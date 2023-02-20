Swiatek candidata come miglior sportiva del 2022 ai Laureus Award

2 Slam, un dominio assoluto forte di 67 vittorie su 76 partite disputate, con otto titoli in stagione. Forte di questi numeri clamorosi, la polacca Iga Swiatek è stata candidata a sportiva dell’anno ai prestigiosi Laureus Award.

A contenderle il titolo, la calciatrice Alexia Putellas, la sciatrice Mikaela Shiffrin, la nuotatrice Katie Ledecky, e le due stelle dell’atletica Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone e Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce.

✨ Six outstanding sportswomen have been nominated for the 2023 Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Award:

⚽️ @alexiaputellas

🎾 @iga_swiatek

🏊‍♀️ @katieledecky

🎿 @MikaelaShiffrin

👟 @realshellyannfp

👟 @GoSydGo

#Laureus23

— Laureus (@LaureusSport) February 20, 2023