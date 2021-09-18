Challenger Stettino, Rennes, Istanbul, Cary e Quito: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio delle Semifinali (LIVE)

CHALLENGER Istanbul 2 (Turchia) – Semifinali, cementoto
Centre court – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [1] James Duckworth
vs Quentin Halys
CH CH Istanbul II
Duckworth J.
6
6
6
Halys Q.
7
3
4
Vincitore: Duckworth J.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Halys Q.
15-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 5-4
Duckworth J.
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
Halys Q.
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 3-2
Duckworth J.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
Halys Q.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
Duckworth J.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Halys Q.
15-0
30-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Halys Q.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-3 → 5-3
Duckworth J.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
Halys Q.
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
Duckworth J.
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
2*-3
3*-3
3-4*
4-4*
5*-4
5*-5
6-5*
6-6*
6*-7
7*-7
8-7*
8-8*
8*-9
9*-9
9-10*
6-6 → 6-7
Duckworth J.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
Halys Q.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
Halys Q.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
2. Borna Gojo vs Tung-Lin Wu (non prima ore: 12:00)
CH CH Istanbul II
Gojo B.
4
6
4
Tung-Lin Wu.
6
3
6
Vincitore: Tung-Lin Wu.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Gojo B.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-5 → 4-6
Tung-Lin Wu.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
Gojo B.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
Tung-Lin Wu.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
Tung-Lin Wu.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tung-Lin Wu.
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
Gojo B.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
Gojo B.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
Gojo B.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tung-Lin Wu.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
Tung-Lin Wu.
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
Tung-Lin Wu.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
Tung-Lin Wu.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Gojo B.
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
3. [1] Antonio Sancic / Artem Sitak vs Radu Albot / Alexander Cozbinov (non prima ore: 14:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Rennes (Francia) – Semifinali, cemento (al coperto)
Court Central Le Liberté – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. Marek Gengel
/ Tomas Machac
vs Bart Stevens
/ Tim Van Rijthoven
CH CH Rennes
Gengel M. / Machac T.
7
5
3
Stevens B. / Van Rijthoven T.
6
7
10
Vincitore: Stevens B. / Van Rijthoven T.
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Stevens B. / Van Rijthoven T.
1-0
2-0
2-1
3-1
4-1
5-1
6-1
6-2
7-2
8-2
8-3
9-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Gengel M. / Machac T.
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-6 → 5-7
Stevens B. / Van Rijthoven T.
5-5 → 5-6
Gengel M. / Machac T.
4-5 → 5-5
Stevens B. / Van Rijthoven T.
4-4 → 4-5
Gengel M. / Machac T.
3-4 → 4-4
Stevens B. / Van Rijthoven T.
3-3 → 3-4
Gengel M. / Machac T.
2-3 → 3-3
Stevens B. / Van Rijthoven T.
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-3 → 2-3
Gengel M. / Machac T.
0-3 → 1-3
Stevens B. / Van Rijthoven T.
0-2 → 0-3
Gengel M. / Machac T.
0-1 → 0-2
Stevens B. / Van Rijthoven T.
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
2*-2
3-2*
4-2*
5*-2
6*-2
6-6 → 7-6
Stevens B. / Van Rijthoven T.
6-5 → 6-6
Gengel M. / Machac T.
5-5 → 6-5
Stevens B. / Van Rijthoven T.
5-4 → 5-5
Gengel M. / Machac T.
4-4 → 5-4
Stevens B. / Van Rijthoven T.
3-4 → 4-4
Gengel M. / Machac T.
2-4 → 3-4
Stevens B. / Van Rijthoven T.
2-3 → 2-4
Gengel M. / Machac T.
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
1-3 → 2-3
Stevens B. / Van Rijthoven T.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
Gengel M. / Machac T.
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-1 → 1-2
Stevens B. / Van Rijthoven T.
1-0 → 1-1
Gengel M. / Machac T.
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
2. [1] Richard Gasquet vs Mats Moraing (non prima ore: 15:00)
CH CH Rennes
Gasquet R.
0
2
Moraing M.•
0
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Moraing M.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
3. [3] Benjamin Bonzi vs [2] Arthur Rinderknech
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Szczecin (Polonia) – Semifinali , terra battuta
CENTRAL COURT – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. [Q] Nicola Kuhn
vs Zdenek Kolar
CH CH Szczecin
Kuhn N.•
0
5
2
Kolar Z.
0
7
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Kuhn N.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
Kuhn N.
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Kuhn N.
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-3 → 5-4
Kolar Z.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-2 → 5-3
Kuhn N.
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
Kolar Z.
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 4-2
Kolar Z.
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
2. Yannick Hanfmann vs Kamil Majchrzak (non prima ore: 15:00)
CH CH Szczecin
Hanfmann Y.
0
1
Majchrzak K.•
0
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Hanfmann Y.
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
3. [1] Santiago Gonzalez / Andres Molteni vs [2] Andre Goransson / Nathaniel Lammons (non prima ore: 19:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Cary 2 (USA) – Semifinali, cemento
Stadium – Ora italiana: 20:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. William Blumberg
/ Max Schnur
vs Stefan Kozlov
/ Peter Polansky
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [6] Mitchell Krueger vs [2] Denis Kudla (non prima ore: 21:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [8] Bjorn Fratangelo vs Aleksandar Vukic (non prima ore: 23:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
CHALLENGER Quito (Ecuador) – Semifinali, terra battuta
Estadio – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Pol Martin Tiffon
vs Gonzalo Lama
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [6] Facundo Mena vs [Q] Alexis Gautier
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Alejandro Gomez / Thiago Agustin Tirante vs [2] Adrian Menendez-Maceiras / Mario Vilella Martinez (non prima ore: 21:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
