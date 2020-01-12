Combined Adelaide ATP, Copertina, WTA

Combined Adelaide: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 1. Due tiebreak fermano la corsa di Salvatore Caruso

12/01/2020 08:16 11 commenti
Salvatore Caruso nella foto

Md
(1) de Minaur, Alex AUS vs Bye
Ramos-Vinolas, Albert ESP vs Thompson, Jordan AUS
Bedene, Aljaz SLO vs (Q) Paul, Tommy USA
Cuevas, Pablo URU vs (8) Opelka, Reilly USA

(4) Carreno Busta, Pablo ESP vs Bye
Simon, Gilles FRA vs Chardy, Jeremy FRA
(WC) Popyrin, Alexei AUS vs Djere, Laslo SRB
(Q) Harris, Lloyd RSA vs (6) Garin, Cristian CHI

(5) Fritz, Taylor USA vs Bublik, Alexander KAZ
Londero, Juan Ignacio ARG vs Evans, Daniel GBR
Querrey, Sam USA vs (Q) Barrere, Gregoire FRA
Bye vs (3) Rublev, Andrey RUS

(7) Struff, Jan-Lennard GER vs Verdasco, Fernando ESP
Herbert, Pierre-Hugues FRA vs (WC) Bolt, Alex AUS
(Q) Delbonis, Federico ARG vs (WC) Duckworth, James AUS
Bye vs (2) Auger-Aliassime, Felix CAN

AUS Combined Adelaide – TDQ e 1° Turno Md

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 07:00 (ora locale: 4:30 pm)
1. [WC] Alexei Popyrin AUS vs Laslo Djere SRB

ATP Adelaide
Alexei Popyrin
6
6
4
Laslo Djere
7
3
6
Vincitore: L. DJERE



Show Court – Ora italiana: 01:30 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [Alt] Stephane Robert FRA vs [8] Lloyd Harris RSA

ATP Adelaide
Stephane Robert
5
4
Lloyd Harris [8]
7
6
Vincitore: L. HARRIS


2. Arina Rodionova AUS vs [11] Anastasia Potapova RUS

WTA Adelaide
Arina Rodionova
6
1
6
Anastasia Potapova [11]
2
6
2
Vincitore: A. RODIONOVA


3. [5] Taylor Fritz USA vs Alexander Bublik KAZ

ATP Adelaide
Taylor Fritz [5]
4
6
Alexander Bublik
6
7
Vincitore: A. BUBLIK


4. Pablo Cuevas URU vs [8] Reilly Opelka USA

ATP Adelaide
Pablo Cuevas
5
7
7
Reilly Opelka [8]
7
6
6
Vincitore: P. CUEVAS



Match Court 1 – Ora italiana: 01:30 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [4] Aliaksandra Sasnovich BLR vs [7] Tatjana Maria GER

WTA Adelaide
Aliaksandra Sasnovich [4]
7
6
Tatjana Maria [7]
6
0
Vincitore: A. SASNOVICH


2. [3] Bernarda Pera USA vs CoCo Vandeweghe USA

WTA Adelaide
Bernarda Pera [3]
7
2
7
Coco Vandeweghe
6
6
5
Vincitore: B. PERA


3. [6] Viktorija Golubic SUI vs [8] Timea Babos HUN

WTA Adelaide
Viktorija Golubic [6]
6
6
6
Timea Babos [8]
4
7
4
Vincitore: V. GOLUBIC



Match Court 2 – Ora italiana: 02:30 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [2] Federico Delbonis ARG vs [7] Salvatore Caruso ITA TDQ

ATP Adelaide
Federico Delbonis [2]
7
7
Salvatore Caruso [7]
6
6
Vincitore: F. DELBONIS


2. [4] Gregoire Barrere FRA vs [5] Jaume Munar ESP

ATP Adelaide
Gregoire Barrere [4]
6
6
6
Jaume Munar [5]
7
4
4
Vincitore: G. BARRERE


3. [3] Nicolas Jarry CHI vs [6] Tommy Paul USA

ATP Adelaide
Nicolas Jarry [3]
3
2
Tommy Paul [6]
6
6
Vincitore: T. PAUL



Match Court 3 – Ora italiana: 01:30 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [1] Yulia Putintseva KAZ vs [9] Vitalia Diatchenko RUS

WTA Adelaide
Yulia Putintseva [1]
6
6
Vitalia Diatchenko [9]
1
4
Vincitore: Y. PUTINTSEVA


2. [5] Daria Kasatkina RUS vs Gabriela Dabrowski CAN

WTA Adelaide
Daria Kasatkina [5]
6
6
Gabriela Dabrowski
2
2
Vincitore: D. KASATKINA


11 commenti. Lasciane uno!



Cri72 (Guest) 12-01-2020 12:16

@ Lillo72 (#2493217)

Ci vogliono due forfait

 11
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Fede (Guest) 12-01-2020 11:20

Peccato, bravo lo stesso, avversario forte, speriamo nEl ripescaggio,etc etc ma un po di coraggio e vincere no?

 10
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Lillo72 12-01-2020 11:06

Nessuna….c e Munar eventualmente

 9
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Alecon (Guest) 12-01-2020 09:15

Peccato davvero,possibilità di un ripescaggio?

 8
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Sottile 12-01-2020 09:15

Magari con un po di sedere il nostro verrá ripescato come LL…..

 7
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Becuzzi_style (Guest) 12-01-2020 08:25

Era obiettivamente tostissima per il nostro Sabbo.. dovevano arrivare 2 vittorie contropronostico per qualificarsi…

 6
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
LorenzoViola (Guest) 12-01-2020 08:14

Essendo testa di serie dovrebbero esserci buone possibilità di diventare LL

 5
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Napol ti amo 12-01-2020 07:10

Peccato Salvo fatali 2 tb

 4
Replica | Quota | 2
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: il capitano, Sisifo
AvolaBedda (Guest) 12-01-2020 05:46

Bravo comunque Sabbo
E’ mancato un pizzico di fortuna soltanto
Ma siamo sulla buona strada
Bravo comunque

 3
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: il capitano
marco65 12-01-2020 03:46

Ha sprecato troppe palle break, buttato via il primo set

 2
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Andrea (Guest) 11-01-2020 23:42

Forza Salvo!

 1
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: il capitano