ATP 250 Marrakech, Houston e Estoril: Entry list Md. Lorenzo Musetti in Marocco
07/03/2023 11:50 Nessun commento
Houston 250 CL 28 16
Marrakech 250 CL 28 16
Estoril 250 CL 28 16
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)ATP 250 Marrakech (MD) Inizio torneo: 03/04/2023 | Ultimo agg.: 07/03/2023 11:45
Main Draw (cut off: 86 - Data entry list: 06/03/23 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 21. L. Musetti
- 29. D. Evans
- 33. B. van de Zandschulp
- 36. T. Griekspoor
- 37. M. Cressy
- 40. D. Goffin
- 43. R. Gasquet
- 45. B. Bonzi
- 52. N. Jarry
- 54. L. Djere
- 58. J. Munar
- 63. A. Molcan
- 64. F. Coria
- 72. A. Rinderknech
- 76. J. Pablo Varillas
- 77. U. Humbert
- 79. R. Carballes Baena
- 85. I. Ivashka
- 86. C. O Connell
-
-
Alternates
- 1. J. Chardy (88)*pr
- 2. A. Popyrin (101)
- 3. T. Daniel (103)
- 4. J. Manuel Cer (104)
- 5. A. Karatsev (105)
- 6. H. Gaston (106)
- 7. R. Albot (109)
- 8. L. Van Assche (110)
- 9. A. Fils (111)
- 10. R. Safiullin (113)
- 11. M. Arnaldi (115)
- 12. F. Passaro (116)
- 13. P. Kotov (117)
- 14. N. Basilashvi (118)
- 15. P. Martinez (120)
- 16. B. Gojo (121)
- 17. G. Zeppieri (123)
- 18. C. Ugo Carabe (124)
- 19. C. Tseng (125)
- 20. Y. Bhambri (127)*pr
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)ATP 250 Marrakech (Q) Inizio torneo: 03/04/2023 | Ultimo agg.: 07/03/2023 11:45
Main Draw (cut off: 0 - Data entry list: 13/03/23 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
Alternates
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)ATP 250 Houston (MD) Inizio torneo: 03/04/2023 | Ultimo agg.: 07/03/2023 11:47
Main Draw (cut off: 0 - Data entry list: 06/03/23 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
Alternates
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)ATP 250 Houston (Q) Inizio torneo: 03/04/2023 | Ultimo agg.: 07/03/2023 11:47
Main Draw (cut off: 0 - Data entry list: 13/03/23 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
Alternates
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)ATP 250 Estoril (MD) Inizio torneo: 03/04/2023 | Ultimo agg.: 07/03/2023 11:46
Main Draw (cut off: 0 - Data entry list: 06/03/23 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
Alternates
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)ATP 250 Estoril (Q) Inizio torneo: 03/04/2023 | Ultimo agg.: 07/03/2023 11:46
