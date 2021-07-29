Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina, Entry List

Challenger Cordenons e Liberec: La situazione aggiornata Md e Qualificazioni

29/07/2021 00:25 Nessun commento
CORDENONS ITA, Italy (CL) /80 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
LIBEREC CZE, Czech Republic (CL) /80 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q

Cordenons (ATP) Inizio torneo: 02/08/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 29/07/2021 00:24

Main Draw (cut off: 209 - Data entry list: 23/07/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 88. Travaglia
  • 100. Simon
  • 116. Cerundolo
  • 121. Londero
  • 130. Varillas
  • 135. Dellien
  • 144. Cerundolo
  • 148. Hoang
  • 151. Gaio
  • 157. Huesler
  • 164. Baez
  • 166. Etcheverry
  • 168. Giannessi
  • 171. Lorenzi
  • 173. Tabilo
  • 175. Petrovic
  • 180. Halys
  • 192. Olivo
  • 194. Barrios Vera
  • 198. Bourgue
  • 205. Collarini
  • 208. Marcora
  • 209. Menezes
Alternates

  • 1. Meligeni Rodr (220)
  • 2. Moroni (221)
Cordenons Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 01/08/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 29/07/2021 00:24

Main Draw (cut off: 278 - Data entry list: 23/07/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)

  • 220. Meligeni Rodrigues Alves
  • 221. Moroni
  • 222. Kolar
  • 236. Ficovich
  • 239. Pellegrino
  • 256. Draper
  • 263. De Jong
  • 266. Gimeno Valero
  • 270. Kotov
  • 278. Bonadio
Alternates

  • 1. Arnaboldi (287)
  • 2. Aragone (296)
  • 3. Ugo Carabelli (302)
  • 4. Baldi (303)
  • 5. Skatov (306)
  • 6. Luz (313)
  • 7. Molleker (314)
  • 8. Zeppieri (316)
Liberec (ATP) Inizio torneo: 02/08/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 29/07/2021 00:24

Main Draw (cut off: 230 - Data entry list: 29/07/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 81. Vesely
  • 101. Pouille
  • 109. Majchrzak
  • 112. Martin
  • 115. Griekspoor
  • 119. Sousa
  • 132. Van de Zandschulp
  • 143. Polmans
  • 145. Machac
  • 154. Nagal
  • 160. Molcan
  • 172. Safwat
  • 174. Couacaud
  • 176. Ferreira Silva
  • 184. Horansky
  • 185. Popko
  • 196. Istomin
  • 200. Marterer
  • 204. Ilkel
  • 207. Vukic
  • 218. Kavcic
  • 229. Janvier
  • 230. Haase
Alternates

  • 1. Gojo (235)
  • 2. Ficovich (236)
  • 3. Domingues (240)

Liberec Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 01/08/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 29/07/2021 00:31

Main Draw (cut off: 299 - Data entry list: 29/07/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)

  • 150. Milojevic
  • 235. Gojo
  • 247. Klein
  • 257. Lehecka
  • 258. Mena
  • 269. Sachko
  • 279. Serdarusic
  • 290. Vrbensky
  • 291. Oliveira
  • 299. Van Rijthoven
Alternates

  • 1. Furness (300)
  • 2. Molleker (314)
  • 3. Ritschard (315)
  • 4. Forejtek (317)
  • 5. Sels (318)
