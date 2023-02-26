Qualificazioni Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Pau, Pune e Waco: I risultati con il dettaglio del Primo Turno di Qualificazione (LIVE)

Evgeny Donskoy nella foto
FRA CHALLENGER Pau (Francia) – 1° Turno Qualificazione, cemento (al coperto)

Court Central – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [Alt] Mathias Bourgue FRA vs [7] Alexey Vatutin
ATP Pau
Mathias Bourgue
0
3
Alexey Vatutin [7]
0
1
2. [4] Raphael Collignon BEL vs [WC] Arthur Gea FRA

3. [WC] Valentin Lapalu FRA vs [12] Evgeny Donskoy

4. Antoine Hoang FRA vs [10] Lukas Neumayer AUT

5. [WC] Jonathan Eysseric FRA vs [11] Ugo Blanchet FRA

6. Matteo Martineau FRA vs [9] Dan Added FRA

TC Pau 1 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Alternate XXX vs [Alt] Egor Gerasimov

2. [2] Joris De Loore BEL vs Kenny De Schepper FRA

3. [1] Zdenek Kolar CZE vs [Alt] Viktor Durasovic NOR

4. [5] Bu Yunchaokete CHN vs [WC] Constantin Bittoun Kouzmine FRA

5. Maxime Janvier FRA vs [8] Louis Wessels GER

6. [6] Valentin Royer FRA vs [Alt] Oleg Prihodko UKR

IND CHALLENGER Pune (India) – 1° Turno Qualificazione, cemento

CENTER COURT – Ora italiana: 06:30 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [6] Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard FRA vs [WC] Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha IND
ATP Pune
Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard [6]
7
4
4
Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha
6
6
6
Vincitore: Kaliyanda Poonacha
2. [Alt] Manish Sureshkumar IND vs [10] Benjamin Lock ZIM

ATP Pune
Manish Sureshkumar
0
6
1
1
Benjamin Lock [10]
15
2
6
4
3. [WC] Nishit Rahane IND vs [8] Carlos Sanchez Jover ESP

4. [4] Alibek Kachmazov vs [WC] Chirag Duhan IND (non prima ore: 11:30)

COURT 1 – Ora italiana: 06:30 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [Alt] Petr Nouza CZE vs [11] Dominik Palan CZE

ATP Pune
Petr Nouza
3
4
Dominik Palan [11]
6
6
Vincitore: Palan
2. [2] Nikola Milojevic SRB vs [Alt] Digvijaypratap Singh IND

ATP Pune
Nikola Milojevic [2]
6
7
Digvijaypratap Singh
1
5
Vincitore: Milojevic
3. Sidharth Rawat IND vs [12] Dayne Kelly AUS (non prima ore: 09:30)

ATP Pune
Sidharth Rawat
0
2
Dayne Kelly [12]
0
5
4. [WC] Nitin Kumar Sinha IND vs [7] Yunseong Chung KOR (non prima ore: 11:30)

COURT 2 – Ora italiana: 06:30 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Colin Sinclair NMI vs [Alt] S D Prajwal Dev IND

ATP Pune
Colin Sinclair
6
6
S D Prajwal Dev
3
4
Vincitore: Sinclair
2. [3] Jason Jung TPE vs Akira Santillan AUS

ATP Pune
Jason Jung [3]
15
4
1
Akira Santillan
40
6
1
Vincitore: Santillan
3. [1] Jay Clarke GBR vs Arthur Weber FRA

ATP Pune
Jay Clarke [1]
4*
6
Arthur Weber
2
6
4. [5] James McCabe AUS vs Makoto Ochi JPN (non prima ore: 11:30)

USA CHALLENGER Waco (USA) – 1° Turno Qualificazione, cemento

Stadium – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [4] Evan Zhu USA vs Chak Lam Coleman Wong HKG
2. [6] Shintaro Mochizuki JPN vs [WC] Alec Beckley RSA

3. [2] Mats Moraing GER vs Ulises Blanch USA

4. [WC] Nathan Ponwith USA vs [9] Denis Yevseyev KAZ

Grandstand – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [5] Alastair Gray GBR vs [WC] Keegan Smith USA

2. Illya Marchenko UKR vs [11] Daniel Rincon ESP

3. [3] Aziz Dougaz TUN vs Cooper Williams USA

4. Gabriel Decamps BRA vs [12] Oliver Crawford USA

Court 3 – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Sebastian Fanselow GER vs [10] Henri Squire GER

2. Daniel Cukierman ISR vs [8] Elmar Ejupovic GER

3. [1/Alt] Filip Misolic AUT vs Edan Leshem ISR

4. [WC] Alex Rybakov USA vs [7] Yuta Shimizu JPN

