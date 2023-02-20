È la prima candidatura per la polacca Copertina, WTA

Swiatek candidata come miglior sportiva del 2022 ai Laureus Award

20/02/2023 11:35 Nessun commento
Iga Świątek
Iga Świątek

2 Slam, un dominio assoluto forte di 67 vittorie su 76 partite disputate, con otto titoli in stagione. Forte di questi numeri clamorosi, la polacca Iga Swiatek è stata candidata a sportiva dell’anno ai prestigiosi Laureus Award.

A contenderle il titolo, la calciatrice Alexia Putellas, la sciatrice Mikaela Shiffrin,  la nuotatrice Katie Ledecky, e le due stelle dell’atletica Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone e Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce.

 

TAG: ,