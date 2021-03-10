Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina, Entry List

Challenger Biella 4, Biella, Santiago del Cile e Cleveland: La situazione aggiornata Md e Qualificazioni

10/03/2021 10:47 1 commento
Roberto Marcora ITA, 1989.08.30

Settimana 15-21 Marzo 2021
BIELLA 4 ITA, Italy (IH) /80 (€) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
SANTIAGO, CHL Chile (CL) /80 ($) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q
CLEVELAND, USA USA (IH) /80 ($) 32 Draw, 16D, 16Q

Biella (ATP) Inizio torneo: 15/03/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 10/03/2021 10:45

Main Draw (cut off: 183 - Data entry list: 10/03/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 75. Berankis
  • 79. Pouille
  • 105. Hanfmann
  • 106. Seppi
  • 107. Sugita
  • 109. Uchiyama
  • 111. Ivashka
  • 113. Barrere
  • 124. Hoang
  • 125. Bonzi
  • 132. Rinderknech
  • 144. Gojowczyk
  • 147. Huesler
  • 152. Rodionov
  • 153. Safwat
  • 159. Klizan
  • 163. Brown
  • 167. Broady
  • 169. Ofner
  • 171. Maden
  • 173. Machac
  • 176. Marchenko
  • 183. Rosol
Alternates

  • 1. Marcora (191)
  • 2. Stakhovsky (192)
Biella Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 14/03/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 10/03/2021 10:45

Main Draw (cut off: 229 - Data entry list: 10/03/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)

  • 194. Muller
  • 206. Marterer
  • 209. Tomic
  • 210. Bourgue
  • 213. Halys
  • 217. Lestienne
  • 224. Gojo
  • 225. Harris
  • 226. Kamke
  • 229. Viola
Alternates

  • 1. Kolar (235)
  • 2. Zuk (241)
  • 3. Kuhn (242)
  • 4. Masur (245)
  • 5. Wu (246)
  • 6. Lamasine (248)

Santiago (ATP) Inizio torneo: 15/03/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 10/03/2021 10:45

Main Draw (cut off: 234 - Data entry list: 10/03/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 95. Coria
  • 96. Carballes Baena
  • 101. Martin
  • 104. Munar
  • 108. Sousa
  • 112. Dellien
  • 128. Kovalik
  • 130. Bagnis
  • 135. Cerundolo
  • 137. Altmaier
  • 142. Mayer
  • 148. Nagal
  • 165. Tabilo
  • 168. Varillas
  • 181. Andreozzi
  • 182. Coppejans
  • 193. Vilella Martinez
  • 207. Escobedo
  • 211. Collarini
  • 221. Olivo
  • 230. Benchetrit
  • 233. Meligeni Rodrigues Alves
  • 234. Etcheverry
Alternates

  • 1. Baez (254)
  • 2. Barrios Vera (265)
  • 3. Klein (286)

Santiago Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 14/03/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 10/03/2021 10:46

Main Draw (cut off: 324 - Data entry list: 10/03/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)

  • 243. Mena
  • 254. Baez
  • 278. Clezar
  • 288. Bellucci
  • 289. Blancaneaux
  • 291. Oliveira
  • 294. Sakamoto
  • 295. Bonadio
  • 315. Luz
  • 324. Lindell
Alternates

  • 1. Cerundolo (335)
  • 2. Alvarez (349)
  • 3. Ugo Carabelli (354)
  • 4. Gomez-Herrera (359)
  • 5. Casanova (369)
  • 6. Velotti (375)
  • 7. Tirante (383)
Cleveland (ATP) Inizio torneo: 15/03/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 10/03/2021 10:46

Main Draw (cut off: 303 - Data entry list: 10/03/21 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 81. Kwon
  • 100. Duckworth
  • 110. Majchrzak
  • 140. Soeda
  • 172. Gomez
  • 187. Torpegaard
  • 202. Krueger
  • 215. Schnur
  • 219. Kwiatkowski
  • 227. Cid Subervi
  • 240. Eubanks
  • 244. Blanch
  • 249. Brooksby
  • 250. Moriya
  • 262. Quiroz
  • 268. Rubin
  • 269. Watanuki
  • 271. Fratangelo
  • 293. Sekiguchi
  • 296. King
  • 299. Ward
  • 301. Ritschard
  • 303. Aragone
Alternates

  • 1. King (304)
  • 2. Young (319)
Cleveland Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 14/03/2021 | Ultimo agg.: 10/03/2021 10:46

Main Draw (cut off: 378 - Data entry list: 10/03/21 - Special Exempts: 3/6)

  • 304. King
  • 319. Young
  • 345. Chappell
  • 350. Harrison
  • 361. Sanchez Izquierdo
  • 362. Hamou
  • 370. Okala
  • 376. Furness
  • 377. Fatic
  • 378. Peniston
Alternates

  • 1. Redlicki (381)
  • 2. Kozlov (385)
  • 3. Dougaz (389)
  • 4. Sachko (404)
  • 5. Wang (404)
  • 6. Altamirano (408)
  • 7. Olivieri (421)
