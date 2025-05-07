Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Francavilla al Mare, Santos, Praga e Wuxi: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 3 (LIVE)

07/05/2025 08:51 Nessun commento
Jacopo Berrettini nella foto
Jacopo Berrettini nella foto

🎾 🎾 🎾

🇮🇹

Challenger Francavilla

Italia


Terra battuta

👨
2° TURNO

🌦️

Previsioni meteo
Francavilla

21°C
min. 11°C

Campo Centrale – ore 11:00
Kimmer Coppejans BEL vs Marco Trungelliti ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Kyrian Jacquet FRA vs Dominic Stricker SUI

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Carlos Sanchez Jover ESP vs Mathys Erhard FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Mark Lajal EST vs Jacopo Berrettini ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare









Grandstand – ore 11:00
Luis David Martinez VEN / Facundo Mena ARG vs Victor Cornea ROU / Karol Drzewiecki POL
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Giorgio Ricca ITA / Lorenzo Sciahbasi ITA vs Jonathan Eysseric FRA / George Goldhoff USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Robert Cash USA / JJ Tracy USA vs Inigo Cervantes ESP / Guillermo Duran ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Theo Arribage FRA / Gregoire Jacq FRA vs Alessandro Coccioli ITA / Lorenzo Lorusso ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare








Campo 1 – ore 11:00
Mats Hermans NED / Tiago Pereira POR vs Siddhant Banthia IND / Alexander Donski BUL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alexander Merino PER / Christoph Negritu GER vs Alexandru Jecan ROU / Thijmen Loof NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Finn Reynolds NZL / James Watt NZL vs Ivan Liutarevich BLR / Mick Veldheer NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare

















🎾 🎾 🎾

🇨🇿

Challenger Praga

Repubblica Ceca


Terra battuta

👨
2° TURNO

Previsioni meteo
Praga

13°C
min. 4°C

Center Court – ore 10:30
Nicolai Budkov Kjaer NOR vs Calvin Hemery FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Daniel Evans GBR vs Martin Landaluce ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Petr Brunclik CZE vs Maxime Chazal FRA (Non prima 14:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Anirudh Chandrasekar IND / David Stevenson GBR vs Maxim Mrva CZE / Jiri Vesely CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare









Court 2 – ore 10:30
Marco Bortolotti ITA / Cristian Rodriguez COL vs David Pichler AUT / Jurij Rodionov AUT
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Patrik Niklas-Salminen FIN / Szymon Walkow POL vs Denys Molchanov UKR / Matej Vocel CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Shintaro Mochizuki JPN / Kelsey Stevenson CAN vs Hynek Barton CZE / Jakub Nicod CZE (Non prima 13:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Lukas Klein SVK vs Mikhail Kukushkin KAZ (Non prima 15:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare









Court 3 – ore 10:30
Romain Arneodo MON / Manuel Guinard FRA vs Andreas Mies GER / David Vega Hernandez ESP
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Milos Karol SVK / Neil Oberleitner AUT vs Vijay Sundar Prashanth IND / Miguel Reyes-Varela MEX

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Patrik Trhac USA / Marcus Willis GBR vs Cleeve Harper CAN / Ryan Seggerman USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Marcelo Demoliner BRA / David Pel NED vs Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha IND / Marcelo Zormann BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare
















🎾 🎾 🎾

🇧🇷

Challenger Santos

Brasile


Terra battuta

👨
2° TURNO

☀️

Previsioni meteo
Santos

25°C
min. 19°C

QUADRA CENTRAL – ore 16:00
Alvaro Guillen Meza ECU vs Bruno Kuzuhara USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Gonzalo Villanueva ARG vs Juan Bautista Torres ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Matheus Pucinelli De Almeida BRA / Pedro Sakamoto BRA vs Ignacio Carou URU / Juan Carlos Prado Angelo BOL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Eduardo Ribeiro BRA / Gabriel Roveri Sidney BRA vs Gonzalo Bueno PER / Alvaro Guillen Meza ECU (Non prima 21:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Matias Soto CHI vs Franco Roncadelli URU (Non prima 00:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare








QUADRA 1 – ore 16:00
Renzo Olivo ARG vs Juan Carlos Prado Angelo BOL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Boris Arias BOL / Federico Zeballos BOL vs Leonardo Aboian ARG / Ignacio Monzon ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Conner Huertas del Pino PER / Arklon Huertas Del Pino Cordova PER vs Nicolas Alvarez Varona ESP / Nikolas Sanchez Izquierdo ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Renzo Olivo ARG / Paulo Andre Saraiva Dos Santos BRA vs Hernan Casanova ARG / Santiago Rodriguez Taverna ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Pedro Boscardin Dias BRA / Gonzalo Villanueva ARG vs Zdenek Kolar CZE / Courtney John Lock ZIM

Il match deve ancora iniziare
















🎾 🎾 🎾

🇨🇳

Challenger Wuxi

Cina


Cemento

👨
2°TURNO

☀️

Previsioni meteo
Wuxi

29°C
min. 18°C

Center Court – ore 05:00
Rio Noguchi JPN vs Zhe Li CHN

ATP Wuxi
Rio Noguchi
6
6
Zhe Li
2
4
Vincitore: Noguchi
Mostra dettagli

Terence Atmane FRA vs Tung-Lin Wu TPE (Non prima 06:30)

ATP Wuxi
Tung-Lin Wu
4
6
Terence Atmane [3]
6
7
Vincitore: Atmane
Mostra dettagli

Fajing Sun CHN vs Antoine Escoffier FRA

ATP Wuxi
Fajing Sun
5*
6
Antoine Escoffier
5
6
Mostra dettagli

Omar Jasika AUS / Kody Pearson AUS vs Qian Sun CHN / Sheng Tang CHN

Il match deve ancora iniziare








Court 1 – ore 05:00
Ray Ho TPE / Matthew Christopher Romios AUS vs Ye Cong Mo CHN / Linang Xiao CHN

ATP Wuxi
Ray Ho / Matthew Christopher Romios [1]
6
6
Ye Cong Mo / Linang Xiao
2
2
Vincitore: Ho / Romios
Mostra dettagli

Yosuke Watanuki JPN vs Ryan Peniston GBR

ATP Wuxi
Yosuke Watanuki
5
6
3
Ryan Peniston
7
4
6
Vincitore: Peniston
Mostra dettagli

Rio Noguchi JPN / Kaito Uesugi JPN vs Egor Agafonov RUS / Ilia Simakin RUS

ATP Wuxi
Rio Noguchi / Kaito Uesugi
40
3
0
Egor Agafonov / Ilia Simakin
40
6
0
Mostra dettagli

Francis Casey Alcantara PHI / Ryan Peniston GBR vs Christian Langmo USA / Tung-Lin Wu TPE

Il match deve ancora iniziare








Court 4 – ore 05:00
Blake Bayldon AUS / Reese Stalder USA vs Yu Hsiou Hsu TPE / Aoran Wang CHN

ATP Wuxi
Blake Bayldon / Reese Stalder [3]
5
6
11
Yu Hsiou Hsu / Aoran Wang
7
3
9
Vincitore: Bayldon / Stalder
Mostra dettagli

Antoine Escoffier FRA / Hugo Grenier FRA vs Vasil Kirkov USA / Bart Stevens NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare

TAG: