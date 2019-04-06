Challenger Sophia Antipolis: LIVE i risultati delle Semifinali. In campo Roberto Marcora

Roberto Marcora classe 1989
Challenger Sophia Antipolis CH | Terra | e69.280 – Semifinali
Central Pierre Andurand – Ora italiana: 11:30 (ora locale: 11:30 am)
1. [4] Leander Paes / Benoit Paire vs [WC] Enzo Couacaud / Tristan Lamasine
CH Sophia Antipolis
Leander Paes / Benoit Paire [4]
7
6
5
Enzo Couacaud / Tristan Lamasine
6
7
10
Vincitori: COUACAUD / LAMASINE
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
L. Paes / Paire
0-1
ace
0-2
0-3
0-4
0-5
0-6
0-7
0-8
1-8
2-8
3-8
3-9
4-9
5-9
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
0-2*
1*-2
2*-2
2-3*
2-4*
2*-5
2*-6
6-6 → 6-7
E. Couacaud / Lamasine
6-5 → 6-6
E. Couacaud / Lamasine
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
L. Paes / Paire
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
E. Couacaud / Lamasine
4-3 → 4-4
L. Paes / Paire
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
E. Couacaud / Lamasine
2-3 → 3-3
E. Couacaud / Lamasine
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
1-2 → 1-3
L. Paes / Paire
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
1-1 → 1-2
E. Couacaud / Lamasine
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
0*-2
1-2*
2-2*
3*-2
4*-2
5-2*
5-3*
5*-4
ace
6*-4
6-6 → 7-6
L. Paes / Paire
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
5-6 → 6-6
E. Couacaud / Lamasine
5-5 → 5-6
L. Paes / Paire
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
4-5 → 5-5
E. Couacaud / Lamasine
3-5 → 4-5
E. Couacaud / Lamasine
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-5 → 2-5
L. Paes / Paire
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
0-5 → 1-5
E. Couacaud / Lamasine
0-4 → 0-5
E. Couacaud / Lamasine
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
L. Paes / Paire
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
df
0-1 → 0-2
E. Couacaud / Lamasine
0-0 → 0-1
2. [14] Rudolf Molleker vs Dustin Brown (non prima ore: 14:00)
CH Sophia Antipolis
Rudolf Molleker [14]•
30
1
Dustin Brown
30
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Molleker
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
3. [5] Filip Krajinovic vs Roberto Marcora
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 11:30 (ora locale: 11:30 am)
1. Thiemo de Bakker / Robin Haase vs [3] Romain Arneodo / Hugo Nys
CH Sophia Antipolis
Thiemo de Bakker / Robin Haase
6
6
Romain Arneodo / Hugo Nys [3]
4
4
Vincitori: DE BAKKER / HAASE
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. de Bakker / Haase
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
5-4 → 6-4
R. Arneodo / Nys
5-3 → 5-4
T. de Bakker / Haase
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
4-3 → 5-3
R. Arneodo / Nys
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
3-3 → 4-3
T. de Bakker / Haase
2-3 → 3-3
R. Arneodo / Nys
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
2-2 → 2-3
T. de Bakker / Haase
1-2 → 2-2
R. Arneodo / Nys
1-1 → 1-2
T. de Bakker / Haase
0-1 → 1-1
R. Arneodo / Nys
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. de Bakker / Haase
5-4 → 6-4
R. Arneodo / Nys
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
T. de Bakker / Haase
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
4-3 → 5-3
R. Arneodo / Nys
4-2 → 4-3
T. de Bakker / Haase
3-2 → 4-2
R. Arneodo / Nys
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
2-2 → 3-2
T. de Bakker / Haase
1-2 → 2-2
R. Arneodo / Nys
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
1-1 → 1-2
T. de Bakker / Haase
0-1 → 1-1
R. Arneodo / Nys
0-0 → 0-1
Solo 5 errori…
Un sei meno-meno.
Il serbo fino a non molto tempo fa era pure lui… abbonato ai challenger.
Perchè sempre aver timore ?
Chi non osa non va.
Forza Marcora, ultimo dei Mohicani rimasti questa settimana..
Il torneo di Marcora è INDUBITABILMENTE strepitoso.
Cosa c’entra distinguere tra livelli di giocatori?
Sei straniero o hai le dita troppo grosse per la tastiera?
Se Marcora RIUSCISSE A… sarebbe…
Sei sicuro del significato della parola “strepitoso” quando la vuoi aplicare all tennis giocato ?
Conosci le carateristiche e differenze del proffesionista e dell buon giocatore?
Mi associo!
Speriamo che Marcora, dopo le lotte delle scorse partite, abbia ancora qualche energia che si era tenuta in serbo…
Se marcora riesce a mettere in difficoltà krajinovic sarebbe una vera sorpresa. Il serbo al momento sembra di un altra categoria
Marcora strepitoso in questo torneo, speriamo che il suo gioco difficile da contrastare possa mettere in difficoltà anche il serbo.
Forza Marcora!
Forza Roby!! Regoliamo il serbo!@@