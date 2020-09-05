US Open Grand Slam | Cemento | $50.656.000 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Challenger Cordenons e Ostrava: I risultati con il dettaglio delle Semifinali (LIVE)
05/09/2020 10:25 2 commenti
Challenger Cordenons CH | Terra | e88.520 – Semifinali
CT Dolomia Serena – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 3:00 pm)
1. [1] Andres Molteni / Hugo Nys vs [2] Ariel Behar / Andrey Golubev
CH Cordenons
Andres Molteni / Hugo Nys [1]
0
1
Ariel Behar / Andrey Golubev [2]•
30
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Behar / Golubev
15-0
30-0
1-0
A. Molteni / Nys
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
2. Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs Alejandro Tabilo (non prima ore: 17:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [SE] Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniel Altmaier (non prima ore: 19:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Challenger Ostrava CH | Terra | e132.280 – Semifinali
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Botic Van de Zandschulp vs [SE] Aslan Karatsev
CH Ostrava
Botic Van de Zandschulp
3
3
Aslan Karatsev
6
6
Vincitore: A. KARATSEV
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Risultato
3-6
A. Karatsev
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 3-6
B. Van de Zandschulp
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
3-4 → 3-5
A. Karatsev
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
3-3 → 3-4
B. Van de Zandschulp
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
A. Karatsev
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
B. Van de Zandschulp
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
A. Karatsev
15-0
ace
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
1-1 → 1-2
B. Van de Zandschulp
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
0-1 → 1-1
A. Karatsev
30-0
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
3-6
B. Van de Zandschulp
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-5 → 3-6
A. Karatsev
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-4 → 3-5
B. Van de Zandschulp
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
A. Karatsev
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
B. Van de Zandschulp
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
ace
2-2 → 2-3
A. Karatsev
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
B. Van de Zandschulp
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
A. Karatsev
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
1-0 → 1-1
B. Van de Zandschulp
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
2. Oscar Otte vs [SE] Tallon Griekspoor
CH Ostrava
Oscar Otte
6
6
Tallon Griekspoor
2
4
Vincitore: O. OTTE
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Risultato
6-4
O. Otte
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
T. Griekspoor
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
O. Otte
15-0
15-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
T. Griekspoor
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
O. Otte
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
ace
3-2 → 4-2
T. Griekspoor
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
2-2 → 3-2
O. Otte
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
1-2 → 2-2
T. Griekspoor
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
O. Otte
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
1-0 → 1-1
T. Griekspoor
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
6-2
O. Otte
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
5-2 → 6-2
T. Griekspoor
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
df
4-2 → 5-2
O. Otte
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
3-2 → 4-2
T. Griekspoor
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
3-1 → 3-2
O. Otte
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
2-1 → 3-1
T. Griekspoor
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
O. Otte
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-1 → 1-1
T. Griekspoor
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
3. [1] Artem Sitak / Igor Zelenay vs Karol Drzewiecki / Szymon Walkow
CH Ostrava
Artem Sitak / Igor Zelenay [1]
30
7
1
Karol Drzewiecki / Szymon Walkow•
0
5
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
K. Drzewiecki / Walkow
0-15
df
0-30
1-1
A. Sitak / Zelenay
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
0-1 → 1-1
K. Drzewiecki / Walkow
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
7-5
A. Sitak / Zelenay
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
6-5 → 7-5
K. Drzewiecki / Walkow
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
5-5 → 6-5
A. Sitak / Zelenay
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
4-5 → 5-5
K. Drzewiecki / Walkow
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
4-4 → 4-5
A. Sitak / Zelenay
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
3-4 → 4-4
K. Drzewiecki / Walkow
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
df
2-4 → 3-4
A. Sitak / Zelenay
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-4 → 2-4
K. Drzewiecki / Walkow
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
40-40
1-3 → 1-4
A. Sitak / Zelenay
15-0
30-0
40-0
0-3 → 1-3
K. Drzewiecki / Walkow
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
0-2 → 0-3
A. Sitak / Zelenay
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
0-1 → 0-2
K. Drzewiecki / Walkow
15-0
30-0
0-0 → 0-1
