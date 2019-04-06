LIVE i risultati dei giocatori italiani impegnati nel circuito ATP-WTA-Challenger (singolo e doppio): I risultati del 06 Aprile 2019

Challenger Monterrey CH | Cemento | $162.480 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
06/04/2019 08:11 5 commenti
WTA Int. Bogota – Terra
1TQ Trevisan – Kuwata (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 17:30
Il match deve ancora iniziare
1TQ Lao – Errani (0-1) 3 incontro dalle ore 17:30
Il match deve ancora iniziare
1TQ Wasserson – Paolini (0-0) 3 incontro dalle ore 17:30
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Challenger Sophia Antipolis – Terra
SF Krajinovic – Marcora (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 14:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Marcora chiamato alla grande impresa oggi in semifinale. Parte nettamente sfavorito, ma non battuto.
Forza Roberto!
A Barletta entrati in MD anche Sinner e Pellegrino, 2 wc da assegnate, una per il MD, una per Q
Siamo a sabato mattina, unico rimasto a livello Challenger: Marcora, unico rimasto a livello Future: Crepaldi, il nuovo che avanza?