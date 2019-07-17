Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Gatineau: I risultati con il dettaglio del Secondo Turno

Dudi Sela nella foto
CAN Challenger Gatineau H | Cemento | $54.160 – 2° Turno

Court Central – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Michael Redlicki USA vs [5] Dudi Sela ISR

CH Gatineau
Michael Redlicki
2
1
Dudi Sela [5]
6
6
Vincitore: D. SELA
2. [WC] Liam Draxl CAN vs [12] Darian King BAR

CH Gatineau
Liam Draxl
0
5
Darian King [12]
0
3
3. [3] Peter Polansky CAN vs Kaichi Uchida JPN (non prima ore: 22:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [9/WC] Vasek Pospisil CAN vs [Alt] Maximilian Neuchrist AUT

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 3 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [8] Yasutaka Uchiyama JPN vs Yosuke Watanuki JPN

CH Gatineau
Yasutaka Uchiyama [8]
6
6
Yosuke Watanuki
4
2
Vincitore: Y. UCHIYAMA
2. [ITF] Skander Mansouri TUN vs [6] Norbert Gombos SVK

CH Gatineau
Skander Mansouri
0
4
Norbert Gombos [6]
6
6
Vincitore: N. GOMBOS
3. [3] Alex Lawson USA / Marc Polmans AUS vs [ITF] Shintaro Imai JPN / Bernardo Saraiva POR

CH Gatineau
Alex Lawson / Marc Polmans [3]
15
6
2
Shintaro Imai / Bernardo Saraiva
0
1
1
Secondo servizio
4. Enzo Couacaud FRA / Gleb Sakharov FRA vs Andrew Harris AUS / Zhe Li CHN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Norbert Gombos SVK / Cem Ilkel TUR vs [2] Hunter Reese USA / Adil Shamasdin CAN

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 1 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Joao Menezes BRA vs Andrew Harris AUS

CH Gatineau
Joao Menezes
4
6
6
Andrew Harris
6
3
4
Vincitore: J. MENEZES
2. [10] Jason Kubler AUS vs Hiroki Moriya JPN

CH Gatineau
Jason Kubler [10]
40
6
1
Hiroki Moriya
40
2
1
Secondo servizio
3. Maxime Janvier FRA / Toshihide Matsui JPN vs [4] John Paul Fruttero USA / Ruben Gonzales PHI

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Hans Hach Verdugo MEX / Dennis Novikov USA vs Maverick Banes AUS / Akira Santillan AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [ITF] Evan Hoyt GBR / Skander Mansouri TUN vs [WC] Alexis Galarneau CAN / Benjamin Sigouin CAN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. [1] Roberto Maytin VEN / Jackson Withrow USA vs Darian King BAR / Peter Polansky CAN

CH Gatineau
Roberto Maytin / Jackson Withrow [1]
0
7
2
Darian King / Peter Polansky
0
6
1
Match sospeso - OscuritÃ 
