Novak Djokovic parla dopo la sconfitta: “Prima voglio congratularmi con Sinner per aver giocato un grande match. Si è meritato la finale. Credo che questo sia uno dei peggiori match del Grande Slam che abbia mai giocato. Almeno che io ricordi” (Video)
Durante la partita hai affrontato molte difficoltà, eppure hai mantenuto una straordinaria compostezza. Cosa ti dici in quei momenti? Cosa vorresti dire ai tuoi tifosi?
**NOVAK DJOKOVIC:** Beh, prima voglio congratularmi con Sinner per aver giocato un grande match, un ottimo torneo finora. Si è meritato di essere in finale. Oggi mi ha superato completamente.
Guarda, ero in un certo senso scioccato dal mio livello, in senso negativo. Non c’era molto che stavo facendo bene nei primi due set (sorridendo).
Sì, credo che questo sia uno dei peggiori match del Grande Slam che abbia mai giocato. Almeno che io ricordi.
Sì, non è una sensazione molto piacevole giocare in questo modo. Ma allo stesso tempo, merito a lui per aver fatto tutto meglio di me, in ogni aspetto del gioco.
Ho provato, ho lottato. Sono riuscito a sollevare un po’ il livello nel terzo, ho salvato un match point, ho giocato un buon tiebreak. Ma ancora, nel quarto set, ho perso un brutto game, sul, 40-0 in vantaggio sull’1-2, e un po’ contro il vento. Sì, semplicemente nel complesso il livello della mia prestazione tennistica era, davvero non ottima.
Credo che in quei momenti tu cerchi solo, di trovare la serenità, ma allo stesso tempo di sollevare te stesso e il tuo gioco. Questo è ciò che ho provato, ma il pubblico è stato fantastico. Penso che siano stati davvero equi verso entrambi i giocatori. Molto supporto sia per Jannik che per me.
Questo è tutto. Congratulazioni a lui.
Ti ha preso completamente alla sprovvista il fatto che il tuo livello fosse così basso? Qualcosa nel riscaldamento, qualcosa nei giorni precedenti, o è solo una di quelle cose?
**NOVAK DJOKOVIC:** Ad essere onesto, per tutto il torneo non ho davvero giocato vicino al mio meglio. Forse il match contro Mannarino è stato ottimo, ma nella maggior parte delle partite non ho giocato al mio livello, per così dire, come gioco qui in Australia normalmente.
Quindi in un certo senso mi ha sorpreso, perché pensavo, che non sarebbe stato così male nei primi due set. Ma dall’altro lato, non mi sono sentito davvero me stesso in campo durante questo torneo. Si può dire che la semifinale è un ottimo risultato, certo, ma mi aspetto sempre, sì, il massimo da me stesso, e oggi non doveva essere così.
**D.** È la prima partita completa della tua carriera in un Grande Slam in cui non hai avuto una palla break da provare a convertire. Ne eri consapevole in campo? Quanto è stata un’esperienza unica per te, essendo uno dei migliori ribattitori del circuito?
**NOVAK DJOKOVIC:** Sì, probabilmente quella statistica dice molto. Innanzitutto, lui ha servito, ha servito con molta precisione, ha sostenuto molto bene il suo servizio.
Sì, io, semplicemente, sì, è difficile descrivere, tutto, cioè, non abbiamo molto tempo. Ci sono molte cose negative che ho fatto in campo oggi in termini di gioco di cui non sono davvero soddisfatto, nella risposta, nel movimento o nel dritto, nel rovescio. Tutto, era sotto la media.
Quindi, sì, lui è stato molto dominante. Dominante nei suoi giochi di servizio. Ovviamente se servi bene e se non affronti una palla break, gioca con la mente del tuo avversario, significando che puoi mettere più pressione sui suoi giochi di servizio, i miei giochi di servizio in questo caso, li puoi giocare più liberamente.
Sì, voglio dire, complimenti a lui. Ha giocato una partita perfetta.
D. Vorrei portarti avanti di qualche mese. Il prossimo Grande Slam è Roland Garros. Secondo te, chi è il favorito a Parigi?
NOVAK DJOKOVIC: È davvero lontano. Vediamo come giocheranno i giocatori nei prossimi mesi, in particolare sulla terra, nella stagione su terra. È una superficie completamente diversa, condizioni diverse. Alcuni giocatori, sono probabilmente più favoriti di altri sulla terra, solo perché è una superficie che si adatta a un certo tipo di giocatori di tennis.
Ma ovviamente se Nadal gioca, è sempre il favorito là, No. 1, senza dubbio. Indipendentemente dal fatto che non abbia giocato molto, ma lui è chi è a Roland Garros. Naturalmente Alcaraz, Sinner. Chiunque sia in cima. Penso che in termini di classifica puoi prendere i primi cinque, dieci giocatori del mondo, e tutti sono favoriti per vincere.
Ci vogliono ancora diversi mesi, quindi vediamo come evolve il tutto.
D. È passato tanto tempo da quando hai perso qui, più di 30 partite di fila hai vinto. Ti chiedo se perdere ti fa apprezzare quanto incredibile sia stata questa striscia che hai avuto in questa città?
NOVAK DJOKOVIC: Beh, sono un po’ agiato in questo momento. Dopo la partita è molto difficile riflettere sulle cose in modo più profondo.
Forse domani, forse tra qualche giorno, ma sicuramente ho molto di cui essere molto orgoglioso, riguardo a ciò che ho realizzato qui.
La striscia doveva finire, sai, un giorno. Doveva accadere, e, almeno ho dato tutto ciò che potevo in circostanze in cui non ho giocato bene, e ho perso contro, un giocatore che ha molte possibilità di vincere il suo primo slam. È tutto qui.
Ma sì, questa è stata una città molto speciale, il miglior Grande Slam della mia carriera, di gran lunga. Sì, spero solo di avere la possibilità di tornare, sì, di giocare almeno un’altra volta e di rivivere le emozioni ancora una volta.
D. Novak, è la terza volta che Jannik ti batte da novembre, e prima di allora non l’avevi mai perso contro di lui. Puoi dirci cosa hai notato che è cambiato nel gioco di Jannik per portarlo al livello successivo?
NOVAK DJOKOVIC: Lui ha sempre tirato la palla davvero forte sia dal lato del dritto che del rovescio. È famoso per questo, semplicemente colpisce la palla, gioca molto veloce, ama essere aggressivo.
Penso che il suo servizio sia migliorato molto. Sta colpendo molto bene i suoi angoli, e penso che abbia anche aumentato la sua velocità. Sta servendo più forte e con più precisione ora. Movimento generale e parte mentale. Sai, è sempre stato molto calmo, molto composto in campo, ma penso che abbia faticato forse a vincere le grandi partite, nei grandi momenti.
Ma ora sta venendo tutto insieme per lui. Naturalmente Darren Cahill, che è un allenatore molto esperto e qualcuno che ha lavorato con ex numeri 1 al mondo, ovviamente averlo nel suo angolo è molto utile, dal lato mentale delle cose, ovviamente, insieme a tutto il resto.
Sì, ha un ottimo team, è su una strada molto buona. Avrà una possibilità tra un paio di giorni di vincere il suo primo Grande Slam.
Dai Nole non dire cosí,non è ancora giunta la tua ora,almeno altri 2/3 anni lo rigiocherai questo torneo,se non era per te Federer avrebbe vinto un altro slam a 38 anni e ha raggiunto i quarti a Wimbledon a quasi 40 anni
Ma anche con la h?
A me sembra che Jannik a parte il lato tecnico che non discuto, sia veramente cresciuto fisicamente.
Sono abituato a vedere i lottatori/fighter delle MMA.
Lui è cresciuto veramente tanto. Ha un collo e spalle davvero notevoli, anche lo sguardo è molto più maturo e deciso.
Quello che ho potuto vedere nei match precedenti e in quest’ ultimo, è che Jannik sembra molto più potente degli avversari.
Nota conclusiva.
Spero che lavori anche sullo stretching perché avrebbe molti vantaggi a farlo. Non solo dal punto di vista fisico ma anche emotivo/caratteriale (ha un notevole effetto sul recupero, è rilassante e riequilibrante allo stesso tempo).
il serbo pensava l’avrebbe portata a casa anche stavolta dopo aver vinto (anche se i n effetti è più Jannik che lo ha perso) il tie break nel terzo set. Solo che stavolta non ha fatto i coti col fatto che da wimbledon 2022 e 2023 le cose sono Cambiate sia a livello mentale che tecnico e ormai Jannik è tre step avanti rispetto ad allora. Infatti nel quarto ha tenuto lo stesso elevatissimo livello di gioco (anzi forse lo ha innalzato) e il serbo non se lo aspettava.. non lo ha tenuto proprio! Fosse stato lo Jannik del 2022 avrebbe perso come allora. Ma caro Novak molte cose sono cambiate!
Quando mai dirà che ha perso pur giocando al 100%? C’è sempre un’ attenuante, ma ormai lo conosciamo.
Chi vince festeggia, chi perde spiega. Nole insolitamente falloso e non solo nei primi due set, bravo Jannik a sfruttare l’occasione e a non mollare mai, nemmeno nel gioco in cui Nole era avanti 40-0
Non e Djoko che ha giocato male
Nel frattempo, sulla pagina fb di raisport hanno scritto Whimbledon.
Buttate un occhio.
ciccio vuoi giocare col piombo nella testa della racchetta.
Ma il vero problema di Nole sono le gambe….l’ età avanza
Jannik ha messo a nudo i problemi di un Nole che si erano visti in partite precedenti. L’aveva sfangata usando il mind game e con la sua enorme esperienza nel gestire i momenti importanti. Anche oggi, giocando francamente un tennis mediocre (per i suoi standard) era qusi riuscito a rimettere in piedi una partita dove onestamente era sotto in tutti i compartimenti del gioco.
Ma Jannik, dolomitico, gli ha chiuso la porta in faccia.
Ora la finale, la prima, da giocare a tutta perchè dall’altra parte non ci si può aspettare un livello così basso.
You know è un intercalare. Non si traduce con sai. È un po’ quello che in italiano è il cioè….
Questa in inglese: Australian Open
Friday, 26 January 2024
Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Novak Djokovic
Press Conference
J. SINNER/N. Djokovic
6-1, 6-2, 6-7, 6-3
THE MODERATOR: We will take a few questions in English. English questions, anybody?
Q. Throughout the game you faced a lot of adversity, and yet you maintained an amazing composure. What do you tell yourself in those moments? What would you like to tell to your fans out there?
NOVAK DJOKOVIC: Well, first I want to congratulate Sinner for playing a great match, great tournament so far. He’s deservedly in the finals. He outplayed me completely today.
Look, I was, in a way, shocked with my level, you know, in a bad way. There was not much I was doing right in the first two sets (smiling).
Yeah, I guess this is one of the worst Grand Slam matches I’ve ever played. At least that I remember.
Yeah, not a very pleasant feeling playing this way. But at the same time, you know, credit to him for doing everything better than me, you know, in every aspect of the game.
I tried, I fought. I managed to kind of raise the level a little bit in the third, saved match point, played a good tiebreak. But again, you know, the fourth set, very bad game to lose, you know, 40-Love up on 1-2, and kind of against the wind a little bit. Yeah, just overall the performance-wise level of my tennis was, you know, really not great.
I guess in those moments you just try to, you know, find the serenity, but at the same time try to uplift, you know, yourself and your game. That’s what I tried, but, you know, and the crowd was great. I think they were really fair towards both players. Lots of support for both Jannik and I.
That’s all. You know, congratulations to him.
Q. Did it take you completely by surprise that your level was off? Anything in the warmup, anything in the days leading up to it or is it just one of those things?
NOVAK DJOKOVIC: To be honest, you know, the whole tournament I haven’t really played close to my best. Match maybe against Mannarino was great, but most of the matches I was, yeah, not playing up to par, so to say, the way I play here in Australia normally.
So in a way it did surprise me, because I thought, you know, it won’t be that bad in the first two sets. But in the other hand, I didn’t feel really myself on the court during this tournament. One can say semifinals is a great result, of course, but I always expect, yeah, the highest of myself, and it wasn’t meant to be today.
Q. First completed match of your Grand Slam career where you haven’t had a breakpoint to try and convert. Were you aware of that on the court? How unique of an experience was that for you as someone who has been one of the best returners of the game?
NOVAK DJOKOVIC: Yeah, probably that stat says a lot. I mean, first of all, he was serving, he was serving very accurately precise, he was backing his serve very well.
Yeah, myself, I just, yeah, I just — it’s hard to describe, you know, everything, I mean, we don’t have that much time. There’s a lot of negative things that I’ve done on the court today in terms of my game that I’m not really pleased with in return or, you know, movement or forehand, backhand. Everything, you know, was just subpar.
So, yeah, he was very dominant. Dominant on his service games. Obviously if you serve well and if you don’t face a breakpoint, you know, it plays with the mind of your opponent, meaning you can put more pressure on his service games, my service games in this case, and you kind of swing freely.
Yeah, I mean, congrats to him. He just played a flawless match.
Q. I would like to put you in some months. The next Grand Slam is Roland Garros. Who do you think is the favorite in Paris?
NOVAK DJOKOVIC: That’s really far away. Let’s see how, you know, how the players play in the next several months, particularly on the clay, in the clay season. It’s completely different surface, conditions. Some players, you know, are probably more favorites than others on clay, you know, just because it’s kind of a surface that suits certain type of tennis players.
But of course, you know, if Nadal is playing, he’s always a favorite there, No. 1, no doubt. Regardless of the fact that he hasn’t played much, but he is who he is in Roland Garros. Of course Alcaraz, Sinner. Anybody that is on the top, you know. I think rankings-wise you can take the first five, ten players in the world, and everyone is a favorite to win.
It still takes several months, so let’s see how everything evolves.
Q. It’s been so long since you have lost here, more than 30 matches in a row you have won. Wonder if losing makes you appreciate at all how incredible this streak you had in this city has been?
NOVAK DJOKOVIC: Well, I’m kind of hot-headed right now. After the match it’s very difficult to reflect on things in a more profound way.
Maybe tomorrow, maybe in a few days’ time, but I definitely have a lot to be very proud of, about, in terms of what I have achieved here.
The streak was going to end, you know, one day. It was going to happen, and, you know, at least I gave everything I possibly can under circumstances where I didn’t play well, and I lost to, you know, a player that has a very good chance to win his first slam. That’s all it is.
But yeah, this has been a very special city, best, by far, Grand Slam of my career. Yeah, I just hope that I’ll get a chance to come back, yeah, to play at least another time and go through the emotions once more.
Q. Novak, that’s the third time Jannik has beaten you since November, and you were unbeaten against him before that. Can you tell us you’ve noticed has changed in Jannik’s game to take him to the next level?
NOVAK DJOKOVIC: He was always smacking the ball really hard from both forehand and backhand corner. Just he’s famous kind of for that, just slaps the ball, you know, plays very quick, loves to be aggressive.
I think his serve improved a lot. He’s hitting his corners very well, and I think he up his speed, as well. Serving bigger now and more precise. Movement overall and mental part. You know, he was always very calm, very composed in the court, but I think he struggled maybe to win the big matches, you know, in the big moments.
But now it’s coming together for him. Of course Darren Cahill, who is very experienced coach and someone that has worked with former No. 1s in the world, obviously having him in his corner is very helpful, you know, from the mental side of things, of course, along with everything else.
Yeah, he’s got a great team, he’s on a very good path. He’s going to have a chance in couple days to win his first Grand Slam.
Q. You mentioned the entire two weeks you felt like you haven’t been at your best. You’re 36 years old now. Does it feel like you’re finally starting to play at your own age after such an insane period, and this younger generation at your level, or it’s just another tournament?
NOVAK DJOKOVIC: Let’s see (smiling). Don’t know. I still have high hopes, you know, for other slams, Olympics, and whatever tournaments that I’ll play. It’s just the beginning of the season.
It’s not the feeling that I’m used to. I mean, it kind of has been incredibly satisfying for me, you know, to start off most of my seasons with a Grand Slam win and never lost in semis or finals of Australian Open.
So this time it’s a bit different, but it is what it is. Let’s see. I don’t know. This tournament hasn’t been, as I said, up to my standard or criteria or the level that I would normally play or expect myself to play, but doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s beginning of the end, you know, as some people like to call it.
Yeah, let’s see what happens in the rest of the season.
grazie cmq Nole. Non si può sempre vincere e se proprio dovevi perdere meglio contro il nostro Jannik che con altri
Ma quante volte ha detto SAI nell’intervista??
Un consiglio: “you know” è preferibile non tradurlo, altrimenti fa l’effetto Google Translate che è abbastanza comico.