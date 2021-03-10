ATP Marsiglia 250 | indoor hard | e610.315 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Challenger Biella 4, Biella, Santiago del Cile e Cleveland: La situazione aggiornata Md e Qualificazioni
Settimana 15-21 Marzo 2021
BIELLA 4 , Italy (IH) /80 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
SANTIAGO, Chile (CL) /80 ($) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
CLEVELAND, USA (IH) /80 ($) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Biella (ATP) Inizio torneo: 15/03/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 10/03/2021 10:45
Main Draw (cut off: 183 - Data entry list: 10/03/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 75. Berankis
- 79. Pouille
- 105. Hanfmann
- 106. Seppi
- 107. Sugita
- 109. Uchiyama
- 111. Ivashka
- 113. Barrere
- 124. Hoang
- 125. Bonzi
- 132. Rinderknech
- 144. Gojowczyk
- 147. Huesler
- 152. Rodionov
- 153. Safwat
- 159. Klizan
- 163. Brown
- 167. Broady
- 169. Ofner
- 171. Maden
- 173. Machac
- 176. Marchenko
- 183. Rosol
Alternates
- 1. Marcora (191)
- 2. Stakhovsky (192)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Biella Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 14/03/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 10/03/2021 10:45
Main Draw (cut off: 229 - Data entry list: 10/03/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)
- 194. Muller
- 206. Marterer
- 209. Tomic
- 210. Bourgue
- 213. Halys
- 217. Lestienne
- 224. Gojo
- 225. Harris
- 226. Kamke
- 229. Viola
Alternates
- 1. Kolar (235)
- 2. Zuk (241)
- 3. Kuhn (242)
- 4. Masur (245)
- 5. Wu (246)
- 6. Lamasine (248)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Santiago (ATP) Inizio torneo: 15/03/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 10/03/2021 10:45
Main Draw (cut off: 234 - Data entry list: 10/03/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 95. Coria
- 96. Carballes Baena
- 101. Martin
- 104. Munar
- 108. Sousa
- 112. Dellien
- 128. Kovalik
- 130. Bagnis
- 135. Cerundolo
- 137. Altmaier
- 142. Mayer
- 148. Nagal
- 165. Tabilo
- 168. Varillas
- 181. Andreozzi
- 182. Coppejans
- 193. Vilella Martinez
- 207. Escobedo
- 211. Collarini
- 221. Olivo
- 230. Benchetrit
- 233. Meligeni Rodrigues Alves
- 234. Etcheverry
Alternates
- 1. Baez (254)
- 2. Barrios Vera (265)
- 3. Klein (286)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Santiago Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 14/03/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 10/03/2021 10:46
Main Draw (cut off: 324 - Data entry list: 10/03/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)
- 243. Mena
- 254. Baez
- 278. Clezar
- 288. Bellucci
- 289. Blancaneaux
- 291. Oliveira
- 294. Sakamoto
- 295. Bonadio
- 315. Luz
- 324. Lindell
Alternates
- 1. Cerundolo (335)
- 2. Alvarez (349)
- 3. Ugo Carabelli (354)
- 4. Gomez-Herrera (359)
- 5. Casanova (369)
- 6. Velotti (375)
- 7. Tirante (383)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Cleveland (ATP) Inizio torneo: 15/03/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 10/03/2021 10:46
Main Draw (cut off: 303 - Data entry list: 10/03/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 81. Kwon
- 100. Duckworth
- 110. Majchrzak
- 140. Soeda
- 172. Gomez
- 187. Torpegaard
- 202. Krueger
- 215. Schnur
- 219. Kwiatkowski
- 227. Cid Subervi
- 240. Eubanks
- 244. Blanch
- 249. Brooksby
- 250. Moriya
- 262. Quiroz
- 268. Rubin
- 269. Watanuki
- 271. Fratangelo
- 293. Sekiguchi
- 296. King
- 299. Ward
- 301. Ritschard
- 303. Aragone
Alternates
- 1. King (304)
- 2. Young (319)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Cleveland Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 14/03/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 10/03/2021 10:46
Main Draw (cut off: 378 - Data entry list: 10/03/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)
- 304. King
- 319. Young
- 345. Chappell
- 350. Harrison
- 361. Sanchez Izquierdo
- 362. Hamou
- 370. Okala
- 376. Furness
- 377. Fatic
- 378. Peniston
Alternates
- 1. Redlicki (381)
- 2. Kozlov (385)
- 3. Dougaz (389)
- 4. Sachko (404)
- 5. Wang (404)
- 6. Altamirano (408)
- 7. Olivieri (421)
