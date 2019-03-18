ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells 1000 | Cemento | $8.359.455 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Classifica ATP Italiani: Matteo Berrettini guadagna 5 posti
18/03/2019 10:10 8 commenti
Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (18-03-2019)
16
Best: 16
--
0
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
2021
Punti
30
Tornei
17
Best: 13
--
0
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
1885
Punti
25
Tornei
47
Best: 18
--
0
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
970
Punti
27
Tornei
52
Best: 46
▲
5
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
937
Punti
26
Tornei
90
Best: 70
▼
-7
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 26-05-1989
648
Punti
24
Tornei
106
Best: 86
▲
1
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
546
Punti
26
Tornei
107
Best: 33
▼
-2
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 15-12-1981
544
Punti
34
Tornei
132
Best: 108
▲
3
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
430
Punti
24
Tornei
144
Best: 144
▲
3
Gianluigi Quinzi
ITA, 01-02-1996
384
Punti
23
Tornei
145
Best: 100
▲
5
Luca Vanni
ITA, 04-06-1985
381
Punti
24
Tornei
147
Best: 36
▲
4
Simone Bolelli
ITA, 08-10-1985
379
Punti
20
Tornei
157
Best: 156
▲
11
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
345
Punti
24
Tornei
162
Best: 162
▲
2
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 10-01-1996
333
Punti
24
Tornei
166
Best: 84
▲
3
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
324
Punti
21
Tornei
174
Best: 153
▲
3
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 27-12-1987
292
Punti
29
Tornei
188
Best: 185
▼
-3
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
275
Punti
26
Tornei
189
Best: 165
--
0
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
274
Punti
32
Tornei
199
Best: 152
▲
30
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
257
Punti
21
Tornei
208
Best: 159
--
0
Matteo Donati
ITA, 28-02-1995
245
Punti
17
Tornei
211
Best: 178
▲
1
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 30-08-1989
238
Punti
18
Tornei
217
Best: 146
▲
6
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
228
Punti
26
Tornei
236
Best: 212
▼
-8
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
204
Punti
17
Tornei
246
Best: 118
▲
22
Matteo Viola
ITA, 07-07-1987
192
Punti
22
Tornei
322
Best: 322
▲
2
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
90
Punti
8
Tornei
345
Best: 315
--
0
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
70
Punti
14
Tornei
367
Best: 301
▲
2
Andrea Basso
ITA, 08-10-1993
51
Punti
15
Tornei
390
Best: 274
▲
5
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
40
Punti
26
Tornei
394
Best: 259
▼
-1
Alessandro Bega
ITA, 11-01-1991
38
Punti
19
Tornei
412
Best: 412
--
0
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
29
Punti
5
Tornei
428
Best: 326
--
0
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
24
Punti
16
Tornei
434
Best: 430
--
0
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
22
Punti
17
Tornei
440
Best: 375
▼
-2
Liam Caruana
ITA, 22-01-1998
21
Punti
12
Tornei
445
Best: 355
▼
-2
Fabrizio Ornago
ITA, 24-04-1992
20
Punti
11
Tornei
461
Best: 292
▲
4
Edoardo Eremin
ITA, 05-10-1993
16
Punti
10
Tornei
474
Best: 204
▲
3
Riccardo Bellotti
ITA, 05-08-1991
14
Punti
5
Tornei
483
Best: 483
▲
4
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
13
Punti
12
Tornei
491
Best: 426
--
0
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
12
Punti
11
Tornei
494
Best: 472
▲
1
Riccardo Balzerani
ITA, 25-10-1998
12
Punti
16
Tornei
498
Best: 354
▲
2
Pietro Rondoni
ITA, 03-11-1993
11
Punti
6
Tornei
503
Best: 503
▲
1
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
11
Punti
13
Tornei
509
Best: 509
▲
1
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
10
Punti
5
Tornei
523
Best: 355
▲
2
Marco Bortolotti
ITA, 21-01-1991
9
Punti
14
Tornei
561
Best: 455
--
0
Francesco Vilardo
ITA, 28-12-1989
6
Punti
6
Tornei
624
Best: 465
▼
-2
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
3
Punti
7
Tornei
625
Best: 299
▲
3
Walter Trusendi
ITA, 03-01-1985
3
Punti
8
Tornei
630
Best: 375
▼
-5
Lorenzo Frigerio
ITA, 17-02-1989
3
Punti
10
Tornei
640
Best: 636
▲
1
Stefano Baldoni
ITA, 26-08-1997
1
Punti
2
Tornei
674
Best: 397
--
0
Alessandro Petrone
ITA, 23-12-1990
1
Punti
12
Tornei
TAG: Classifica Italiani, Matteo Berrettini
8 commenti
Nella live si
@ Aruspice (#2283480)
è semplice capire cosa intendevo , il titolo dell’articolo recita “Berrettini guadagna 5 posizioni” io ho aggiunto Caruso 11, potevo anche scrivere Stefano Napolitano 30. Se poi devi fare lo sborone per forza accomodati, no problem.
Se intendi posizione in classifica tra gli italiani è 12, se ruolo alla vecchia in una partita di calcio (con 1 portiere, 2 e 3 terzini, ecc…) non so le caratteristiche calcistiche di Caruso
Nella live a partire da oggi ma non fa testo. La classifica reale è numero 52
Baldi e Quinzi best ranking senza giocare. Caruso best ranking sfiorato ma dovrà trarre fiducia dallo splendido torneo fatto. Avanti azzurri andiamo ad invadere la top 100
Ma non è 48?
Best Ranking di Quinzi!
Salvatore Caruso 11