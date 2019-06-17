Challenger Blois: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 1

Challenger Blois CH | Terra | e46.600 – TDQ e 1° Turno Md
Center Court – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Sadio Doumbia vs [ITF] Botic Van de Zandschulp
CH Blois
Sadio Doumbia
3
2
Botic Van de Zandschulp
6
6
Vincitore: B. VAN DE ZANDSCHULP
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
B. Van de Zandschulp
2-4 → 2-5
B. Van de Zandschulp
1-3 → 2-3
S. Doumbia
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 1-3
B. Van de Zandschulp
1-1 → 1-2
B. Van de Zandschulp
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
B. Van de Zandschulp
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
B. Van de Zandschulp
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
S. Doumbia
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
B. Van de Zandschulp
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
ace
2-1 → 2-2
B. Van de Zandschulp
1-0 → 1-1
S. Doumbia
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
2. [ITF] Arthur Rinderknech vs Renzo Olivo
CH Blois
Arthur Rinderknech•
30
3
Renzo Olivo
40
0
Palla break Secondo servizio
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Rinderknech
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
R. Olivo
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
2-0 → 3-0
R. Olivo
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
3. Roberto Ortega-Olmedo vs Kenny De Schepper (non prima ore: 12:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [WC] Enzo Wallart vs [WC] Matteo Martineau
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [WC] Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs [PR] Nicolas Barrientos (non prima ore: 18:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [2] Mark Vervoort vs [WC] Youlian Iakovlev
CH Blois
Mark Vervoort [2]
6
6
Youlian Iakovlev
4
4
Vincitore: M. VERVOORT
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Vervoort
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
Y. Iakovlev
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
3-3 → 4-3
Y. Iakovlev
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
M. Vervoort
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
2-1 → 3-1
Y. Iakovlev
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
M. Vervoort
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Y. Iakovlev
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Vervoort
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
ace
5-4 → 6-4
Y. Iakovlev
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
4-4 → 5-4
M. Vervoort
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
Y. Iakovlev
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
M. Vervoort
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
0-1 → 0-2
Y. Iakovlev
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
2. Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc vs [ITF] Peter Torebko
CH Blois
Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc•
30
1
Peter Torebko
30
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Torebko
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-2 → 1-3
A. Cornut-Chauvinc
1-1 → 1-2
P. Torebko
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
1-0 → 1-1
A. Cornut-Chauvinc
0-0 → 1-0
3. Facundo Mena vs Scott Griekspoor (non prima ore: 12:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [ITF] Tim Van Rijthoven vs [WC] Maxime Hamou
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Juan Pablo Varillas vs [Alt] Ruben Ramirez Hidalgo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [1] Jonathan Eysseric vs Alternate
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Jose Hernandez-Fernandez vs Marvin Netuschil (non prima ore: 11:00)
CH Blois
Jose Hernandez-Fernandez•
0
4
0
Marvin Netuschil
0
6
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Netuschil
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
J. Hernandez-Fernandez
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 4-5
M. Netuschil
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
J. Hernandez-Fernandez
3-3 → 4-3
J. Hernandez-Fernandez
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-2 → 3-2
J. Hernandez-Fernandez
1-1 → 2-1
M. Netuschil
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
J. Hernandez-Fernandez
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
3. Oriol Roca Batalla vs [WC] Samuel Brosset (non prima ore: 12:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [Alt] Daniel Dutra da Silva vs [ITF] Corentin Denolly
Il match deve ancora iniziare
1 commento
Ramirez hidalgo???/ ma ha ben oltre 40 anni… E si ê ritirato da 2 anni….