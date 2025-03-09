Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Hersonissos 2, Cherbourg e Santiago: I risultati con il dettaglio del Primo Turno di Qualificazione (LIVE)

09/03/2025 09:46 Nessun commento
Marcello Serafini nella foto
Marcello Serafini nella foto

🇬🇷

Challenger 50 Hersonissos 2

Grecia


Cemento
1° TURNO QUALIFICAZIONE

🌤️
20°C/14°C

Genov A. (🇧🇬) – Krutykh O. (🇺🇦)

ATP Hersonissos
Anthony Genov
2
2
Oleksii Krutykh [11]
6
6
Vincitore: Krutykh
Gombos N. (🇸🇰) – Kielan S. (🇵🇱)

ATP Hersonissos
Norbert Gombos [4]
7
6
Szymon Kielan
5
4
Vincitore: Gombos
10:30 Latinovic S. (🇷🇸) – Smith K. (🇺🇸)

ATP Hersonissos
Stefan Latinovic
3
6
Keegan Smith [10]
6
7
Vincitore: Smith
10:30 Simakin I. (🌍) – Jones M. (🇺🇸)

ATP Hersonissos
Ilia Simakin [1]
15
2
6
4
Miles Jones
0
6
4
5
11:30 Kountourakis I. (🇬🇷) – Serafini M. (🇮🇹)

ATP Hersonissos
Ioannis Kountourakis
30
1
Marcello Serafini [9]
40
4
12:00 Glavas C. (🇬🇷) – Karol M. (🇸🇰)

ATP Hersonissos
Christos Glavas
15
2
Milos Karol [7]
40
2
12:00 Pavel B. (🇷🇴) – Tsitsipas Pe. (🇬🇷)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

13:00 Schinas S. (🇬🇷) – Romano F. (🇮🇹)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

13:30 Peniston R. (🇬🇧) – Brown P. (🇺🇸)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

13:30 Topo M. (🇩🇪) – Azoidis D. (🇬🇷)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

14:30 Haupt H. (🇩🇪) – Binda A. (🇮🇹)

Il match deve ancora iniziare







🇫🇷

Challenger 75 Cherbourg

Francia


Cemento (indoor) 🏟️
1° TURNO QUALIFICAZIONE

Torneo indoor – Meteo non influente sullo svolgimento

JEAN JAURES – ore 10:00
Pierre Antoine Faut FRA vs Lukas Pokorny SVK

ATP Cherbourg
Pierre Antoine Faut
6
4
Lukas Pokorny [8]
7
6
Vincitore: Pokorny
Evgeny Karlovskiy RUS vs Adrien Gobat FRA

ATP Cherbourg
Evgeny Karlovskiy [4]
0
6
0
Adrien Gobat
30
4
0
Kris Van Wyk RSA vs Cyril Vandermeersch FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Louis Dussin FRA vs Dan Added FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

David Jorda Sanchis ESP vs Denis Istomin UZB

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Naoya Honda JPN vs Lucas Poullain FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



TOURLAVILLE – ore 10:00
Yanis Ghazouani Durand FRA vs Florian Broska GER

ATP Cherbourg
Yanis Ghazouani Durand
6
3
5
Florian Broska [12]
3
6
7
Vincitore: Broska
Vitaliy Sachko UKR vs Alex Martinez ESP

ATP Cherbourg
Vitaliy Sachko [3]
0
3
Alex Martinez
0
4
Patrick Zahraj GER vs Maxence Beauge FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Felix Balshaw FRA vs Tom Gentzsch GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Egor Gerasimov BLR vs Axel Garcian FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Arthur Reymond FRA vs Arthur Fery GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare






🇨🇱

Challenger 75 Santiago

Cile


Terra battuta
1° TURNO QUALIFICAZIONE

☀️
30°C/21°C

CANCHA CENTRAL – ore 14:00
Ignacio Antonio Becerra Otarola CHI vs Leonardo Aboian ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alejo Lorenzo Lingua Lavallen ARG vs Bautista De La Pena CHI

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Amador Salazar CHI vs Yuki Mochizuki JPN (Non prima 18:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Daniel Antonio Nunez CHI vs Jose Pereira BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



CANCHA 1 – ore 14:00
Benjamin Andrew Mathews PER vs Bautista Vilicich ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Joao Lucas Reis Da Silva BRA vs Milledge Cossu USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Pedro Boscardin Dias BRA vs Wilson Leite BRA (Non prima 18:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Lautaro Agustin Falabella ARG vs Ignacio Monzon ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare



CANCHA 2 – ore 14:00
Lorenzo Joaquin Rodriguez ARG vs Paulo Andre Saraiva Dos Santos BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Seita Watanabe JPN vs Kilian Feldbausch SUI

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Gonzalo Villanueva ARG vs Arklon Huertas Del Pino Cordova PER (Non prima 18:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Guido Ivan Justo ARG vs Conner Huertas del Pino PER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

