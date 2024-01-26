Novak Djokovic parla dopo la sconfitta: “Prima voglio congratularmi con Sinner per aver giocato un grande match. Si è meritato la finale. Credo che questo sia uno dei peggiori match del Grande Slam che abbia mai giocato. Almeno che io ricordi” (Video)

Durante la partita hai affrontato molte difficoltà, eppure hai mantenuto una straordinaria compostezza. Cosa ti dici in quei momenti? Cosa vorresti dire ai tuoi tifosi?

**NOVAK DJOKOVIC:** Beh, prima voglio congratularmi con Sinner per aver giocato un grande match, un ottimo torneo finora. Si è meritato di essere in finale. Oggi mi ha superato completamente.

Guarda, ero in un certo senso scioccato dal mio livello, in senso negativo. Non c’era molto che stavo facendo bene nei primi due set (sorridendo).

Sì, credo che questo sia uno dei peggiori match del Grande Slam che abbia mai giocato. Almeno che io ricordi.

Sì, non è una sensazione molto piacevole giocare in questo modo. Ma allo stesso tempo, merito a lui per aver fatto tutto meglio di me, in ogni aspetto del gioco.

Ho provato, ho lottato. Sono riuscito a sollevare un po’ il livello nel terzo, ho salvato un match point, ho giocato un buon tiebreak. Ma ancora, nel quarto set, ho perso un brutto game, sul, 40-0 in vantaggio sull’1-2, e un po’ contro il vento. Sì, semplicemente nel complesso il livello della mia prestazione tennistica era, davvero non ottima.

Credo che in quei momenti tu cerchi solo, di trovare la serenità, ma allo stesso tempo di sollevare te stesso e il tuo gioco. Questo è ciò che ho provato, ma il pubblico è stato fantastico. Penso che siano stati davvero equi verso entrambi i giocatori. Molto supporto sia per Jannik che per me.

Questo è tutto. Congratulazioni a lui.

Ti ha preso completamente alla sprovvista il fatto che il tuo livello fosse così basso? Qualcosa nel riscaldamento, qualcosa nei giorni precedenti, o è solo una di quelle cose?

**NOVAK DJOKOVIC:** Ad essere onesto, per tutto il torneo non ho davvero giocato vicino al mio meglio. Forse il match contro Mannarino è stato ottimo, ma nella maggior parte delle partite non ho giocato al mio livello, per così dire, come gioco qui in Australia normalmente.

Quindi in un certo senso mi ha sorpreso, perché pensavo, che non sarebbe stato così male nei primi due set. Ma dall’altro lato, non mi sono sentito davvero me stesso in campo durante questo torneo. Si può dire che la semifinale è un ottimo risultato, certo, ma mi aspetto sempre, sì, il massimo da me stesso, e oggi non doveva essere così.

**D.** È la prima partita completa della tua carriera in un Grande Slam in cui non hai avuto una palla break da provare a convertire. Ne eri consapevole in campo? Quanto è stata un’esperienza unica per te, essendo uno dei migliori ribattitori del circuito?

**NOVAK DJOKOVIC:** Sì, probabilmente quella statistica dice molto. Innanzitutto, lui ha servito, ha servito con molta precisione, ha sostenuto molto bene il suo servizio.

Sì, io, semplicemente, sì, è difficile descrivere, tutto, cioè, non abbiamo molto tempo. Ci sono molte cose negative che ho fatto in campo oggi in termini di gioco di cui non sono davvero soddisfatto, nella risposta, nel movimento o nel dritto, nel rovescio. Tutto, era sotto la media.

Quindi, sì, lui è stato molto dominante. Dominante nei suoi giochi di servizio. Ovviamente se servi bene e se non affronti una palla break, gioca con la mente del tuo avversario, significando che puoi mettere più pressione sui suoi giochi di servizio, i miei giochi di servizio in questo caso, li puoi giocare più liberamente.

Sì, voglio dire, complimenti a lui. Ha giocato una partita perfetta.

D. Vorrei portarti avanti di qualche mese. Il prossimo Grande Slam è Roland Garros. Secondo te, chi è il favorito a Parigi?

NOVAK DJOKOVIC: È davvero lontano. Vediamo come giocheranno i giocatori nei prossimi mesi, in particolare sulla terra, nella stagione su terra. È una superficie completamente diversa, condizioni diverse. Alcuni giocatori, sono probabilmente più favoriti di altri sulla terra, solo perché è una superficie che si adatta a un certo tipo di giocatori di tennis.

Ma ovviamente se Nadal gioca, è sempre il favorito là, No. 1, senza dubbio. Indipendentemente dal fatto che non abbia giocato molto, ma lui è chi è a Roland Garros. Naturalmente Alcaraz, Sinner. Chiunque sia in cima. Penso che in termini di classifica puoi prendere i primi cinque, dieci giocatori del mondo, e tutti sono favoriti per vincere.

Ci vogliono ancora diversi mesi, quindi vediamo come evolve il tutto.

D. È passato tanto tempo da quando hai perso qui, più di 30 partite di fila hai vinto. Ti chiedo se perdere ti fa apprezzare quanto incredibile sia stata questa striscia che hai avuto in questa città?

NOVAK DJOKOVIC: Beh, sono un po’ agiato in questo momento. Dopo la partita è molto difficile riflettere sulle cose in modo più profondo.

Forse domani, forse tra qualche giorno, ma sicuramente ho molto di cui essere molto orgoglioso, riguardo a ciò che ho realizzato qui.

La striscia doveva finire, sai, un giorno. Doveva accadere, e, almeno ho dato tutto ciò che potevo in circostanze in cui non ho giocato bene, e ho perso contro, un giocatore che ha molte possibilità di vincere il suo primo slam. È tutto qui.

Ma sì, questa è stata una città molto speciale, il miglior Grande Slam della mia carriera, di gran lunga. Sì, spero solo di avere la possibilità di tornare, sì, di giocare almeno un’altra volta e di rivivere le emozioni ancora una volta.

D. Novak, è la terza volta che Jannik ti batte da novembre, e prima di allora non l’avevi mai perso contro di lui. Puoi dirci cosa hai notato che è cambiato nel gioco di Jannik per portarlo al livello successivo?

NOVAK DJOKOVIC: Lui ha sempre tirato la palla davvero forte sia dal lato del dritto che del rovescio. È famoso per questo, semplicemente colpisce la palla, gioca molto veloce, ama essere aggressivo.

Penso che il suo servizio sia migliorato molto. Sta colpendo molto bene i suoi angoli, e penso che abbia anche aumentato la sua velocità. Sta servendo più forte e con più precisione ora. Movimento generale e parte mentale. Sai, è sempre stato molto calmo, molto composto in campo, ma penso che abbia faticato forse a vincere le grandi partite, nei grandi momenti.

Ma ora sta venendo tutto insieme per lui. Naturalmente Darren Cahill, che è un allenatore molto esperto e qualcuno che ha lavorato con ex numeri 1 al mondo, ovviamente averlo nel suo angolo è molto utile, dal lato mentale delle cose, ovviamente, insieme a tutto il resto.

Sì, ha un ottimo team, è su una strada molto buona. Avrà una possibilità tra un paio di giorni di vincere il suo primo Grande Slam.





