Challenger Pau, Pune e Waco: I risultati con il dettaglio del Primo Turno di Qualificazione (LIVE)

Evgeny Donskoy nella foto
CHALLENGER Pau (Francia) – 1° Turno Qualificazione, cemento (al coperto)
Court Central – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [Alt] Mathias Bourgue
vs [7] Alexey Vatutin
ATP Pau
Mathias Bourgue•
0
3
Alexey Vatutin [7]
0
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Vatutin
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
A. Vatutin
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
M. Bourgue
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
2. [4] Raphael Collignon vs [WC] Arthur Gea
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [WC] Valentin Lapalu vs [12] Evgeny Donskoy
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Antoine Hoang vs [10] Lukas Neumayer
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [WC] Jonathan Eysseric vs [11] Ugo Blanchet
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. Matteo Martineau vs [9] Dan Added
Il match deve ancora iniziare
TC Pau 1 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Alternate vs [Alt] Egor Gerasimov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [2] Joris De Loore vs Kenny De Schepper
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [1] Zdenek Kolar vs [Alt] Viktor Durasovic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [5] Bu Yunchaokete vs [WC] Constantin Bittoun Kouzmine
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Maxime Janvier vs [8] Louis Wessels
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. [6] Valentin Royer vs [Alt] Oleg Prihodko
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Pune (India) – 1° Turno Qualificazione, cemento
CENTER COURT – Ora italiana: 06:30 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [6] Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard
vs [WC] Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha
ATP Pune
Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard [6]
7
4
4
Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha
6
6
6
Vincitore: Kaliyanda Poonacha
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
N. Kaliyanda Poonacha
4-5 → 4-6
G. Mpetshi Perricard
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
N. Kaliyanda Poonacha
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
40-15
df
3-4 → 3-5
G. Mpetshi Perricard
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
2-4 → 3-4
N. Kaliyanda Poonacha
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
G. Mpetshi Perricard
1-3 → 2-3
N. Kaliyanda Poonacha
1-2 → 1-3
G. Mpetshi Perricard
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-2 → 1-2
N. Kaliyanda Poonacha
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-1 → 0-2
G. Mpetshi Perricard
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
N. Kaliyanda Poonacha
4-5 → 4-6
G. Mpetshi Perricard
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 4-5
N. Kaliyanda Poonacha
3-4 → 3-5
G. Mpetshi Perricard
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
N. Kaliyanda Poonacha
3-2 → 3-3
G. Mpetshi Perricard
2-2 → 3-2
N. Kaliyanda Poonacha
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
G. Mpetshi Perricard
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
1-1 → 2-1
N. Kaliyanda Poonacha
1-0 → 1-1
G. Mpetshi Perricard
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
2*-0
3-0*
ace
3-1*
4*-1
5*-1
5-2*
5-3*
5*-4
5*-5
6-5*
6-6 → 7-6
G. Mpetshi Perricard
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
N. Kaliyanda Poonacha
5-5 → 5-6
G. Mpetshi Perricard
4-5 → 5-5
N. Kaliyanda Poonacha
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
G. Mpetshi Perricard
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
3-4 → 4-4
N. Kaliyanda Poonacha
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
G. Mpetshi Perricard
2-3 → 3-3
N. Kaliyanda Poonacha
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
2-2 → 2-3
G. Mpetshi Perricard
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
N. Kaliyanda Poonacha
1-1 → 1-2
G. Mpetshi Perricard
0-1 → 1-1
N. Kaliyanda Poonacha
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
2. [Alt] Manish Sureshkumar vs [10] Benjamin Lock
ATP Pune
Manish Sureshkumar•
0
6
1
1
Benjamin Lock [10]
15
2
6
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
B. Lock
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Sureshkumar
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-5 → 1-6
M. Sureshkumar
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
1-3 → 1-4
B. Lock
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
B. Lock
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
5-2 → 6-2
M. Sureshkumar
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
4-2 → 5-2
B. Lock
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
M. Sureshkumar
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 3-2
M. Sureshkumar
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
M. Sureshkumar
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
3. [WC] Nishit Rahane vs [8] Carlos Sanchez Jover
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [4] Alibek Kachmazov vs [WC] Chirag Duhan (non prima ore: 11:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT 1 – Ora italiana: 06:30 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [Alt] Petr Nouza vs [11] Dominik Palan
ATP Pune
Petr Nouza
3
4
Dominik Palan [11]
6
6
Vincitore: Palan
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Palan
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
4-5 → 4-6
P. Nouza
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
D. Palan
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
P. Nouza
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
ace
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
P. Nouza
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
df
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
D. Palan
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
ace
1-0 → 1-1
P. Nouza
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Palan
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
D. Palan
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
P. Nouza
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
P. Nouza
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-2 → 2-2
D. Palan
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
1-1 → 1-2
P. Nouza
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
2. [2] Nikola Milojevic vs [Alt] Digvijaypratap Singh
ATP Pune
Nikola Milojevic [2]
6
7
Digvijaypratap Singh
1
5
Vincitore: Milojevic
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Singh
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
6-5 → 7-5
D. Singh
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
ace
5-4 → 5-5
N. Milojevic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
D. Singh
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
N. Milojevic
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
D. Singh
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-0 → 3-1
N. Milojevic
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
40-15
df
2-0 → 3-0
N. Milojevic
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Singh
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
5-1 → 6-1
D. Singh
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
D. Singh
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
3. Sidharth Rawat vs [12] Dayne Kelly (non prima ore: 09:30)
ATP Pune
Sidharth Rawat•
0
2
Dayne Kelly [12]
0
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Kelly
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
S. Rawat
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 2-4
D. Kelly
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
S. Rawat
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
1-2 → 1-3
D. Kelly
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
S. Rawat
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
4. [WC] Nitin Kumar Sinha vs [7] Yunseong Chung (non prima ore: 11:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT 2 – Ora italiana: 06:30 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Colin Sinclair vs [Alt] S D Prajwal Dev
ATP Pune
Colin Sinclair
6
6
S D Prajwal Dev
3
4
Vincitore: Sinclair
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
2. [3] Jason Jung vs Akira Santillan
ATP Pune
Jason Jung [3]•
15
4
1
Akira Santillan
40
6
1
Vincitore: Santillan
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Santillan
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
ace
1-0 → 1-1
J. Jung
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Santillan
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
J. Jung
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-4 → 4-5
J. Jung
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
A. Santillan
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
J. Jung
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
A. Santillan
15-0
ace
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
A. Santillan
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
3. [1] Jay Clarke vs Arthur Weber
ATP Pune
Jay Clarke [1]
4*
6
Arthur Weber
2
6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
2-1*
ace
3-1*
3*-2
4*-2
A. Weber
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 6-5
A. Weber
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-4 → 3-4
J. Clarke
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
A. Weber
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 0-1
4. [5] James McCabe vs Makoto Ochi (non prima ore: 11:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Waco (USA) – 1° Turno Qualificazione, cemento
Stadium – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [4] Evan Zhu
vs Chak Lam Coleman Wong
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [6] Shintaro Mochizuki vs [WC] Alec Beckley
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [2] Mats Moraing vs Ulises Blanch
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [WC] Nathan Ponwith vs [9] Denis Yevseyev
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Grandstand – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [5] Alastair Gray vs [WC] Keegan Smith
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Illya Marchenko vs [11] Daniel Rincon
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [3] Aziz Dougaz vs Cooper Williams
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Gabriel Decamps vs [12] Oliver Crawford
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 3 – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Sebastian Fanselow vs [10] Henri Squire
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Daniel Cukierman vs [8] Elmar Ejupovic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [1/Alt] Filip Misolic vs Edan Leshem
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [WC] Alex Rybakov vs [7] Yuta Shimizu
Il match deve ancora iniziare
