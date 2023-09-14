Challenger Szczecin, Rennes, Santa Cruz, Guangzhou e Cary 2: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 4 (LIVE)

Mattia Bellucci nella foto
CHALLENGER Szczecin (Polonia) – 2° Turno, terra battuta
Court Bohdan Tomaszewski – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. Flavio Cobolli
vs [Alt] Lukas Neumayer
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [WC] Maks Kasnikowski vs [3] Jaume Munar (non prima ore: 14:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [5] Federico Coria vs [Q] Lucas Gerch (non prima ore: 16:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [1] Denys Molchanov / David Vega Hernandez vs [WC] Maks Kasnikowski / Lukasz Kubot (non prima ore: 19:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. Zdenek Kolar / Sergio Martos Gornes vs Roman Jebavy / Petr Nouza
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Vit Kopriva vs [Q] Oriol Roca Batalla (non prima ore: 14:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Ivan Sabanov / Matej Sabanov vs [2] Evan King / Reese Stalder
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Andrew Paulson / Vitaliy Sachko vs Ivan Liutarevich / Vladyslav Manafov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Rennes (Francia) – 2° Turno, cemento (al coperto)
Le Liberte – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [1] Sadio Doumbia
/ Fabien Reboul
vs Hunter Reese
/ Szymon Walkow
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [6] Radu Albot vs [WC] Lucas Poullain (non prima ore: 12:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Antoine Escoffier vs [Q] Matteo Martineau
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Titouan Droguet vs [PR] Lucas Pouille (non prima ore: 17:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Maxime Cressy vs [4/WC] Corentin Moutet (non prima ore: 19:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. Zizou Bergs vs Mattia Bellucci
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Saint Gregoire 1 – Ora italiana: 14:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. Ruben Gonzales / Maximilian Neuchrist vs [2] Sander Arends / David Pel
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [WC] Volodoymyr Uzhylovskyi / Samuel Vincent Ruggeri vs Manuel Guinard / Gregoire Jacq
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Santa Cruz (Bolivia) – 2° Turno, terra battuta
Cancha Central – Ora italiana: 21:00 (ora locale: 3:00 pm)
1. [1] Juan Manuel Cerundolo
vs [Q] Orlando Luz
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [4] Thiago Agustin Tirante vs Matheus Pucinelli De Almeida
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [WC] Juan Carlos Prado Angelo vs [6] Mariano Navone (non prima ore: 00:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [1] Boris Arias / Federico Zeballos vs Hugo Dellien / Murkel Dellien
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Cancha 1 – Ora italiana: 21:00 (ora locale: 3:00 pm)
1. [PR] Pedro Sakamoto vs Joao Lucas Reis Da Silva
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Matias Soto / Gonzalo Villanueva vs [2] Fernando Romboli / Marcelo Zormann (non prima ore: 22:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [3] Orlando Luz / Joao Lucas Reis Da Silva vs Mateus Alves / Eduardo Ribeiro (non prima ore: 00:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Juan Manuel Cerundolo / Thiago Agustin Tirante vs [4] Pedro Boscardin Dias / Gustavo Heide
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Guangzhou (Cina) – 2° Turno, cemento
Central Court – Ora italiana: 05:45 (ora locale: 11:45 am)
1. [4] Yunchaokete Bu
vs Dane Sweeny
ATP Guangzhou
Yunchaokete Bu [4]
7
6
Dane Sweeny
5
3
Vincitore: Bu
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Y. Bu
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
D. Sweeny
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-3 → 4-3
Y. Bu
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
ace
30-40
3-2 → 3-3
D. Sweeny
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
D. Sweeny
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
Y. Bu
40-15
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
D. Sweeny
0-15
df
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Sweeny
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
5-5 → 6-5
Y. Bu
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
D. Sweeny
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
df
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
Y. Bu
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
Y. Bu
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-1 → 1-1
D. Sweeny
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
2. [1] Christopher O’Connell vs [5] Terence Atmane
ATP Guangzhou
Christopher O'Connell [1]
0
5
1
Terence Atmane [5]•
0
7
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
C. O'Connell
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. O'Connell
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
df
5-6 → 5-7
T. Atmane
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
T. Atmane
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
3-3 → 3-4
C. O'Connell
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
T. Atmane
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
1-1 → 1-2
T. Atmane
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
0-0 → 1-0
3. Rio Noguchi / Arthur Weber vs [WC] Yunchaokete Bu / Mao-Xin Gong
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [1] Alex Bolt / Luke Saville vs Omar Jasika / Hiroki Moriya
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 05:45 (ora locale: 11:45 am)
1. Alafia Ayeni / Arjun Kadhe vs [2] Ray Ho / Matthew Christopher Romios
ATP Guangzhou
Alafia Ayeni / Arjun Kadhe
1
4
Ray Ho / Matthew Christopher Romios [2]
6
6
Vincitore: Ho / Romios
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Ho / Christopher Romios
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
A. Ayeni / Kadhe
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
3-5 → 4-5
R. Ho / Christopher Romios
3-4 → 3-5
A. Ayeni / Kadhe
0-40
15-0
15-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
2-4 → 3-4
R. Ho / Christopher Romios
2-3 → 2-4
A. Ayeni / Kadhe
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
R. Ho / Christopher Romios
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
2-1 → 2-2
A. Ayeni / Kadhe
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
R. Ho / Christopher Romios
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
A. Ayeni / Kadhe
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Ho / Christopher Romios
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
1-5 → 1-6
A. Ayeni / Kadhe
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
1-4 → 1-5
R. Ho / Christopher Romios
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
A. Ayeni / Kadhe
0-3 → 1-3
R. Ho / Christopher Romios
0-2 → 0-3
A. Ayeni / Kadhe
0-15
df
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
0-1 → 0-2
R. Ho / Christopher Romios
0-0 → 0-1
2. [7] Evgeny Donskoy vs Omar Jasika
ATP Guangzhou
Evgeny Donskoy [7]•
15
3
5
Omar Jasika
0
6
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
E. Donskoy
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
5-3 → 5-4
O. Jasika
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 5-3
E. Donskoy
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
O. Jasika
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 4-2
E. Donskoy
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
O. Jasika
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
2-1 → 3-1
E. Donskoy
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
O. Jasika
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 3-6
E. Donskoy
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 3-5
E. Donskoy
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 2-4
E. Donskoy
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
E. Donskoy
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
O. Jasika
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
3. [8] Li Tu vs [2] Marc Polmans
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [4] Markos Kalovelonis / Toshihide Matsui vs Antoine Bellier / Luca Castelnuovo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Cary 2 (USA) – 2° Turno, cemento
Stadium – Ora italiana: 21:00 (ora locale: 3:00 pm)
1. [1] Rinky Hijikata
vs Christian Langmo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Alex Lawson / Eero Vasa vs [2] William Blumberg / Luis David Martinez (non prima ore: 23:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [4] Adam Walton vs Patrick Kypson (non prima ore: 01:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 15 – Ora italiana: 21:00 (ora locale: 3:00 pm)
1. [Q] Pedro Vives Marcos vs Bernard Tomic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [Q] Thai-Son Kwiatkowski vs [6] Tennys Sandgren
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [1] Andrew Harris / Rinky Hijikata vs George Goldhoff / Alfredo Perez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 13 – Ora italiana: 21:00 (ora locale: 3:00 pm)
1. [WC] William Jansen / Karl Poling vs Toby Samuel / Connor Thomson
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [Alt] Garrett Johns / Pedro Rodenas vs Christian Harrison / Vasil Kirkov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
