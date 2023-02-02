Italiani nei tornei ITF Copertina, Future

Italiani nei tornei ITF: I risultati di Giovedì 2 Febbraio 2023

02/02/2023 07:37 Nessun commento
Francesco Forti nella foto
TUR M25 Antalya 25000 – 2nd Round
[6] Edoardo Lavagno ITA vs Andrea Fiorentini ITA ore 11:00

ITF Antalya
E. Lavagno [6]
A
6
0
A. Fiorentini
40
2
1
[1] Pol Martin tiffon ESP vs Matteo De vincentis ITA ore 11:00

ITF Antalya
P. Martin Tiffon [1]
A
6
1
M. De Vincentis
40
1
0
Davide Galoppini ITA vs [8] Valerio Aboian ARG ore 11:00

ITF Antalya
D. Galoppini
40
5
V. Aboian [8]
40
1
TUN M25 Monastir 25000 – 2nd Round
[4] Federico Gaio ITA vs Wissam Abderrahman TUN ore 09:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare

[7] Francesco Forti ITA vs Dylan Dietrich SUI 2 incontro dalle 09:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Buvaysar Gadamauri BEL vs [3] Samuel Vincent ruggeri ITA 2 incontro dalle 09:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare


TUN M15 Monastir 15000 – 2nd Round
Manuel Mazza ITA vs [7] Federico Iannaccone ITA ore 10:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Aliaksandr Liaonenka BLR vs Luca Giacomini ITA ore 10:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare



EGY M15 Sharm ElSheikh 15000 – 2nd Round
Anmar Faleh Alhogbani KSA vs Leonardo Rossi ITA 2 incontro dalle 10:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare

[1] Daniele Capecchi ITA vs Jaime Caldes ESP ore 10:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Lorenzo Sciahbasi ITA vs [5] Marco Miceli ITA ore 10:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

