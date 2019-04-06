Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Sophia Antipolis: LIVE i risultati delle Semifinali. In campo Roberto Marcora

06/04/2019 11:15 11 commenti
Roberto Marcora classe 1989
Roberto Marcora classe 1989

Challenger Sophia Antipolis CH | Terra | e69.280 – Semifinali

Central Pierre Andurand – Ora italiana: 11:30 (ora locale: 11:30 am)
1. [4] Leander Paes IND / Benoit Paire FRA vs [WC] Enzo Couacaud FRA / Tristan Lamasine FRA

CH Sophia Antipolis
Leander Paes / Benoit Paire [4]
7
6
5
Enzo Couacaud / Tristan Lamasine
6
7
10
Vincitori: COUACAUD / LAMASINE
2. [14] Rudolf Molleker GER vs Dustin Brown GER (non prima ore: 14:00)

CH Sophia Antipolis
Rudolf Molleker [14]
30
1
Dustin Brown
30
1
3. [5] Filip Krajinovic SRB vs Roberto Marcora ITA

Court 1 – Ora italiana: 11:30 (ora locale: 11:30 am)
1. Thiemo de Bakker NED / Robin Haase NED vs [3] Romain Arneodo MON / Hugo Nys MON

CH Sophia Antipolis
Thiemo de Bakker / Robin Haase
6
6
Romain Arneodo / Hugo Nys [3]
4
4
Vincitori: DE BAKKER / HAASE
pablito 06-04-2019 13:06

Scritto da ivan
Sei sicuro del significato della parola “strepitoso” quando la vuoi aplicare all tennis giocato ?
Conosci le carateristiche e differenze del proffesionista e dell buon giocatore?

Solo 5 errori…
Un sei meno-meno.

 11
pablito 06-04-2019 13:04

Il serbo fino a non molto tempo fa era pure lui… abbonato ai challenger.
Perchè sempre aver timore ?
Chi non osa non va.
Forza Marcora, ultimo dei Mohicani rimasti questa settimana..

 10
Luca Milano (Guest) 06-04-2019 13:02

Scritto da ivan
Sei sicuro del significato della parola “strepitoso” quando la vuoi aplicare all tennis giocato ?
Conosci le carateristiche e differenze del proffesionista e dell buon giocatore?

Il torneo di Marcora è INDUBITABILMENTE strepitoso.
Cosa c’entra distinguere tra livelli di giocatori?

 9
tacchino freddo 06-04-2019 12:55

Scritto da ivan
Sei sicuro del significato della parola “strepitoso” quando la vuoi aplicare all tennis giocato ?
Conosci le carateristiche e differenze del proffesionista e dell buon giocatore?

Sei straniero o hai le dita troppo grosse per la tastiera?

 8
tacchino freddo 06-04-2019 12:53

Scritto da nere
Se marcora riesce a mettere in difficoltà krajinovic sarebbe una vera sorpresa. Il serbo al momento sembra di un altra categoria

Se Marcora RIUSCISSE A… sarebbe…

 7
ivan (Guest) 06-04-2019 12:43

Sei sicuro del significato della parola “strepitoso” quando la vuoi aplicare all tennis giocato ?

Conosci le carateristiche e differenze del proffesionista e dell buon giocatore?

 6
Tennismania (Guest) 06-04-2019 12:38

Scritto da Tony_65
Marcora strepitoso in questo torneo, speriamo che il suo gioco difficile da contrastare possa mettere in difficoltà anche il serbo.
Forza Marcora!

Mi associo!

 5
itf expert (Guest) 06-04-2019 12:35

Scritto da Tony_65
Marcora strepitoso in questo torneo, speriamo che il suo gioco difficile da contrastare possa mettere in difficoltà anche il serbo.
Forza Marcora!

Speriamo che Marcora, dopo le lotte delle scorse partite, abbia ancora qualche energia che si era tenuta in serbo…

 4
nere 06-04-2019 12:30

Se marcora riesce a mettere in difficoltà krajinovic sarebbe una vera sorpresa. Il serbo al momento sembra di un altra categoria

 3
Tony_65 (Guest) 06-04-2019 11:47

Marcora strepitoso in questo torneo, speriamo che il suo gioco difficile da contrastare possa mettere in difficoltà anche il serbo.
Forza Marcora!

 2
Dinara Georgatos (Guest) 06-04-2019 11:18

Forza Roby!! Regoliamo il serbo!@@

 1
