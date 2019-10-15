Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Ismaning: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2. Bene Luca Vanni (VIDEO)

15/10/2019 18:02 24 commenti
Luca Vanni classe 1985
GER Challenger Ismaning CH | Indoor | e69.280 – 1°-2° Turno Md

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [Q] Mats Rosenkranz GER vs Zdenek Kolar CZE

CH Ismaning
Mats Rosenkranz
4
4
Zdenek Kolar
6
6
Vincitore: Z. KOLAR
2. [WC] Daniel Altmaier GER vs Jan Choinski GBR

CH Ismaning
Daniel Altmaier
4
6
7
Jan Choinski
6
4
6
Vincitore: D. ALTMAIER
3. Lukas Klein SVK vs [Q] Julian Lenz GER

CH Ismaning
Lukas Klein
4
3
Julian Lenz
6
6
Vincitore: J. LENZ
4. [3] Rameez Junaid AUS / Purav Raja IND vs Scott Clayton GBR / Evan Hoyt GBR (non prima ore: 14:00)

CH Ismaning
Rameez Junaid / Purav Raja [3]
6
6
5
Scott Clayton / Evan Hoyt
4
7
10
Vincitori: CLAYTON / HOYT
5. Jelle Sels NED vs [15] Daniel Masur GER

CH Ismaning
Jelle Sels
7
4
4
Daniel Masur [15]
5
6
6
Vincitore: D. MASUR
6. [WC] Jonas Forejtek CZE vs [14] Stefano Napolitano ITA (non prima ore: 17:30)

CH Ismaning
Jonas Forejtek
5
1
Stefano Napolitano [14]
7
6
Vincitore: S. NAPOLITANO
7. Julian Lenz GER / Daniel Masur GER vs [4] Karol Drzewiecki POL / Szymon Walkow POL

CH Ismaning
Julian Lenz / Daniel Masur
40
1
Karol Drzewiecki / Szymon Walkow [4]
40
1
Prima di servizio - Fallo Secondo servizio
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. James Ward GBR vs Pavel Kotov RUS

CH Ismaning
James Ward
7
7
Pavel Kotov
6
5
Vincitore: J. WARD
2. Marc-Andrea Huesler SUI vs [9] Aleksandr Nedovyesov KAZ

CH Ismaning
Marc-Andrea Huesler
6
6
Aleksandr Nedovyesov [9]
4
4
Vincitore: M. HUESLER
3. [6] Ramkumar Ramanathan IND vs Teymuraz Gabashvili RUS

CH Ismaning
Ramkumar Ramanathan [6]
3
6
Teymuraz Gabashvili
6
7
Vincitore: T. GABASHVILI
4. [4] Tallon Griekspoor NED vs Luca Vanni ITA (non prima ore: 14:00)

CH Ismaning
Tallon Griekspoor [4]
4
6
Luca Vanni
6
7
Vincitore: L. VANNI
5. [WC] Geoffrey Blancaneaux FRA / Maximilian Neuchrist AUT vs Andrey Golubev KAZ / Aleksandr Nedovyesov KAZ

CH Ismaning
Geoffrey Blancaneaux / Maximilian Neuchrist
4
7
10
Andrey Golubev / Aleksandr Nedovyesov
6
6
5
Vincitori: BLANCANEAUX / NEUCHRIST
6. Cem Ilkel TUR vs [7] Quentin Halys FRA (non prima ore: 17:00)

CH Ismaning
Cem Ilkel
30
7
4
2
Quentin Halys [7]
30
6
6
1
Doppio fallo n.11 per Q. H
7. [1] Ramkumar Ramanathan IND / David Vega Hernandez ESP vs Tallon Griekspoor NED / Botic Van de Zandschulp NED

24 commenti.

CannoniereKarlovic (Guest) 15-10-2019 19:29

Grandissima vittoria di Napolitano contro un sicuro futuro top player…
Per oggi giornata da incorniciare, praticamente hanno tutti vinto

 24
Mice (Guest) 15-10-2019 18:37

Trooooppo contento per Lucone!!!

 23
Giuliano da Viareggio (Guest) 15-10-2019 18:36

Scritto da karatt kid
QUANDO vince Luca, è come se vincessimo un po’ tutti noi, è la vittoria delle persone normali, dell’humilte al potere…ah se solo avesse creduto di piu nei suoi mezzi e le articolazioni lo avessero aiutato un po’ di piu…comunque grazie Luca!

APPROVO!!!!!

 22
Lo smadonnatore di Taggia (Guest) 15-10-2019 18:36

bellissima notizia,anche se la classifica ora dice che c’è una montagna da scalare. In bocca a lupo Luca.

 21
karatt kid (Guest) 15-10-2019 17:57

QUANDO vince Luca, è come se vincessimo un po’ tutti noi, è la vittoria delle persone normali, dell’humilte al potere…ah se solo avesse creduto di piu nei suoi mezzi e le articolazioni lo avessero aiutato un po’ di piu…comunque grazie Luca!

 20
IlCera (Guest) 15-10-2019 17:47

Scritto da Lo Scriba

Scritto da Bar

Scritto da IlCera
Rosencrantz e Guilderstern sono morti

Tennisticamente, solo il primo: dobbiamo riscrivere la storia di Stoppard.

Pensa che sono così malato di tennis, che quando sento citare questa opera, la storpio in Rosencrantz e Guildemeister, ricordando il quadrumane tennista cileno.

Grandi.
Intenditori.
A Guildmeister proprio non ci avevo pensato. 🙂

 19
Meloccaro (Guest) 15-10-2019 17:17

grandissimo Vanni

 18
ASHTONEATON 15-10-2019 17:16

Ottimo Lucone!!!
Sotto 4 a 1 nel secondo set al tie-break recupera e chiude con 1 Ace!!!
La strada del ritorno è intrapresa…speriamo non senta dolore al ginocchio e sia al 100% fisicamente…

 17
Becuzzi_style (Guest) 15-10-2019 17:07

Bravo Luca!!!

 16
Panama 15-10-2019 17:03

Bella prova di Vanni. Complimenti

 15
stefbrescia (Guest) 15-10-2019 16:39

Bravissimo Lucone ma adesso da SINNERINO

http://cdn.livetv217.me/webplayer2.php?t=ifr&c=1267264&lang=it&eid=859313&lid=1267264&ci=101&si=4

 14
Giuseppe (Guest) 15-10-2019 16:30

Immenso Vanni. E’ solo questione di fiducia…

 13
Catone75 15-10-2019 16:24

Bravo Lucone

 12
mcthony (Guest) 15-10-2019 16:17

VAI LUCONEEEEEEEEE………

 11
Lo Scriba (Guest) 15-10-2019 16:14

Rosencrantz e Guildenstern sono morti, ma anche Griekspoor non sta tanto bene!
Bravo Vanni!
Ottimo risultato!

 10
Tex (Guest) 15-10-2019 16:14

Abbattuto il secondo olandese volante da un superlativo Lucone !! BRAVOOO !!

 9
MatteLuc (Guest) 15-10-2019 16:13

Sempre Pochi Commenti per il Nostro Lucone…Uomo di grande Umiltá,Semplicità e di Servizio☺

 8
Andika (Guest) 15-10-2019 16:09

Una grande vittoria per Vanni, spero davvero riesca a fare un buon torneo.Servono punti e se sta bene può chiudere l’anno alla grande !!

 7
GianlucaPozziPerSempre (Guest) 15-10-2019 16:08

Bravo Luca ! Gran Bella Vittoria contro un giocatore abbastanza quotato, spero ti dia la fiducia necessaria per chiudere degnamente questa stagione e la spinta per tornare, quantomeno, nei primi 250.

 6
smorzatella (Guest) 15-10-2019 16:07

Bella vittoria di Vanni!buona fortuna per il prosieguo del torneo

 5
Gaetà (Guest) 15-10-2019 16:06

Grande Lucone!!!! Dopo la battaglia di ieri bravissimo a vincere oggi!!

 4
Lo Scriba (Guest) 15-10-2019 15:47

Scritto da Bar

Scritto da IlCera
Rosencrantz e Guilderstern sono morti

Tennisticamente, solo il primo: dobbiamo riscrivere la storia di Stoppard.

Pensa che sono così malato di tennis, che quando sento citare questa opera, la storpio in Rosencrantz e Guildemeister, ricordando il quadrumane tennista cileno.

 3
Bar 15-10-2019 12:29

Scritto da IlCera
Rosencrantz e Guilderstern sono morti

Tennisticamente, solo il primo: dobbiamo riscrivere la storia di Stoppard.

 2
IlCera (Guest) 15-10-2019 10:00

Rosencrantz e Guilderstern sono morti

 1
