Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Blois: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 1

17/06/2019 06:58 1 commento
Renzo Olivo nella foto
Renzo Olivo nella foto

FRA Challenger Blois CH | Terra | e46.600 – TDQ e 1° Turno Md

Center Court – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Sadio Doumbia FRA vs [ITF] Botic Van de Zandschulp NED

CH Blois
Sadio Doumbia
3
2
Botic Van de Zandschulp
6
6
Vincitore: B. VAN DE ZANDSCHULP
Mostra dettagli

2. [ITF] Arthur Rinderknech FRA vs Renzo Olivo ARG

CH Blois
Arthur Rinderknech
30
3
Renzo Olivo
40
0
Palla break Secondo servizio
Mostra dettagli

3. Roberto Ortega-Olmedo ESP vs Kenny De Schepper FRA (non prima ore: 12:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [WC] Enzo Wallart FRA vs [WC] Matteo Martineau FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [WC] Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune DEN vs [PR] Nicolas Barrientos COL (non prima ore: 18:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 1 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [2] Mark Vervoort NED vs [WC] Youlian Iakovlev FRA

CH Blois
Mark Vervoort [2]
6
6
Youlian Iakovlev
4
4
Vincitore: M. VERVOORT
Mostra dettagli

2. Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc FRA vs [ITF] Peter Torebko GER

CH Blois
Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc
30
1
Peter Torebko
30
3
Mostra dettagli

3. Facundo Mena ARG vs Scott Griekspoor NED (non prima ore: 12:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [ITF] Tim Van Rijthoven NED vs [WC] Maxime Hamou FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Juan Pablo Varillas PER vs [Alt] Ruben Ramirez Hidalgo ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 2 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [1] Jonathan Eysseric FRA vs Alternate XXX

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Jose Hernandez-Fernandez DOM vs Marvin Netuschil GER (non prima ore: 11:00)

CH Blois
Jose Hernandez-Fernandez
0
4
0
Marvin Netuschil
0
6
0
Mostra dettagli

3. Oriol Roca Batalla ESP vs [WC] Samuel Brosset FRA (non prima ore: 12:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [Alt] Daniel Dutra da Silva BRA vs [ITF] Corentin Denolly FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

TAG: ,

1 commento

egbedi (Guest) 17-06-2019 09:32

Ramirez hidalgo???/ ma ha ben oltre 40 anni… E si ê ritirato da 2 anni….

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!