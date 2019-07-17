Challenger Gatineau: I risultati con il dettaglio del Secondo Turno

Challenger Gatineau H | Cemento | $54.160 – 2° Turno
Court Central – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Michael Redlicki vs [5] Dudi Sela
CH Gatineau
Michael Redlicki
2
1
Dudi Sela [5]
6
6
Vincitore: D. SELA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Sela
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 1-5
M. Redlicki
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
1-1 → 1-2
D. Sela
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
M. Redlicki
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Redlicki
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 2-5
M. Redlicki
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
M. Redlicki
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
M. Redlicki
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
2. [WC] Liam Draxl vs [12] Darian King
CH Gatineau
Liam Draxl•
0
5
Darian King [12]
0
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. King
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
L. Draxl
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
D. King
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
3. [3] Peter Polansky vs Kaichi Uchida (non prima ore: 22:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [9/WC] Vasek Pospisil vs [Alt] Maximilian Neuchrist
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 3 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [8] Yasutaka Uchiyama vs Yosuke Watanuki
CH Gatineau
Yasutaka Uchiyama [8]
6
6
Yosuke Watanuki
4
2
Vincitore: Y. UCHIYAMA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Y. Uchiyama
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-2 → 6-2
Y. Watanuki
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
4-0 → 4-1
Y. Uchiyama
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Y. Uchiyama
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
Y. Watanuki
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 5-4
Y. Watanuki
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
ace
3-3 → 3-4
Y. Uchiyama
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
3-2 → 3-3
Y. Watanuki
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
Y. Uchiyama
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-1 → 1-1
Y. Watanuki
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
ace
40-30
ace
0-0 → 0-1
2. [ITF] Skander Mansouri vs [6] Norbert Gombos
CH Gatineau
Skander Mansouri
0
4
Norbert Gombos [6]
6
6
Vincitore: N. GOMBOS
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Mansouri
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
ace
3-3 → 4-3
S. Mansouri
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
ace
ace
2-2 → 3-2
S. Mansouri
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
1-1 → 2-1
N. Gombos
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Mansouri
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
0-2 → 0-3
S. Mansouri
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
3. [3] Alex Lawson / Marc Polmans vs [ITF] Shintaro Imai / Bernardo Saraiva
CH Gatineau
Alex Lawson / Marc Polmans [3]•
15
6
2
Shintaro Imai / Bernardo Saraiva
0
1
1
Secondo servizio
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Imai / Saraiva
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
2-0 → 2-1
A. Lawson / Polmans
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
S. Imai / Saraiva
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Lawson / Polmans
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
5-1 → 6-1
S. Imai / Saraiva
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
4-1 → 5-1
A. Lawson / Polmans
3-1 → 4-1
S. Imai / Saraiva
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
df
2-1 → 3-1
A. Lawson / Polmans
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-1 → 2-1
S. Imai / Saraiva
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
40-40
1-0 → 1-1
A. Lawson / Polmans
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
4. Enzo Couacaud / Gleb Sakharov vs Andrew Harris / Zhe Li
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Norbert Gombos / Cem Ilkel vs [2] Hunter Reese / Adil Shamasdin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Joao Menezes vs Andrew Harris
CH Gatineau
Joao Menezes
4
6
6
Andrew Harris
6
3
4
Vincitore: J. MENEZES
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
A. Harris
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
J. Menezes
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
4-3 → 5-3
A. Harris
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
ace
3-3 → 4-3
J. Menezes
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
ace
3-2 → 3-3
A. Harris
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Harris
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 4-2
J. Menezes
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
A. Harris
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
ace
3-0 → 3-1
J. Menezes
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 3-0
A. Harris
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
1-0 → 2-0
J. Menezes
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Harris
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 4-6
J. Menezes
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
3-5 → 4-5
A. Harris
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
3-4 → 3-5
J. Menezes
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
A. Harris
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
J. Menezes
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
A. Harris
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
A. Harris
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
0-1 → 1-1
J. Menezes
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
2. [10] Jason Kubler vs Hiroki Moriya
CH Gatineau
Jason Kubler [10]
40
6
1
Hiroki Moriya•
40
2
1
Secondo servizio
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
H. Moriya
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
J. Kubler
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
H. Moriya
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 5-2
J. Kubler
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
ace
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
H. Moriya
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
H. Moriya
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
3. Maxime Janvier / Toshihide Matsui vs [4] John Paul Fruttero / Ruben Gonzales
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Hans Hach Verdugo / Dennis Novikov vs Maverick Banes / Akira Santillan
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [ITF] Evan Hoyt / Skander Mansouri vs [WC] Alexis Galarneau / Benjamin Sigouin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. [1] Roberto Maytin / Jackson Withrow vs Darian King / Peter Polansky
CH Gatineau
Roberto Maytin / Jackson Withrow [1]•
0
7
2
Darian King / Peter Polansky
0
6
1
Match sospeso - OscuritÃ
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. King / Polansky
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-1 → 2-1
R. Maytin / Withrow
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
D. King / Polansky
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
ace
2*-2
2-3*
3-3*
4*-3
5*-3
6-3*
6-4*
df
6-6 → 7-6
D. King / Polansky
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
6-5 → 6-6
R. Maytin / Withrow
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
5-5 → 6-5
D. King / Polansky
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
5-4 → 5-5
R. Maytin / Withrow
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
D. King / Polansky
4-3 → 4-4
R. Maytin / Withrow
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
D. King / Polansky
3-2 → 3-3
R. Maytin / Withrow
2-2 → 3-2
D. King / Polansky
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-2 → 2-2
R. Maytin / Withrow
0-2 → 1-2
D. King / Polansky
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
ace
0-1 → 0-2
R. Maytin / Withrow
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
