ATP Estoril 250 | Terra | e524.340 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Classifica ATP Italiani: Si festeggia il best ranking di Matteo Berrettini
29/04/2019 09:17 6 commenti
Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (29-04-2019)
12
Best: 12
--
0
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
2840
Punti
26
Tornei
19
Best: 16
▼
-2
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
1830
Punti
27
Tornei
37
Best: 37
▲
18
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
1145
Punti
27
Tornei
68
Best: 18
▼
-6
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
775
Punti
27
Tornei
69
Best: 66
▼
-3
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
770
Punti
27
Tornei
90
Best: 70
▲
1
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 26-05-1989
631
Punti
24
Tornei
108
Best: 33
--
0
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 15-12-1981
553
Punti
35
Tornei
128
Best: 108
▲
26
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
437
Punti
25
Tornei
147
Best: 144
▼
-3
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
386
Punti
27
Tornei
151
Best: 100
▼
-6
Luca Vanni
ITA, 04-06-1985
370
Punti
20
Tornei
152
Best: 148
▼
-4
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
368
Punti
25
Tornei
155
Best: 150
▼
-5
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 10-01-1996
349
Punti
26
Tornei
160
Best: 36
▲
2
Simone Bolelli
ITA, 08-10-1985
340
Punti
20
Tornei
161
Best: 161
▲
3
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
337
Punti
30
Tornei
164
Best: 84
▲
3
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
333
Punti
20
Tornei
173
Best: 142
▼
-31
Gianluigi Quinzi
ITA, 01-02-1996
311
Punti
24
Tornei
188
Best: 152
▲
1
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
280
Punti
22
Tornei
191
Best: 178
▲
3
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 30-08-1989
271
Punti
22
Tornei
194
Best: 153
▲
3
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 27-12-1987
267
Punti
26
Tornei
202
Best: 146
▲
9
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
256
Punti
29
Tornei
216
Best: 159
▼
-12
Matteo Donati
ITA, 28-02-1995
235
Punti
18
Tornei
232
Best: 118
▼
-2
Matteo Viola
ITA, 07-07-1987
210
Punti
25
Tornei
250
Best: 212
▲
7
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
182
Punti
19
Tornei
298
Best: 298
▲
16
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
122
Punti
12
Tornei
360
Best: 274
▲
3
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
54
Punti
28
Tornei
387
Best: 315
▼
-22
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
40
Punti
14
Tornei
392
Best: 259
▲
2
Alessandro Bega
ITA, 11-01-1991
38
Punti
19
Tornei
405
Best: 405
--
0
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
32
Punti
8
Tornei
413
Best: 326
▲
9
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
30
Punti
20
Tornei
421
Best: 417
--
0
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
27
Punti
10
Tornei
437
Best: 437
▲
15
Julian Ocleppo
ITA, 01-08-1997
22
Punti
8
Tornei
438
Best: 430
▼
-1
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
22
Punti
19
Tornei
443
Best: 375
▼
-2
Liam Caruana
ITA, 22-01-1998
21
Punti
12
Tornei
444
Best: 301
▼
-2
Andrea Basso
ITA, 08-10-1993
21
Punti
14
Tornei
448
Best: 355
▼
-2
Fabrizio Ornago
ITA, 24-04-1992
20
Punti
14
Tornei
455
Best: 455
▲
31
Lorenzo Musetti
ITA, 03-03-2002
19
Punti
8
Tornei
467
Best: 292
▼
-4
Edoardo Eremin
ITA, 05-10-1993
16
Punti
7
Tornei
478
Best: 204
▼
-4
Riccardo Bellotti
ITA, 05-08-1991
14
Punti
5
Tornei
487
Best: 481
▼
-4
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
13
Punti
14
Tornei
496
Best: 472
▼
-4
Riccardo Balzerani
ITA, 25-10-1998
12
Punti
17
Tornei
499
Best: 354
▼
-4
Pietro Rondoni
ITA, 03-11-1993
11
Punti
6
Tornei
503
Best: 497
▼
-3
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
11
Punti
13
Tornei
510
Best: 505
▼
-2
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
10
Punti
6
Tornei
513
Best: 513
▲
110
Giulio Zeppieri
ITA, 07-12-2001
10
Punti
7
Tornei
526
Best: 355
▼
-2
Marco Bortolotti
ITA, 21-01-1991
9
Punti
17
Tornei
564
Best: 455
▼
-3
Francesco Vilardo
ITA, 28-12-1989
6
Punti
6
Tornei
622
Best: 465
▲
1
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
3
Punti
6
Tornei
622
Best: 299
▲
1
Walter Trusendi
ITA, 03-01-1985
3
Punti
6
Tornei
633
Best: 375
--
0
Lorenzo Frigerio
ITA, 17-02-1989
3
Punti
10
Tornei
648
Best: 636
--
0
Stefano Baldoni
ITA, 26-08-1997
1
Punti
3
Tornei
682
Best: 397
▲
1
Alessandro Petrone
ITA, 23-12-1990
1
Punti
12
Tornei
TAG: Classifica Italiani, Matteo Berrettini
6 commenti
E pensare che solo fino a 2 anni fa avevamo il solo Fognini in grado di vincere atp…e tenere alta la bandiera italiana nel circuito…Dovevamo accontentarci di vecchi come Seppi Lorenzi Fabbiano e Bolelli… vincenti solo a livello challenger,..Ora possiamo competere con Fognini cecchinato berrettini aspettando il primo squillo di Sonego che non tarderà ad arrivare..
Italiani popolo di navigatori, poeti e tennisti?
Bel momento dei tennisti italici. E pensare che c’è un bel “ricambio”, nel senso che ci sono tennisti per ora un po’ in “stand by”, per motivi vari, (Donati, Lorenzi, Baldi, ecc.), che però vengono subito “sostituiti” da altri che si prendono a loro volta le luci della ribalta.
Però c’è l’altro lato della medaglia, cioè FF: ma quand’è che si deciderà a ritirarsi, essendo un tennista ormai finito senza più fisico e stimoli, come dicevano a gran voce gli esperti che postavano qua alcuni mesi fa? Insomma, diamo retta a quei super-esperti e lasciamo postare solo loro, tanto è impossibile che questo ragazzo vinca qualcosa di importante tipo un master 1000 rosso, magari battendo pure Rafa… 😆 😆 😆 😆 😆 😆 😆 😆
Nn male l italia direi
L italia si fa avanti.pericolosamente direi
Ci stanno abituando bene: ogni settimana ci sono nuovi BR. Questo lunedì sono ben 6! Berrettini, Giustino, Ocleppo e i tre baby Sinner, Musetti e Zeppieri