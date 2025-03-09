Challenger Hersonissos 2, Cherbourg e Santiago: I risultati con il dettaglio del Primo Turno di Qualificazione (LIVE)

Marcello Serafini nella foto
🇬🇷
Challenger 50 Hersonissos 2
Grecia
Cemento
1° TURNO QUALIFICAZIONE
🌤️
20°C/14°C
Genov A. (🇧🇬) – Krutykh O. (🇺🇦)
ATP Hersonissos
Anthony Genov
2
2
Oleksii Krutykh [11]
6
6
Vincitore: Krutykh
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
O. Krutykh
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 2-6
A. Genov
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-4 → 2-5
O. Krutykh
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-4 → 2-4
A. Genov
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
A. Genov
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Genov
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-4 → 2-5
A. Genov
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
A. Genov
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
O. Krutykh
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
0-1 → 1-1
A. Genov
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Gombos N. (🇸🇰) – Kielan S. (🇵🇱)
ATP Hersonissos
Norbert Gombos [4]
7
6
Szymon Kielan
5
4
Vincitore: Gombos
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Kielan
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
N. Gombos
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
5-2 → 5-3
S. Kielan
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
4-2 → 5-2
N. Gombos
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
S. Kielan
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
N. Gombos
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Kielan
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 6-5
S. Kielan
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
4-4 → 4-5
N. Gombos
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
S. Kielan
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
S. Kielan
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-15
ace
1-1 → 1-2
S. Kielan
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 0-1
10:30 Latinovic S. (🇷🇸) – Smith K. (🇺🇸)
ATP Hersonissos
Stefan Latinovic
3
6
Keegan Smith [10]
6
7
Vincitore: Smith
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
2-0*
df
2*-1
3*-1
4-1*
4-2*
4*-3
5*-3
5-4*
5-5*
5*-6
6*-6
6-7*
6-6 → 6-7
K. Smith
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
6-5 → 6-6
S. Latinovic
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
K. Smith
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
S. Latinovic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-2 → 4-3
S. Latinovic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
3-1 → 4-1
S. Latinovic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. Smith
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
3-5 → 3-6
S. Latinovic
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
ace
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 2-4
K. Smith
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
S. Latinovic
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
2-1 → 2-2
K. Smith
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
K. Smith
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
10:30 Simakin I. (🌍) – Jones M. (🇺🇸)
ATP Hersonissos
Ilia Simakin [1]
15
2
6
4
Miles Jones•
0
6
4
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
I. Simakin
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
40-15
3-5 → 4-5
I. Simakin
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
I. Simakin
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 2-3
I. Simakin
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
M. Jones
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
0-1 → 1-1
I. Simakin
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Jones
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-4 → 6-4
I. Simakin
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
4-4 → 5-4
M. Jones
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 3-3
I. Simakin
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
M. Jones
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
1-2 → 1-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Jones
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
I. Simakin
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
M. Jones
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
2-1 → 2-2
I. Simakin
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
1-1 → 2-1
M. Jones
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
I. Simakin
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
11:30 Kountourakis I. (🇬🇷) – Serafini M. (🇮🇹)
ATP Hersonissos
Ioannis Kountourakis•
30
1
Marcello Serafini [9]
40
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
I. Kountourakis
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
M. Serafini
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
I. Kountourakis
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
12:00 Glavas C. (🇬🇷) – Karol M. (🇸🇰)
ATP Hersonissos
Christos Glavas•
15
2
Milos Karol [7]
40
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Glavas
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
M. Karol
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
ace
2-1 → 2-2
C. Glavas
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
12:00 Pavel B. (🇷🇴) – Tsitsipas Pe. (🇬🇷)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
13:00 Schinas S. (🇬🇷) – Romano F. (🇮🇹)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
13:30 Peniston R. (🇬🇧) – Brown P. (🇺🇸)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
13:30 Topo M. (🇩🇪) – Azoidis D. (🇬🇷)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
14:30 Haupt H. (🇩🇪) – Binda A. (🇮🇹)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
🇫🇷
Challenger 75 Cherbourg
Francia
Cemento (indoor) 🏟️
1° TURNO QUALIFICAZIONE
Torneo indoor – Meteo non influente sullo svolgimento
JEAN JAURES – ore 10:00
Pierre Antoine Faut vs Lukas Pokorny
ATP Cherbourg
Pierre Antoine Faut
6
4
Lukas Pokorny [8]
7
6
Vincitore: Pokorny
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
P. Antoine Faut
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
4-4 → 4-5
P. Antoine Faut
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
L. Pokorny
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
L. Pokorny
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
2-1 → 2-2
P. Antoine Faut
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
1-2*
1-3*
1*-4
ace
2*-4
3-4*
4-4*
4*-5
4*-6
5-6*
ace
6-6 → 6-7
P. Antoine Faut
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-4 → 5-5
L. Pokorny
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 5-4
L. Pokorny
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
L. Pokorny
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
P. Antoine Faut
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
1-2 → 2-2
Evgeny Karlovskiy vs Adrien Gobat
ATP Cherbourg
Evgeny Karlovskiy [4]
0
6
0
Adrien Gobat•
30
4
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Karlovskiy
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
A. Gobat
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
E. Karlovskiy
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
E. Karlovskiy
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-1 → 2-2
E. Karlovskiy
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Kris Van Wyk vs Cyril Vandermeersch
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Louis Dussin vs Dan Added
Il match deve ancora iniziare
David Jorda Sanchis vs Denis Istomin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Naoya Honda vs Lucas Poullain
Il match deve ancora iniziare
TOURLAVILLE – ore 10:00
Yanis Ghazouani Durand vs Florian Broska
ATP Cherbourg
Yanis Ghazouani Durand
6
3
5
Florian Broska [12]
3
6
7
Vincitore: Broska
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Y. Ghazouani Durand
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-5 → 5-6
F. Broska
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
Y. Ghazouani Durand
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
F. Broska
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
4-3 → 4-4
Y. Ghazouani Durand
3-3 → 4-3
F. Broska
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
Y. Ghazouani Durand
2-2 → 3-2
F. Broska
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
Y. Ghazouani Durand
1-1 → 2-1
Y. Ghazouani Durand
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Broska
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 3-6
Y. Ghazouani Durand
2-5 → 3-5
F. Broska
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
Y. Ghazouani Durand
1-4 → 2-4
Y. Ghazouani Durand
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
0-3 → 1-3
F. Broska
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-2 → 0-3
Y. Ghazouani Durand
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Y. Ghazouani Durand
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
F. Broska
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
30-40
4-3 → 5-3
Y. Ghazouani Durand
3-3 → 4-3
F. Broska
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-3 → 3-3
Y. Ghazouani Durand
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
2-2 → 2-3
F. Broska
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
Y. Ghazouani Durand
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
F. Broska
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Y. Ghazouani Durand
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
Vitaliy Sachko vs Alex Martinez
ATP Cherbourg
Vitaliy Sachko [3]•
0
3
Alex Martinez
0
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
V. Sachko
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
A. Martinez
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
A. Martinez
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Patrick Zahraj vs Maxence Beauge
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Felix Balshaw vs Tom Gentzsch
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Egor Gerasimov vs Axel Garcian
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Arthur Reymond vs Arthur Fery
Il match deve ancora iniziare
🇨🇱
Challenger 75 Santiago
Cile
Terra battuta
1° TURNO QUALIFICAZIONE
☀️
30°C/21°C
CANCHA CENTRAL – ore 14:00
Ignacio Antonio Becerra Otarola vs Leonardo Aboian
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Alejo Lorenzo Lingua Lavallen vs Bautista De La Pena
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Amador Salazar vs Yuki Mochizuki (Non prima 18:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Daniel Antonio Nunez vs Jose Pereira
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CANCHA 1 – ore 14:00
Benjamin Andrew Mathews vs Bautista Vilicich
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Joao Lucas Reis Da Silva vs Milledge Cossu
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Pedro Boscardin Dias vs Wilson Leite (Non prima 18:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Lautaro Agustin Falabella vs Ignacio Monzon
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CANCHA 2 – ore 14:00
Lorenzo Joaquin Rodriguez vs Paulo Andre Saraiva Dos Santos
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Seita Watanabe vs Kilian Feldbausch
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Gonzalo Villanueva vs Arklon Huertas Del Pino Cordova (Non prima 18:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Guido Ivan Justo vs Conner Huertas del Pino
Il match deve ancora iniziare
