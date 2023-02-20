Swiatek candidata come miglior sportiva del 2022 ai Laureus Award
2 Slam, un dominio assoluto forte di 67 vittorie su 76 partite disputate, con otto titoli in stagione. Forte di questi numeri clamorosi, la polacca Iga Swiatek è stata candidata a sportiva dell’anno ai prestigiosi Laureus Award.
A contenderle il titolo, la calciatrice Alexia Putellas, la sciatrice Mikaela Shiffrin, la nuotatrice Katie Ledecky, e le due stelle dell’atletica Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone e Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce.
✨ Six outstanding sportswomen have been nominated for the 2023 Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Award:
⚽️ @alexiaputellas
🎾 @iga_swiatek
🏊♀️ @katieledecky
🎿 @MikaelaShiffrin
👟 @realshellyannfp
👟 @GoSydGo
#Laureus23
— Laureus (@LaureusSport) February 20, 2023
TAG: Iga Swiatek, Laureus Award
