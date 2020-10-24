Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Istanbul e Ismaning: I risultati con il dettaglio delle Semifinali (LIVE)

24/10/2020 09:14 Nessun commento
Martin Klizan nella foto
TUR Challenger Istanbul CH | Cemento | $104.160 – Semifinali

Center Court – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [1] Ariel Behar URU / Gonzalo Escobar ECU vs Robert Galloway USA / Nathaniel Lammons USA

CH Istanbul
Ariel Behar / Gonzalo Escobar [1]
4
6
10
Robert Galloway / Nathaniel Lammons
6
3
7
Vincitori: BEHAR / ESCOBAR
Mostra dettagli

2. Martin Klizan SVK vs [Q] Borna Gojo CRO

CH Istanbul
Martin Klizan
6
7
Borna Gojo
4
5
Vincitore: M. KLIZAN
Mostra dettagli

3. Benjamin Bonzi FRA vs [7] Ilya Ivashka BLR

CH Istanbul
Benjamin Bonzi
15
3
Ilya Ivashka [7]
15
2
Mostra dettagli



GER Challenger Ismaning CH | Indoor | e44.820- Semifinali

CENTRE – Ora italiana: 14:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. [1] Andre Begemann GER / David Pel NED vs Lloyd Glasspool GBR / Alex Lawson USA

CH Ismaning
Andre Begemann / David Pel [1]
0
1
Lloyd Glasspool / Alex Lawson
0
1
Mostra dettagli

2. [7] Prajnesh Gunneswaran IND vs Botic Van de Zandschulp NED (non prima ore: 15:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Marc-Andrea Huesler SUI vs [4] Antoine Hoang FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

