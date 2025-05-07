Challenger Francavilla al Mare, Santos, Praga e Wuxi: I risultati completi con il dettaglio del Day 3 (LIVE)

Jacopo Berrettini nella foto
🇮🇹
Challenger Francavilla
Italia
Terra battuta
🌦️
Previsioni meteo
Francavilla
Campo Centrale – ore 11:00
Kimmer Coppejans vs Marco Trungelliti
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Kyrian Jacquet vs Dominic Stricker
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Carlos Sanchez Jover vs Mathys Erhard
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Mark Lajal vs Jacopo Berrettini
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Grandstand – ore 11:00
Luis David Martinez
/ Facundo Mena
vs Victor Cornea
/ Karol Drzewiecki
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Giorgio Ricca / Lorenzo Sciahbasi vs Jonathan Eysseric / George Goldhoff
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Robert Cash / JJ Tracy vs Inigo Cervantes / Guillermo Duran
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Theo Arribage / Gregoire Jacq vs Alessandro Coccioli / Lorenzo Lorusso
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Campo 1 – ore 11:00
Mats Hermans / Tiago Pereira vs Siddhant Banthia / Alexander Donski
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Alexander Merino / Christoph Negritu vs Alexandru Jecan / Thijmen Loof
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Finn Reynolds / James Watt vs Ivan Liutarevich / Mick Veldheer
Il match deve ancora iniziare
🇨🇿
Challenger Praga
Repubblica Ceca
Terra battuta
Center Court – ore 10:30
Nicolai Budkov Kjaer vs Calvin Hemery
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Daniel Evans vs Martin Landaluce
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Petr Brunclik vs Maxime Chazal (Non prima 14:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Anirudh Chandrasekar / David Stevenson vs Maxim Mrva / Jiri Vesely
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – ore 10:30
Marco Bortolotti
/ Cristian Rodriguez
vs David Pichler
/ Jurij Rodionov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Patrik Niklas-Salminen / Szymon Walkow vs Denys Molchanov / Matej Vocel
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Shintaro Mochizuki / Kelsey Stevenson vs Hynek Barton / Jakub Nicod (Non prima 13:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Lukas Klein vs Mikhail Kukushkin (Non prima 15:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 3 – ore 10:30
Romain Arneodo
/ Manuel Guinard
vs Andreas Mies
/ David Vega Hernandez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Milos Karol / Neil Oberleitner vs Vijay Sundar Prashanth / Miguel Reyes-Varela
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Patrik Trhac / Marcus Willis vs Cleeve Harper / Ryan Seggerman
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Marcelo Demoliner / David Pel vs Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha / Marcelo Zormann
Il match deve ancora iniziare
🇧🇷
Challenger Santos
Brasile
Terra battuta
QUADRA CENTRAL – ore 16:00
Alvaro Guillen Meza vs Bruno Kuzuhara
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Gonzalo Villanueva vs Juan Bautista Torres
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Matheus Pucinelli De Almeida / Pedro Sakamoto vs Ignacio Carou / Juan Carlos Prado Angelo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Eduardo Ribeiro / Gabriel Roveri Sidney vs Gonzalo Bueno / Alvaro Guillen Meza (Non prima 21:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Matias Soto vs Franco Roncadelli (Non prima 00:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
QUADRA 1 – ore 16:00
Renzo Olivo vs Juan Carlos Prado Angelo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Boris Arias / Federico Zeballos vs Leonardo Aboian / Ignacio Monzon
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Conner Huertas del Pino / Arklon Huertas Del Pino Cordova vs Nicolas Alvarez Varona / Nikolas Sanchez Izquierdo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Renzo Olivo / Paulo Andre Saraiva Dos Santos vs Hernan Casanova / Santiago Rodriguez Taverna
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Pedro Boscardin Dias / Gonzalo Villanueva vs Zdenek Kolar / Courtney John Lock
Il match deve ancora iniziare
🇨🇳
Challenger Wuxi
Cina
Cemento
Center Court – ore 05:00
Rio Noguchi vs Zhe Li
ATP Wuxi
Rio Noguchi
6
6
Zhe Li
2
4
Vincitore: Noguchi
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Z. Li
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
R. Noguchi
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
R. Noguchi
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
R. Noguchi
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-0 → 3-1
Z. Li
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
2-0 → 3-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Z. Li
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-2 → 5-2
Z. Li
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
Z. Li
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
1-1 → 1-2
R. Noguchi
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
1-0 → 1-1
Z. Li
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Terence Atmane vs Tung-Lin Wu (Non prima 06:30)
ATP Wuxi
Tung-Lin Wu
4
6
Terence Atmane [3]
6
7
Vincitore: Atmane
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
1*-1
1-2*
1-3*
1*-4
2*-4
3-4*
4-4*
5*-4
5*-5
6-5*
6-6*
6*-7
6-6 → 6-7
T. Wu
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
5-6 → 6-6
T. Atmane
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
T. Wu
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
T. Wu
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
T. Wu
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Wu
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-5 → 4-6
T. Wu
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 2-4
T. Atmane
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
2-2 → 2-3
T. Wu
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 2-2
T. Atmane
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
T. Wu
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Fajing Sun vs Antoine Escoffier
ATP Wuxi
Fajing Sun
5*
6
Antoine Escoffier
5
6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
2*-0
3-0*
4-0*
4*-1
4*-2
4-3*
5-3*
5*-4
5*-5
F. Sun
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
A. Escoffier
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
5-5 → 5-6
F. Sun
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
5-4 → 5-5
A. Escoffier
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
5-3 → 5-4
F. Sun
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
A. Escoffier
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
F. Sun
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
F. Sun
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
A. Escoffier
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
2-0 → 2-1
A. Escoffier
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Omar Jasika / Kody Pearson vs Qian Sun / Sheng Tang
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – ore 05:00
Ray Ho / Matthew Christopher Romios vs Ye Cong Mo / Linang Xiao
ATP Wuxi
Ray Ho / Matthew Christopher Romios [1]
6
6
Ye Cong Mo / Linang Xiao
2
2
Vincitore: Ho / Romios
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Ho / Christopher Romios
5-2 → 6-2
Y. Cong Mo / Xiao
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
4-2 → 5-2
R. Ho / Christopher Romios
3-2 → 4-2
Y. Cong Mo / Xiao
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
R. Ho / Christopher Romios
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
Y. Cong Mo / Xiao
1-1 → 2-1
R. Ho / Christopher Romios
0-1 → 1-1
Y. Cong Mo / Xiao
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Ho / Christopher Romios
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
5-2 → 6-2
Y. Cong Mo / Xiao
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-2 → 5-2
R. Ho / Christopher Romios
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
3-2 → 4-2
Y. Cong Mo / Xiao
3-1 → 3-2
R. Ho / Christopher Romios
2-1 → 3-1
Y. Cong Mo / Xiao
1-1 → 2-1
R. Ho / Christopher Romios
0-1 → 1-1
Y. Cong Mo / Xiao
0-0 → 0-1
Yosuke Watanuki vs Ryan Peniston
ATP Wuxi
Yosuke Watanuki
5
6
3
Ryan Peniston
7
4
6
Vincitore: Peniston
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
R. Peniston
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
Y. Watanuki
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-4 → 3-5
Y. Watanuki
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
2-3 → 3-3
R. Peniston
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
df
1-3 → 2-3
Y. Watanuki
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
R. Peniston
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Y. Watanuki
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
R. Peniston
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
5-3 → 5-4
Y. Watanuki
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
R. Peniston
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
Y. Watanuki
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
ace
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
R. Peniston
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
Y. Watanuki
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
Y. Watanuki
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Y. Watanuki
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-6 → 5-7
R. Peniston
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
4-4 → 5-4
Y. Watanuki
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
3-4 → 4-4
R. Peniston
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
Y. Watanuki
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
df
3-2 → 3-3
Y. Watanuki
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
Y. Watanuki
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
ace
0-1 → 1-1
R. Peniston
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Rio Noguchi / Kaito Uesugi vs Egor Agafonov / Ilia Simakin
ATP Wuxi
Rio Noguchi / Kaito Uesugi•
40
3
0
Egor Agafonov / Ilia Simakin
40
6
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Noguchi / Uesugi
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Agafonov / Simakin
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
3-5 → 3-6
R. Noguchi / Uesugi
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-4 → 3-5
E. Agafonov / Simakin
3-3 → 3-4
R. Noguchi / Uesugi
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
E. Agafonov / Simakin
2-2 → 2-3
R. Noguchi / Uesugi
1-2 → 2-2
E. Agafonov / Simakin
1-1 → 1-2
R. Noguchi / Uesugi
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
0-1 → 1-1
E. Agafonov / Simakin
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Francis Casey Alcantara / Ryan Peniston vs Christian Langmo / Tung-Lin Wu
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 4 – ore 05:00
Blake Bayldon / Reese Stalder vs Yu Hsiou Hsu / Aoran Wang
ATP Wuxi
Blake Bayldon / Reese Stalder [3]
5
6
11
Yu Hsiou Hsu / Aoran Wang
7
3
9
Vincitore: Bayldon / Stalder
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Y. Hsiou Hsu / Wang
1-0
1-1
2-1
3-1
3-2
4-2
5-2
5-3
6-3
6-4
7-4
7-5
df
8-5
9-5
9-6
9-7
9-8
9-9
9-10
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
B. Bayldon / Stalder
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
Y. Hsiou Hsu / Wang
5-2 → 5-3
B. Bayldon / Stalder
4-2 → 5-2
Y. Hsiou Hsu / Wang
15-0
ace
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
B. Bayldon / Stalder
2-2 → 3-2
Y. Hsiou Hsu / Wang
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
2-1 → 2-2
B. Bayldon / Stalder
1-1 → 2-1
Y. Hsiou Hsu / Wang
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
B. Bayldon / Stalder
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Y. Hsiou Hsu / Wang
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
5-6 → 5-7
B. Bayldon / Stalder
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
5-5 → 5-6
Y. Hsiou Hsu / Wang
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
B. Bayldon / Stalder
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
4-4 → 5-4
Y. Hsiou Hsu / Wang
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
3-4 → 4-4
B. Bayldon / Stalder
2-4 → 3-4
Y. Hsiou Hsu / Wang
2-3 → 2-4
B. Bayldon / Stalder
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
Y. Hsiou Hsu / Wang
1-2 → 1-3
B. Bayldon / Stalder
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
Y. Hsiou Hsu / Wang
0-1 → 0-2
B. Bayldon / Stalder
0-0 → 0-1
Antoine Escoffier / Hugo Grenier vs Vasil Kirkov / Bart Stevens
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit