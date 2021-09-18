Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Stettino, Rennes, Istanbul, Cary e Quito: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio delle Semifinali (LIVE)

18/09/2021 11:51 Nessun commento
TUR CHALLENGER Istanbul 2 (Turchia) – Semifinali, cementoto

Centre court – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [1] James Duckworth AUS vs Quentin Halys FRA
CH CH Istanbul II
Duckworth J.
6
6
6
Halys Q.
7
3
4
Vincitore: Duckworth J.
2. Borna Gojo CRO vs Tung-Lin Wu TPE (non prima ore: 12:00)

CH CH Istanbul II
Gojo B.
4
6
4
Tung-Lin Wu.
6
3
6
Vincitore: Tung-Lin Wu.
3. [1] Antonio Sancic CRO / Artem Sitak NZL vs Radu Albot MDA / Alexander Cozbinov MDA (non prima ore: 14:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare




FRA CHALLENGER Rennes (Francia) – Semifinali, cemento (al coperto)

Court Central Le Liberté – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. Marek Gengel CZE / Tomas Machac CZE vs Bart Stevens NED / Tim Van Rijthoven NED
CH CH Rennes
Gengel M. / Machac T.
7
5
3
Stevens B. / Van Rijthoven T.
6
7
10
Vincitore: Stevens B. / Van Rijthoven T.
2. [1] Richard Gasquet FRA vs Mats Moraing GER (non prima ore: 15:00)

CH CH Rennes
Gasquet R.
0
2
Moraing M.
0
1
3. [3] Benjamin Bonzi FRA vs [2] Arthur Rinderknech FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



POL CHALLENGER Szczecin (Polonia) – Semifinali , terra battuta

CENTRAL COURT – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. [Q] Nicola Kuhn ESP vs Zdenek Kolar CZE
CH CH Szczecin
Kuhn N.
0
5
2
Kolar Z.
0
7
2
2. Yannick Hanfmann GER vs Kamil Majchrzak POL (non prima ore: 15:00)

CH CH Szczecin
Hanfmann Y.
0
1
Majchrzak K.
0
1
3. [1] Santiago Gonzalez MEX / Andres Molteni ARG vs [2] Andre Goransson SWE / Nathaniel Lammons USA (non prima ore: 19:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



USA CHALLENGER Cary 2 (USA) – Semifinali, cemento

Stadium – Ora italiana: 20:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. William Blumberg USA / Max Schnur USA vs Stefan Kozlov USA / Peter Polansky CAN
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [6] Mitchell Krueger USA vs [2] Denis Kudla USA (non prima ore: 21:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [8] Bjorn Fratangelo USA vs Aleksandar Vukic AUS (non prima ore: 23:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



ECU CHALLENGER Quito (Ecuador) – Semifinali, terra battuta

Estadio – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Pol Martin Tiffon ESP vs Gonzalo Lama CHI
Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [6] Facundo Mena ARG vs [Q] Alexis Gautier FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Alejandro Gomez COL / Thiago Agustin Tirante ARG vs [2] Adrian Menendez-Maceiras ESP / Mario Vilella Martinez ESP (non prima ore: 21:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare