Challenger Szczecin, Rennes, Santa Cruz, Guangzhou e Cary 2: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 4 (LIVE)

14/09/2023 07:25 Nessun commento
Mattia Bellucci nella foto

POL CHALLENGER Szczecin (Polonia) – 2° Turno, terra battuta

Court Bohdan Tomaszewski – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. Flavio Cobolli ITA vs [Alt] Lukas Neumayer AUT
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [WC] Maks Kasnikowski POL vs [3] Jaume Munar ESP (non prima ore: 14:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [5] Federico Coria ARG vs [Q] Lucas Gerch GER (non prima ore: 16:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [1] Denys Molchanov UKR / David Vega Hernandez ESP vs [WC] Maks Kasnikowski POL / Lukasz Kubot POL (non prima ore: 19:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 1 – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. Zdenek Kolar CZE / Sergio Martos Gornes ESP vs Roman Jebavy CZE / Petr Nouza CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Vit Kopriva CZE vs [Q] Oriol Roca Batalla ESP (non prima ore: 14:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Ivan Sabanov SRB / Matej Sabanov SRB vs [2] Evan King USA / Reese Stalder USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Andrew Paulson CZE / Vitaliy Sachko UKR vs Ivan Liutarevich / Vladyslav Manafov UKR

Il match deve ancora iniziare




FRA CHALLENGER Rennes (Francia) – 2° Turno, cemento (al coperto)

Le Liberte – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [1] Sadio Doumbia FRA / Fabien Reboul FRA vs Hunter Reese USA / Szymon Walkow POL
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [6] Radu Albot MDA vs [WC] Lucas Poullain FRA (non prima ore: 12:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Antoine Escoffier FRA vs [Q] Matteo Martineau FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Titouan Droguet FRA vs [PR] Lucas Pouille FRA (non prima ore: 17:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Maxime Cressy USA vs [4/WC] Corentin Moutet FRA (non prima ore: 19:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. Zizou Bergs BEL vs Mattia Bellucci ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Saint Gregoire 1 – Ora italiana: 14:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. Ruben Gonzales PHI / Maximilian Neuchrist AUT vs [2] Sander Arends NED / David Pel NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [WC] Volodoymyr Uzhylovskyi UKR / Samuel Vincent Ruggeri ITA vs Manuel Guinard FRA / Gregoire Jacq FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare




BOL CHALLENGER Santa Cruz (Bolivia) – 2° Turno, terra battuta

Cancha Central – Ora italiana: 21:00 (ora locale: 3:00 pm)
1. [1] Juan Manuel Cerundolo ARG vs [Q] Orlando Luz BRA
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [4] Thiago Agustin Tirante ARG vs Matheus Pucinelli De Almeida BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [WC] Juan Carlos Prado Angelo BOL vs [6] Mariano Navone ARG (non prima ore: 00:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [1] Boris Arias BOL / Federico Zeballos BOL vs Hugo Dellien BOL / Murkel Dellien BOL

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Cancha 1 – Ora italiana: 21:00 (ora locale: 3:00 pm)
1. [PR] Pedro Sakamoto BRA vs Joao Lucas Reis Da Silva BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Matias Soto CHI / Gonzalo Villanueva ARG vs [2] Fernando Romboli BRA / Marcelo Zormann BRA (non prima ore: 22:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [3] Orlando Luz BRA / Joao Lucas Reis Da Silva BRA vs Mateus Alves BRA / Eduardo Ribeiro BRA (non prima ore: 00:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Juan Manuel Cerundolo ARG / Thiago Agustin Tirante ARG vs [4] Pedro Boscardin Dias BRA / Gustavo Heide BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare




CHN CHALLENGER Guangzhou (Cina) – 2° Turno, cemento

Central Court – Ora italiana: 05:45 (ora locale: 11:45 am)
1. [4] Yunchaokete Bu CHN vs Dane Sweeny AUS
ATP Guangzhou
Yunchaokete Bu [4]
7
6
Dane Sweeny
5
3
Vincitore: Bu
Mostra dettagli

2. [1] Christopher O’Connell AUS vs [5] Terence Atmane FRA

ATP Guangzhou
Christopher O'Connell [1]
0
5
1
Terence Atmane [5]
0
7
1
Mostra dettagli

3. Rio Noguchi JPN / Arthur Weber FRA vs [WC] Yunchaokete Bu CHN / Mao-Xin Gong CHN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [1] Alex Bolt AUS / Luke Saville AUS vs Omar Jasika AUS / Hiroki Moriya JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 2 – Ora italiana: 05:45 (ora locale: 11:45 am)
1. Alafia Ayeni USA / Arjun Kadhe IND vs [2] Ray Ho TPE / Matthew Christopher Romios AUS

ATP Guangzhou
Alafia Ayeni / Arjun Kadhe
1
4
Ray Ho / Matthew Christopher Romios [2]
6
6
Vincitore: Ho / Romios
Mostra dettagli

2. [7] Evgeny Donskoy vs Omar Jasika AUS

ATP Guangzhou
Evgeny Donskoy [7]
15
3
5
Omar Jasika
0
6
5
Mostra dettagli

3. [8] Li Tu AUS vs [2] Marc Polmans AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [4] Markos Kalovelonis GRE / Toshihide Matsui JPN vs Antoine Bellier SUI / Luca Castelnuovo SUI

Il match deve ancora iniziare




USA CHALLENGER Cary 2 (USA) – 2° Turno, cemento

Stadium – Ora italiana: 21:00 (ora locale: 3:00 pm)
1. [1] Rinky Hijikata AUS vs Christian Langmo USA
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Alex Lawson USA / Eero Vasa FIN vs [2] William Blumberg USA / Luis David Martinez VEN (non prima ore: 23:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [4] Adam Walton AUS vs Patrick Kypson USA (non prima ore: 01:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 15 – Ora italiana: 21:00 (ora locale: 3:00 pm)
1. [Q] Pedro Vives Marcos ESP vs Bernard Tomic AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [Q] Thai-Son Kwiatkowski USA vs [6] Tennys Sandgren USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [1] Andrew Harris AUS / Rinky Hijikata AUS vs George Goldhoff USA / Alfredo Perez USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 13 – Ora italiana: 21:00 (ora locale: 3:00 pm)
1. [WC] William Jansen GBR / Karl Poling USA vs Toby Samuel GBR / Connor Thomson GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [Alt] Garrett Johns USA / Pedro Rodenas ESP vs Christian Harrison USA / Vasil Kirkov USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

