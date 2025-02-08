Challenger 75 Tenerife: Il Tabellone Principale e di Qualificazione. Arnaboldi nel md e Fonio nelle quali

🇪🇸 Challenger 75 Tenerife – Tabellone Principale – hard

(1) Dominik Koepfer vs Qualifier

Qualifier vs Johannus Monday

Ignacio Buse vs Qualifier

Qualifier vs (6) Carlos Taberner

(4) Henrique Rocha vs Qualifier

(Alt) Daniel Rincon vs Mees Rottgering

Qualifier vs (WC) Pablo Llamas Ruiz

(WC) Nicolas Alvarez Varona vs (7) Eliot Spizzirri

(8) Vilius Gaubas vs Abdullah Shelbayh

(WC) Inaki Montes-De La Torre vs Andres Andrade

Antoine Escoffier vs (Alt) Edas Butvilas

Valentin Royer vs (3) Pablo Carreno Busta

(5) Alejandro Moro Canas vs (Alt) Pol Martin Tiffon

Benjamin Hassan vs Lukas Neumayer

Javier Barranco Cosano vs Federico Arnaboldi

Jan Choinski vs (2) Emil Ruusuvuori

🇪🇸 Challenger 75 Tenerife – Tabellone Qualificazione – hard

🇱🇺 Chris Rodesch [1] vs. David Aguiar Johansson [WC] 🇪🇸

Pablo Masjuan Ginel [WC] 🇪🇸 vs. Christoph Negritu [7] 🇩🇪

🇨🇳 Jie Cui [2] vs. Ryan Peniston 🇬🇧

Lukas Pokorny 🇸🇰 vs. Jakub Paul [9] 🇨🇭

🇫🇷 Mathys Erhard [3] vs. Ivan Marrero Curbelo [ALT] 🇪🇸

Steven Diez [ALT] 🇨🇦 vs. Adria Soriano Barrera [8] 🇪🇸

🇦🇷 Pedro Cachin [4] vs. Miguel Garcia Gonzalez [WC] 🇪🇸

Samuel Garcia Hernandez [WC] 🇪🇸 vs. Gerard Campana Lee [11] 🇪🇸

🇫🇷 Clement Tabur [5] vs. Miguel Damas 🇪🇸

Arthur Reymond 🇫🇷 vs. Giovanni Fonio [12] 🇮🇹

🇦🇹 Filip Misolic [6] vs. David Pichler [ALT] 🇦🇹

Alejo Sanchez Quilez 🇪🇸 vs. Rei Sakamoto [10] 🇯🇵

