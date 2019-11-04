ATP Next Gen ATP Finals XXI | Indoor | $1.400.000 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Classifica ATP Italiani: Matteo Berrettini al n.8 del mondo, nuovo best ranking
04/11/2019 08:44 1 commento
Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (04-11-2019)
8
Best: 8
▲
1
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
2670
Punti
25
Tornei
12
Best: 9
--
0
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
2290
Punti
24
Tornei
53
Best: 46
▲
1
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
990
Punti
31
Tornei
72
Best: 16
▼
-1
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
780
Punti
29
Tornei
74
Best: 18
--
0
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
760
Punti
28
Tornei
86
Best: 79
▲
2
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
627
Punti
28
Tornei
95
Best: 93
▼
-2
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
596
Punti
25
Tornei
97
Best: 95
▼
-1
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
585
Punti
26
Tornei
116
Best: 70
▼
-2
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 26-05-1989
482
Punti
23
Tornei
118
Best: 33
▼
-1
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 15-12-1981
476
Punti
36
Tornei
119
Best: 118
▲
1
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
473
Punti
28
Tornei
149
Best: 127
▼
-3
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
364
Punti
29
Tornei
151
Best: 84
▼
-2
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
361
Punti
24
Tornei
154
Best: 144
--
0
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
347
Punti
33
Tornei
190
Best: 178
▲
2
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 30-08-1989
267
Punti
25
Tornei
214
Best: 144
▼
-1
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 10-01-1996
239
Punti
28
Tornei
225
Best: 118
▲
2
Matteo Viola
ITA, 07-07-1987
217
Punti
26
Tornei
230
Best: 152
▲
2
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
214
Punti
27
Tornei
260
Best: 212
▲
2
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
173
Punti
26
Tornei
322
Best: 153
▲
1
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 27-12-1987
125
Punti
25
Tornei
339
Best: 36
▼
-10
Simone Bolelli
ITA, 08-10-1985
116
Punti
9
Tornei
349
Best: 270
▼
-35
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
112
Punti
33
Tornei
353
Best: 312
▲
6
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
111
Punti
27
Tornei
369
Best: 142
▲
3
Gianluigi Quinzi
ITA, 01-02-1996
102
Punti
21
Tornei
371
Best: 100
▲
4
Luca Vanni
ITA, 04-06-1985
101
Punti
18
Tornei
378
Best: 326
▼
-2
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
98
Punti
38
Tornei
393
Best: 382
▲
3
Giulio Zeppieri
ITA, 07-12-2001
93
Punti
17
Tornei
400
Best: 370
▲
21
Lorenzo Musetti
ITA, 03-03-2002
91
Punti
24
Tornei
411
Best: 391
▼
-14
Julian Ocleppo
ITA, 01-08-1997
87
Punti
31
Tornei
413
Best: 259
▼
-2
Alessandro Bega
ITA, 11-01-1991
85
Punti
30
Tornei
416
Best: 324
▲
2
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
82
Punti
17
Tornei
430
Best: 404
▲
4
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
79
Punti
29
Tornei
433
Best: 355
▲
4
Fabrizio Ornago
ITA, 24-04-1992
79
Punti
37
Tornei
475
Best: 393
▲
1
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
65
Punti
25
Tornei
489
Best: 389
--
0
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
63
Punti
26
Tornei
495
Best: 472
▼
-15
Riccardo Balzerani
ITA, 25-10-1998
61
Punti
26
Tornei
505
Best: 355
--
0
Marco Bortolotti
ITA, 21-01-1991
59
Punti
28
Tornei
532
Best: 375
▲
27
Liam Caruana
ITA, 22-01-1998
51
Punti
17
Tornei
545
Best: 354
--
0
Pietro Rondoni
ITA, 03-11-1993
48
Punti
20
Tornei
559
Best: 301
▲
2
Andrea Basso
ITA, 08-10-1993
44
Punti
19
Tornei
585
Best: 585
▲
3
Emiliano Maggioli
ITA, 30-04-2001
40
Punti
21
Tornei
599
Best: 282
▼
-6
Erik Crepaldi
ITA, 04-05-1990
39
Punti
30
Tornei
621
Best: 375
--
0
Lorenzo Frigerio
ITA, 17-02-1989
35
Punti
18
Tornei
623
Best: 497
▼
-16
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
35
Punti
22
Tornei
627
Best: 623
▲
2
Alexander Weis
ITA, 24-04-1997
35
Punti
28
Tornei
639
Best: 489
▼
-22
Davide Galoppini
ITA, 24-10-1994
34
Punti
30
Tornei
645
Best: 645
▲
1
Giorgio Ricca
ITA, 27-02-1995
33
Punti
21
Tornei
664
Best: 397
▲
1
Alessandro Petrone
ITA, 23-12-1990
31
Punti
27
Tornei
681
Best: 462
▼
-1
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
29
Punti
17
Tornei
686
Best: 686
▲
1
Lorenzo Bocchi
ITA, 29-11-1997
29
Punti
26
Tornei
724
Best: 455
▼
-28
Francesco Vilardo
ITA, 28-12-1989
25
Punti
21
Tornei
725
Best: 712
--
0
Marco Miceli
ITA, 03-11-1998
25
Punti
21
Tornei
727
Best: 564
▼
-1
Simone Roncalli
ITA, 08-05-1996
25
Punti
25
Tornei
746
Best: 664
▲
13
Daniele Capecchi
ITA, 11-10-1995
23
Punti
9
Tornei
757
Best: 568
--
0
Nicolo Turchetti
ITA, 29-05-1996
23
Punti
29
Tornei
760
Best: 522
▲
3
Gianluca Di Nicola
ITA, 07-12-1995
22
Punti
15
Tornei
771
Best: 394
▲
1
Adelchi Virgili
ITA, 10-03-1990
21
Punti
21
Tornei
776
Best: 159
▲
4
Matteo Donati
ITA, 28-02-1995
20
Punti
7
Tornei
815
Best: 628
▼
-3
Federico Iannaccone
ITA, 26-03-1999
18
Punti
15
Tornei
816
Best: 807
▼
-3
Alessandro Ingarao
ITA, 02-08-1999
18
Punti
16
Tornei
820
Best: 820
▲
17
Gabriele Maria Noce
ITA, 29-10-1995
18
Punti
19
Tornei
822
Best: 715
▼
-2
Luca Prevosto
ITA, 09-09-1998
18
Punti
26
Tornei
837
Best: 445
▼
-36
Dante Gennaro
ITA, 14-05-1993
17
Punti
23
Tornei
852
Best: 852
▲
14
Stefano Battaglino
ITA, 17-06-1998
16
Punti
18
Tornei
860
Best: 860
▼
-1
Samuele Ramazzotti
ITA, 27-02-1999
15
Punti
8
Tornei
881
Best: 798
--
0
Andrea Guerrieri
ITA, 03-12-1998
14
Punti
11
Tornei
885
Best: 885
--
0
Federico Arnaboldi
ITA, 18-06-2000
14
Punti
13
Tornei
917
Best: 916
--
0
Flavio Cobolli
ITA, 06-05-2002
12
Punti
3
Tornei
941
Best: 941
▲
1
Andrea Bolla
ITA, 28-10-1998
11
Punti
7
Tornei
949
Best: 914
▼
-1
Marco Brugnerotto
ITA, 08-05-1996
11
Punti
12
Tornei
953
Best: 951
▼
-2
Luca Tomasetto
ITA, 31-03-1996
11
Punti
13
Tornei
961
Best: 204
--
0
Riccardo Bellotti
ITA, 05-08-1991
10
Punti
4
Tornei
976
Best: 974
▼
-2
Giacomo Dambrosi
ITA, 20-08-2001
10
Punti
12
Tornei
977
Best: 465
▼
-2
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
10
Punti
12
Tornei
1019
Best: 1012
▼
-6
Luigi Sorrentino
ITA, 18-06-1998
9
Punti
14
Tornei
1057
Best: 1052
▼
-5
Manfred Fellin
ITA, 24-02-1997
8
Punti
22
Tornei
1072
Best: 327
▼
-1
Omar Giacalone
ITA, 11-01-1992
7
Punti
5
Tornei
1090
Best: 299
▼
-5
Walter Trusendi
ITA, 03-01-1985
7
Punti
10
Tornei
1124
Best: 1124
▼
-4
Matteo Gigante
ITA, 04-01-2002
6
Punti
1
Tornei
1146
Best: 1122
▼
-9
Francesco Passaro
ITA, 01-01-1900
6
Punti
7
Tornei
1152
Best: 1151
▼
-1
Edoardo Lavagno
ITA, 27-07-1998
6
Punti
8
Tornei
1154
Best: 1130
--
0
Luca Potenza
ITA, 28-07-2000
6
Punti
8
Tornei
1164
Best: 1164
▼
-5
Giovanni Calvano
ITA, 29-01-1998
6
Punti
10
Tornei
1187
Best: 1168
▲
7
Gregorio Lulli
ITA, 26-04-1997
5
Punti
3
Tornei
1203
Best: 1185
▲
6
Filippo Moroni
ITA, 01-02-2001
5
Punti
6
Tornei
1217
Best: 1217
▲
180
Marco Mosciatti
ITA, 16-07-1997
5
Punti
8
Tornei
1223
Best: 1148
▲
2
Lorenzo Brunetti
ITA, 27-06-1995
5
Punti
9
Tornei
1229
Best: 1198
▲
3
Alessandro Coppini
ITA, 01-05-1998
5
Punti
11
Tornei
1232
Best: 1232
▲
2
Mattia Bellucci
ITA, 01-06-2001
5
Punti
11
Tornei
1243
Best: 1223
▼
-2
Nicolas Bianchi
ITA, 10-11-1996
5
Punti
14
Tornei
1246
Best: 1100
▼
-61
Mattia Frinzi
ITA, 31-08-1999
5
Punti
15
Tornei
1307
Best: 1291
▼
-4
Matteo Arnaldi
ITA, 22-02-2001
4
Punti
11
Tornei
1310
Best: 873
▼
-4
Alessandro Ceppellini
ITA, 07-10-1996
4
Punti
12
Tornei
1315
Best: 763
▼
-4
Mirko Cutuli
ITA, 16-05-1996
4
Punti
13
Tornei
1337
Best: 851
▼
-7
Francesco Ferrari
ITA, 22-06-1997
3
Punti
2
Tornei
1387
Best: 1387
▼
-2
Mauro De Maio
ITA, 06-11-2001
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1397
Best: 1397
▼
-12
Alessandro Procopio
ITA, 11-03-1998
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1401
Best: 1220
▼
-6
Andres Gabriel Ciurletti
ITA, 04-01-1998
3
Punti
8
Tornei
1403
Best: 1403
--
0
Andrea Borroni
ITA, 09-06-1995
3
Punti
8
Tornei
1412
Best: 1412
▲
3
Davide Tortora
ITA, 22-09-2000
3
Punti
9
Tornei
1425
Best: 1292
▲
1
Moritz Trocker
ITA, 22-04-2000
3
Punti
12
Tornei
1436
Best: 1427
▲
2
Gianluca Beghi
ITA, 16-07-1991
2
Punti
1
Tornei
1447
Best: 943
▲
1
Davide Pontoglio
ITA, 02-07-1992
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1459
Best: 1450
▲
1
Luciano Darderi
ITA, 14-02-2002
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1459
Best: 1459
▲
1
Luca Nardi
ITA, 06-08-2003
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1478
Best: 1478
▲
1
Davide Albertoni
ITA, 01-02-1996
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1494
Best: 1468
▼
-1
Federico Campana
ITA, 13-04-1998
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1502
Best: 1502
▼
-2
Pasquale De Giorgio
ITA, 27-04-1999
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1502
Best: 1028
▼
-2
Giovanni Rizzuti
ITA, 13-05-1995
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1523
Best: 1523
▲
2
Niccolo Inserra
ITA, 20-07-1999
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1523
Best: 1507
▲
2
Giuseppe La Vela
ITA, 16-10-2000
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1523
Best: 1523
▲
335
Leonardo Taddia
ITA, 29-01-2000
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1545
Best: 1545
▲
1
Gian Marco Ortenzi
ITA, 03-02-2000
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1562
Best: 1167
▲
4
Andrea Bessire
ITA, 25-04-1999
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1562
Best: 1387
▲
4
Paolo Dagnino
ITA, 27-10-1997
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1562
Best: 1562
▲
17
Riccardo Di Nocera
ITA, 11-05-2000
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1598
Best: 1580
--
0
Andrea Picchione
ITA, 01-01-1900
2
Punti
10
Tornei
1609
Best: 1051
▼
-179
Georg Winkler
ITA, 17-01-1997
2
Punti
12
Tornei
1614
Best: 1600
▼
-2
Luigi Castelletti
ITA, 15-08-2002
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1614
Best: 300
▼
-2
Claudio Grassi
ITA, 25-07-1985
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1614
Best: 1600
▼
-2
Alessandro Pecci
ITA, 23-03-2001
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1614
Best: 1600
▼
-2
Riccardo Roberto
ITA, 01-10-1997
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1709
Best: 1709
▲
3
Simone Cacciapuoti
ITA, 27-08-2000
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1709
Best: 1709
▲
3
Andrea Gola
ITA, 31-08-2001
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1709
Best: 1336
▲
3
Fausto Tabacco
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1799
Best: 1780
--
0
Gianluca Acquaroli
ITA, 27-10-1994
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1799
Best: 1609
--
0
Alessandro Dragoni
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1799
Best: 1799
--
0
Edoardo Graziani
ITA, 26-02-2000
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1799
Best: 1799
--
0
Patric Prinoth
ITA, 31-08-1996
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1799
Best: 901
▼
-299
Joy Vigani
ITA, 12-10-1996
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1861
Best: 1119
▼
-3
Tomas Gerini
ITA, 20-07-1995
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1861
Best: 1854
▼
-3
Lorenzo Vatteroni
ITA, 27-09-2000
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1900
Best: 384
▲
3
Claudio Fortuna
ITA, 19-04-1990
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1900
Best: 1851
▲
3
Horst Rieder
ITA, 14-04-1997
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1931
Best: 1931
▲
4
Gianmarco Ferrari
ITA, 04-10-2000
1
Punti
6
Tornei
1949
Best: 1184
▲
4
Francesco Bessire
ITA, 21-02-1994
1
Punti
7
Tornei
1961
Best: 1926
▲
2
Gabriele Bosio
ITA, 25-11-2000
1
Punti
8
Tornei
