Challenger Bergamo, Tenerife, Eckental, Guayaquil e Charlottesville: I risultati con il dettaglio dei Quarti di Finale (LIVE)

CHALLENGER Bergamo (Italia) – Quarti di Finale, cemento (al coperto)
Palaagnelli – Ora italiana: 11:30 (ora locale: 11:30 am)
1. [1] Lloyd Glasspool
/ Harri Heliovaara
vs Francesco Forti
/ Federico Gaio
CH CH Bergamo
Glasspool L. / Heliovaara H.
3
6
10
Forti F. / Gaio F.
6
4
6
Vincitore: Glasspool L. / Heliovaara H.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Forti F. / Gaio F.
0-1
0-2
1-2
2-2
2-3
2-4
2-5
2-6
3-6
4-6
4-7
5-7
5-8
6-8
6-9
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Glasspool L. / Heliovaara H.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
Forti F. / Gaio F.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
Glasspool L. / Heliovaara H.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
Forti F. / Gaio F.
4-2 → 4-3
Glasspool L. / Heliovaara H.
3-2 → 4-2
Forti F. / Gaio F.
3-1 → 3-2
Glasspool L. / Heliovaara H.
2-1 → 3-1
Forti F. / Gaio F.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-1 → 2-1
Glasspool L. / Heliovaara H.
0-1 → 1-1
Forti F. / Gaio F.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Glasspool L. / Heliovaara H.
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
3-5 → 3-6
Forti F. / Gaio F.
3-4 → 3-5
Glasspool L. / Heliovaara H.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
Forti F. / Gaio F.
2-3 → 2-4
Glasspool L. / Heliovaara H.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
1-3 → 2-3
Forti F. / Gaio F.
1-2 → 1-3
Glasspool L. / Heliovaara H.
0-2 → 1-2
Forti F. / Gaio F.
0-1 → 0-2
Glasspool L. / Heliovaara H.
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
2. [1] Alex Molcan vs [6] Zdenek Kolar
CH CH Bergamo
Molcan A.
0
6
2
Kolar Z.•
0
4
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Molcan A.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
Kolar Z.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
Molcan A.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Kolar Z.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Molcan A.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
Kolar Z.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
Molcan A.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 1-3
Kolar Z.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
3. [5] Liam Broady vs Cem Ilkel (non prima ore: 15:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [3] Radu Albot / Artem Sitak vs Zdenek Kolar / Jiri Lehecka
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [3] Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs [8] Damir Dzumhur (non prima ore: 18:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. [Q] Fabian Marozsan vs [2] Dennis Novak (non prima ore: 20:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Tenerife (Spagna), cemento – Quarti di Finale
CENTRAL COURT – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [3/WC] Fernando Verdasco
vs Nuno Borges
CH CH Tenerife
Verdasco F.
0
6
3
Borges N.•
40
3
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Verdasco F.
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-2 → 3-3
Verdasco F.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
Borges N.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Borges N.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 5-3
Verdasco F.
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
Borges N.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 4-2
Verdasco F.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
2. Ryan Peniston vs [2/WC] Feliciano Lopez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Feliciano Lopez / Fernando Verdasco vs [2] Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan / Purav Raja (non prima ore: 17:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
GRANDSTAND – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [1] Tallon Griekspoor vs [6] Altug Celikbilek
CH CH Tenerife
Griekspoor T.
6
7
Celikbilek A.
3
5
Vincitore: Griekspoor T.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Celikbilek A.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
6-5 → 7-5
Celikbilek A.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
Celikbilek A.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
Griekspoor T.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
Griekspoor T.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Celikbilek A.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-3 → 6-3
Griekspoor T.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
Griekspoor T.
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
Celikbilek A.
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-2 → 1-2
Griekspoor T.
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
2. [8] Joao Sousa vs Andrey Kuznetsov
CH CH Tenerife
Sousa J.•
0
2
Kuznetsov An.
0
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Kuznetsov An.
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
3. Altug Celikbilek / Ergi Kirkin vs [3] Nuno Borges / Francisco Cabral (non prima ore: 16:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Eckental (Germania), cemento (al coperto) – Quarti di Finale
Center Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [6] Maxime Cressy
vs [2] Jiri Vesely
CH CH Eckental
Cressy M.
7
7
Vesely J.
6
6
Vincitore: Cressy M.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
3*-2
4*-2
5-2*
5-3*
6*-3
6-6 → 7-6
Vesely J.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
Cressy M.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
Cressy M.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-2 → 3-3
Vesely J.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
Vesely J.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
2-0*
3*-0
4*-0
5-0*
6-0*
6*-1
6-6 → 7-6
Vesely J.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
Cressy M.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
Cressy M.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
Cressy M.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
2. Daniel Masur vs Ramkumar Ramanathan (non prima ore: 13:00)
CH CH Eckental
Masur D.
6
6
Ramanathan R.
3
3
Vincitore: Masur D.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Masur D.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
Masur D.
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Ramanathan R.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-3 → 6-3
Masur D.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
Masur D.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
Ramanathan R.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
3. [5] Tomas Machac vs Dominic Stricker
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [1] Jordan Thompson vs Marc-Andrea Huesler
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. [1] Roman Jebavy / Jonny O’Mara vs Alexander Erler / Lucas Miedler
CH CH Eckental
Jebavy R. / O'Mara J.•
40
7
3
Erler A. / Miedler L.
30
6
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Jebavy R. / O'Mara J.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
Erler A. / Miedler L.
3-1 → 3-2
Jebavy R. / O'Mara J.
2-1 → 3-1
Erler A. / Miedler L.
1-1 → 2-1
Jebavy R. / O'Mara J.
0-1 → 1-1
Erler A. / Miedler L.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
2*-1
3*-1
4-1*
5-1*
6*-1
6*-2
6-3*
6-4*
6*-5
6-6 → 7-6
Erler A. / Miedler L.
6-5 → 6-6
Jebavy R. / O'Mara J.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
Erler A. / Miedler L.
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
Jebavy R. / O'Mara J.
4-4 → 5-4
Erler A. / Miedler L.
4-3 → 4-4
Jebavy R. / O'Mara J.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
Erler A. / Miedler L.
3-2 → 3-3
Jebavy R. / O'Mara J.
2-2 → 3-2
Erler A. / Miedler L.
2-1 → 2-2
Jebavy R. / O'Mara J.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
Erler A. / Miedler L.
1-0 → 1-1
Jebavy R. / O'Mara J.
15-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
0-0 → 1-0
2. [3] Szymon Walkow / Jan Zielinski vs Ruben Bemelmans / Daniel Masur (non prima ore: 14:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Guayaquil (Ecuador), terra battuta – Quarti di Finale
CANCHA CENTRAL – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Jesper De Jong
vs [3] Daniel Elahi Galan
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [8] Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs [2/WC] Facundo Bagnis
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [4] Diego Hidalgo / Cristian Rodriguez vs [2] Fernando Romboli / Federico Zeballos
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Alejandro Tabilo vs Goncalo Oliveira (non prima ore: 23:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Nicolas Kicker vs [6] Thiago Seyboth Wild (non prima ore: 01:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CANCHA 1 – Ora italiana: 20:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. Jesper De Jong / Bart Stevens vs [3] Nicolas Barrientos / Alejandro Gomez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Charlottesville (USA), cemento (al coperto) – Quarti di Finale
Brenda Myers Court – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Brayden Schnur
vs Prajnesh Gunneswaran
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [WC] Emilio Nava vs [Alt] Stefan Kozlov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. J.J. Wolf vs Thai-Son Kwiatkowski (non prima ore: 20:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Aleksandar Vukic vs [4] Jack Sock (non prima ore: 22:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 9 – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. William Blumberg / Max Schnur vs [4] Robert Galloway / Alex Lawson
2. [3] Treat Huey / Frederik Nielsen vs Jason Jung / Christopher Rungkat (non prima ore: 20:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
