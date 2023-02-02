Italiani nei tornei ITF: I risultati di Giovedì 2 Febbraio 2023

Francesco Forti nella foto
M25 Antalya 25000 – 2nd Round
[6] Edoardo Lavagno vs Andrea Fiorentini ore 11:00
ITF Antalya
E. Lavagno [6]
A
6
0
A. Fiorentini•
40
2
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Fiorentini
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Fiorentini
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-2 → 6-2
E. Lavagno
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
5-1 → 5-2
A. Fiorentini
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-0 → 5-1
E. Lavagno
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
4-0 → 5-0
A. Fiorentini
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
3-0 → 4-0
A. Fiorentini
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
1-0 → 2-0
E. Lavagno
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
[1] Pol Martin tiffon vs Matteo De vincentis ore 11:00
ITF Antalya
P. Martin Tiffon [1]•
A
6
1
M. De Vincentis
40
1
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
P. Martin Tiffon
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
ace
A-40
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Martin Tiffon
5-1 → 6-1
M. De Vincentis
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-1 → 5-1
P. Martin Tiffon
3-1 → 4-1
M. De Vincentis
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
3-0 → 3-1
P. Martin Tiffon
2-0 → 3-0
M. De Vincentis
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
P. Martin Tiffon
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Davide Galoppini vs [8] Valerio Aboian ore 11:00
ITF Antalya
D. Galoppini
40
5
V. Aboian [8]•
40
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
V. Aboian
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
D. Galoppini
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 5-1
V. Aboian
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 4-1
D. Galoppini
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-0 → 3-1
V. Aboian
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 3-0
D. Galoppini
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
V. Aboian
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
M25 Monastir 25000 – 2nd Round
[4] Federico Gaio vs Wissam Abderrahman ore 09:30
Il match deve ancora iniziare
[7] Francesco Forti vs Dylan Dietrich 2 incontro dalle 09:30
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Buvaysar Gadamauri vs [3] Samuel Vincent ruggeri 2 incontro dalle 09:30
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M15 Monastir 15000 – 2nd Round
Manuel Mazza vs [7] Federico Iannaccone ore 10:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Aliaksandr Liaonenka vs Luca Giacomini ore 10:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M15 Sharm ElSheikh 15000 – 2nd Round
Anmar Faleh Alhogbani
vs Leonardo Rossi 2 incontro dalle 10:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
[1] Daniele Capecchi vs Jaime Caldes ore 10:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Lorenzo Sciahbasi vs [5] Marco Miceli ore 10:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
