Combined Adelaide: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 1. Due tiebreak fermano la corsa di Salvatore Caruso

(1) de Minaur, Alex vs Bye

Ramos-Vinolas, Albert vs Thompson, Jordan

Bedene, Aljaz vs (Q) Paul, Tommy

Cuevas, Pablo vs (8) Opelka, Reilly

(4) Carreno Busta, Pablo vs Bye

Simon, Gilles vs Chardy, Jeremy

(WC) Popyrin, Alexei vs Djere, Laslo

(Q) Harris, Lloyd vs (6) Garin, Cristian

(5) Fritz, Taylor vs Bublik, Alexander

Londero, Juan Ignacio vs Evans, Daniel

Querrey, Sam vs (Q) Barrere, Gregoire

Bye vs (3) Rublev, Andrey

(7) Struff, Jan-Lennard vs Verdasco, Fernando

Herbert, Pierre-Hugues vs (WC) Bolt, Alex

(Q) Delbonis, Federico vs (WC) Duckworth, James

Bye vs (2) Auger-Aliassime, Felix

Combined Adelaide – TDQ e 1° Turno Md

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 07:00 (ora locale: 4:30 pm)

1. [WC] Alexei Popyrin vs Laslo Djere



ATP Adelaide Alexei Popyrin Alexei Popyrin 6 6 4 Laslo Djere Laslo Djere 7 3 6 Vincitore: L. DJERE Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 4-6 L. Djere 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-5 → 4-6 A. Popyrin 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 3-5 → 4-5 L. Djere 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 3-5 A. Popyrin 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 3-3 → 3-4 L. Djere 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 A. Popyrin 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 L. Djere 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 A. Popyrin 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 L. Djere 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 A. Popyrin 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 L. Djere 0-15 0-30 0-40 5-3 → 6-3 A. Popyrin 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 5-3 L. Djere 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 4-2 → 4-3 A. Popyrin 15-0 40-0 3-2 → 4-2 L. Djere 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-1 → 3-2 A. Popyrin 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 ace 2-1 → 3-1 L. Djere 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-0 → 2-1 A. Popyrin 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 ace 1-0 → 2-0 L. Djere 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 ace 30-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 1*-2 2*-2 2-3* 2-4* 2*-5 3*-5 ace 3-6* df 6-6 → 6-7 L. Djere 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 40-40 A-40 6-5 → 6-6 A. Popyrin 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 5-5 → 6-5 L. Djere 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 5-4 → 5-5 A. Popyrin 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-4 → 5-4 L. Djere 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-3 → 4-4 A. Popyrin 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 L. Djere 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 3-2 → 3-3 A. Popyrin 0-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 L. Djere 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 A. Popyrin 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 L. Djere 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 A. Popyrin 0-15 0-30 30-30 ace 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

Show Court – Ora italiana: 01:30 (ora locale: 11:00 am)

1. [Alt] Stephane Robert vs [8] Lloyd Harris



ATP Adelaide Stephane Robert Stephane Robert 5 4 Lloyd Harris [8] Lloyd Harris [8] 7 6 Vincitore: L. HARRIS Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 L. Harris 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 ace 30-30 df 40-30 4-5 → 4-6 S. Robert 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-5 → 4-5 L. Harris 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 3-5 S. Robert 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-3 → 3-4 L. Harris 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 3-3 S. Robert 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A df 3-1 → 3-2 L. Harris 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 2-1 → 3-1 S. Robert 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 ace A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 L. Harris 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace ace 1-0 → 1-1 S. Robert 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 5-7 L. Harris 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-6 → 5-7 S. Robert 15-0 30-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 5-5 → 5-6 L. Harris 15-15 15-30 40-30 ace 5-4 → 5-5 S. Robert 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 L. Harris 0-15 0-30 df 0-40 3-4 → 4-4 S. Robert 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-3 → 3-4 L. Harris 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 S. Robert 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 ace A-40 2-2 → 3-2 L. Harris 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 2-2 S. Robert 15-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 L. Harris 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 1-0 → 1-1 S. Robert 15-0 30-0 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

2. Arina Rodionova vs [11] Anastasia Potapova



WTA Adelaide Arina Rodionova Arina Rodionova 6 1 6 Anastasia Potapova [11] Anastasia Potapova [11] 2 6 2 Vincitore: A. RODIONOVA Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-2 A. Potapova 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 5-2 → 6-2 A. Rodionova 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 5-2 A. Potapova 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 3-2 → 4-2 A. Rodionova 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 3-1 → 3-2 A. Potapova 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-0 → 3-1 A. Rodionova 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-0 → 3-0 A. Potapova 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-0 → 2-0 A. Rodionova 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 1-6 A. Potapova 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-5 → 1-6 A. Rodionova 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-4 → 1-5 A. Potapova 0-15 df 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A df 40-40 40-A 40-40 ace A-40 ace 1-3 → 1-4 A. Rodionova 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 1-2 → 1-3 A. Potapova 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 0-2 → 1-2 A. Rodionova 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-1 → 0-2 A. Potapova 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 A. Rodionova 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 df 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 df 40-A 40-40 A-40 5-2 → 6-2 A. Potapova 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 15-40 4-2 → 5-2 A. Rodionova 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 ace 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 4-1 → 4-2 A. Potapova 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 3-1 → 4-1 A. Rodionova 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 3-1 A. Potapova 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-1 → 2-1 A. Rodionova 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 df 1-0 → 1-1 A. Potapova 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 1-0

3. [5] Taylor Fritz vs Alexander Bublik



ATP Adelaide Taylor Fritz [5] Taylor Fritz [5] 4 6 Alexander Bublik Alexander Bublik 6 7 Vincitore: A. BUBLIK Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0*-0 0-1* 0-2* 0*-3 0*-4 0-5* 1-5* 1*-6 ace 2*-6 ace 3-6* 4-6* df 6-6 → 6-7 A. Bublik 0-15 df 15-15 ace 30-15 ace 30-30 40-30 ace 6-5 → 6-6 T. Fritz 15-0 40-0 5-5 → 6-5 A. Bublik 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A df 40-40 ace A-40 ace 5-4 → 5-5 T. Fritz 15-0 30-0 30-15 ace 4-4 → 5-4 A. Bublik 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 40-30 df 4-3 → 4-4 T. Fritz 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 A. Bublik 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 T. Fritz 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-40 ace 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 A. Bublik 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 T. Fritz 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 A. Bublik 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 ace 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 T. Fritz 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 A. Bublik 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 4-6 T. Fritz 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 3-5 → 4-5 A. Bublik 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-4 → 3-5 T. Fritz 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 2-4 → 3-4 A. Bublik 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-3 → 2-4 T. Fritz 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 2-3 A. Bublik 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 ace 40-40 A-40 ace ace 2-1 → 2-2 T. Fritz 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 df 40-30 ace 1-1 → 2-1 A. Bublik 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 ace 1-0 → 1-1 T. Fritz 15-0 ace 30-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

4. Pablo Cuevas vs [8] Reilly Opelka



ATP Adelaide Pablo Cuevas Pablo Cuevas 5 7 7 Reilly Opelka [8] Reilly Opelka [8] 7 6 6 Vincitore: P. CUEVAS Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0*-0 1-0* 2-0* 3*-0 4*-0 ace 5-0* 5-1* 5*-2 ace 6*-2 6-6 → 7-6 R. Opelka 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 6-5 → 6-6 P. Cuevas 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-5 → 6-5 R. Opelka 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 ace 5-4 → 5-5 P. Cuevas 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 R. Opelka 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 P. Cuevas 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 R. Opelka 15-0 ace 30-0 ace 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 40-40 df A-40 ace 40-40 df A-40 ace 3-2 → 3-3 P. Cuevas 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 2-2 → 3-2 R. Opelka 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 ace 40-15 ace ace 2-1 → 2-2 P. Cuevas 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 1-1 → 2-1 R. Opelka 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 P. Cuevas 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 ace 40-30 40-40 df 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 ace 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0-0* 0*-1 1*-1 2-1* 2-2* 2*-3 ace 3*-3 4-3* 4-4* 5*-4 df 6-5* 6-6* 6*-7 ace 7*-7 7-8* df 8-8* 8*-9 ace 9*-9 10-9* 6-6 → 7-6 P. Cuevas 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 5-6 → 6-6 R. Opelka 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 5-5 → 5-6 P. Cuevas 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 4-5 → 5-5 R. Opelka 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 4-4 → 4-5 P. Cuevas 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 3-4 → 4-4 R. Opelka 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 3-3 → 3-4 P. Cuevas 15-0 15-15 30-30 ace 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 df A-40 2-3 → 3-3 R. Opelka 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 P. Cuevas 30-0 40-0 ace 1-2 → 2-2 R. Opelka 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 1-1 → 1-2 P. Cuevas 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 0-1 → 1-1 R. Opelka 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 ace ace 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 5-7 P. Cuevas 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 30-30 30-40 5-6 → 5-7 R. Opelka 15-0 ace 40-0 ace ace 5-5 → 5-6 P. Cuevas 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 5-5 R. Opelka 15-0 ace 40-0 ace 4-4 → 4-5 P. Cuevas 30-0 40-0 ace ace 3-4 → 4-4 R. Opelka 15-0 ace 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 3-3 → 3-4 P. Cuevas 15-0 40-0 2-3 → 3-3 R. Opelka 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 P. Cuevas 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 1-2 → 2-2 R. Opelka 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 P. Cuevas 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 R. Opelka 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

Match Court 1 – Ora italiana: 01:30 (ora locale: 11:00 am)

1. [4] Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs [7] Tatjana Maria



WTA Adelaide Aliaksandra Sasnovich [4] Aliaksandra Sasnovich [4] 7 6 Tatjana Maria [7] Tatjana Maria [7] 6 0 Vincitore: A. SASNOVICH Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-0 T. Maria 0-15 0-30 df 0-40 5-0 → 6-0 A. Sasnovich 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-0 → 5-0 T. Maria 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-0 → 4-0 A. Sasnovich 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-0 → 3-0 T. Maria 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-0 → 2-0 A. Sasnovich 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0-0* 1*-0 1*-1 1-2* df 2-2* 3*-2 3*-3 4-3* 5-3* 6*-3 6-6 → 7-6 A. Sasnovich 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 6-5 → 6-6 T. Maria 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 5-5 → 6-5 A. Sasnovich 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 df 40-A 5-4 → 5-5 T. Maria 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 5-3 → 5-4 A. Sasnovich 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 5-3 T. Maria 15-0 ace 15-15 df 15-30 15-40 3-3 → 4-3 A. Sasnovich 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 3-2 → 3-3 T. Maria 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 df A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 ace A-40 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 3-2 A. Sasnovich 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 T. Maria 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 A. Sasnovich 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 T. Maria 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 df A-40 0-0 → 0-1

2. [3] Bernarda Pera vs CoCo Vandeweghe



WTA Adelaide Bernarda Pera [3] Bernarda Pera [3] 7 2 7 Coco Vandeweghe Coco Vandeweghe 6 6 5 Vincitore: B. PERA Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 7-5 C. Vandeweghe 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 6-5 → 7-5 B. Pera 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 ace 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 40-A 40-40 ace A-40 ace 5-5 → 6-5 C. Vandeweghe 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 ace 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 5-4 → 5-5 B. Pera 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 4-4 → 5-4 C. Vandeweghe 15-0 30-0 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 B. Pera 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 4-3 C. Vandeweghe 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 B. Pera 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 C. Vandeweghe 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 ace 40-40 40-A 40-40 ace A-40 2-1 → 2-2 B. Pera 15-0 ace 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 C. Vandeweghe 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 ace 1-0 → 1-1 B. Pera 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 C. Vandeweghe 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-5 → 2-6 B. Pera 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-5 → 2-5 C. Vandeweghe 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 1-4 → 1-5 B. Pera 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 1-3 → 1-4 C. Vandeweghe 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 1-3 B. Pera 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 1-1 → 1-2 C. Vandeweghe 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 B. Pera 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 ace 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0-0* 0*-1 1*-1 1-2* 1-3* 1*-4 2*-4 3-4* 4-4* 5*-4 5*-5 6-5* 6-6 → 7-6 B. Pera 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 df A-40 5-6 → 6-6 C. Vandeweghe 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 5-6 B. Pera 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 5-5 C. Vandeweghe 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A df 3-5 → 4-5 B. Pera 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-5 → 3-5 C. Vandeweghe 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-5 → 2-5 B. Pera 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 1-4 → 1-5 C. Vandeweghe 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 1-3 → 1-4 B. Pera 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-3 → 1-3 C. Vandeweghe 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-2 → 0-3 B. Pera 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-1 → 0-2 C. Vandeweghe 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

3. [6] Viktorija Golubic vs [8] Timea Babos



WTA Adelaide Viktorija Golubic [6] Viktorija Golubic [6] 6 6 6 Timea Babos [8] Timea Babos [8] 4 7 4 Vincitore: V. GOLUBIC Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-4 T. Babos 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 df 40-A 5-4 → 6-4 V. Golubic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 T. Babos 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 3-4 → 4-4 V. Golubic 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 df 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A df 3-3 → 3-4 T. Babos 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-3 → 3-3 V. Golubic 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 2-3 T. Babos 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 1-2 → 1-3 V. Golubic 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-1 → 1-2 T. Babos 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 V. Golubic 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0-0* 1*-0 1*-1 1-2* df 1-3* 1*-4 1*-5 2-5* ace 3-5* 4*-5 4*-6 6-6 → 6-7 V. Golubic 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-6 → 6-6 T. Babos 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 5-5 → 5-6 V. Golubic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 5-5 T. Babos 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 4-5 V. Golubic 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 15-40 df 4-3 → 4-4 T. Babos 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 3-3 → 4-3 V. Golubic 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-2 → 3-3 T. Babos 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 3-2 V. Golubic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-1 → 3-1 T. Babos 15-0 15-15 30-30 30-40 df 1-1 → 2-1 V. Golubic 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 T. Babos 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 ace 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 V. Golubic 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-4 → 6-4 T. Babos 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 40-15 df 5-3 → 5-4 V. Golubic 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 5-3 T. Babos 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 4-2 → 4-3 V. Golubic 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A df 4-1 → 4-2 T. Babos 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 3-1 → 4-1 V. Golubic 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 3-1 T. Babos 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 ace 30-40 40-40 40-A df 1-1 → 2-1 V. Golubic 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 T. Babos 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

Match Court 2 – Ora italiana: 02:30 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)

1. [2] Federico Delbonis vs [7] Salvatore Caruso TDQ



ATP Adelaide Federico Delbonis [2] Federico Delbonis [2] 7 7 Salvatore Caruso [7] Salvatore Caruso [7] 6 6 Vincitore: F. DELBONIS Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0-0* 1*-0 2*-0 3-0* 3-1* 3*-2 4*-2 4-3* 5-3* 5*-4 6*-4 6-5* 6-6* 6*-7 7*-7 ace 8-7* 6-6 → 7-6 F. Delbonis 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-6 → 6-6 S. Caruso 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 40-30 5-5 → 5-6 F. Delbonis 0-15 15-15 ace 15-30 15-40 5-4 → 5-5 S. Caruso 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 5-3 → 5-4 F. Delbonis 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 5-3 S. Caruso 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 4-3 F. Delbonis 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 4-2 S. Caruso 15-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 3-2 F. Delbonis 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-1 → 2-2 S. Caruso 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-0 → 2-1 F. Delbonis 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-0 → 2-0 S. Caruso 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0*-0 0-1* 1-1* 1*-2 ace 2*-2 3-2* 4-2* 4*-3 5*-3 6-3* 6-4* 6-6 → 7-6 S. Caruso 15-0 30-0 40-0 6-5 → 6-6 F. Delbonis 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A df 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 6-5 S. Caruso 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 5-5 F. Delbonis 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 5-4 S. Caruso 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 F. Delbonis 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 4-3 S. Caruso 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 F. Delbonis 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 S. Caruso 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-2 → 2-2 F. Delbonis 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-2 → 1-2 S. Caruso 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 0-2 F. Delbonis 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 0-1

2. [4] Gregoire Barrere vs [5] Jaume Munar



ATP Adelaide Gregoire Barrere [4] Gregoire Barrere [4] 6 6 6 Jaume Munar [5] Jaume Munar [5] 7 4 4 Vincitore: G. BARRERE Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-4 G. Barrere 0-15 df 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 6-4 J. Munar 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-3 → 5-4 G. Barrere 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 5-3 J. Munar 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 4-3 G. Barrere 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 4-2 J. Munar 0-15 df 15-15 ace 30-15 ace 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 ace A-40 3-1 → 3-2 G. Barrere 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace ace 2-1 → 3-1 J. Munar 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 2-0 → 2-1 G. Barrere 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 1-0 → 2-0 J. Munar 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 G. Barrere 15-0 15-15 30-15 5-4 → 6-4 J. Munar 15-0 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-3 → 5-4 G. Barrere 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 5-3 J. Munar 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-2 → 4-3 G. Barrere 15-0 30-0 3-2 → 4-2 J. Munar 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 40-30 3-1 → 3-2 G. Barrere 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 3-1 J. Munar 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-1 → 2-1 G. Barrere 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 1-0 → 1-1 J. Munar 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A df 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0*-0 0-1* 0-2* 1*-2 2*-2 2-3* 2-4* 2*-5 ace 2*-6 3-6* 4-6* 5*-6 6-6 → 6-7 J. Munar 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 6-5 → 6-6 G. Barrere 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-5 → 6-5 J. Munar 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 4-5 → 5-5 G. Barrere 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 4-4 → 4-5 J. Munar 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 G. Barrere 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 ace 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 df A-40 3-3 → 4-3 J. Munar 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 3-2 → 3-3 G. Barrere 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 J. Munar 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-2 → 2-2 G. Barrere 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-2 → 1-2 J. Munar 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 0-2 G. Barrere 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 0-1

3. [3] Nicolas Jarry vs [6] Tommy Paul



ATP Adelaide Nicolas Jarry [3] Nicolas Jarry [3] 3 2 Tommy Paul [6] Tommy Paul [6] 6 6 Vincitore: T. PAUL Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 T. Paul 15-0 40-0 ace 40-15 2-5 → 2-6 N. Jarry 0-15 0-30 15-30 ace 15-40 df 30-40 2-4 → 2-5 T. Paul 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 2-4 N. Jarry 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 1-3 → 2-3 T. Paul 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 1-3 N. Jarry 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 0-2 → 1-2 T. Paul 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 0-1 → 0-2 N. Jarry 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 T. Paul 15-0 ace 40-0 ace 3-5 → 3-6 N. Jarry 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 2-5 → 3-5 T. Paul 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-4 → 2-5 N. Jarry 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-4 → 2-4 T. Paul 15-0 ace 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 1-4 N. Jarry 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 1-2 → 1-3 T. Paul 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 N. Jarry 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 T. Paul 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 ace ace 0-0 → 0-1

Match Court 3 – Ora italiana: 01:30 (ora locale: 11:00 am)

1. [1] Yulia Putintseva vs [9] Vitalia Diatchenko



WTA Adelaide Yulia Putintseva [1] Yulia Putintseva [1] 6 6 Vitalia Diatchenko [9] Vitalia Diatchenko [9] 1 4 Vincitore: Y. PUTINTSEVA Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 V. Diatchenko 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 5-4 → 6-4 Y. Putintseva 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 5-4 V. Diatchenko 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 4-3 → 4-4 Y. Putintseva 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 4-3 V. Diatchenko 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 Y. Putintseva 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 V. Diatchenko 0-15 0-40 15-40 30-40 1-2 → 2-2 Y. Putintseva 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 30-30 30-40 1-1 → 1-2 V. Diatchenko 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 Y. Putintseva 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-1 V. Diatchenko 0-15 0-30 0-40 5-1 → 6-1 Y. Putintseva 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-1 → 5-1 V. Diatchenko 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 3-1 → 4-1 Y. Putintseva 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 3-1 V. Diatchenko 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 2-0 → 2-1 Y. Putintseva 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 40-30 ace 1-0 → 2-0 V. Diatchenko 0-15 0-30 df 0-40 df 0-0 → 1-0

2. [5] Daria Kasatkina vs Gabriela Dabrowski

