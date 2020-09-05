Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Cordenons e Ostrava: I risultati con il dettaglio delle Semifinali (LIVE)

05/09/2020 10:25 2 commenti
Carlos Alcaraz nella foto
Carlos Alcaraz nella foto

ITA Challenger Cordenons CH | Terra | e88.520 – Semifinali

CT Dolomia Serena – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 3:00 pm)
1. [1] Andres Molteni ARG / Hugo Nys MON vs [2] Ariel Behar URU / Andrey Golubev KAZ
CH Cordenons
Andres Molteni / Hugo Nys [1]
0
1
Ariel Behar / Andrey Golubev [2]
30
0
Mostra dettagli

2. Bernabe Zapata Miralles ESP vs Alejandro Tabilo CHI (non prima ore: 17:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [SE] Carlos Alcaraz ESP vs Daniel Altmaier GER (non prima ore: 19:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



CZE Challenger Ostrava CH | Terra | e132.280 – Semifinali

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Botic Van de Zandschulp NED vs [SE] Aslan Karatsev RUS
CH Ostrava
Botic Van de Zandschulp
3
3
Aslan Karatsev
6
6
Vincitore: A. KARATSEV
Mostra dettagli

2. Oscar Otte GER vs [SE] Tallon Griekspoor NED

CH Ostrava
Oscar Otte
6
6
Tallon Griekspoor
2
4
Vincitore: O. OTTE
Mostra dettagli

3. [1] Artem Sitak NZL / Igor Zelenay SVK vs Karol Drzewiecki POL / Szymon Walkow POL

CH Ostrava
Artem Sitak / Igor Zelenay [1]
30
7
1
Karol Drzewiecki / Szymon Walkow
0
5
1
Mostra dettagli

TAG: , , ,

2 commenti

renzopi (Guest) 05-09-2020 12:37

Karstsev on fire:

Terza finale consecutiva

 2
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Tibur 05-09-2020 12:33

Sono curioso di vedere se Alcaraz asfaltera il tedesco giustiziere di Musetti o si limitera’ a vincere soffrendo.

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!