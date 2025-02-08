Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger 75 Tenerife: Il Tabellone Principale e di Qualificazione. Arnaboldi nel md e Fonio nelle quali

08/02/2025
Federico Arnaboldi nella foto

🇪🇸 Challenger 75 Tenerife – Tabellone Principale – hard
(1) Dominik Koepfer GER vs Qualifier
Qualifier vs Johannus Monday GBR
Ignacio Buse PER vs Qualifier
Qualifier vs (6) Carlos Taberner ESP

(4) Henrique Rocha POR vs Qualifier
(Alt) Daniel Rincon ESP vs Mees Rottgering NED
Qualifier vs (WC) Pablo Llamas Ruiz ESP
(WC) Nicolas Alvarez Varona ESP vs (7) Eliot Spizzirri USA

(8) Vilius Gaubas LTU vs Abdullah Shelbayh JOR
(WC) Inaki Montes-De La Torre ESP vs Andres Andrade ECU
Antoine Escoffier FRA vs (Alt) Edas Butvilas LTU
Valentin Royer FRA vs (3) Pablo Carreno Busta ESP

(5) Alejandro Moro Canas ESP vs (Alt) Pol Martin Tiffon ESP
Benjamin Hassan LBN vs Lukas Neumayer AUT
Javier Barranco Cosano ESP vs Federico Arnaboldi ITA
Jan Choinski GBR vs (2) Emil Ruusuvuori FIN

🇪🇸 Challenger 75 Tenerife – Tabellone Qualificazione – hard
🇱🇺 Chris Rodesch [1] vs. David Aguiar Johansson [WC] 🇪🇸
Pablo Masjuan Ginel [WC] 🇪🇸 vs. Christoph Negritu [7] 🇩🇪

🇨🇳 Jie Cui [2] vs. Ryan Peniston 🇬🇧
Lukas Pokorny 🇸🇰 vs. Jakub Paul [9] 🇨🇭

🇫🇷 Mathys Erhard [3] vs. Ivan Marrero Curbelo [ALT] 🇪🇸
Steven Diez [ALT] 🇨🇦 vs. Adria Soriano Barrera [8] 🇪🇸

🇦🇷 Pedro Cachin [4] vs. Miguel Garcia Gonzalez [WC] 🇪🇸
Samuel Garcia Hernandez [WC] 🇪🇸 vs. Gerard Campana Lee [11] 🇪🇸

🇫🇷 Clement Tabur [5] vs. Miguel Damas 🇪🇸
Arthur Reymond 🇫🇷 vs. Giovanni Fonio [12] 🇮🇹

🇦🇹 Filip Misolic [6] vs. David Pichler [ALT] 🇦🇹
Alejo Sanchez Quilez 🇪🇸 vs. Rei Sakamoto [10] 🇯🇵

Center Court – ore 11:00
Chris Rodesch LUX vs David Aguiar Johansson ESP
Samuel Garcia Hernandez ESP vs Gerard Campana Lee KOR
Alejo Sanchez Quilez ESP vs Rei Sakamoto JPN

Court 6 – ore 11:00
Arthur Reymond FRA vs Giovanni Fonio ITA
Pedro Cachin ARG vs Miguel Garcia Gonzalez ESP
Steven Diez CAN vs Adria Soriano Barrera COL
Jie Cui CHN vs Ryan Peniston GBR
Lukas Pokorny SVK vs Jakub Paul SUI

Court 5 – ore 11:00
Clement Tabur FRA vs Miguel Damas ESP
Pablo Masjuan Ginel ESP vs Christoph Negritu GER
Filip Misolic AUT vs David Pichler AUT
Mathys Erhard FRA vs Ivan Marrero Curbelo ESP

