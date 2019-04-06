I risultati dei giocatori italiani nel circuito maggiore ATP, Challenger, Copertina, WTA

LIVE i risultati dei giocatori italiani impegnati nel circuito ATP-WTA-Challenger (singolo e doppio): I risultati del 06 Aprile 2019

06/04/2019 08:11 5 commenti
Sara Errani classe 1987
Sara Errani classe 1987

COL WTA Int. Bogota – Terra
1TQ Trevisan ITA – Kuwata JPN (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 17:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare

1TQ Lao USA – Errani ITA (0-1) 3 incontro dalle ore 17:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare

1TQ Wasserson USA – Paolini ITA (0-0) 3 incontro dalle ore 17:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare


FRA Challenger Sophia Antipolis – Terra
SF Krajinovic SRB – Marcora ITA (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 14:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

TAG:

5 commenti

Fabio Russo 06-04-2019 11:15

Scritto da serp
Siamo a sabato mattina, unico rimasto a livello Challenger: Marcora, unico rimasto a livello Future: Crepaldi, il nuovo che avanza?

C’è da piangere

 5
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
itf expert (Guest) 06-04-2019 10:03

Scritto da Bar
Marcora chiamato alla grande impresa oggi in semifinale. Parte nettamente sfavorito, ma non battuto.
Forza Roberto!

MA PERCHÈ NON AVEVO ANCORA PENSATO A QUESTA??

Well, show me the way / To the next post of Bar
Oh, don’t ask why / Oh, don’t ask why
Show me the way / To the next post of Bar
Oh, don’t ask why / Oh, don’t ask why
For if we don’t find / The next post of Bar
I tell you we must die / I tell you we must die
I tell you, I tell you / I tell you we must die
Oh, post of Alessandro / We now must say goodbye
We’ve lost our good old expert /
And must have a party, oh, you know why
😀 😀 😀

 4
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Bar 06-04-2019 09:34

Marcora chiamato alla grande impresa oggi in semifinale. Parte nettamente sfavorito, ma non battuto.
Forza Roberto!

 3
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
serp (Guest) 06-04-2019 09:15

A Barletta entrati in MD anche Sinner e Pellegrino, 2 wc da assegnate, una per il MD, una per Q

 2
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
serp (Guest) 06-04-2019 09:14

Siamo a sabato mattina, unico rimasto a livello Challenger: Marcora, unico rimasto a livello Future: Crepaldi, il nuovo che avanza? :mrgreen: :mrgreen: :mrgreen:

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!