Race ATP 2021 (Finals Torino): La situazione di questa settimana. Sinner è settimo. Berrettini 11 esimo
26/04/2021 10:19 39 commenti
Classifica Atp Race Singolo (26-04-2021)
1
Best: ND
--
0
Stefanos Tsitsipas
GRE, 12-08-1998
2840
Punti
8
Tornei
2
Best: ND
--
0
Andrey Rublev
RUS, 20-10-1997
2490
Punti
8
Tornei
3
Best: ND
--
0
Novak Djokovic
SRB, 22-05-1987
2320
Punti
4
Tornei
4
Best: ND
--
0
Daniil Medvedev
RUS, 11-02-1996
2130
Punti
5
Tornei
5
Best: ND
▲
1
Aslan Karatsev
RUS, 04-09-1993
1505
Punti
6
Tornei
6
Best: ND
▼
-1
Hubert Hurkacz
POL, 11-02-1997
1440
Punti
8
Tornei
7
Best: ND
--
0
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
1220
Punti
8
Tornei
8
Best: ND
▲
10
Rafael Nadal
ESP, 03-06-1986
1040
Punti
3
Tornei
9
Best: ND
▼
-1
Alexander Zverev
GER, 20-04-1997
1025
Punti
6
Tornei
10
Best: ND
▼
-1
Roberto Bautista Agut
ESP, 14-04-1988
900
Punti
9
Tornei
11
Best: ND
▲
9
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
755
Punti
5
Tornei
12
Best: ND
▼
-2
Casper Ruud
NOR, 22-12-1998
675
Punti
5
Tornei
13
Best: ND
▼
-1
Alexander Bublik
KAZ, 17-06-1997
660
Punti
10
Tornei
14
Best: ND
▲
8
Pablo Carreno Busta
ESP, 12-07-1991
660
Punti
6
Tornei
15
Best: ND
▲
2
Diego Schwartzman
ARG, 16-08-1992
650
Punti
8
Tornei
16
Best: ND
▼
-5
Daniel Evans
GBR, 23-05-1990
650
Punti
8
Tornei
17
Best: ND
▼
-2
David Goffin
BEL, 07-12-1990
650
Punti
10
Tornei
18
Best: ND
▼
-5
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
615
Punti
8
Tornei
19
Best: ND
▼
-5
Marton Fucsovics
HUN, 08-02-1992
610
Punti
7
Tornei
20
Best: ND
▼
-4
Grigor Dimitrov
BUL, 16-05-1991
595
Punti
5
Tornei
21
Best: ND
▲
2
Felix Auger-Aliassime
CAN, 08-08-2000
565
Punti
7
Tornei
22
Best: ND
▼
-3
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
520
Punti
9
Tornei
23
Best: ND
▼
-2
Sebastian Korda
USA, 05-07-2000
495
Punti
7
Tornei
24
Best: ND
▲
8
Cameron Norrie
GBR, 23-08-1995
490
Punti
8
Tornei
25
Best: ND
▲
1
Alexei Popyrin
AUS, 05-08-1999
470
Punti
7
Tornei
26
Best: ND
▲
1
Jeremy Chardy
FRA, 12-02-1987
465
Punti
9
Tornei
27
Best: ND
▼
-3
Lloyd Harris
RSA, 24-02-1997
457
Punti
6
Tornei
28
Best: ND
▼
-3
Karen Khachanov
RUS, 21-05-1996
450
Punti
8
Tornei
29
Best: ND
▲
2
Alex de Minaur
AUS, 17-02-1999
450
Punti
8
Tornei
30
Best: ND
▼
-1
Lorenzo Musetti
ITA, 03-03-2002
450
Punti
10
Tornei
31
Best: ND
▼
-3
Taylor Fritz
USA, 28-10-1997
435
Punti
7
Tornei
32
Best: ND
▼
-2
Nikoloz Basilashvili
GEO, 23-02-1992
415
Punti
11
Tornei
33
Best: ND
▲
3
Denis Shapovalov
CAN, 15-04-1999
405
Punti
6
Tornei
34
Best: ND
▲
3
Albert Ramos-Vinolas
ESP, 17-01-1988
405
Punti
8
Tornei
35
Best: ND
▼
-2
Jaume Munar
ESP, 05-05-1997
403
Punti
8
Tornei
36
Best: ND
▼
-2
Milos Raonic
CAN, 27-12-1990
365
Punti
4
Tornei
37
Best: ND
▼
-2
Mackenzie McDonald
USA, 16-04-1995
361
Punti
8
Tornei
38
Best: ND
--
0
Cristian Garin
CHI, 30-05-1996
350
Punti
6
Tornei
39
Best: ND
--
0
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
ESP, 05-06-1999
340
Punti
9
Tornei
40
Best: ND
▲
2
Facundo Bagnis
ARG, 27-02-1990
334
Punti
10
Tornei
41
Best: ND
▼
-1
Laslo Djere
SRB, 02-06-1995
330
Punti
10
Tornei
42
Best: ND
▼
-1
Dusan Lajovic
SRB, 30-06-1990
325
Punti
9
Tornei
43
Best: ND
▲
9
Miomir Kecmanovic
SRB, 31-08-1999
305
Punti
9
Tornei
44
Best: ND
▲
17
Jenson Brooksby
USA, 26-10-2000
302
Punti
7
Tornei
45
Best: ND
▲
5
Arthur Rinderknech
FRA, 23-07-1995
302
Punti
9
Tornei
46
Best: ND
▼
-3
Dominik Koepfer
GER, 29-04-1994
290
Punti
8
Tornei
47
Best: ND
▼
-3
Jan-Lennard Struff
GER, 25-04-1990
290
Punti
9
Tornei
48
Best: ND
▲
1
Soonwoo Kwon
KOR, 02-12-1997
290
Punti
9
Tornei
49
Best: ND
▼
-4
Juan Manuel Cerundolo
ARG, 15-11-2001
288
Punti
7
Tornei
50
Best: ND
▲
1
Frances Tiafoe
USA, 20-01-1998
285
Punti
8
Tornei
51
Best: ND
▲
6
Kei Nishikori
JPN, 29-12-1989
280
Punti
7
Tornei
52
Best: ND
▼
-6
Benjamin Bonzi
FRA, 09-06-1996
280
Punti
10
Tornei
53
Best: ND
▼
-6
Dominic Thiem
AUT, 03-09-1993
275
Punti
4
Tornei
54
Best: ND
▲
5
Federico Delbonis
ARG, 05-10-1990
275
Punti
8
Tornei
55
Best: ND
▲
5
Filip Krajinovic
SRB, 27-02-1992
270
Punti
5
Tornei
56
Best: ND
▼
-8
Borna Coric
CRO, 14-11-1996
270
Punti
3
Tornei
57
Best: ND
▼
-4
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
250
Punti
9
Tornei
58
Best: ND
▼
-3
Francisco Cerundolo
ARG, 13-08-1998
250
Punti
8
Tornei
59
Best: ND
▼
-5
Roberto Carballes Baena
ESP, 23-03-1993
248
Punti
10
Tornei
60
Best: ND
▲
12
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
247
Punti
10
Tornei
61
Best: ND
▼
-5
Ugo Humbert
FRA, 26-06-1998
235
Punti
7
Tornei
62
Best: ND
▼
-4
Liam Broady
GBR, 04-01-1994
232
Punti
6
Tornei
63
Best: ND
▲
33
Taro Daniel
JPN, 27-01-1993
227
Punti
8
Tornei
64
Best: ND
▲
3
Pierre-Hugues Herbert
FRA, 18-03-1991
225
Punti
7
Tornei
65
Best: ND
▼
-3
Tommy Paul
USA, 17-05-1997
220
Punti
8
Tornei
66
Best: ND
▼
-3
Thiago Monteiro
BRA, 31-05-1994
220
Punti
6
Tornei
67
Best: ND
▼
-3
Kacper Zuk
POL, 21-01-1999
220
Punti
7
Tornei
68
Best: ND
▼
-3
Emil Ruusuvuori
FIN, 02-04-1999
215
Punti
7
Tornei
69
Best: ND
▲
1
Egor Gerasimov
BLR, 11-11-1992
215
Punti
9
Tornei
70
Best: ND
▼
-4
Tomas Machac
CZE, 13-10-2000
213
Punti
4
Tornei
71
Best: ND
▼
-3
Adrian Mannarino
FRA, 29-06-1988
200
Punti
9
Tornei
72
Best: ND
▼
-3
Marin Cilic
CRO, 28-09-1988
200
Punti
6
Tornei
73
Best: ND
▲
14
Bjorn Fratangelo
USA, 19-07-1993
199
Punti
7
Tornei
74
Best: ND
▼
-3
Radu Albot
MDA, 11-11-1989
194
Punti
6
Tornei
75
Best: ND
▼
-2
Carlos Alcaraz
ESP, 05-05-2003
187
Punti
7
Tornei
76
Best: ND
▼
-2
Illya Marchenko
UKR, 08-09-1987
186
Punti
6
Tornei
77
Best: ND
▲
3
Aljaz Bedene
SLO, 18-07-1989
185
Punti
7
Tornei
78
Best: ND
▼
-3
Jozef Kovalik
SVK, 04-11-1992
185
Punti
9
Tornei
79
Best: ND
▼
-3
John Isner
USA, 26-04-1985
180
Punti
3
Tornei
80
Best: ND
▲
14
Corentin Moutet
FRA, 19-04-1999
180
Punti
3
Tornei
81
Best: ND
▼
-4
Brandon Nakashima
USA, 03-08-2001
178
Punti
6
Tornei
82
Best: ND
▼
-4
Sebastian Baez
ARG, 28-12-2000
175
Punti
4
Tornei
83
Best: ND
▲
5
Nikola Milojevic
SRB, 19-06-1995
171
Punti
8
Tornei
84
Best: ND
▼
-5
Daniel Elahi Galan
COL, 18-06-1996
169
Punti
10
Tornei
85
Best: ND
▼
-4
Christian Harrison
USA, 29-05-1994
163
Punti
4
Tornei
86
Best: ND
▼
-4
Matthew Ebden
AUS, 26-11-1987
161
Punti
6
Tornei
87
Best: ND
▼
-4
Zizou Bergs
BEL, 03-06-1999
159
Punti
7
Tornei
88
Best: ND
▼
-3
Peter Gojowczyk
GER, 15-07-1989
158
Punti
7
Tornei
89
Best: ND
▲
9
Altug Celikbilek
TUR, 07-09-1996
158
Punti
8
Tornei
90
Best: ND
▲
34
Bernabe Zapata Miralles
ESP, 12-01-1997
157
Punti
8
Tornei
91
Best: ND
▼
-7
Federico Coria
ARG, 09-03-1992
155
Punti
9
Tornei
92
Best: ND
▲
3
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
152
Punti
13
Tornei
93
Best: ND
▼
-7
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
152
Punti
6
Tornei
94
Best: ND
▼
-5
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
145
Punti
9
Tornei
95
Best: ND
▲
7
Jordan Thompson
AUS, 20-04-1994
145
Punti
6
Tornei
96
Best: ND
▼
-6
Blaz Rola
SLO, 05-10-1990
144
Punti
11
Tornei
97
Best: ND
▼
-6
Damir Dzumhur
BIH, 20-05-1992
141
Punti
5
Tornei
98
Best: ND
▲
13
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
140
Punti
9
Tornei
99
Best: ND
▼
-7
Mikael Ymer
SWE, 09-09-1998
135
Punti
4
Tornei
100
Best: ND
▼
-7
James Duckworth
AUS, 21-01-1992
135
Punti
7
Tornei
@ gene61 (#2772898)
Pensa che Federer dei 5875 che ha oggi in classifica, ne porta al 1 gennaio 2022 già 43% ossia 2505punti.
Quindi se non fa punti da qui a fine anno, impossibile, comunque gli restano 2505 punti quindi intorno al 17-18esimo posto
@ gene61 (#2772900)
Ormai ho impostato un file excel di facile gestione, vi aggiorno ogni settimana
😉
@ Vivino (#2772848)
@ Faustozazz (#2772838)
@ La Veronica (#2772852)
@ gene61 (#2772841)
ragazzi calma, ho scritto il post di fretta, intendevo quattro atp 500…
Giustino a Torino. Si porta a casa i tre slams e saluti a tutti.
La race lo metta all’undicesimo posto, con pochi tornei giocati causa infortunio: anche questi sono numeri.
Poi ti chiedo quali tennisti ritieni abbiano ottenuti risultati migliori di Berrettini quest’anno.
Ci provo io.
1) Djokovic
2) Nadal
3) Tsitsipas
4) Medvedev
5) Rublev
6) Karatsev
7) Sinner
8) Zverev
9) Hurkacz
poi ci sono altri due giocatori che hanno avuto risultati simili al nostro portacolori:
10) Carreno Busta
11) Bautista Agut
Non ne trovo altri. Quindi non mi sembra che Berrettini possa essere considerato lontano dalla top 10.
Grazie per il bel riassunto
🙂 🙂
Di sto passo il Re starà in top ten, senza giocare, fino al suo centenario (2081) che festeggerà a Wimbledon con la Regina Elisabetta…
Ahhhh ahhhh
P.s. il principe Carlo invece no…
Paire quando comincia a perdere quei 1500 punti di troppo?
Giugno? Luglio?
Interessante vedere i punti che i giocatori dovranno difendere a maggio, tolta già questa prima settimana (precedete post)
NADAL 1180
DJOKOVIC 1000
TSITSIPAS 660
SCHWARTZMAN 322
FEDERER 270
ZVEREV 225
THIEM 190
SHAPOVALOV 185
RUUD 180
FRITZ 150.
Chi ha meno da difendere:
RUBLEV 0
KARATSEV 0
MEDVEDEV 15
BUSTA 15
DE MINAUR 15
ITALIANI:
FOGNINI 135
BERRETTINI 90
SINNER 45
SONEGO 22
Questa settimana:
– Tsitsipas perde 70 punti (esce w Estoril al 100% entra sf Basilea)
– Berrettini perde 75 punti ( 50% finale Monaco)
– Goffin perde 45 punti ( 50% semi Estoril)
– Monfils perde 22 punti
– Sinner perde 24 punti (50% Finale CH OSTRAVA)
– Garin perde 125 punti (50% W mONACO)
Pochi i big in gara:
Zverev, Shapo, Ruud, Garin, Karatsev ed Humbert
Classifica punti validi al 31-12-2021
1 Novak Djoković 6013
2 Stefanos Tsitsipas 4050
3 Rafael Nadal 4010
4 Dominic Thiem 3515
5 Andrey Rublev 3353
6 Daniil Medvedev 3050
7 Roger Federer 2505
8 Hubert Hurkacz 1993
9 Diego Schwartzman 1756
10 Alexander Zverev 1735
11 Roberto Bautista Agut 1685
12 Jannik Sinner 1652
13 Cristian Garín 1616
14 Aslan Karatsev 1602
15 Félix Auger-Aliassime 1591
16 Casper Ruud 1583
17 Gaël Monfils 1498
18 Matteo Berrettini 1403
una vittoria slam vale 2000 punti
@ jokopoko (#2772831)
Infatti, ma che te lo dico a fare… 4 x 250 fa 1000…uno slam 2000…
Infatti ne devi vincere 8 di 250 per prendere i punti di una vittoria Slam (2000 PUNTI).
Mah… anche no. Ha beneficiato anche lui di congelamenti vari altrimenti sarebbe ben fuori dai top 10. Ok essere tifosi degli italiani ma i numeri dicono altro. E i numeri non sono opinabili.
Salvo infortuni, i posti sicuri secondo me sono quattro: Djokovic, Nadal, Tsitsipas e Medvedev.
Quelli altamente probabili sono tre: Zverev, Rublev e Thiem e diciamo pure che uno dei tre possa saltare.
Rimangono quindi uno o al massimo due posti e se li giocheranno (probabilmente) Sinner, Berrettini, Bautista-Agut, Karatsev e forse (ma più difficilmente) Hurkacz, Schwartzmann, Shapovalov, Aliassime, Dimitrov e Federer (su quest’ultimo non si sa mai, dipende tutto da Wimbledon). Minime possibilità (e sarebbero grandi sorprese) le riservo a Goffin, Monfils, Korda, Ruud, Bublik, Carreno-Busta, Fucsovic e Evans. Poi magari salta fuori il Sock di turno (tipo Sonego per esempio), a Bercy, e scolvolge gli equilibri 😆
Non ci sei con la matematica… Ehhh
Uno Slam sono 2.000 punti e 250 x 4 a casa mia da 1.000
Casomai 4 tornei da 500!!!
Infatti non lo è, uno Slam da 2000 punti non 1000
Ti aveva deluso negli ultimi tempi?
Ma se Matteo, prima dell’infortunio aveva portato l’Italia in finale in Australia e poi aveva fatto un bellissimo Ao prima del ritiro!!
Più o meno.
Cooosa? Quattro 250 sono più di peso di uno slam??
Tu credi che Fognini non baratterebbe tutti e sette i suoi 250 più il 500 che ha vinto con un solo slam? Io credo proprio di sì.
bisognerebbe anche pesare in base al torneo. vincere quattro 250 non dovrebbe essere la stessa cosa che vincere uno slam.
11 nei 100?
E sarebbe un po’ come il world ranking nel golf.
ItalyFirst ti hanno sgamato!
Che brutta giornata stai passando: devi far finta di essere contento del risultato di Berretto anche se in realtà gli tifi contro!
PS: tranquillo sappiamo che non è vero 😛
Berettini ha la classifica che si merita !!! Ha battuto Karatsev con una freddezza e una tattica degna di un top10 !!!
berrettini causa infortunio ha perso 500 di rotterdam 500 di dubai e 1000 di miami.per me poteva fare almeno 500 punti.sarebbe qualcosa di pazzesco avere berrettini e sinner a torino ma credo che 7 posti siano sicuri e quindi ne rimane solo 1 e speriamo sia di un italiano.e onestamente spererei in matteo con sinner riserva tanto jannik ha tempo.decisivi saranno i sorteggi a partire da madrid perche ad esempio sinner potrebbe non essere testa di serie e potrebbe prendere ancora al secondo turno djokovic oppure nadal
@ MAURO (#2772756)
ma che ragionamento è?mica i tornei danno li stessi punti
@ Lo Scriba (#2772751)
Non x difendere BERRETTINI che mi aveva molto deluso negli ultimi tempi ma ieri gli ho visto fare dei recuperi impossibili con scambi violenti e palle profonde con rovesci a due mani impeccabili e back interdittivi a fil di rete profondi e efficaci. Berretto sta salendo in prestazione, si avvia al gran salto di giocare sempre in forcing senza pause soporifera. Allacrublev x intenderci. Così è ok e merita 11° posto della race.
Ad esclusione dei “mostri sacri” e di Medvedev, Berrettini è il giocatore che ha ottenuto più punti col minor numero di torneo disputati… e sappiamo che non è ancora al 100%
Anche Fabio pazziate a parte e comunque li…
Critiche assurde di gente che sosteneva persino che senza classifica bloccata Matteo fosse fuori dai 30!!!
Matteo nonostante il lungo infortunio è ben posizionato e ci darà ancora tante belle soddisfazioni!
Ma Federer, non lo vedo.
X vedere il valore di un tennista nella Race, bisognerebbe dividere i punti ottenuti X i tornei disputati.
Spesso si leggono molte castronerie su LT.
Talvolta è difficile stabilire se si tratta di incompetenti, troll o hater.
Una cosa è certa: Berrettini ha la classifica che si merita.
Già!
Critiche vergognosissime!
@ Djokernole99 (#2772721)
e che dire di quel disgraziato vergognoso di Fognini, che ormai va in giro come Paire a raccogliere montepremi e non si sa come mai è 18 nella Race?
Eh ma Berrettini secondo molti esperti è il top 10 più immeritato di sempre..
11 nella race giocando 5 tornei di cui uno palesemente fuori conzidione
5 nei 30… 😯