Challenger Ismaning: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2. Bene Luca Vanni (VIDEO)

Challenger Ismaning CH | Indoor | e69.280 – 1°-2° Turno Md
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [Q] Mats Rosenkranz vs Zdenek Kolar
CH Ismaning
Mats Rosenkranz
4
4
Zdenek Kolar
6
6
Vincitore: Z. KOLAR
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Rosenkranz
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
M. Rosenkranz
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
Z. Kolar
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
ace
ace
2-3 → 2-4
M. Rosenkranz
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
1-3 → 2-3
M. Rosenkranz
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
Z. Kolar
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
ace
0-1 → 0-2
M. Rosenkranz
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
df
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Rosenkranz
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
ace
ace
3-5 → 4-5
M. Rosenkranz
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
M. Rosenkranz
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
df
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 2-3
Z. Kolar
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
M. Rosenkranz
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
ace
0-0 → 1-0
2. [WC] Daniel Altmaier vs Jan Choinski
CH Ismaning
Daniel Altmaier
4
6
7
Jan Choinski
6
4
6
Vincitore: D. ALTMAIER
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
2*-1
2*-2
3-2*
3-3*
3*-4
3*-5
4-5*
ace
4-6*
5*-6
6*-6
7-6*
ace
7-7*
7*-8
8*-8
9-8*
6-6 → 7-6
D. Altmaier
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
J. Choinski
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
D. Altmaier
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
D. Altmaier
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
D. Altmaier
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
D. Altmaier
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Choinski
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-4 → 6-4
J. Choinski
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
D. Altmaier
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
3-3 → 4-3
D. Altmaier
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
ace
2-2 → 3-2
D. Altmaier
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Altmaier
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 4-5
J. Choinski
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
D. Altmaier
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
J. Choinski
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
3. Lukas Klein vs [Q] Julian Lenz
CH Ismaning
Lukas Klein
4
3
Julian Lenz
6
6
Vincitore: J. LENZ
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Lenz
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
3-4 → 3-5
J. Lenz
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
2-3 → 2-4
J. Lenz
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
J. Lenz
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Klein
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 4-5
L. Klein
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
4. [3] Rameez Junaid / Purav Raja vs Scott Clayton / Evan Hoyt (non prima ore: 14:00)
CH Ismaning
Rameez Junaid / Purav Raja [3]
6
6
5
Scott Clayton / Evan Hoyt
4
7
10
Vincitori: CLAYTON / HOYT
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
S. Clayton / Hoyt
0-1
1-1
2-1
3-1
3-2
4-2
5-2
5-3
6-3
6-4
7-4
8-4
df
8-5
ace
9-5
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
ace
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
2*-3
3*-3
4-3*
4-4*
4*-5
4*-6
6-6 → 6-7
R. Junaid / Raja
5-6 → 6-6
S. Clayton / Hoyt
5-5 → 5-6
R. Junaid / Raja
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
ace
4-5 → 5-5
S. Clayton / Hoyt
4-4 → 4-5
R. Junaid / Raja
3-4 → 4-4
S. Clayton / Hoyt
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
3-3 → 3-4
R. Junaid / Raja
2-3 → 3-3
S. Clayton / Hoyt
2-2 → 2-3
R. Junaid / Raja
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-2 → 2-2
S. Clayton / Hoyt
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
1-1 → 1-2
R. Junaid / Raja
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
0-1 → 1-1
S. Clayton / Hoyt
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Junaid / Raja
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
S. Clayton / Hoyt
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
5-3 → 5-4
R. Junaid / Raja
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
4-3 → 5-3
S. Clayton / Hoyt
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
4-2 → 4-3
R. Junaid / Raja
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-2 → 4-2
S. Clayton / Hoyt
3-1 → 3-2
R. Junaid / Raja
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
ace
2-1 → 3-1
S. Clayton / Hoyt
1-1 → 2-1
R. Junaid / Raja
0-1 → 1-1
S. Clayton / Hoyt
0-0 → 0-1
5. Jelle Sels vs [15] Daniel Masur
CH Ismaning
Jelle Sels
7
4
4
Daniel Masur [15]
5
6
6
Vincitore: D. MASUR
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
D. Masur
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 4-6
D. Masur
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
J. Sels
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
2-2 → 3-2
D. Masur
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-1 → 2-2
J. Sels
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
2-0 → 2-1
D. Masur
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
ace
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
J. Sels
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Masur
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
40-30
ace
3-4 → 3-5
J. Sels
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 2-1
J. Sels
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Masur
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
6-5 → 7-5
J. Sels
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
4-4 → 5-4
D. Masur
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
D. Masur
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
3-2 → 3-3
J. Sels
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
1-1 → 2-1
J. Sels
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
6. [WC] Jonas Forejtek vs [14] Stefano Napolitano (non prima ore: 17:30)
CH Ismaning
Jonas Forejtek
5
1
Stefano Napolitano [14]
7
6
Vincitore: S. NAPOLITANO
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Napolitano
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
ace
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
0-2 → 0-3
J. Forejtek
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
S. Napolitano
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Napolitano
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
5-5 → 5-6
J. Forejtek
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
S. Napolitano
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
4-4 → 4-5
J. Forejtek
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
J. Forejtek
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
2-3 → 3-3
S. Napolitano
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
2-2 → 2-3
J. Forejtek
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
S. Napolitano
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
1-1 → 1-2
S. Napolitano
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
7. Julian Lenz / Daniel Masur vs [4] Karol Drzewiecki / Szymon Walkow
CH Ismaning
Julian Lenz / Daniel Masur•
40
1
Karol Drzewiecki / Szymon Walkow [4]
40
1
Prima di servizio - Fallo Secondo servizio
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Lenz / Masur
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
K. Drzewiecki / Walkow
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
J. Lenz / Masur
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. James Ward vs Pavel Kotov
CH Ismaning
James Ward
7
7
Pavel Kotov
6
5
Vincitore: J. WARD
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
P. Kotov
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 6-5
J. Ward
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
P. Kotov
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
4-4 → 4-5
J. Ward
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
J. Ward
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
2-3 → 3-3
P. Kotov
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
40-15
df
40-30
ace
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
2-0*
3*-0
4*-0
5-0*
5-1*
5*-2
6*-2
6-6 → 7-6
P. Kotov
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
6-5 → 6-6
J. Ward
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
4-4 → 5-4
J. Ward
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
3-3 → 4-3
P. Kotov
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
P. Kotov
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
df
2-1 → 2-2
J. Ward
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
df
1-1 → 2-1
2. Marc-Andrea Huesler vs [9] Aleksandr Nedovyesov
CH Ismaning
Marc-Andrea Huesler
6
6
Aleksandr Nedovyesov [9]
4
4
Vincitore: M. HUESLER
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Nedovyesov
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
4-2 → 4-3
M. Huesler
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
A. Nedovyesov
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
A. Nedovyesov
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
1-1 → 2-1
M. Huesler
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Nedovyesov
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-4 → 5-4
M. Huesler
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
3. [6] Ramkumar Ramanathan vs Teymuraz Gabashvili
CH Ismaning
Ramkumar Ramanathan [6]
3
6
Teymuraz Gabashvili
6
7
Vincitore: T. GABASHVILI
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
ace
1-1*
1*-2
1*-3
1-4*
1-5*
2*-5
3*-5
3-6*
6-6 → 6-7
T. Gabashvili
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
T. Gabashvili
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
T. Gabashvili
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
R. Ramanathan
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-15
ace
3-3 → 4-3
R. Ramanathan
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
ace
40-15
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Ramanathan
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
ace
2-5 → 3-5
T. Gabashvili
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
R. Ramanathan
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
2-3 → 3-3
T. Gabashvili
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
R. Ramanathan
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
T. Gabashvili
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
R. Ramanathan
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
4. [4] Tallon Griekspoor vs Luca Vanni (non prima ore: 14:00)
CH Ismaning
Tallon Griekspoor [4]
4
6
Luca Vanni
6
7
Vincitore: L. VANNI
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
2-0*
3*-1
4-1*
ace
4-2*
4*-3
4*-4
4-5*
4-6*
6-6 → 6-7
L. Vanni
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
6-5 → 6-6
L. Vanni
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
ace
5-4 → 5-5
T. Griekspoor
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
4-4 → 5-4
T. Griekspoor
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
ace
3-3 → 4-3
L. Vanni
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
3-2 → 3-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Griekspoor
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
L. Vanni
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
L. Vanni
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-1 → 2-2
L. Vanni
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
T. Griekspoor
0-15
df
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
5. [WC] Geoffrey Blancaneaux / Maximilian Neuchrist vs Andrey Golubev / Aleksandr Nedovyesov
CH Ismaning
Geoffrey Blancaneaux / Maximilian Neuchrist
4
7
10
Andrey Golubev / Aleksandr Nedovyesov
6
6
5
Vincitori: BLANCANEAUX / NEUCHRIST
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
G. Blancaneaux / Neuchrist
1-0
df
1-1
2-1
2-2
3-2
4-2
5-2
5-3
6-3
7-3
7-4
7-5
8-5
9-5
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
2-0*
3*-0
4*-0
5-0*
6-0*
6-6 → 7-6
A. Golubev / Nedovyesov
6-5 → 6-6
G. Blancaneaux / Neuchrist
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
A. Golubev / Nedovyesov
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
5-4 → 5-5
G. Blancaneaux / Neuchrist
4-4 → 5-4
A. Golubev / Nedovyesov
4-3 → 4-4
G. Blancaneaux / Neuchrist
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
3-3 → 4-3
A. Golubev / Nedovyesov
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
3-2 → 3-3
G. Blancaneaux / Neuchrist
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
A. Golubev / Nedovyesov
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
df
2-1 → 2-2
G. Blancaneaux / Neuchrist
1-1 → 2-1
A. Golubev / Nedovyesov
1-0 → 1-1
G. Blancaneaux / Neuchrist
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Golubev / Nedovyesov
4-5 → 4-6
G. Blancaneaux / Neuchrist
3-5 → 4-5
A. Golubev / Nedovyesov
3-4 → 3-5
G. Blancaneaux / Neuchrist
2-4 → 3-4
A. Golubev / Nedovyesov
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
G. Blancaneaux / Neuchrist
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
1-3 → 2-3
A. Golubev / Nedovyesov
1-2 → 1-3
G. Blancaneaux / Neuchrist
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
A. Golubev / Nedovyesov
1-0 → 1-1
G. Blancaneaux / Neuchrist
0-15
df
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
0-0 → 1-0
6. Cem Ilkel vs [7] Quentin Halys (non prima ore: 17:00)
CH Ismaning
Cem Ilkel
30
7
4
2
Quentin Halys [7]•
30
6
6
1
Doppio fallo n.11 per Q. H
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Q. Halys
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
df
C. Ilkel
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
Q. Halys
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Q. Halys
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
4-5 → 4-6
C. Ilkel
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
Q. Halys
15-0
ace
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
Q. Halys
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
2-3 → 2-4
Q. Halys
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-2 → 1-3
Q. Halys
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
0-1 → 0-2
C. Ilkel
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
2*-0
3-0*
4-0*
df
4*-1
5*-1
5-2*
5-3*
5*-4
ace
5*-5
5-6*
6-6*
6*-7
7*-7
8-7*
8-8*
8*-9
9*-9
10-9*
df
6-6 → 7-6
C. Ilkel
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 6-6
C. Ilkel
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
Q. Halys
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
C. Ilkel
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
Q. Halys
15-0
ace
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
3-3 → 3-4
C. Ilkel
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
Q. Halys
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
1-1 → 1-2
C. Ilkel
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Q. Halys
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
0-0 → 0-1
7. [1] Ramkumar Ramanathan / David Vega Hernandez vs Tallon Griekspoor / Botic Van de Zandschulp
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Grandissima vittoria di Napolitano contro un sicuro futuro top player…
Per oggi giornata da incorniciare, praticamente hanno tutti vinto
Trooooppo contento per Lucone!!!
APPROVO!!!!!
bellissima notizia,anche se la classifica ora dice che c’è una montagna da scalare. In bocca a lupo Luca.
QUANDO vince Luca, è come se vincessimo un po’ tutti noi, è la vittoria delle persone normali, dell’humilte al potere…ah se solo avesse creduto di piu nei suoi mezzi e le articolazioni lo avessero aiutato un po’ di piu…comunque grazie Luca!
Grandi.
Intenditori.
A Guildmeister proprio non ci avevo pensato. 🙂
grandissimo Vanni
Ottimo Lucone!!!
Sotto 4 a 1 nel secondo set al tie-break recupera e chiude con 1 Ace!!!
La strada del ritorno è intrapresa…speriamo non senta dolore al ginocchio e sia al 100% fisicamente…
Bravo Luca!!!
Bella prova di Vanni. Complimenti
Bravissimo Lucone ma adesso da SINNERINO
http://cdn.livetv217.me/webplayer2.php?t=ifr&c=1267264&lang=it&eid=859313&lid=1267264&ci=101&si=4
Immenso Vanni. E’ solo questione di fiducia…
Bravo Lucone
VAI LUCONEEEEEEEEE………
Rosencrantz e Guildenstern sono morti, ma anche Griekspoor non sta tanto bene!
Bravo Vanni!
Ottimo risultato!
Abbattuto il secondo olandese volante da un superlativo Lucone !! BRAVOOO !!
Sempre Pochi Commenti per il Nostro Lucone…Uomo di grande Umiltá,Semplicità e di Servizio☺
Una grande vittoria per Vanni, spero davvero riesca a fare un buon torneo.Servono punti e se sta bene può chiudere l’anno alla grande !!
Bravo Luca ! Gran Bella Vittoria contro un giocatore abbastanza quotato, spero ti dia la fiducia necessaria per chiudere degnamente questa stagione e la spinta per tornare, quantomeno, nei primi 250.
Bella vittoria di Vanni!buona fortuna per il prosieguo del torneo
Grande Lucone!!!! Dopo la battaglia di ieri bravissimo a vincere oggi!!
Pensa che sono così malato di tennis, che quando sento citare questa opera, la storpio in Rosencrantz e Guildemeister, ricordando il quadrumane tennista cileno.
Tennisticamente, solo il primo: dobbiamo riscrivere la storia di Stoppard.
Rosencrantz e Guilderstern sono morti