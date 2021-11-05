Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Bergamo, Tenerife, Eckental, Guayaquil e Charlottesville: I risultati con il dettaglio dei Quarti di Finale (LIVE)

Damir Dzhumur nella foto
ITA CHALLENGER Bergamo (Italia) – Quarti di Finale, cemento (al coperto)

Palaagnelli – Ora italiana: 11:30 (ora locale: 11:30 am)
1. [1] Lloyd Glasspool GBR / Harri Heliovaara FIN vs Francesco Forti ITA / Federico Gaio ITA
CH CH Bergamo
Glasspool L. / Heliovaara H.
3
6
10
Forti F. / Gaio F.
6
4
6
Vincitore: Glasspool L. / Heliovaara H.
Mostra dettagli

2. [1] Alex Molcan SVK vs [6] Zdenek Kolar CZE

CH CH Bergamo
Molcan A.
0
6
2
Kolar Z.
0
4
2
Mostra dettagli

3. [5] Liam Broady GBR vs Cem Ilkel TUR (non prima ore: 15:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [3] Radu Albot MDA / Artem Sitak NZL vs Zdenek Kolar CZE / Jiri Lehecka CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [3] Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune DEN vs [8] Damir Dzumhur BIH (non prima ore: 18:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. [Q] Fabian Marozsan HUN vs [2] Dennis Novak AUT (non prima ore: 20:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



ESP CHALLENGER Tenerife (Spagna), cemento – Quarti di Finale

CENTRAL COURT – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [3/WC] Fernando Verdasco ESP vs Nuno Borges POR
CH CH Tenerife
Verdasco F.
0
6
3
Borges N.
40
3
3
Mostra dettagli

2. Ryan Peniston GBR vs [2/WC] Feliciano Lopez ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Feliciano Lopez ESP / Fernando Verdasco ESP vs [2] Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan IND / Purav Raja IND (non prima ore: 17:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

GRANDSTAND – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [1] Tallon Griekspoor NED vs [6] Altug Celikbilek TUR

CH CH Tenerife
Griekspoor T.
6
7
Celikbilek A.
3
5
Vincitore: Griekspoor T.
Mostra dettagli

2. [8] Joao Sousa POR vs Andrey Kuznetsov RUS

CH CH Tenerife
Sousa J.
0
2
Kuznetsov An.
0
1
Mostra dettagli

3. Altug Celikbilek TUR / Ergi Kirkin TUR vs [3] Nuno Borges POR / Francisco Cabral POR (non prima ore: 16:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare




GER CHALLENGER Eckental (Germania), cemento (al coperto) – Quarti di Finale

Center Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [6] Maxime Cressy USA vs [2] Jiri Vesely CZE
CH CH Eckental
Cressy M.
7
7
Vesely J.
6
6
Vincitore: Cressy M.
Mostra dettagli

2. Daniel Masur GER vs Ramkumar Ramanathan IND (non prima ore: 13:00)

CH CH Eckental
Masur D.
6
6
Ramanathan R.
3
3
Vincitore: Masur D.
Mostra dettagli

3. [5] Tomas Machac CZE vs Dominic Stricker SUI

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [1] Jordan Thompson AUS vs Marc-Andrea Huesler SUI

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 1 – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. [1] Roman Jebavy CZE / Jonny O’Mara GBR vs Alexander Erler AUT / Lucas Miedler AUT

CH CH Eckental
Jebavy R. / O'Mara J.
40
7
3
Erler A. / Miedler L.
30
6
2
Mostra dettagli

2. [3] Szymon Walkow POL / Jan Zielinski POL vs Ruben Bemelmans BEL / Daniel Masur GER (non prima ore: 14:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare




ECU CHALLENGER Guayaquil (Ecuador), terra battuta – Quarti di Finale

CANCHA CENTRAL – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Jesper De Jong NED vs [3] Daniel Elahi Galan COL
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [8] Tomas Martin Etcheverry ARG vs [2/WC] Facundo Bagnis ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [4] Diego Hidalgo ECU / Cristian Rodriguez COL vs [2] Fernando Romboli BRA / Federico Zeballos BOL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Alejandro Tabilo CHI vs Goncalo Oliveira POR (non prima ore: 23:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Nicolas Kicker ARG vs [6] Thiago Seyboth Wild BRA (non prima ore: 01:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


CANCHA 1 – Ora italiana: 20:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. Jesper De Jong NED / Bart Stevens NED vs [3] Nicolas Barrientos COL / Alejandro Gomez COL

Il match deve ancora iniziare



USA CHALLENGER Charlottesville (USA), cemento (al coperto) – Quarti di Finale

Brenda Myers Court – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Brayden Schnur CAN vs Prajnesh Gunneswaran IND
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [WC] Emilio Nava USA vs [Alt] Stefan Kozlov USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. J.J. Wolf USA vs Thai-Son Kwiatkowski USA (non prima ore: 20:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Aleksandar Vukic AUS vs [4] Jack Sock USA (non prima ore: 22:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 9 – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. William Blumberg USA / Max Schnur USA vs [4] Robert Galloway USA / Alex Lawson USA

2. [3] Treat Huey PHI / Frederik Nielsen DEN vs Jason Jung TPE / Christopher Rungkat INA (non prima ore: 20:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare