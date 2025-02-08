Challenger 75 Tenerife: Il Tabellone Principale e di Qualificazione. Arnaboldi nel md e Fonio nelle quali
🇪🇸 Challenger 75 Tenerife – Tabellone Principale – hard
(1) Dominik Koepfer vs Qualifier
Qualifier vs Johannus Monday
Ignacio Buse vs Qualifier
Qualifier vs (6) Carlos Taberner
(4) Henrique Rocha vs Qualifier
(Alt) Daniel Rincon vs Mees Rottgering
Qualifier vs (WC) Pablo Llamas Ruiz
(WC) Nicolas Alvarez Varona vs (7) Eliot Spizzirri
(8) Vilius Gaubas vs Abdullah Shelbayh
(WC) Inaki Montes-De La Torre vs Andres Andrade
Antoine Escoffier vs (Alt) Edas Butvilas
Valentin Royer vs (3) Pablo Carreno Busta
(5) Alejandro Moro Canas vs (Alt) Pol Martin Tiffon
Benjamin Hassan vs Lukas Neumayer
Javier Barranco Cosano vs Federico Arnaboldi
Jan Choinski vs (2) Emil Ruusuvuori
🇪🇸 Challenger 75 Tenerife – Tabellone Qualificazione – hard
🇱🇺 Chris Rodesch [1] vs. David Aguiar Johansson [WC] 🇪🇸
Pablo Masjuan Ginel [WC] 🇪🇸 vs. Christoph Negritu [7] 🇩🇪
🇨🇳 Jie Cui [2] vs. Ryan Peniston 🇬🇧
Lukas Pokorny 🇸🇰 vs. Jakub Paul [9] 🇨🇭
🇫🇷 Mathys Erhard [3] vs. Ivan Marrero Curbelo [ALT] 🇪🇸
Steven Diez [ALT] 🇨🇦 vs. Adria Soriano Barrera [8] 🇪🇸
🇦🇷 Pedro Cachin [4] vs. Miguel Garcia Gonzalez [WC] 🇪🇸
Samuel Garcia Hernandez [WC] 🇪🇸 vs. Gerard Campana Lee [11] 🇪🇸
🇫🇷 Clement Tabur [5] vs. Miguel Damas 🇪🇸
Arthur Reymond 🇫🇷 vs. Giovanni Fonio [12] 🇮🇹
🇦🇹 Filip Misolic [6] vs. David Pichler [ALT] 🇦🇹
Alejo Sanchez Quilez 🇪🇸 vs. Rei Sakamoto [10] 🇯🇵
Center Court – ore 11:00
Chris Rodesch vs David Aguiar Johansson
Samuel Garcia Hernandez vs Gerard Campana Lee
Alejo Sanchez Quilez vs Rei Sakamoto
Court 6 – ore 11:00
Arthur Reymond vs Giovanni Fonio
Pedro Cachin vs Miguel Garcia Gonzalez
Steven Diez vs Adria Soriano Barrera
Jie Cui vs Ryan Peniston
Lukas Pokorny vs Jakub Paul
Court 5 – ore 11:00
Clement Tabur vs Miguel Damas
Pablo Masjuan Ginel vs Christoph Negritu
Filip Misolic vs David Pichler
Mathys Erhard vs Ivan Marrero Curbelo
TAG: Circuito Challenger
Carreno
Koepfer
Rocha
Hassan
Q
Q
Shelbayh
Barranco
koepfer
carreno
spizzirri
ruusvuori
taberner
rocha
gaubas
hassan