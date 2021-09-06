Us Open 2021 Copertina, Junior

Us Open Juniores: I risultati con il dettaglio del Primo Turno (LIVE)

06/09/2021 17:24 Nessun commento
Risultati dagli Us Open Juniores
Risultati dagli Us Open Juniores

USA Us Open – 1° Turno Juniores

Court 10 – Ore: 17:00
S. Dominko SLO vs P. Sekulic AUS

Slam Us Open
S. Dominko
4
6
3
P. Sekulic
6
3
6
Vincitore: P. Sekulic
Mostra dettagli

A. Mayo USA vs M. Gomes POR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Westphal FRA vs P. Privara SVK

Il match deve ancora iniziare

S. Dominko SLO / C. Li PER vs M. Gomes POR / K. Kang USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 13 – Ore: 17:00
T. Evans USA vs L. Ciric Bagaric CRO

Slam Us Open
T. Evans
2
1
L. Ciric Bagaric
6
6
Vincitore: L. Ciric Bagaric
Mostra dettagli

P. Jattavapornvanit THA vs C. Owensby USA

Slam Us Open
P. Jattavapornvanit
30
1
C. Owensby
0
4
Mostra dettagli

B. Behulova SVK vs E. Coleman USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

J. Mensik CZE / P. Sekulic AUS vs B. Kuzuhara USA / M. Poljicak CRO

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 4 – Ore: 17:00
C. Li PER vs A. Razeghi USA

Slam Us Open
C. Li
15
6
4
2
A. Razeghi
0
4
6
4
Mostra dettagli

M. Poljicak CRO vs E. Quinn USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

O. Colak USA vs A. Shelbayh JOR

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 6 – Ore: 17:00
J. Svendsen DEN vs V. Xu USA

Slam Us Open
J. Svendsen
7
6
V. Xu
5
2
Vincitore: J. Svendsen
Mostra dettagli

A. Xu CAN vs H. Vandewinkel BEL

Slam Us Open
A. Xu
0
0
H. Vandewinkel
0
0
Riscaldamento
Mostra dettagli

A. Shcherbinina RUS vs A. Honer USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

S. Hamner USA / L. Hovde USA vs P. Jattavapornvanit THA / A. Xu CAN

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 7 – Ore: 17:00
I. Buse PER vs M. Zheng USA

Slam Us Open
I. Buse
7
6
M. Zheng
5
3
Vincitore: I. Buse
Mostra dettagli

A. Vallejo PAR vs K. Kang USA

Slam Us Open
A. Vallejo
15
0
K. Kang
40
0
Mostra dettagli

A. Kim USA vs L. Maxted GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 8 – Ore: 17:00
D. Merida Aguilar ESP vs A. Orlikowski POL

Slam Us Open
D. Merida Aguilar
7
6
A. Orlikowski
6
3
Vincitore: D. Merida Aguilar
Mostra dettagli

J. Mensik CZE vs M. Dahlberg SWE

Slam Us Open
J. Mensik
0
2
M. Dahlberg
30
2
Mostra dettagli

K. Ivanovski MKD / M. Lajal EST vs M. Kasnikowski POL / A. Orlikowski POL

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 9 – Ore: 17:00
S. Costoulas BEL vs S. Zeynalova UKR

Slam Us Open
S. Costoulas
15
5
S. Zeynalova
40
4
Vincitore: S. Costoulas
Mostra dettagli

L. Klimovicova CZE vs K. Wiersholm USA

Slam Us Open
L. Klimovicova
0
3
K. Wiersholm
0
3
Mostra dettagli

C. Ngounoue USA vs J. Middendorf GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

S. Costoulas BEL / L. Hietaranta FIN vs J. Garcia MEX / M. Mutavdzic GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 11 – Ore: 17:00
A. Blokhina USA vs J. Garcia MEX

Slam Us Open
A. Blokhina
7
6
J. Garcia
6
0
Vincitore: A. Blokhina
Mostra dettagli

S. Scilipoti SUI vs E. Yu USA

Slam Us Open
S. Scilipoti
0
2
E. Yu
0
2
Mostra dettagli

R. Zelnickova SVK vs R. Brantmeier USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

O. Babel FRA / S. Zeynalova UKR vs A. Blokhina USA / V. Xu USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 12 – Ore: 17:00
L. Hovde USA vs J. Kolodynska BLR

Slam Us Open
L. Hovde
2
6
2
J. Kolodynska
6
1
6
Vincitore: J. Kolodynska
Mostra dettagli

J. Anthrop USA vs P. Bailly BEL

Slam Us Open
J. Anthrop
0
0
P. Bailly
0
0
Riscaldamento
Mostra dettagli

M. Rehberg GER vs L. Borg SWE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

I. Buse PER / A. Guillen Meza ECU vs J. Anthrop USA / B. Kittay USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 14 – Ore: 17:00
T. Rabman USA vs L. Hietaranta FIN

Slam Us Open
T. Rabman
7
6
L. Hietaranta
5
2
Vincitore: T. Rabman
Mostra dettagli

S. Hamner USA vs S. Sierra ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Y. Yang TPE vs P. Marcinko CRO

Il match deve ancora iniziare

D. Guzman PER / L. Klimovicova CZE vs L. Ciric Bagaric CRO / S. Scilipoti SUI

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 15 – Ore: 17:00
R. Colby USA vs A. Guillen Meza ECU

Slam Us Open
R. Colby
40
7
4
1
A. Guillen Meza
40
5
6
0
Mostra dettagli

P. Nesterov BUL vs P. Florig GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

C. Smith USA vs E. Butvilas LTU

Il match deve ancora iniziare

TAG: