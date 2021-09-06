Us Open Juniores: I risultati con il dettaglio del Primo Turno (LIVE)

Risultati dagli Us Open Juniores
Us Open – 1° Turno Juniores
Court 10 – Ore: 17:00
S. Dominko vs P. Sekulic
Slam Us Open
S. Dominko
4
6
3
P. Sekulic
6
3
6
Vincitore: P. Sekulic
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
P. Sekulic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
S. Dominko
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-4 → 3-5
P. Sekulic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
S. Dominko
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
S. Dominko
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
P. Sekulic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
P. Sekulic
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 4-2
S. Dominko
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
P. Sekulic
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-0 → 3-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Dominko
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
S. Dominko
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
S. Dominko
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
P. Sekulic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
P. Sekulic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
S. Dominko
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
A. Mayo vs M. Gomes
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M. Westphal vs P. Privara
Il match deve ancora iniziare
S. Dominko / C. Li vs M. Gomes / K. Kang
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 13 – Ore: 17:00
T. Evans vs L. Ciric Bagaric
Slam Us Open
T. Evans
2
1
L. Ciric Bagaric
6
6
Vincitore: L. Ciric Bagaric
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Evans
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-5 → 1-6
L. Ciric Bagaric
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 1-5
T. Evans
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-3 → 1-4
L. Ciric Bagaric
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
L. Ciric Bagaric
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Ciric Bagaric
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 2-6
T. Evans
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 2-5
L. Ciric Bagaric
2-3 → 2-4
L. Ciric Bagaric
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
T. Evans
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
L. Ciric Bagaric
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
T. Evans
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
P. Jattavapornvanit vs C. Owensby
Slam Us Open
P. Jattavapornvanit•
30
1
C. Owensby
0
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Jattavapornvanit
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 1-3
P. Jattavapornvanit
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 1-1
C. Owensby
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
B. Behulova vs E. Coleman
Il match deve ancora iniziare
J. Mensik / P. Sekulic vs B. Kuzuhara / M. Poljicak
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 4 – Ore: 17:00
C. Li vs A. Razeghi
Slam Us Open
C. Li
15
6
4
2
A. Razeghi•
0
4
6
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
A. Razeghi
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
C. Li
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
A. Razeghi
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
A. Razeghi
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
C. Li
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-5 → 4-6
A. Razeghi
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
C. Li
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Li
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
A. Razeghi
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 5-4
A. Razeghi
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-3 → 4-3
C. Li
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
C. Li
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
M. Poljicak vs E. Quinn
Il match deve ancora iniziare
O. Colak vs A. Shelbayh
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 6 – Ore: 17:00
J. Svendsen vs V. Xu
Slam Us Open
J. Svendsen
7
6
V. Xu
5
2
Vincitore: J. Svendsen
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
V. Xu
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 4-2
J. Svendsen
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-1 → 3-2
V. Xu
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-0 → 3-1
V. Xu
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Svendsen
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
V. Xu
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-4 → 4-4
V. Xu
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
J. Svendsen
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
J. Svendsen
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
V. Xu
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
J. Svendsen
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
A. Xu vs H. Vandewinkel
Slam Us Open
A. Xu•
0
0
H. Vandewinkel
0
0
Riscaldamento
A. Shcherbinina vs A. Honer
Il match deve ancora iniziare
S. Hamner / L. Hovde vs P. Jattavapornvanit / A. Xu
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 7 – Ore: 17:00
I. Buse vs M. Zheng
Slam Us Open
I. Buse
7
6
M. Zheng
5
3
Vincitore: I. Buse
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Zheng
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
M. Zheng
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
M. Zheng
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
I. Buse
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
M. Zheng
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
I. Buse
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
6-5 → 7-5
M. Zheng
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 6-5
M. Zheng
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
I. Buse
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 2-2
M. Zheng
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
I. Buse
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
M. Zheng
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
A. Vallejo vs K. Kang
Slam Us Open
A. Vallejo
15
0
K. Kang•
40
0
A. Kim vs L. Maxted
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 8 – Ore: 17:00
D. Merida Aguilar vs A. Orlikowski
Slam Us Open
D. Merida Aguilar
7
6
A. Orlikowski
6
3
Vincitore: D. Merida Aguilar
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Merida Aguilar
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-2 → 5-3
D. Merida Aguilar
4-1 → 5-1
A. Orlikowski
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-1 → 4-1
D. Merida Aguilar
2-1 → 3-1
A. Orlikowski
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
2-0 → 2-1
D. Merida Aguilar
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
A. Orlikowski
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
2*-2
3-2*
3-3*
4*-3
5*-3
6-3*
6-4*
6-6 → 7-6
A. Orlikowski
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-6 → 6-6
D. Merida Aguilar
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 5-6
D. Merida Aguilar
4-4 → 4-5
D. Merida Aguilar
4-2 → 4-3
A. Orlikowski
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
D. Merida Aguilar
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
A. Orlikowski
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 2-2
D. Merida Aguilar
0-2 → 1-2
A. Orlikowski
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
D. Merida Aguilar
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
J. Mensik vs M. Dahlberg
Slam Us Open
J. Mensik
0
2
M. Dahlberg•
30
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Dahlberg
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
J. Mensik
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
M. Dahlberg
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
K. Ivanovski / M. Lajal vs M. Kasnikowski / A. Orlikowski
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 9 – Ore: 17:00
S. Costoulas vs S. Zeynalova
Slam Us Open
S. Costoulas
15
5
S. Zeynalova•
40
4
Vincitore: S. Costoulas
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Zeynalova
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-15
S. Zeynalova
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-4 → 4-4
S. Costoulas
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
S. Zeynalova
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
S. Costoulas
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
S. Costoulas
0-15
15-15
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
S. Zeynalova
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
L. Klimovicova vs K. Wiersholm
Slam Us Open
L. Klimovicova•
0
3
K. Wiersholm
0
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. Wiersholm
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
L. Klimovicova
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
K. Wiersholm
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
L. Klimovicova
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
C. Ngounoue vs J. Middendorf
Il match deve ancora iniziare
S. Costoulas / L. Hietaranta vs J. Garcia / M. Mutavdzic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 11 – Ore: 17:00
A. Blokhina vs J. Garcia
Slam Us Open
A. Blokhina
7
6
J. Garcia
6
0
Vincitore: A. Blokhina
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Blokhina
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-0 → 6-0
J. Garcia
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-0 → 5-0
A. Blokhina
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
1*-3
2-3*
2-4*
3*-4
4*-4
5-4*
5-5*
5*-6
6*-6
7-6*
6-6 → 7-6
J. Garcia
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
6-5 → 6-6
A. Blokhina
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
J. Garcia
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
J. Garcia
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
A. Blokhina
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
J. Garcia
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
J. Garcia
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
J. Garcia
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
S. Scilipoti vs E. Yu
Slam Us Open
S. Scilipoti
0
2
E. Yu•
0
2
R. Zelnickova vs R. Brantmeier
Il match deve ancora iniziare
O. Babel / S. Zeynalova vs A. Blokhina / V. Xu
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 12 – Ore: 17:00
L. Hovde vs J. Kolodynska
Slam Us Open
L. Hovde
2
6
2
J. Kolodynska
6
1
6
Vincitore: J. Kolodynska
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
L. Hovde
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
J. Kolodynska
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
L. Hovde
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 1-3
J. Kolodynska
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
J. Kolodynska
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Kolodynska
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-0 → 5-1
J. Kolodynska
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-0 → 4-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Hovde
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-4 → 2-5
J. Kolodynska
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
L. Hovde
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
J. Kolodynska
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
J. Anthrop vs P. Bailly
Slam Us Open
J. Anthrop•
0
0
P. Bailly
0
0
Riscaldamento
M. Rehberg vs L. Borg
Il match deve ancora iniziare
I. Buse / A. Guillen Meza vs J. Anthrop / B. Kittay
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 14 – Ore: 17:00
T. Rabman vs L. Hietaranta
Slam Us Open
T. Rabman
7
6
L. Hietaranta
5
2
Vincitore: T. Rabman
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Hietaranta
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-1 → 5-2
T. Rabman
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 5-1
T. Rabman
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
L. Hietaranta
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Rabman
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
6-5 → 7-5
L. Hietaranta
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 6-5
T. Rabman
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
L. Hietaranta
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-5 → 4-5
T. Rabman
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 3-5
L. Hietaranta
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-5 → 2-5
T. Rabman
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-4 → 1-5
L. Hietaranta
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
T. Rabman
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 1-3
L. Hietaranta
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
T. Rabman
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
S. Hamner vs S. Sierra
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Y. Yang vs P. Marcinko
Il match deve ancora iniziare
D. Guzman / L. Klimovicova vs L. Ciric Bagaric / S. Scilipoti
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 15 – Ore: 17:00
R. Colby vs A. Guillen Meza
Slam Us Open
R. Colby•
40
7
4
1
A. Guillen Meza
40
5
6
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
R. Colby
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Colby
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-5 → 4-6
A. Guillen Meza
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-5 → 4-5
R. Colby
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-4 → 3-5
A. Guillen Meza
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
2-4 → 3-4
R. Colby
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
A. Guillen Meza
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
R. Colby
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
A. Guillen Meza
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Colby
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
6-5 → 7-5
A. Guillen Meza
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 6-5
A. Guillen Meza
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-5 → 4-5
A. Guillen Meza
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
R. Colby
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
R. Colby
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
A. Guillen Meza
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-2 → 1-2
R. Colby
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
A. Guillen Meza
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
P. Nesterov vs P. Florig
Il match deve ancora iniziare
C. Smith vs E. Butvilas
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit