Challenger Cordenons e Liberec: La situazione aggiornata Md e Qualificazioni
29/07/2021 00:25 Nessun commento
CORDENONS , Italy (CL) /80 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
LIBEREC , Czech Republic (CL) /80 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Cordenons (ATP) Inizio torneo: 02/08/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 29/07/2021 00:24
Main Draw (cut off: 209 - Data entry list: 23/07/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 88. Travaglia
- 100. Simon
- 116. Cerundolo
- 121. Londero
- 130. Varillas
- 135. Dellien
- 144. Cerundolo
- 148. Hoang
- 151. Gaio
- 157. Huesler
- 164. Baez
- 166. Etcheverry
- 168. Giannessi
- 171. Lorenzi
- 173. Tabilo
- 175. Petrovic
- 180. Halys
- 192. Olivo
- 194. Barrios Vera
- 198. Bourgue
- 205. Collarini
- 208. Marcora
- 209. Menezes
-
Alternates
- 1. Meligeni Rodr (220)
- 2. Moroni (221)
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Cordenons Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 01/08/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 29/07/2021 00:24
Main Draw (cut off: 278 - Data entry list: 23/07/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)
- 220. Meligeni Rodrigues Alves
- 221. Moroni
- 222. Kolar
- 236. Ficovich
- 239. Pellegrino
- 256. Draper
- 263. De Jong
- 266. Gimeno Valero
- 270. Kotov
- 278. Bonadio
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Arnaboldi (287)
- 2. Aragone (296)
- 3. Ugo Carabelli (302)
- 4. Baldi (303)
- 5. Skatov (306)
- 6. Luz (313)
- 7. Molleker (314)
- 8. Zeppieri (316)
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Liberec (ATP) Inizio torneo: 02/08/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 29/07/2021 00:24
Main Draw (cut off: 230 - Data entry list: 29/07/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 81. Vesely
- 101. Pouille
- 109. Majchrzak
- 112. Martin
- 115. Griekspoor
- 119. Sousa
- 132. Van de Zandschulp
- 143. Polmans
- 145. Machac
- 154. Nagal
- 160. Molcan
- 172. Safwat
- 174. Couacaud
- 176. Ferreira Silva
- 184. Horansky
- 185. Popko
- 196. Istomin
- 200. Marterer
- 204. Ilkel
- 207. Vukic
- 218. Kavcic
- 229. Janvier
- 230. Haase
-
Alternates
- 1. Gojo (235)
- 2. Ficovich (236)
- 3. Domingues (240)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Liberec Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 01/08/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 29/07/2021 00:31
Main Draw (cut off: 299 - Data entry list: 29/07/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)
- 150. Milojevic
- 235. Gojo
- 247. Klein
- 257. Lehecka
- 258. Mena
- 269. Sachko
- 279. Serdarusic
- 290. Vrbensky
- 291. Oliveira
- 299. Van Rijthoven
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Furness (300)
- 2. Molleker (314)
- 3. Ritschard (315)
- 4. Forejtek (317)
- 5. Sels (318)
-
TAG: Challenger Cordenons, Challenger Cordenons 2021
