 2-1* ace 2-2* 3*-2 4*-2 5-2* 6-2* 6*-3 6-6 → 7-6 A. Charaeva 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 ace 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A df 40-40 40-A df 6-5 → 6-6 M. Barthel 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 5-5 → 6-5 A. Charaeva 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 df 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 5-5 M. Barthel 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 40-40 40-A 3-5 → 4-5 A. Charaeva 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-5 → 3-5 M. Barthel 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-4 → 2-5 A. Charaeva 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 1-4 → 2-4 M. Barthel 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-3 → 1-4 A. Charaeva 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-2 → 1-3 M. Barthel 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 0-2 → 1-2 A. Charaeva 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 0-1 → 0-2 M. Barthel 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

V. Ryser vs A. Sharma



C. Paquet vs C. Naef



L. Fruhvirtova vs L. Boskovic



Court 13 – Ore: 12:00am

O. Oliynykova vs D. Parry



Slam Wimbledon O. Oliynykova O. Oliynykova 0 1 3 D. Parry [17] • D. Parry [17] 30 6 2 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 D. Parry 15-0 30-0 3-2 O. Oliynykova 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 D. Parry 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 O. Oliynykova 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 2-0 → 2-1 D. Parry 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 1-0 → 2-0 O. Oliynykova 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 1-6 D. Parry 0-15 df 0-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-5 → 1-6 O. Oliynykova 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-4 → 1-5 D. Parry 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-3 → 1-4 O. Oliynykova 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-2 → 1-3 D. Parry 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 O. Oliynykova 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 D. Parry 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

G. Maristany Zuleta De Reales vs L. Kung



M. Bolkvadze vs V. Lepchenko



M. Mateas vs T. Valentova



Court 14 – Ore: 12:00am

A. Lazaro Garcia vs T. Gibson



Slam Wimbledon A. Lazaro Garcia • A. Lazaro Garcia 30 3 2 T. Gibson [24] T. Gibson [24] 0 6 4 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 A. Lazaro Garcia 15-0 30-0 2-4 T. Gibson 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 2-4 A. Lazaro Garcia 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 2-2 → 2-3 T. Gibson 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 A. Lazaro Garcia 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 T. Gibson 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 1-0 → 1-1 A. Lazaro Garcia 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 T. Gibson 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A df 40-40 A-40 3-5 → 3-6 A. Lazaro Garcia 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-4 → 3-5 T. Gibson 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 3-4 A. Lazaro Garcia 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 3-2 → 3-3 T. Gibson 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 30-30 40-30 3-1 → 3-2 A. Lazaro Garcia 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 40-30 2-1 → 3-1 T. Gibson 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-1 → 2-1 A. Lazaro Garcia 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 0-1 → 1-1 T. Gibson 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1

E. Pridankina vs P. Hon



L. Tararudee vs M. Leonard



N. Brancaccio vs V. Jimenez Kasintseva



Court 15 – Ore: 12:00am

N. Stojanovic vs S. Bandecchi



Slam Wimbledon N. Stojanovic • N. Stojanovic 40 6 3 S. Bandecchi S. Bandecchi 15 3 1 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 N. Stojanovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 3-1 S. Bandecchi 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-1 → 3-1 N. Stojanovic 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 S. Bandecchi 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 N. Stojanovic 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 S. Bandecchi 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 5-3 → 6-3 N. Stojanovic 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 5-3 S. Bandecchi 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-2 → 4-3 N. Stojanovic 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 4-2 S. Bandecchi 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-1 → 3-2 N. Stojanovic 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 ace 30-40 df 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 3-1 S. Bandecchi 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 2-1 N. Stojanovic 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 S. Bandecchi 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

K. Juvan vs K. Okamura



S. Kraus vs W. Osuigwe



X. Gao vs A. Rodionova



Slam Wimbledon R. Jamrichova R. Jamrichova 0 1 5 T. Korpatsch • T. Korpatsch 0 6 4 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 T. Korpatsch 5-4 R. Jamrichova 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace ace 4-4 → 5-4 T. Korpatsch 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-4 → 4-4 R. Jamrichova 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 3-4 T. Korpatsch 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 2-4 R. Jamrichova 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 30-30 30-40 2-2 → 2-3 T. Korpatsch 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 R. Jamrichova 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 T. Korpatsch 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 1-0 → 1-1 R. Jamrichova 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 1-6 T. Korpatsch 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-5 → 1-6 R. Jamrichova 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-5 → 1-5 T. Korpatsch 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-4 → 0-5 R. Jamrichova 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-3 → 0-4 T. Korpatsch 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 ace 40-15 ace 0-2 → 0-3 R. Jamrichova 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-1 → 0-2 T. Korpatsch 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1

R. Jamrichova vs T. Korpatsch

J. Fett vs S. Wei



A. Sasnovich vs C. Martinez Cirez



M. Buzarnescu vs L. Stefanini



Court 17 – Ore: 12:00am

A. Hartono vs T. Zidansek



Slam Wimbledon A. Hartono A. Hartono 0 6 3 T. Zidansek • T. Zidansek 30 3 3 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 T. Zidansek 15-0 30-0 ace 3-3 A. Hartono 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 T. Zidansek 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 2-3 A. Hartono 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 T. Zidansek 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 df A-40 40-40 df A-40 1-1 → 1-2 A. Hartono 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 T. Zidansek 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 A. Hartono 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 A-40 40-40 df A-40 5-3 → 6-3 T. Zidansek 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-2 → 5-3 A. Hartono 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-2 → 5-2 T. Zidansek 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 df df 3-2 → 4-2 A. Hartono 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 T. Zidansek 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 A. Hartono 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 1-1 → 2-1 T. Zidansek 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 A. Hartono 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

B. Cengiz vs D. Snigur



S. Costoulas vs H. Inoue



A. Bogdan vs E. Makarova



Court 18 – Ore: 12:00am

L. Radivojevic vs H. Chang



Slam Wimbledon L. Radivojevic L. Radivojevic 0 4 2 H. Chang • H. Chang 0 6 1 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 H. Chang 2-1 L. Radivojevic 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 H. Chang 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 ace 30-40 0-1 → 1-1 L. Radivojevic 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 15-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 H. Chang 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 4-6 L. Radivojevic 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 4-4 → 4-5 H. Chang 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 L. Radivojevic 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 30-40 df 4-2 → 4-3 H. Chang 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-2 → 4-2 L. Radivojevic 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 H. Chang 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 df A-40 40-40 df 40-A 40-40 df 40-A 1-2 → 2-2 L. Radivojevic 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 0-2 → 1-2 H. Chang 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 0-2 L. Radivojevic 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 30-30 ace 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 0-1

A. Koevermans vs J. Ponchet



J. Ortenzi vs B. Palicova



S. Voegele vs E. Shibahara



